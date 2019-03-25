How Can a Company with $1.8 Billion in Revenue Lose $1.9 Billion? WeWork Shows How

The financial world has gone nuts.
WeWork isn’t a publicly traded company yet and doesn’t have to disclose financial information to the public, but it issued bonds in April 2018 and has to show its hapless bondholders some figures about its financial performance. WeWork made this presentation available to the financial media, including the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. The four standout numbers that were reported:
- Revenues in 2018 doubled to $1.82 billion
- Losses in 2018 more than doubled to $1.93 billion.
- Occupancy rate in Q4 fell to 80% from 84% in Q3, meaning it expanded its spaces faster than it could fill them.
- The average revenue per “member” per year fell to $6,360, and is down 13.5% from the start of 2016.
For a nine-year old global company, generating larger operating losses than revenues is an art, takes some doing, and requires full connivance of the investors whose money this is – but really all they want to do is sell the thing to the public at a huge valuation and wash their hands off it.
The company, instead of being able to stand on its own self-sustaining business model after nine years of operating, is buying growth at a very high price that appears to be getting higher. But…
“We’re sitting on well north of $6 billion in cash,” said WeWork vice chairman Michael Gross. “We have access to a lot of capital in a lot of pockets and we have a big opportunity ahead.”
In other words, it sits on these billions it has extracted from investors, and it’s going to burn them, and when it goes public via an IPO, it will extract more billions from investors and burn them too. It will burn billions and billions until the day investors balk.
The hapless bondholders are already stewing. In April 2018, WeWork’s issued $702 million of 7.875% notes due in May 2025. S&P rates them B+, four steps into junk (corporate rating scales by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch). And Moody’s, in an unusual move, withdrew its credit rating of the bonds last August, citing “insufficient or otherwise inadequate information.” The bonds have been in the red for almost the entire time and closed today at 91.25 cents on the dollar, according to FINRA/Morningstar data.
In January, the company rebranded itself as the We Company to make room for other businesses it is setting up or acquiring, including an elementary school (WeGrow) and furnished apartments (WeLive). But 93% of its revenues come from its 400,000 “members” that are renting desks in shared and flexible office spaces.
These losses of nearly $2 billion in 2018 are operating losses, and not investments in new office projects. After the company leases office space and decks it out, it takes up to 18 months to fill the space, and during that time, the space produces lots of expenses but revenues start out at zero and grow only gradually until the space is filled. That’s the price of expansion.
But then there is a lot of churn, as “members” might not need that desk for all that long, and WeWork has to work furiously to find new “members” to rent those desks, and that involves a lot of expenses as well.
So the company is burning through cash by the ton. Its biggest investor is Japanese conglomerate Softbank. In January, Softbank agreed to a $2 billion deal of which only $1 billion was new funding. But that was down from an initially hyped $16 billion deal with $6 billion in new funding. Previously, WeWork had signed $4 billion in deals with Softbank, a $1 billion convertible note and a $3 billion warrant.
But WeWork is just one example of a company that has been around for a while, has thousands of employees, loses ballooning amounts of money and now wants to go public.
Lyft, a six-year old company, is the first one on the IPO schedule, happening even as we speak. Slack, Uber, Palantir, Pinterest, and the like are lining up in the wings. Just about all of them are powerful cash-burn machines. Pinterest is the exception, having lost only $63 million in 2018. Lyft lost $911 million in 2018. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Lyft’s loss set a record for any company in the 12 months before its IPO.
Uber has been losing about $800 million a quarter. When it goes public sometime this year, it will beat Lyft’s record. If WeWork goes public before Uber, it will beat Lyft’s record first, before Uber will beat WeWork’s record. So this is going to be a glorious year in the annals of gigantic cash-burn machines – and the simple fact that investors are clamoring to supply huge amounts of fuel for these cash-burn machines is a sign that the financial world has gone nuts.
And on a more global scale of a financial world gone nuts – read… The Countries with the Most Monstrous Corporate Debt Pileups. US Wimps out in 25th Place!
But… but… community adjusted EBITDA, aka earnings before everything!
Sam Zell had a recent comment or two on the We Company’s business model.
