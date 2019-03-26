The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Deflate Further

San Francisco Bay Area House prices -4.3%, condos -5.7% since July, Seattle house prices -5.9%, most since Housing Bust 1; Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Portland, New York condos, even Boston decline. Dallas ticks up.
The most obvious one was Seattle. Now it’s joined by a second most obvious one, the San Francisco Bay Area. According to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released this morning, single-family house prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area — the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda, Contra Costa (both part of the East Bay ), and Marin (part of the North Bay) — fell 1.3% in January from December and are now down 4.3% from the peak last July, the biggest six-month drop since the six-month period ended in February 2012, the bottom of Housing Bust 1.
The San Francisco index is up just 1.8% from a year ago, despite the surge in prices early 2018, and remains 35% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
The Core-Logic Case-Shiller Home Price Index is a rolling three-month average; this morning’s release tracks closings that were entered into public records in November, December, and January.
For the five-county San Francisco Bay Area, Case-Shiller also offers a separate index for condo prices, which fell 1.6% month-to-month to the lowest level since January 2018. Condo prices are now down 5.7% from their peak in June, the steepest seven-month decline since February 2012:
Seattle:
House prices in the Seattle metro dropped 0.3% in January, compared to December, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. The index is now down 5.9% from its peak in June, the biggest seven-month drop since February 2012. This puts the index at the lowest level since February 2018, as the blistering spike early last year is now being unwound. Over the past 12 months, given the phenomenal spike early last year, the index is still up 4.0% and remains up 27% from the peak of Seattle’s Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007):
The Case-Shiller Index as a measure of house price inflation
The index is based on “sales pairs”: It compares the sales price of a house in the current month to the prior transaction of the same house years earlier (methodology). This eliminates the issues that can skew median price indices (changes in mix) and average price indices (a few big outliers). But the Case-Shiller index does not indicate prices. By tracking changes in price of the same house (sales pairs) over time, it tracks how much more it takes to buy the same house, and thereby it tracks how fast the dollar is losing purchasing power with regards to buying the same house over time. This makes the index a measure of house-price inflation.
The index was set at 100 for January 2000; a value of 200 means prices as tracked by the index have doubled since the year 2000. Every index on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America, except Dallas and Atlanta, has more than doubled since 2000.
So here are the remaining metros on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America.
San Diego:
House prices in the San Diego metro, according to the Case-Shiller index, inched down again in January from December and are now down 2.8% from the peak in July, and at the lowest level since February 2018. It was the biggest six-month drop since March 2012, leaving the index about flat with the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Los Angeles:
House prices in the Los Angeles metro inched down in January from December and are down 0.8% from the peak in August — a tiny increment, but the largest five-month decline since April 2012, which shows how relentless the surge of Housing Bubble 2 was. The index is up 2.9% year-over-year:
Portland:
House prices in the Portland metro, according to the Case-Shiller Index, inched down again in January from December, the sixth month in a row of month-to-month declines. The index is now down 1.6% from the peak in July 2018, the steepest six-month drop since April 2012. Year-over-year, the index is still up 3.3%:
New York City Condos:
The Case-Shiller index for condo prices in the New York City metro inched down again in January from December and is down 1% from the peak in October. It’s up just 0.8% from a year ago:
Denver:
The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for the Denver metro ticked up in January from December after four months in a row of down ticks that had followed an uninterrupted 33-month series of monthly increases. Since the peak in August, the index has declined 0.7%, don’t laugh, the biggest five month decline since March 2012. The index is up 5.0% year-over-year:
Boston:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Boston metro declined 0.4% in January from December and 0.9% from the peak in November. It’s back where it had been in May, but remains up 4.6% from a year ago:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
House prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro ticked up in January from December and eked out a new record, having inched up 0.5% over the past seven month. This is creating a sort-of flat spot on top of this steep long surge. The index is up 3.8% year-over-year:
Atlanta:
House prices in the Atlanta metro, according the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, ticked down in January from the record in December. This makes the index flat for the past five months. It’s up 4.9% from a year ago:
On a national basis, these most splendid bubble-markets get averaged out with less splendid bubble-markets and with markets that have not yet seen these types of price gains. So the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index peaked in September and has since inched down to be flat with last June. Given the strength of the market in early 2018, the national index is still up 4.3% from a year ago. And it’s 11% higher than it had been at its prior peak in July 2006. Tomorrow, I will post my list of the largest housing markets that have not yet reached the peaks of the prior bubble and thus didn’t qualify for this list, such as Chicago and Miami.
