THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Will record business debt trigger a financial crisis? And what will it do to stocks?
Total US business debt has surged to $32 trillion, three times as big as household mortgage debt, and over twice as big as total household debt. In 2008, the $10 trillion in mortgage debt was one of the factors that triggered the Financial Crisis. So when this business debt blows up, will it trigger a financial crisis? (11 minutes)
It was an ugly Thanksgiving week. One after the other, individual stocks are coming unglued. Read… Why I Think this Sell-Off is Just One Step in Methodical Unwind of Stock Prices
The thing I dislike in these share buybacks are that the average worker that depends upon a salary is being robbed by the CEO’s and boards. The big guys get to collect inflated stock options and look like geniuses for essentially fraud. They will walk away from the wreck and never look back.
I feel sorry for the folks at GE, Toys r us, Sears, IBM, etc. The average worker loses his employment and whatever meager pension they have relied upon after years of dedicated service.
Wolf the 10 trillion in mortgage debt was not was total cause of the 2008 financial crisis from all the reading I have reviewed since the 2008 crisis. It was the bleed over into the derivatives market which was around $500 trillion as in CDS and MBS which were bought worldwide. They bailed out AIG or Goldman would have failed. Wall Street did not want anybody to know about the derivatives because they could not afford any regulations on derivatives. It is their cash cow. That is why they left Lehman fail, because they needed a diversion away from the derivatives. Read “ The Fed and Lehman Brothers” by Laurence M. Ball (2018) where the subtitle is “Setting the Record Straight on a Financial Disaster”. Lehman had enough collateral to prevent its bankruptcy.
That is why the Fed had to secretly loan $16 trillion to American and Foreign banks after the crisis. Banks could not trust each others collateral based in MBS, so banks stop lending to each other and credit markets froze, especially after Lehman was FORCED into bankruptcy.o
While I would love to avoid another financial crisis, there are just so many variables. Student loans: default rates are rising, an entire generation mired in debt. Auto and home loans: if prices fall, I think ppl will be even more apt to walkaway from loan obligations, the last crisis set a horrible precedent where ppl could walkaway with little to no consequences.
Between Bitcoin, FANG stocks, oil and gas just recently, a lot of wealth has been destroyed in a very short time. I suspect more like optionsellers.com will surface soon. This will ripple through the economy and consumers.
As of the end of the first half of 2018
Corporate debt in 2007 was $5.3 trillion
} 62% rise
Corporate debt in 2018 was $8.5 trillion
This current debt is composed mostly of junk and levered loans with no protection. This is $5.5 trillion of debt thats now too hot to handle as the Fed is determined to raise rates higher.
Exec’s vote themselves healthy amounts of stock and options, then vote for their stock buybacks, take their big bonuses, cash out their stock and head for the exits.
Just in the month of May 2018 alone, buybacks set a record high of $171.3 billion.
The most recent (June 30 2018) twice yearly Bank of International Settlements report on the over-the-counter markets sits at $532 trillion.
When this grotesque hidden from view, rotting mass of valueless waste paper explodes, the resultant catastrophic debris field will take generation or two to clean up. If ever.