What about those “arms-length” transactions that the CEO negotiates with himself, the landlord…
Hahahahaha Wework is the con of all cons… He got debunked so hard it wasn’t even funny how bad he’s pissing on his investors. He buys buildings with salary made from Wework, leases them on a 10 year basis to Wework, whether there is tenants or not, Wework always pays him every month on time so he builds Equity in his buildings regardless of his business flopping or not. Doing all that while losing money left and right the whole way, paying 11 % Interest in Junk… Losing 4.9 Million a day in a RE Business
Masayoshi seems to have a strategy where he massively over-inflates his Investments in the VC Industry, to be able to get more funds to keep his buying spree. Under Softbank portfolio they have Wework valued at 40 Billion, so on paper wework adds 40 Billion of ” Assets ” to investors in his fund, but it’s not even close to being liquid. Let’s say 200 Billion in debt, it’s alright cause fund has 400 Billion in ” Assets “, numbers aren’t exact but that’s the idea
Josh Wolf went on Real Vision, Episode called Venture Capital Gone Mad, very good video, explains the shenanigans in VC/PE Industries, Softbank and others who engage in this fictional Assets to Debt scheme will get obliterated once reality sinks in… WeWork valuation on SoftBank’s sheet will go from 40 Billion to Building Assets that aren’t in owners name, considering amount of Debt, valuation will end up at 0, guessing Bonds are seniors
The investors see the writing on the wall and trying to dump their bags onto people who will blindly buy.
Good times, Good times.
Well if the Fed isn’t going to drain and destroy money from the financial system via QT, then WeWeork et al will through their business models.
At least some of the money should end up in the real economy through the companies they hire to renovate and upkeep their properties. I salute WeWork investors for their unintentional patronage of the working schlub at the expensive of their financial portfolios.
Wow.
You’d almost think a lot of excess liquidity is out there flowing around looking for anywhere in hell to park. How’d that happen?
But nothing to worry about….
Because Janet Yellen said the Fed should cut interest rates because Mr Market has commanded it to be so and Mr Market always get his way.
Count down to MOOOOREEEE QE and 0% interest rates has begun.
I got a hearty laugh at the WolfStreet Report suggesting the Fed would not cut rates in a slowing economy. True or not, doesn’t matter.
Because the one and the only thing that does matter is what Mr Market commands.
And Mr Market will command more QE and rate cuts and we already know Dat Fed will Obey.
All these investors are just subsidizing the WeWorkers and Uber users etc, so as their billions evaporate that’s fine with me. Now, if they IPO, they get many many more billions, but that is the problem of the fools who buy the IPO. It’s a huge, awesome transfer of wealth from fools to..to I don’t know who lol. Like Wolf said, the financial world has gone nuts.
The teslas, Ubers, Lyfts, movie pass, heck even Netflix are all the creation of central banks and their insane interest rate repression, has caused zombie companies to dominate the economy.
Why be a prudent manager when “endless” expansion can be fueled by “endless” credit? Afterall we live in a fantasy world where we can print ourselves into prosperity.
It seems CEOs are only concerned with two things cash flow and stock price, how we see how that is accomplished.
What happened, to managing resources with an even hand and growing in a sustainable fashion or am I completely off the cuff here folks.
“It seems CEOs are only concerned with two things cash flow and stock price,…”
I think you need to change that to “negative cash flow and stock price”.
One word: Regulation. We need it. A simple rule would suffice to eliminate this issue of cash-burn machine companies selling shares to the public: You must show at least 3 consecutive fiscal years of positive net income as a private company using GAAP before being listed on an exchange. The fact that Lyft and WeWork can legally sell shares to the public is just plain wrong. IPO = insiders’ private opportunity
I guess I’m ok with wealthy investors taking a flyer, or massive hedge funds “diversifying” into Uber, Lyft, We, etc.
However, Joe Six-pac and millennials who “invest” in these…let’s call them what they are…gambling schemes, probably aren’t just “taking a flyer” – they’re investing relatively substantial portions of their total accumulated capital.
It’s hard to listen to this same crowd complain about failure to get rich.
.
In USA corporate he sell NIRP to WS, in EU government he sell NIRP to voters, an Japan he sell NIRP to self.
Several years ago I worked for an SF-based startup that had a space at one of WeWork’s SF locations.
When I would go to the “office”, I noticed that many of the offices/rooms were occupied. Some had the logos of big companies (if I remember correctly Bloomberg comes to mind), but a good number of them were empty every time I visited.
My assumption was that these companies were simply renting at WeWork for flex space that (apparently) wasn’t really needed.
I haven’t been to a WeWork facility since then. Maybe the situation has changed, but it occurred to me at the time that if and when an economic downturn came, the WeWork rentals would be easy cost-cutting targets for these companies.
Based on my experience, I think vacancy rates might not tell the full story. What I’d love to know is how many of the rented spaces are actually being used on a regular basis.