This is old news and is the result of the shaky stock market last December. For a little while, the stock market sent a recession shiver through the housing market. That is over. Since then, bidding wars are back on in Boston. Below 2M in LA is also doing very well. LA South Bay is red hot.
But, not all is rosy. Above 2.5M, I see some weakness that is still going on. Deals in that price range …
If the Bay area and Seattle go down further in the next CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index report then you will be wrong.
I would say the one after the next one. The housing market did not turn around until mid to late Feb.
Sounds like the market’s just investors buying from investors to sell to investors.
We’ll have to see if bidding wars still prevail if mortgage rates go up again.
Or maybe things are being fixed so in due time investors will own every piece of real estate in every city.
Recession shiver is “over”?
The entire 180 FED U turn within 3 month without any data change means “nothing” and everybody forget about it?
For the past 10 years, it is FED ease CAN and WILL drive asset market.
Now, it is FED wants to tighten but they CAN NOT, because of what? The FED is NO longer to drive asset prices, the FED ease is because they can NOT tighten.
The shiver is over…..
If the fed raises, the entire economy slows into recession and home prices fall. No question about that. As you say, they can not raise because debt levels are too high and the wheels fall off.
One interesting bit of data is that corporate profits were down from Q3 to Q4, per the Fed’s Z.1 report.
From Q1 2012 to Q4 2018, real corporate profits were up an annualized -1.2% (that’s right, negative), according to the BEA. Meanwhile real stock prices are up an annualized +6.4%. In other words, the stock market is quite richly priced (about 60%) compared to Q2 2012. But that’s only if you are worried about valuations based on profits. Not a lot of investors are.
And since the end of Q4, stocks overall are up 12.7%, while the economy seems to be slowing even more, so stocks are even more overpriced.
This is true in Seattle as well, listing prices for houses are rocketing higher once again. If you don’t believe me go to Zillow and look for yourself – it will depress you.
Jerome Powell signaled the end of this rate hike cycle even though FFR never got back above 2.5%, unbelievable, and now mortgage rates are falling and home prices are soaring.
Jerome Powell took the cowards path and is following the lead of Bernanke and Yellen, sacrificing the dollar to ensure the world’s ultra wealthy capture more and more of the country’s assets. Your paycheck buys nothing anymore. Bernanke is laughing at us working, rabble from his high paid “position” at Citadel Cap.
With house prices running 10X to 20X the typical worker’s annual salary, owning a home is nearly impossible for most first time buyers. You want a place to live? Black Rock will rent you a place… for a price heh heh.
We live in a two tier society: the haves (the investor class) and the have not’s (those who earn a paycheck through hard work).
Hi Wolf. The 5-county SF Bay Area (San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin) leaves out nearly 2 million people in the heart of Silicon Valley. Is there data that includes Santa Clara County?
Not from Case-Shiller.
I feel for renters. They are between a rock and a hard place. Even if the prices in the Bay Area fell by 20% they would be still out of reach for most people.
It seems to me that Prop 13 (a California proposition that limits property tax increases to 2% per year) is acting as an anchor, especially for those who bought a long time ago. They may be willing to sell but the math doesn’t support that decision. If you lived in a two million dollar house and only paid $5k-$15k in property taxes it would be very hard for you to sell, pack and move. Unless you decided to move to Kansas.
Prop 13 absolutely stops otherwise reasonable transactions in my experience. I practice estate tax planning and have quite a few California clients. The property is worth far more to the current owner than the next. Whenever it comes up, I again wonder whether it causes the CA property tax system to be regressive – i.e. rewarding those with the wealth for long holding periods.
So it’s better to not have Prop 13? I think not, unless you sell, escalating property values only benefit state and county governments who quickly reassess values and raise your property tax. Why should the government receive a windfall simply because values go up? The homeowner receives no compensation for this temporary increase in value, yet is stuck paying for the increase. Think about those on fixed incomes being taxed out of their homes simply because the man demands his extra pound of flesh .
I wonder how long it will take to revisit prop 13. The younger generation is totally shafted by it, even if they bought at recent peaks.
If it was voted on today it would be really interesting to see the voting demographic by age.
