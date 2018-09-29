Musk Settles with SEC, Booted as Tesla Chairman. SEC Forces Tesla to Control his Lie-Tweets

Not a slap on the wrist, but not a summary execution either.
Tesla CEO and Chairman Elon Musk settled the fraud charges that the SEC had brought against him over his blatant lies he tweeted in early August about taking Tesla private at $420 a share, “Funding secured,” only to recant a couple of weeks later. As part of the deal, which the SEC announced today and which is still subject to court approval, Musk has to – I almost wrote “quit tweeting while high” – do the following:
- Step down as Chairman of Tesla, to be replaced by an independent chairman. Musk will be ineligible to be chairman for three years;
- Pay $20 million penalty.
But he gets to stay on as CEO and as board member – and apparently, he gets to keep his Twitter account, but with some board oversight (see below).
Today, the SEC also sued Tesla, and this being a busy Saturday, settled with Tesla all in one fell swoop.
The SEC charged in the complaint, filed in Federal Court today, that Tesla failed “to implement disclosure controls or procedures” over Musk’s off-the-wall tweets about Tesla:
“Musk has used his Twitter account to distribute material information about Tesla, including company financial projections and key non-financial metrics.”
“Tesla, however, did not have disclosure controls or procedures in place to assess whether the information Musk disseminated via his Twitter account was required to be disclosed in reports Tesla files pursuant to the Exchange Act….”
“Nor did it have sufficient processes in place to ensure the information Musk published via his Twitter account was accurate or complete.”
“By engaging in the conduct, Tesla violated, and unless restrained and enjoined will violate again, Rule 13a-15 [17 C.F.R. § 240.13a-15] of the Exchange Act [15 U.S.C. § 78a, et seq.].
Both Musk and Tesla are settling the charges against them “without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations.” In addition to what Musk has to do and pay, Tesla has to:
- Replace Musk with an “independent Chairman;”
- Appoint a total of “two new independent directors to its board;”
- “Establish a new committee of independent directors and put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk’s communications.”
The $40 million in penalties that Musk and Tesla have to pay combined will be “distributed to harmed investors under a court-approved process.” Would those be the short sellers? Probably not.
The SEC announcement added:
As a result of the settlement, Elon Musk will no longer be Chairman of Tesla, Tesla’s board will adopt important reforms —including an obligation to oversee Musk’s communications with investors—and both will pay financial penalties. The resolution is intended to prevent further market disruption and harm to Tesla’s shareholders.
This settlement with Tesla is more than a slap on the wrist – particularly having to bring in two independent directors that will start nosing around some things – but it’s not exactly a summary execution. The company will now get a modicum of corporate oversight, and it might even try to tamp down on the blatant lies that Musk spews forth via his tweets in order to manipulate up the share price.
In terms of the penalty for Tesla, well, its $20 million penalty is a fly speck. It represents just two business days of net losses for Tesla, based on its Q2 net loss, its largest net loss ever. So this part won’t add much to the cash-burn machine.
“without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations.”
Elon Musk, very much like Elizabeth Holmes, are textbook narcissists. They think everything they do his glorious. Revolutionary.
Admitting to wrongdoing? Fat chance. Admitting that they are frauds? Ha!
The nagging question is, how is it possible that these types are able to bamboozle clever, educated people, so easily?
…The nagging question is, how is it possible that these types are able to bamboozle clever, educated people, so easily?…
That’s easy: those “clever, educated people” are greedy.
But you already knew that.
Clever and educated are not the same thing.
Albert Einstein for example only got a mediocre education.
He wrote that the spirit of learning and creative thought was lost in strict rote learning.
Michael Faraday was also poorly educated, Kepler studied philosophy at school, and Newton Latin and Greek.
Education can sometimes help the truly clever, but for most of us it’s just a way of earning more money.
If only the same rhetoric and restraint could be applied to potus…
Hopefully, this will force Tesla to stop with the vaporware-style promises, and start delivering on its commitments. If Tesla can turn itself around and start delivering product profitably, they could yet succeed.
Alas, I expect GM or Toyota will purchase Tesla’s assets as part of the Chapter 11 process. My money’s on Toyota if their hydrogen powered Mirai cars turn out to be impractical due to a lack of fueling stations.
“Preventing further market disruption” is the phrase that jumped out to me.
Barring Musk from serving as a corporate officer for a period of years or forever would cause Tesla’s stock price to drop like a rock.
Musk IS Tesla in the public mind.
The real value of Tesla resides in the brand and the intellectual property, $2 Billion on the high end.
That kind of sudden ( And well deserved) price correction might well spook “Investors” in other “Tech” companies, a certain taxi service comes to mind.
Just before the mid terms?
Tell me about that bridge you have for sale…
You can’t put Musk in the same category as Holmes: Musk has a space company that is doing well and Tesla does turn out functioning cars, if not profitably. What did Holmes ever do?
Bingo. Musk is just burning money in an environment that funds cash burning operations because the big dumb money is desperate for yield. Will Uber or WeWork ever turn a profit? Who cares, Toyota just dumped a half billion down the Uber well and WeWork had a summer camp!
While Musk has managed to make a profit, his unhinged Twitter habits are starting to undermine the fantasy of infinite profits just over the horizon. Uber forced Kalinick out after he became far too toxic and the big money realized he was standing in the way of an IPO. Will this settlement result in the same for Musk? Time will tell.
I have a new definition of Madness: Accepting the role of Chairman while Musk still runs the company
Dammit, well, that’s ok, if Musk can’t lie about a public company, there is a private one that he owns where he can tweet about bravely defending the plant from ETs with his awesome rockets and lasers mounted on sharks. Oh, also forgot flame throwers and his war against the mole men from underground using his boring machines.