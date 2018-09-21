Multiple Online Banking Systems Go Down in the UK

Payment chaos: For bottom-line-obsessed bank executives, IT systems are an expense to be slashed. The results are in.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Internet banking has become a crisis-prone business in the UK, as the online platforms of big banks suffer regular outages and other forms of IT disruption.
Friday morning, the online systems of the Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Natwest — all part of the RBS Banking Group — crashed in unison, leaving millions of customers unable to pay bills or view their balance on their online and mobile accounts. The group has 19 million customers in the UK and Republic of Ireland and 5.5 million active mobile app users.
After around five hours of chaos, the RBS Group announced that the problems had been resolved. The failure had apparently been caused by a “technical glitch” — a word that is being used with increasing frequency by high-street lenders — in a regular update to their firewall. The bank emphasized that it was an “access issue” and there is no evidence that customer data was compromised. But then, it would say that!
On Thursday, it was the turn of the UK’s largest bank, Barclays, whose website and telephone banking service crashed for around seven hours, leaving frustrated customers locked out of their online accounts.
Fed-up customers took to social media to vent their anger, with some complaining that they were unable to access their accounts not only through the Internet platform but also ATMs. Barclays has around 24 million UK customers, though it’s not clear how many of them were affected by the outage.
The bank told customers that they should still be able to make payments to existing payees through mobile banking, though new payees weren’t possible due to the incident. It also claimed that payments into accounts were unaffected by the issues.
One alarmed customer begged to differ, complaining to the BBC that a payment due into his account had gone missing, while another customer reported the systems inside branches being down, preventing customers from carrying out transactions even in the old fashioned, pre-digital way. By mid-afternoon, the IT “glitch” — that word again! — had been “resolved,” though no explanation has yet been given as to what caused it.
A few days earlier an outage at online challenger bank Cashplus, which targets people with poor credit histories, left customers unable to access their accounts, make cash withdrawals, or make or receive payments. The problems prompted Nicky Morgan, chair of the Treasury Committee, to ask Richard Wagner, chief executive officer of Cashplus, for an explanation of what happened and how victims of the outage will be compensated.
In other words, over the last two days, dozens of millions of UK bank customers have been locked out of their online accounts at different banks.
In terms of RBS, this is not the first time this year its subsidiary Natwest has suffered an outage. Its banking app went down briefly in April and in July a glitch with its card payments left customers unable to use their cards in shops or online.
RBS, the largely state-owned lender that has cost British taxpayers almost a hundred billion pounds in bailouts, losses, fines and legal fees, also has a rich history of outages, including a major blackout in 2012 that lasted for over a week, disrupting customers’ wages, payments and other transactions. The outage was allegedly caused by an “inexperienced” RBS tech operative’s blunder. For the duration of the blackout, the only means many customers had of accessing basic banking services was to visit the local branch.
That, however, didn’t stop RBS from embarking on a branch closure rampage, blaming the growth of internet banking for its decision to close one in four of its branches. Now, it can’t manage to keep those web-based services up and running, leaving customers even worse off. Even as the lender has increasingly digitized its services, it has consistently downsized its IT services team. In 2017 it revealed that it planned to axe 900 IT jobs by 2020 and is doubling down on its outsourcing of IT roles to India to reduce costs.
This underscores one of the major problems high-street lenders have with technology. They never treat it as a mission-critical aspect of their business, even as that business becomes increasingly dependent on technological solutions to stay competitive.
Bottom line-obsessed bank executives are always looking for cheap, short-term shortcuts to IT issues, with the result that lenders — particularly, but not only, in the UK — have for decades under-invested in their sprawling, creaking, accident-prone legacy systems dating back to the primeval age of COBOL and mainframe technology. And if some banks had been thinking about trying to finally move off their legacy systems and drag their IT platforms into the 21st century, the recent botched IT migration at mid-sized TSB, which continues to sow chaos 23 weeks after it was supposed to be ready, will not encourage them to do so. By Don Quijones.
Time is running out. March 29 is the deadline. Urgent action is needed. But it’s not happening. Read… Disorderly Brexit Would Trigger Mayhem in Derivatives Market
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Whatever caused all this is irrelevant, as banking increasingly goes online, people need to have relationships with multiple banks, cross border is also a good idea.
Not just in the UK:
https://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/hundreds-riviera-beach-employees-unpaid-deposit-glitch/f7WXBFydq9K9bfCxuFz6eL/
->Whatever caused all this is irrelevant
And yet, if you look closely, you’ll notice it’s actually the subject of the article.
->For bottom-line-obsessed bank executives, IT systems are an expense that needs to be slashed.
Executive bonuses, golden parachutes, and stock price manipulation take priority, but diverting resources into programs to ramp up money laundering and defrauding customers probably should have waited until they could keep operations from blowing up in their faces.
I’m the last person on earth that would defend the big banks, but IT is not the only reason for systems to fail. I have lived through 5 hurricanes and a major flood. I saw these disasters wreck the electrical grid as well as phone systems, separating customers from their money. Having some cash is always a good idea, as well as another form of access to some money.
BTW, the serial nature of these problems looks like an upgrade problem of some sort or even a deliberate shutdown to stress test the system.
