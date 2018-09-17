How Millennials Are Shifting the Housing Market

They’re settling in urban centers. In many ZIP codes, they’re already the majority. And they spend their money on rent.
It’s tough being a millennial. Millennials are accused of killing entire industries: casual dining chains that should have been killed off by a prior generation, beer (sez Goldman Sachs), napkins, homeownership, Harley Davidson, banks, diamonds, and brick-and-mortar retailers. OK, things change. But there’s one thing the largest US generation ever is not killing off: urban centers. They’re flocking to them, in some case they’re gentrifying them – for better or worse – and they’re often paying sky-high rents.
For example, in downtown Los Angeles, the two adjacent ZIP codes 90014 and 90013 (which includes Skid Row) are being rapidly gentrified with a high-rise building boom. And the millennial population has soared over a five-year period, by 91% in ZIP code 90014 and by 60% in ZIP code 90013. These two ZIP codes have the fastest-growing population of millennials among any large ZIP codes in the 30 biggest US cities, according to a report and data by Yardi’s RentCafé.
The population data – based on the Census Bureau American Community Survey’s five-year population estimates – shows that ZIP codes in or near downtowns are sought out by millennials. In many of those ZIP codes, millennials are now the majority of the population.
The millennial population in Lower Manhattan ZIP code 10282, which includes Battery Park, jumped by 55% over the five-year span. But with an average rent of $5,657 a month, it’s the most expensive ZIP code in the US, according to RentCafé. Wall Street pays well.
The table below shows the top 20 ZIP Codes in large cities that had the biggest percentage increase in the millennial population. The table also shows average rent by ZIP code where available. None of these ZIP codes are cheap, though some of them could be deemed reasonable, by New York City or San Francisco standards.
For this study, the areas are divided into three categories:
- “Downtown” (DT): an area locally known as “downtown,” “city center,” or “central business district.”
- “Near downtown” (nDT): within 3 miles of downtown.
- “Neighborhood” (NH)
In the table, “M-pop” isn’t a kind of music, the “millennial population” in that ZIP code.
|#
|ZIP
|City
|Area
|Type
|M-Pop
|Rise
|Avg. Rent
|1
|90014
|Los Angeles, CA
|Downtown
|DT
|3,300
|91%
|$2,531
|2
|90013
|Los Angeles, CA
|Downtown / Skid Row
|DT
|4,700
|60%
|$2,257
|3
|10282
|New York, NY
|Lower Manhattan
|DT
|2,300
|55%
|$5,657
|4
|97232
|Portland, OR
|Kerns / Laurelhurst
|nDT
|5,700
|52%
|$1,637
|5
|10069
|New York, NY
|Uptown Manhattan
|NH
|2,200
|48%
|$4,191
|6
|32204
|Jacksonville, FL
|Springfield
|nDT
|3,000
|45%
|$1,444
|7
|90048
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mid-Wilshire
|NH
|10,300
|39%
|$4,391
|8
|19125
|Philadelphia, PA
|Kensington
|nDT
|11,200
|37%
|N/A
|9
|94114
|San Francisco, CA
|Castro
|nDT
|12,500
|37%
|N/A
|10
|20024
|Washington, DC
|Southwest Waterfront
|nDT
|5,100
|37%
|$2,250
|11
|89113
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sovana
|NH
|9,600
|37%
|$1,335
|12
|80206
|Denver, CO
|Congress Park
|nDT
|10,700
|37%
|$2,435
|13
|98101
|Seattle, WA
|Downtown
|DT
|5,500
|36%
|$2,816
|14
|94131
|San Francisco, CA
|Glen Park
|NH
|9,000
|36%
|N/A
|15
|80209
|Denver, CO
|Washington Park
|NH
|10,000
|35%
|$2,151
|16
|80224
|Denver, CO
|Virginia Village
|NH
|5,800
|34%
|N/A
|17
|78756
|Austin, TX
|Brentwood
|NH
|4,000
|34%
|$1,271
|18
|80237
|Denver, CO
|Hampden South
|NH
|7,000
|33%
|$1,628
|19
|92116
|San Diego, CA
|North Park
|NH
|15,000
|33%
|N/A
|20
|19123
|Philadelphia, PA
|Kensington
|nDT
|7,300
|33%
|$1,657
Note that Denver has four ZIP codes in this list; Los Angeles has three on this list; New York, San Francisco, and Philadelphia two each. Also note the average rents by ZIP code, in the right column (where available). Some millennials at least are making nice amounts of money – and they’re spending it too – on rent!
