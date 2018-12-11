China Auto Sales Plunge, Face First Annual Decline in 30 Years

Industry panics, overcapacity spreads, but government brushes off the wailing and gnashing of teeth, looks to EVs.
New-vehicle sales in China plunged 13.9% in November, compared to a year ago, to 2.55 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) announced today. This was the fifth month in a row of year-over-year drops, and the steepest year-over-year drop since January 2012, which had been caused by the timing of the lunar new year. November brought sales for the first 11 months to 25.4 million new vehicles, a drop of 1.7% from a year ago.
December is historically the strongest month of the year, and the November plunge bodes ill for December. CAAM, which is backed by the Chinese government, has been ratcheting down its forecasts for year-total sales, to keep up with reality. On Tuesday, given the plunge in November, it lowered its sales forecast for 2018 to a drop of 3%.
To put this sales decline for the year 2018 into perspective: This is something that has simply not happened in modern China.
And it’s a total shock to the industry that has only known growth – and mostly at breakneck speeds. Data going back to 1990 show relentless annual sales increases, in many years by the double digits. Over the past 20 years, sales have boomed by a factor of 10. As sales stalled or fell in the US and other developed markets, China was moving from automotive backwater to the globe’s only automotive superpower.
In 2012, China became the largest auto market in the world, trouncing the US. In 2017, new-vehicle sales reached 28.9 million units. By comparison, in the US, new vehicle sales dropped to 17.2 million units, from the record of 17.6 million in 2016. China is not even playing in the same ballpark anymore.
Even during the Financial Crisis, as auto sales were collapsing in the US, China auto sales boomed, powered by massive government incentives. The auto industry has been a big priority for the government. The industry’s job was to turn the highways, bridges, and city streets that the government was massively building at blinding speed into parking lots, and it worked.
In this economy, sales simply could not slow because they weren’t allowed to. And the industry grew up in this steep-growth-forever environment. But now, sales have dropped year-over-year for the past five months – at an ever-sharper rate:
- July: -4.00%
- August: -3.8%
- September: -11.6%
- October: -11.7%
- November: -13.9%
There had been warnings. In 2017, new-vehicle sales had grown only 3%, cooling from the blistering growth of 13.7% in 2016, even though sales in both years had been propped up by a cut in the automobile sales tax on smaller cars. And at the beginning of 2018, the sales tax for these vehicles was allowed to revert to is normal level of 10%.
For months, the industry has been clamoring for more stimulus measures, such as a broad cut in the auto sales tax. But the Chinese government appears to have no appetite for them, in terms of gasoline-powered vehicles. All the stimulus focus is on EVs and plug-in hybrids.
The chorus from the government is that automakers have to adapt. It is unhealthy for the industry to depend on government assistance every time sales drop, explained CAAM deputy secretary-general Shi Jianhua. In a truly competitive market, good companies will prosper and bad companies “will be forced to adjust and upgrade,” he said.
“This can help us with the survival of the fittest and improve concentration in the industry,” he said.
At the briefing in Beijing today, CAAM assistant secretary general Xu Haidong put it this way: “We’re currently in a painful period, and this process is really tough.”
The weakness is among consumers, not businesses: Sales of passenger cars plunged 16% year-over-year in November, and are down 2.8% year-to-date. Business are holding up: Sales of commercial vehicles rose 2% in November and 5% for the first 11 months of the year.
Within this historic decline of new-vehicle sales is a booming sector: Sales of EVs and plug-in electric hybrid vehicle surged 37.6% in November compared to a year ago. Year-to-date, sales in this category have skyrocketed 68%, to 1.03 million vehicles, and at this growth rate are on track to reach the government’s target of 2 million sales by 2020. But the category is currently still only 4% of the market.
This is where the government is placing the incentives and subsidies, with some additional help from its muscular policies. For example, all foreign automakers in China must produce EVs in China starting next year.
China’s entire auto industry is built around the theme of endless rapid growth as a given. Numerous plants are being constructed to add capacity, even as overcapacity is already plaguing the industry, just as sales are declining for the first time in recent history. This is a perfect setup for a big shakeout. And the government’s refusal to jump in and save the sector one more time, indicates that it might actually allow that shakeout to happen.