Prop 13 is not the only issue, and in fact, seniors (>/=55) can circumvent this problem. (Prop 60 / 90 allow you to bring your lower tax basis to the replacement property if you buy in the same county or buy in one of 10 counties that permit the transfer.) Another restraint is paying a significant amount in capital gains tax on an asset that has appreciated hugely. I know, many people don’t have much sympathy for these folks. But it’s a big reason why people stay put. If these perceived losses did not exist, one might decide to downsize within the same city, but in CA, it often doesn’t make financial sense for an individual family to move.
The renters should start pushing to eliminate prop 13.
That would be fun to watch.
It would be fun to watch.
Guess what? Renters pay for property taxes through their rent.
Your envy induced suggestion would blow up in renter’s faces.
And you must be under the delusion that if a socialist government suddenly received some extra money it wouldn’t spend every last dime of it to buy more votes.
And still cry for more.
As a CA homeowner (four different Bay Area houses since 1978) I have benefited greatly from Prop 13 and, on my last move, from Prop 60/90. With the obscene increases in real estate value over the years, I would have been taxed out of home ownership if not for Prop 13. Without Prop 60/90, I would not have been able to afford my latest move into a house big enough to accommodate my now three-generation family. CA is a tax-greedy state; it’s nice to have at least one area where they were reined in a little.
Prop 13 bashing has always been popular. Not with me.
A little item for WR and the posse to examine:
In today’s (26) Globe and Mail biz section there is a headline proclaiming the strength of Toronto’s economy.
The evidence? It has by far the most construction cranes at work in North America. At over 100, it has almost double the largest number in the US, Seattle’s at 59. In fact TO is employing 25% of ALL high- rise cranes in NA.
This IS a big city but the country has one tenth the pop of the US.
No doubt TO has more space available for redevelopment than New York
but there aren’t lots of empty fields. These sites could not have been cheap.
Ironically, the writer of the piece seems unaware that this level of frantic activity is a text- book, cliche warning of an impending flooded market.
You have to wonder, when these projects were committed to, 1 to 3 years ago, how many players knew there would be all these other players?
PS; Don’t enter Globe to read it, you hit their wall. If you enter Toronto Cranes a few entries in someone else has it but the gist is in my comment.
Don’t worry, As soon as the WeWork and Lyft IPO’s happen the bay area will be flooded with money from all the newly rich stockholders and employees and house prices will once again boom to the sky as they rush to buy real estate before they are priced out of the market. The massive future profitability of these great companies will cause the share prices to soar so that the size of the loans the insiders have been able to get in exchange for pledging their options will seem like peanuts compared to what is on the horizon.
It has been reiterated multiple times on this site that the IPOs will likely have little bearing on the real estate market because the stockholders already mostly used their privately held positions as collateral or liquid assets to make their purchases.
You might want to read my post a bit more carefully. My intent was to incorporate the previous article about the abysmal profitability of WeWork in to a parody post to poke fun at the “real estate pumpers” that often comment here.
Ah did not catch the satire, apologies.
These days satire and mainstream media reporting are indistinguishable.
Except the satire is better researched and better written.
+10 to Dale!
I didn’t catch “poke fun” part either though I thought you might have been sarcastic. Now I can see it clearly. Thanks for clarifying.
Think about what you just wrote,if true that they used stocks and those stock devalue what would that mean for banks that took on those loans
Go to census.gov and do the math for yourself rather than regurgitating the propaganda so prevalent in Bay Area news rags
Those shares have been worth a lot of money for a long time, and they can be sold and have been sold, and they’re being used as collateral, and these millionaires and billionaires don’t have to wait for an IPO. They already got part of the money and already bought expensive homes, which is in part what caused this run-up in prices.
Do you think the Uber billionaires and millionaires are renting a dumpy apartment until they finally can sell their shares post-IPO in the open market and buy a big home? This is one of the biggest hype projects around.
A more likely scenario is the IPO’s flop and they take down Silicon Valley.
Bubble bubble toil and trouble.
My house is still underwater from 2005 in Phoenix, so meh. But I still don’t care, still need a roof over my head.
I am pretty sure that the crash will come from the new tech unicorn wrecks.
LoL.
3-6-3 world, with no end until wages outgrow capital for years.
Hmmm.
If prices keep dropping you’ll soon see buildings going up in flames for the insurance money. Especially if there’s an earthquake, just to make it look good.
We know this because it’s happened before. This represents an opportunity to short insurance stocks.
And these cities actually have jobs that can support those prices.
The Bubble is deflating much faster in areas overbuilt with Boomer McMansions. Southern Florida, Scottsdale, Greater Atlanta, etc.