For the purpose of this report, millennials were born between 1977-1996. RentCafé eliminated ZIP codes that overlapped with University Campuses and US Military Bases or that contained penitentiaries and correctional facilities. The names of the neighborhoods and their ZIP codes are from the US Post Office and are approximate.
Another way of looking at where the millennials are clustering together is by ZIP code with the largest proportion of millennials – and these are not the ZIP codes with the biggest percentage increases, as seen above.
Below is a table of the 20 ZIP codes where millennials dominate in number — ranging from 60% to 73% of the total population in that ZIP code. At the top is the “consecrated millennial hub,” as the report calls it: Chicago’s West Loop in ZIP code 60661, where 73% of the residents are millennials. The area, which sports a building boom of apartment buildings, is adjacent to the central business district, “the Loop.”
In second place is 19127 in Philadelphia, where 71% of the residents are millennials. The neighborhood, Manayunk, runs along the Schuylkill River and is known, as RentCafé puts it, “for its flourishing small businesses, wide range of leisure activities and dining choices.”
In third place is 10005 in Lower Manhattan, where millennials make up 71% of the population. This is the Financial District and includes Wall St., the actual street.
You’ll also find Oklahoma City’s central business district on this list, along with the Arts District in Dallas, the Astrodome area in Houston, etc. In other words, there are concentrations of millennials in major cities spread across the country. All except for two are either downtown or near downtown.
|#
|ZIP
|City
|Area
|Type
|Share
|M-Pop
|Avg Rent
|1
|60661
|Chicago, IL
|West Loop
|DT
|73%
|6,800
|$2,195
|2
|19127
|Philadelphia, PA
|Manayunk
|NH
|71%
|4,500
|$1,876
|3
|10005
|New York, NY
|Wall Street
|DT
|71%
|6,200
|$3,579
|4
|02113
|Boston, MA
|North End
|DT
|70%
|5,200
|N/A
|5
|20036
|Washington, DC
|Dupont Circle
|DT
|69%
|3,900
|$2,449
|6
|80203
|Denver, CO
|Capitol Hill
|DT
|66%
|13,500
|$1,691
|7
|10006
|New York, NY
|Wall Street
|DT
|66%
|2,200
|$3,422
|8
|75201
|Dallas, TX
|Arts District
|DT
|65%
|8,800
|$2,050
|9
|10018
|New York, NY
|Midtown West
|nDT
|64%
|6,200
|$4,299
|10
|94158
|San Francisco, CA
|Mission Bay
|nDT
|63%
|3,800
|$4,336
|11
|73102
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Business District
|nDT
|63%
|3,300
|$1,223
|12
|77054
|Houston, TX
|Astrodome
|NH
|63%
|14,400
|$1,167
|13
|43215
|Columbus, OH
|Downtown
|DT
|62%
|8,600
|$1,327
|14
|28202
|Charlotte, NC
|Fourth Ward/Uptown
|DT
|62%
|7,400
|$1,782
|15
|75202
|Dallas, TX
|Downtown
|DT
|61%
|1,400
|$1,702
|16
|78751
|Austin, TX
|Hyde Park
|nDT
|61%
|8,900
|$1,504
|17
|60654
|Chicago, IL
|River North
|DT
|61%
|10,500
|$2,619
|18
|60642
|Chicago, IL
|Goose Island
|nDT
|60%
|11,700
|$2,342
|19
|19102
|Philadelphia, PA
|Center City West
|DT
|60%
|2,900
|$2,120
|20
|46204
|Indianapolis, IN
|Near North
|DT
|60%
|4,200
|$1,403
And finally, the 20 ZIP codes with the largest millennial population in absolute terms. Some of these ZIP codes are very large, and while there are many millennials on those ZIP codes, the percentage of millennials compared to the total population may not be that large.
At the top is 11211 in Brooklyn, where the average rent of $3,200 a month is an outright steal compared to Battery Park in Lower Manhattan (#3 in the first table, $5,657). Nine out of these 20 ZIP codes are in New York City, but none are in Manhattan.