A bit off topic, but after reading Testosterone Pit, and laughing quite a lot, I wonder what Chinese car dealer culture is like. Do they haggle? Or is more like fixed prices?
Marcus,
I can't answer your question
Chinese are great hagglers on any product you might care to imagine.
I can’t believe it would be any different on such an important product as an auto.
Now we know why the Chinese allowed ‘the Donald’ a pyrrhic victory, dropping the import auto tarrif to 15% from 40%…
Down here in SC, Volvo just announced that it won’t be able to make the 4K jobs it promised in exchange for tax incentives because its moving the S60 production to China. But lo and behold, Volvo won’t be on the hook because it’s claiming the tariffs represent unforeseen governmental action beyond its control.
BMW is also moving some X5 production to China from its Spartanburg facility.
Nate,
Most cars sold by US companies in China are made in China and thus wouldn’t be impacted by the import tariffs. Those tariffs were mostly hitting Tesla (which sells almost nothing in China) and German automakers that export some of their luxury cars to China (some of which are made in the US). From day one, the emphasis by all global automakers has been on manufacturing cars in China.
But this is a confidence game. And it may well be that consumer confidence is being a little shaken by this trade dispute.
To a much greater extend, I think this is due to loose lending drying up in China, including peer-to-peer lending, which boomed for a few years, and then imploded, with thousands of P2P lenders getting shut down. This rattled a lot of people, including investors who’d lost money in these deals.
More importantly, P2P lenders had funded lots of loans to subprime customers that couldn’t get funding from regular banks. With this funding source shut down, subprime customers now have fewer options of getting car loans, and they can no longer buy a new car. This was used to explain the first sales declines in July and August, and it’s probably still responsible for a good portion of the sales decline.
Back in the 80s/90s Americans were building for car first scoiecty while China was content with Bicycles and walking.
Fast forward to 2010s, American millennials are ditching cars and suburbs for urban life that allows for walking and bicycling(scooter) to work while China adopts the car lifestyle at breakneck speed.
Oh the irony!
Remember, we still need to achieve the Chinese dream, 2 cars for every family. We are talking about a nearly a billion cars here. It would be awesome. Then to find a way to provide either a single family home or a townhome to every family.
That’s right, all of China needs to become a big suburb to be served by Tencent and Alibaba. Left unsaid is the fact that a billion cars will turn China into a giant parking lot where no one can ever get anywhere.
There is good data on China’s demographics going back 2000 years. I remember reading a study on Power Growth law, and China’s population was the standard bearer. Auric Time Scale. ‘Population of China as Indicator of World Trends’
The Chinese tiger may be a paper one, after all, their economy is based on endless growth forcing them to expand into Africa, and other poor Asian nations. Also many young Chinese are expecting a higher quality of life than their parents. That leads the question as to whether China might do something drastic.
So, in other words, China is like the USA, right?
Always on the path of economic expansion at any cost. Young people expecting to do better than the Old. Turning poor nations into banana republics serving their “betters”.
I guess we are good teachers!
True but they don’t possess the global reserve currency :’]
Yes, but I think they are working on that.
They set up CIPS-cross border interbank payment system- to counter SWIFT, and set up their own oil futures exchange for the “petroyuan”.
If their Belt and Road Initiative is truly a win win win for everyone (or at least most) participating, than they are on the right track.
The same goes for weeding out the weak from the car sector, if that’s what they are doing, which will make their car companies more innovation driven and competitive, all bad for westerners.
Time will tell how this will work out for everyone involved.
So basically, they want to be the US, with its own Manifest Destiny and global imperialism?
Can’t sit at the big kids table until they’re willing to overtly use military force for economic expansion.
Yep, the US had its turn, now it’s time for China and the Chinese dream.
