Seattle’s Rental Bubble at Inflection Point

Construction boom, flood of new high-end apartments, not enough demand, rising vacancy rates, and the biggest concessions since the Great Recession.
The Seattle metro has enjoyed strong job growth in recent years and soaring housing costs. Developers have responded with a multiyear construction boom that started in about 2014. As high-rise condo and apartment towers have been sprouting like mushrooms, “crane counting” has become a thing. Now there is the prospect that the new supply is outgrowing demand, and that this supply is mostly high-end, further crimping demand for those units.
In the five years from 2014 through 2018 so far, over 46,000 apartment units in buildings with over 50 apartments – not counting condo projects, apartments in smaller buildings, or single-family homes – have been constructed, according to data by multifamily property data provider Apartment Insights. This is an increase of 110% from the prior five-year period (2009-2013) and nearly four times the number of units built in 2004-2008:
In terms of annual totals, in 2018 as of Q3, 8,731 apartment units have been constructed, below the recent records in 2015 and 2016 of close to 10,000 units. The all-time record occurred during the last building boom in 1989 with 10,056 units:
Over the past five years, the new supply of apartments in buildings of 50+ units averaged 9,236 apartments per year.
And demand? Over the current 12-month period, occupancy in the segment of those buildings increased by 6,816 units. So vacancy rates are rising. And there are a lot more units coming.
Just counting apartment buildings with over 50 units – and not counting condo towers though some of those units may end up on the rental market – in the third quarter, there were about 63,000 units in the pipeline, according to the Q3 report by Apartment Insights:
- Nearly 24,000 units were either under construction or scheduled for construction
- Almost 7,500 units achieved “Final Plan Approval.”
- Over 32,000 units are further up in the pipeline, with the vast majority in the review stage.
“With Absorption remaining rather steady, however, as we are headed for the seasonally challenging 4th quarter soon, we are anticipating a potential hike in vacancy,” Apartment Insights writes in its Q3 report.
Among these big apartment projects there are two types of vacancy rates:
- “Stabilized”: the vacancy rate that includes only buildings where developers have largely succeeded in renting out most of the units. This vacancy rate does not include projects that have just come on the market and that are still largely empty.
- And the vacancy rate of all big projects that have been completed, whether stabilized or not. This is a significantly higher number.
The vacancy rate of “stabilized” properties in the Seattle metro rose to 5.2%, the highest 3rd quarter rate since 2010.
Concessions kept this vacancy rate from going even higher – such as one-month free rent, gift cards, move-in allowance, or whatever. In Q3, these concessions amounted to the largest average for a 3rd quarter since 2010. And they’re having an impact on “rents net of concessions.” Apartment Insights:
Generally a leading or contributing leading indicator of the market, Rents Net of Concessions (NR), collapsed this quarter by 128 basis points. Interestingly, this is the second time in just one year that this metric has fallen by over 125 bps from quarter to quarter.
It is hard to imagine that this is the new normal for NR, as this level of volatility has not been seen in this fundamental measure before. Perhaps we have entered a new plane for volatility levels of NR that have likely been introduced by rent pricing programs, and the stress on demand exerted by elevated levels of new supply.
And the next two quarters might get a little tougher for landlords, according to Apartment Insights:
Thus, we may anticipate a slowing in Absorption in the near term, and using historic norms we would experience an increase in occupied units of only 2,895 for the coming 4th and 1st quarter of 2019. Given that we predict estimated dates for when projects under construction will open, we can, therefore, estimate the Vacancy Rate for All Properties as of the 1st quarter of 2019.
The report projects that, “if all of the units are completed and the projects brought to market as anticipated, we could see a vacancy rate of 9.2%.”
This would be the worst-case scenario for Q1 2019. The best-case scenario, as Apartment Insights sees it, given the estimated demand, is a vacancy rate of 7.8%, with a mid-point of 8.4%.
This growing vacancy rate is occurring despite Seattle’s hopping economy and employment growth. No one at the moment is figuring into the scenarios that there might ever be an economic slowdown, despite rising interest rates designed to produce one, and that this employment boom might ever subside, or reverse.
Yes these newly constructed apartments are high-end because of the high cost of building materials. They don’t build apartments for the median wage earner or the middle class.
Also, I rented a 2br apartment in the Multnomah Village neighborhood of Portland Or for $735 a month back in 2010. The same apartment now goes for $1800 and it’s not new. New ones in that neighborhood rent for $2500-$3000 a month.