Unlike natural disasters, IT failures are entirely preventable.
->I’m the last person on earth that would defend the big banks, but IT is not the only reason for systems to fail.
It’s usually incompetent management, the kind that slashes resources needed for IT.
These British banks can’t use hurricanes and floods as an excuse.
They could reasonably claim that they were distracted by wallowing in pools of laundered money. That at least would be honest.
->BTW, the serial nature of these problems looks like an upgrade problem of some sort or even a deliberate shutdown to stress test the system.
Which is to say, incompetence, like I said.
Unamused,
While there is incompetence in every large organization, don’t underestimate the idea of deliberate action on their part. It could be a deliberate shutdown.
The article somehow managed to avoid using the words “cyber” or “attack,” which is quite a feat considering what happened a few months ago:
“Seven UK banks targeted by co-ordinated cyber attack”
https://www.ft.com/content/2e582594-48ab-11e8-8ee8-cae73aab7ccb
Also note:
https://www.americanbanker.com/cyber-attacks
Maybe it should be have been “self-inflicted hack.”
Cyber attacks on banks usually try to steal data or money. They’re not trying to shut down a bank’s ATMs or online payment system.
This might be an early gift to remind the people that Brexit is a bad idea. Come exit day, everyone will get to suffer, this is just an early reminder.
You know, I think the only sane people in the world is the Swiss. Neutral in everyone, they are smart enough not to join anyone’s crazy boy band.
Sorry MCH what’s Brexit got to do with it? I seem to remember a Spanish banks incompetancy caused TSB to crash. As mentioned by DQ it’s all about bottom line, cutting cost on the most important things in a bank, people and service.
Have you noticed how these “IT crisis” are only happening to the British banks? Not any of the continental banks. It does make one wonder if the IT departments at these banks are more incompetent than their continental counterparts or if there is something else going on.
Now it’s probably a bit of a leap to say this has anything to do with Brexit. But the situation seems just a little odd. Regular old mismanagement seem to occur everywhere, see Spain, the Germans, and so forth. But the Brits are apparently incompetent when it comes to IT and banking. How odd is that.
We have frequent ‘glitches’ in Netherlands causing customers unable to access thejr bankaccounts for hours and even days.
@Joe.
Interesting, did not know this, could I ask if this is at the same degree and scale as what happens in the UK? Some how it seems to be a bigger deal in the UK, at least that’s what it seems like.
I just find a lot of this to be incredibly coincidental. Or perhaps its widely known in the country of origin, but not as much outside. I’m curious if DQ is aware of these issues that you refer to in Netherlands. I wonder how many of the other readers here are aware of this.
->This might be an early gift to remind the people that Brexit is a bad idea.
It’s actually a good idea. The problem comes in when the profiteers can’t agree on how to split up the racketeering operations.
On cash we trust.
IT is not an expense, is a necessity.
There is a reason I haven’t had a credit card since 2002 and is because those things get hacked and or cloned quite easily.
I haven’t done an online transaction in ages and I plan to avoid them as long as I can.
When my bank insist I am always “And if they steal my data then what?” That shuts them up.
->“And if they steal my data then what?” That shuts them up.
Nobody’s going to steal your data. Your bank will sell it and pretend they got hacked. Call it a business model.
The problem is that BOTH things happen. Not only banks sell your data, it also gets stolen.
Ok. Who wants to go 100% cashless?
The new ‘British Disease’ – starve and outsource IT until it collapses?
British Airways has had several major outages in recent years as well.
I’ve had direct experience of British Air’s IT-related dysfunction. Their website simply does not work, or rather works just enough to suck you in. You begin any process online and always end up trying to complete it with customer service. Which means a nice young man in New Delhi, apologizing every step of the way, has to in turn struggle with their trainwreck of a system. But even he (his name is Addison–we are buddies) is eventually defeated and has to call and explain that the problem really isn’t solved.
There’s something a little ironic here. Greedy, incompetent Britain is still being propped up by all those workers resident in its now defunct former empire.
And now we know how it all ends, “not with a bang but a whimper”. The further the conversion of banking goes from cash to electronics the more fragile the system becomes. And while attention is focused on the financial problems in Spain and other countries, it would appear that the UK is losing its ability to maintain a modern digital infrastructure. After the lessons of the last few months, the Icelandic banking collapse which hit the UK very hard, and the upcoming “Brexit” (will it really happen?) you’d think thinking people in the UK would keep their money in their mattresses.
This happened a few months ago and folks couldn’t get across the Severn-Wye bridge between England and Wales because their debit cards didn’t work at the toll booth.
This sounds like the death kneel against the bank’s war against cash. Hoist with their own petard. :)
Well, if the UK problem make you cringe this headline for an article in Business Insider should scare you to death: “…Verizon and AT&T are banking on 5G to connect every device on the planet to the Internet” . That’s not a petard, it’s an A-bomb! Sounds like the potential for the black swan event from hell.
I love reading this website because you find out that living in the Philippines and always having downtime with trying to access the internet is not just peculiar to yourself but you find out that people even in so called 1st world tech savvy countries also have the same access problems in this digital age.
I guess we are all really Third world.