More like the “Manifest Hypocrisy” of Americans and the Brits (who too had her turn during the reign of Her Majesty’s Empire colonizing…I mean “civilizing” much of the known world)
Oh, I forgot the German’s Third Reich also wanted to conquer the world, and then there was the Dutch East India Company stealing…I mean trading resources from everyone, the French Napoleonic wars of conquest, the Holy Roman Empire slave trade and on and on…
Nothing’s really new under the Sun, and this reminds me of the lyrics for this great song from an 80s pop group – Tears for Fears.
(God…I feel so old, but hey…their message is just as relevant as ever in 2018.
Interesting to note that electric vehicles, ~3.5% of sales, are up 81.1% from last year. China has a very aggressive subsidy program for EVs (both consumer and manufacturer).
I suspect EV adoption is primarily driven by cost both of the vehicle and gas prices. The corollary being that the broader downturn is also being driven by Chinese consumers feeling a pinch in their pocket book and their holding back on new vehicle purchases altogether.
Note, 81.1% being the first 9 months of 2018, so congruent with the sept. increase mentioned in the article.
2017 EVs had a 2.2 percent market share. Not sure about 2018
All the top ten manufacturers of batteries for hybrids and EV’s are from East Asia, with Panasonic alone accounting for a massive 45% of worldwide supply, chiefly due to their twenty years long relationship with Toyota.
However…
The second manufacturer is AESC (the Automotive Energy Supply Corporation), with a market share of 21%. AESC started its life as a joint venture between Nissan and NEC (Nippon Electric Company) in 2007 but whose controlling stake has just been “sold” to Envision Group, a seemingly cash-laden Chinese group, with Nissan maintaining a 25% stake in AESC.
My skepticism is due to the fact in 2016 a very similar deal was announced with another Chinese company, GSR Capital, but it fell through after it was discovered the cash they had promised just didn’t exist.
The Chinese government has been aggressively backing its own EV battery manufacturers, such as BYD, to take away market shares from their Japanese and Korean competitors and the AESC deal coupled with strong incentives for the domestic market fits in that pattern, as do the highly subsidized exports of EV’s and EV components on foreign markets.
A typical example are tuk-tuk: the new electric ones are “hybrid”s, with the rolling chassis manufactured in Thailand and powerpack manufactured in China and the whole lot assembled locally to get around tariffs. To offer cheaper models lead-acid batteries are still offered, but quality is so poor (due contaminated lead) it’s a classic case of being penny wise but pound foolish.
For me this is just another round of kicking the can down the road and avoid the massive correction the Chinese economy is marked for.
Rowe – what you fail to realize is that every country wants to be at the top of the heap. It is the basic pattern throughout history. And they will use whatever resources are available to get there.
One key question is what level China’s annual demand will settle into as the market matures. China probably overshot their sustainable demand level because autos were “new” (and newly-affordable to many) in the rapidly-developing nation. What happens when China reaches the point where everyone who can afford a car already has one? With a near-steady-state population level, ongoing migration into cities with transit systems, slowing economic growth rate and aging demographics, how many cars/year is the sustainable demand level? That will also depend on how many years a typical auto lasts in China. Also of interest is the back-end of the auto lifecycle: where do the used-but-still-usable cars go? what happens to the wrecks and dead clunkers?
Normal first world level for car ownership is 1 car per 2 persons so 700 million cars. 20 years average life of a car so 35 million new cars per year. 27 million means that there is still a lot of growth in China.
It also means that we will get the biggest parking lot on the planet at full ownership.
But only about 20 percent of Chinese are living anywhere near first world living standards. Perhaps that is why it had only 1 vehicle per 6 persons in 2017 (1).
The large older generations will probably not move up to auto ownership; learning how to drive is pretty traumatic after age 40 or so. The younger generations will be more auto-oriented, but they are also smaller. While there are 65 million Chinese age 25-29, there are only 38 million age 20-24. The groups with ages 0-4, 5-9, 10-14 and 15-19 are even smaller. (2)
I think if there was still a lot of pent-up demand and unrealized growth at current income and price levels, sales would not be falling. Future growth will most likely be slower.
Looking at the younger generations, each year the “auto-savvy” population increases by about 7 million people, or about 3.5 million new owners. The replacement of the existing stock of ~250 million vehicles (every 20 years) adds 12.5 million vehicle sales. That leads to sustainable vehicle sales of 16 million/year as the generational build-out progresses for the next 20 years or so, with annual growth around 200,000 per year.