How can student-loan-debt-strapped millennials afford $3000 a month for a 2br apartment in Seattle unless they pile in with a bunch of roommates? That means putting off marriage and family which will further exacerbate the problem.
High rent and home prices are not an unintended consequence. Asset inflation was the explicit Fed goal during QE and ZIRP. Would liquidation of bad debts have been better in 2008/9? I wonder sometimes.
I don’t have to wonder whether taxpayers should pick up the tab for a greedy lender that made a bad loan to a greedy borrower. In my mind, the only real question is whether they should be given some scraps at the food shelter.
It would have been better.
These vacancy (not yet rented) stats are interesting.
Does anybody maintain a measure of how many of these units are straight-up empty, owned but not used or available?
These are what I found, and have no idea if they are reliable. CMHC seems a main source
https://www.frpo.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/CMHC-.pdf
Which also shows access to newbuild is for top 18% of households. .
https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/data-and-research/data-tables/rental-vacancy-rates-canada-provinces-metropolitan-areas
Which is not very current.
Not sure source of data for this site but detailed
https://progressiverealestate.ca/average-rent-vacancy-rates-canadian-cities-winnipeg-stack/
… should be some reliable and continuously updated source page somewhere I imagine !
How could such tiny concessions, like one free month, attract potential tenants. If an apartment rents for $3000/month and you get one free month that only lowers the monthly rent to $2750/month. I don’t see how someone willing to throw these huge sums of money around on rent would care about such a small difference – after all they’re obviously swimming in more money then they know how to spend so why should they care about $250/month in savings?
Also, Jeff Bezos likes to keep his employees pushed to the wall and terrified (he recently said he wants everyone of his employees to wake up terrified everyday) so it’s not hard to imagine they do a lot of firing over there at Amazon to keep the rest of the herd terrified. What happens to the poor slobs, who move up here for their big Amazon gig, only to get fired after a few months and they’re unemployed and stuck with a rent payment of $36,000/year – hopping over to Starbucks won’t cover that nut (and neither will a Microsoft gig).
Myself, I’ve become quite accustomed to living in a van, I may sound miserable but I’m not, so greedy developers can go to hell. Don’t be homeless instead plan and organize your life without a fixed roof and live home-free. With proper planning you can keep from falling apart, no one would guess you don’t have an apartment and your life can not only be free but also enjoyable when you no longer work for your greedy landlord.
I believe this will affect home values as well.
There are a ton of mom-and-pop landlords in Seattle who purchased homes specifically to rent them out. They’ll be the first to sell if (when) monthly cash flow goes negative.
It’s not like the resident home owner who has to think about where they’d live if they cashed out equity. A landlord will sell the minute they think the top is in.
as one gets older it seems less is more.
Good to see some REAL rental supply and vacancy projections from Seattle.
A remark about vacancy rates in Seattle: The Seattle bubble-mongering crowd just loves to quote Washington OFM (Office of Financial Management) population numbers that indicate (falsely as we shall see) that the population is growing by leaps and bounds. There is a methodology problem, and it is a big whopper of a problem:
The population in non-census years is estimated by assuming that all existing housing units, including all those newly constructed ones, are filled at the same occupancy rate as was found (by actual counting) in the last (that is, 2010) census.
So there is a circular circle-jerk of numbers that say that there is a high occupancy rate (and low vacancy rate), because the population grew, because (you guessed it) all those new units are ASSUMED to be occupied already, and at the same rate and household size as was the case in the 2010 census.
I have called this the FIB methodology, which stands for “Filled-If-Built”. It is both an acronym and a pun. Another acronym I have used is BIFF (Built-Is-Filled-by-Fiat).
It should be noted that OFM is well aware of the limitations of the FIB methodology, they state it quite clearly in their methodology documents. The methodology is described and discussed in
https://www.ofm.wa.gov/sites/default/files/public/dataresearch/pop/april1/psrc0306.pdf
But known and very significant limitations do not stop the bubble-mongering propagandists from abusing the numbers for their own profit, claiming large populations gains, shortages of housing, etc.
2018 – 2014 : 4
Someone failed basic math.
2014-2015-2016-2017-2018 is 5 years, but donl’t worry, it is a common mistake.
Yup…
2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 5 not 4