THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Will record business debt trigger a financial crisis? And what will it do to stocks?



Total US business debt has surged to $32 trillion, three times as big as household mortgage debt, and over twice as big as total household debt. In 2008, the $10 trillion in mortgage debt was one of the factors that triggered the Financial Crisis. So when this business debt blows up, will it trigger a financial crisis? (11 minutes)

It was an ugly Thanksgiving week. One after the other, individual stocks are coming unglued. Read… Why I Think this Sell-Off is Just One Step in Methodical Unwind of Stock Prices



Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.