You are probably right, sinc the demographics in China are really not so good, looking forward.
Any idea what’s going on in France? They might need some cars to replace the ones destroyed in the riots, and they still have the Citreon?
In terms of “Citroën,” they still have it… it’s now part of PSA Peugeot Citroën.
re: Chinese automobiles etc
I investigated buying a Chinese vehicle to replace my 32 year old Toyota pickup. They make a very simple and straightforward jeep-like SUV based on their military product. The US makes a $100,000+ Hummer for their military and the Chinese use a vehicle that looks like a cross between an old GMC Scout and a Suzuki Samurai at a fraction of the price. It is a good, reliable, highly regarded 4X4 people transport without all the bells and whistle crap of North American products that soccer moms like so much and take out 7 year loans to purchase.
Alas, I have decided to keep the truck. It still works just fine. I have no comprehension as to why people buy all the electronic crap loaded vehicles of today. I just saw a Land Rover commercial with people using their ‘smart’ phones to lower their seats in order to load toys like surfboards. I remember fondly our old ’64 Land Rover (white, of course) that rode like a covered wagon with a roof rack.
The Chinese might be suffering a few declines and economic setbacks, but their struggles and poverty is in recent memory. They’ll take this in stride, suck it up, and retrench. I’m not sure if the average North American or Northern European worker has the same fortitude. I include myself in that judgement, despite our lifestyle. The Chinese will do just fine, imho.
I always ask myself this, when folks talk about how the Chinese economy will collapse. How is that China has this for high speed rail, and there is almost no high speed rail in North America?
“In 2017, China Railway High-speed provides service to 29 of the country’s 33 provincial-level administrative divisions and operates over 25,000 km (16,000 mi)’s passenger tracks in length, accounting for about two-thirds of the world’s high-speed rail tracks in commercial service.[2][3] It is the world’s most extensively used railway service, with 1.713 billion trips delivered in 2017 bringing the total cumulative number of trips to 7 billion.[4][5]
Wiki
USA has the Acela Amtrak line, and a few others that reach 125 mph, while Canada is the only G7 country with not one high speed rail line.
I think the Chinese will be just fine with fewer auto sales.
Paulo, you are on target. The Chinese economy will not collapse as most people secretly long for. I’ve worked in many Asian countries and I can say the folks in Asia are generally hardy people….like the early Irish immigrants. They will do whatever it takes and hardship is engraved into their bones almost like a rite of passage.
Go read Chinese history more….these people have survived purges, plagues and famines and many historical man-made and natural disasters for thousands of years, and they bounce back relatively quickly.
Mao’s Cultural revolution left 50 million Chinese dead and those that survived with nothing much except a hole in the ground (much less a functioning grocery market), so you’d think they can’t take a massive correction in their SSE or a “collapse” in their auto markets?
Its the American millennial crybabies that can’t bear to dirty their hands or their pride and would rather take handouts from Mom and Dad, that can’t function in the new global re-ordering. lol.
On the same note, there will be a slowdown for sure, given the ongoing trade wars between Trump and Xi. Unfortunately, automobiles will likely be one of the victims of this trade spat. The vast majority of Chinese, however, will revert to the cheaper locally made vehicles if the intercontinentals gets priced out of their reach.
In other words, sell GM and buy Geely (who owns Volvo btw ;).
It’s a good question is the decline of car purchasing related to an economic slowdown, an improving interrail network (for details view comment above), a change in spending habits due to economic uncertainty, or the roads are just so crammed that it makes no sense buying one. (I can’t believe that something else but my weight can grow steadily for 30 years!)
The next logical step to accelerate EV sales in China, would be to declare high-income realestate zones into EV only, forcing the higher then average citizen to “be responsible”, boosting the economy while preserving the environment! (Yes the electricity for the battery can come from any source, but at least energy consumption is decoupled from fossil fuels, and gradual shift to solar, wind, nuclear is enabled. Yes, we have enough Lithium, we are looking for extra cobalt.)