McMansions are so yesterday. If you’re rich and trendy you want a McCastle
It’s like Neuschwanstein had litters.
The general trend in transactions is also important to note as a drop in transactions generally portends a drop in prices per this chart of 20 city case Shiller data.
Honestly, I don’t see any impact on the ground in San Diego.
I understanding Housing takes long time to turn in either direction so looks like the trend would become clearer in next 6 months or so.
This is not where the next financial crisis will be. Yes prices have peaked and will retreat some (maybe 10%), but we will not see any type of crash.
(The only caveat is if the US economy tanks so bad that millions are out of work; then all bets are off in any area of the economy.)
I’m afraid that there will be no big crash again like 2008/09 for some time, barring of course a black swan event like serious war, a nuclear detonation, etc. That is not to say things will get better; they won’t. We are in a slow downward spiral throughout the world. Various factors at play – productivity, energy, climate change, demographics…..I could go on.
Bottom line for me is buy where you want and can afford to live and forget about it. If you can’t afford to buy (yet), scrimp and save and get into something small to start with. Renting long term is not desirable, unless your lifestyle moves you around a lot.
Wait, If we are in a slow downward spiral explain why owning is better than renting? By definition, in a slow downward spiral your real estate investment will not appreciate, therefore it becomes a simple monthly cost to rent vs monthly cost to buy ( plus taxes, insurance, maintenance etc.). So the only way in such an environment it is better to own is if rents are high in relation to real estate prices. If I can rent a 3 bedroom home cheaper than all the costs of buying that house, I can save the difference and buy the house ten years from now when it is cheaper, I also have less risk of getting stuck with a home in an area where the schools fall apart, or the economy is hollowed out. This is not an imaginary situation as it is one that Japan has been in since the 1990’s and is as you describe a likely one for us.
I don’t see any reason to buy one to own rather than rent.
Every time I hear “this time is different” and especially in Southern Calif, we have witnessed many boom and bust cycles.
In san diego, I can easily see the peak has passed I believe because of the affordability issue.. and buyers have sensed that the housing prices won’t be going up forever and there is a good chance that it’d go down
I also believe we are in a slow downward spiral simply because I see folks working so much harder to keep treading water.
Another indicator is housing alternatives. For example, fellow poster Vanbytheriver has a good job in Seattle yet lives in a van because he will not pay the inflated Seattle rents. I live in a rural area on Vancouver Island that is becoming gentrified. I noticed the other day the local failing trailer park is filling up. I also see people living in RVs, (which are definitely NOT constructed for winter comfort). I see poor young males driving electric scooters and even bicycles with attached gas engines…not often, but they are heading to the local store the only way they can. My friend used to own the local resort with the attached camping store. He tells me the destitute always shop there, sometimes daily while people “with means” drive to town for groceries. Those are just a few clues that people might miss in a more vibrant/busy suburb, but if you look closely, I am sure they are there. These situations do not show up in the stats, and neither does doubling up or couch surfing.
This is true and I believe it is the current correct approach, especially in a place like Seattle eastside where buying is clearly more expensive than renting. However, it isn’t a slam dunk. Unless there is a crash the equalization period (even with higher st. deduction, closing costs, appreciation of down payments, etc) is still only 5 years or so. It really comes down, as always, to each person’s situation. I’d buy, even today, in Seattle’s eastside if I knew I’d be here for 7 years.
When prices drop enough, expect inventories to pile up as owners on the fence unload as close to the top as possible. Then buyers will be reluctant to cough up their life savings for a down payment on a depreciating asset in a deflationary market. Sounds like we need another round of tax cuts for billionaires.
Last housing bubble started second half of 04 and lasted to about earlish 08
These numbers are useless. Manhattan is already down 15%.
This down-turn in real estate prices is giving me visions of Major Kong straddled on the big one, just as the bomb bay doors finally open.
“YEE HAW…… YEE HAW …. YEE HAW .. YEE HAW YEE H————-
This data is 3 months old. 3 months ago mortgages were about 1% higher than today. Which means 3 months ago might as well have been 3 years or 30 years ago, it’s an entirely new paradigm, at least short term.
This is only true if mortgage rates are the primary determining factor in home purchase decisions, which is not (surprisingly!) supported by the data. Particularly on the time frames we are discussing here. Sometimes it has been true in the past… but several others times it has not. If the market is supply driven then the downturn will continue… if rate bound the market will pop.