Chicago has six zip codes on this list; Los Angeles only one. You’ll also find El Paso, TX, on it, and at the bottom, San Francisco’s Inner Mission.
|#
|ZIP
|City
|Area
|Type
|M-Pop
|Avg Rent
|1
|11211
|Brooklyn, NY
|Williamsburg
|nDT
|43,700
|$3,247
|2
|60657
|Chicago, IL
|Lakeview
|NH
|41,500
|$1,657
|3
|11368
|Queens, NY
|Corona
|NH
|40,700
|$1,919
|4
|60647
|Chicago, IL
|Logan Square
|NH
|40,600
|$1,920
|5
|60618
|Chicago, IL
|Irving Park
|NH
|37,100
|$1,201
|6
|60614
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Park
|NH
|36,300
|$1,787
|7
|60629
|Chicago, IL
|Chicago Lawn
|NH
|35,700
|$1,900
|8
|11220
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sunset Park
|NH
|34,800
|N/A
|9
|11385
|Queens, NY
|Glendale
|NH
|34,700
|N/A
|10
|90011
|Los Angeles, CA
|Southeast LA
|nDT
|33,500
|N/A
|11
|11226
|Brooklyn, NY
|Flatbush
|NH
|33,300
|$2,202
|12
|79936
|El Paso, TX
|East Side
|NH
|33,300
|$846
|13
|77084
|Houston, TX
|Addicks
|NH
|32,600
|$1,064
|14
|11206
|Brooklyn, NY
|Williamsburg
|nDT
|32,000
|$2,783
|15
|11221
|Brooklyn, NY
|Bushwick
|NH
|31,800
|N/A
|16
|11373
|Queens, NY
|Elmhurst
|NH
|31,600
|$1,921
|17
|60608
|Chicago, IL
|Pilsen
|nDT
|31,400
|$926
|18
|60625
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Square
|NH
|31,200
|$1,144
|19
|11377
|Queens, NY
|Woodside
|NH
|31,000
|$1,856
|20
|94110
|San Francisco, CA
|Inner Mission
|nDT
|30,500
|N/A
Millennials, because of their very large number, are going to shuffle things around a little, much like the baby boomers did when they arrived in the workforce and the housing market. And the housing market has been greeting them as a large opportunity.
Rents have plunged from their respective peaks in Chicago & Honolulu, have spiraled down in New York, Washington DC, & others, but are surging in many markets. Read… Update on Rental Bubbles & Crashes in US Cities
This won’t last. It’s only because of their age, not any special inclination. When they get to their 30s and 40s, they’ll flee for the burbs just like everyone else did, looking for less crime, more space, etc.
Sabbie,
I’m not certain of this theory! Millennials Seem to view life differently than my generation, I’m in my early 50’s. Financially, Millennials have grown up with a cash flow management principle geared towards lifestyle enhancements today rather than a save and wait mentality. They seem to be functioning in the fashion that Jeff Bezos has been advocating for “work life harmony” rather than the work life balance my generation strived to achieve. This means a more interconnected life whereby the separation between personal life/space and work must shrink. This sudo gentrification of our urban city environments with Millennials seems like the logical outcome. Just my observation. Thoughts?
C
I disagree – look at commute times, and you’ll see why Millennials are living downtown. If they’re within mass transit range of their job, they don’t need a car – no car payment, no insurance…
I wonder how many of these millenials are using student loans to pay for rent (yes you can use a student loan to do just about anything!)
Once they graduate they must move as most jobs don’t pay enough to cover the necessary 0.35 rent to salary ratio for a major metro area.
Wolf’s use of the word ‘flocking’ to describe millenial bird-like migration to these areas is appropriate as they must soon move on to their next nesting grounds. Why they’re moving to LA is strange, unless they all want to become actors.
Should the student loan scam ever stop large parts of the American economy will collapse.
Not so sure about that, if you look at the definition of age group; 1977 to 1996. The spread of this group is in terms of age is between 22 to 40. If we take the middle ground, half of these are over the age of 30 already. Certainly a good quarter of these are 35 and over. My guess is there are two forces that’s keeping them from the burbs.
One, economics, they can’t afford the burbs, certainly it would be problematic in California. But other areas as well. They make enough money to be able to afford renting decent places, but not enough to afford owning a place out in the burbs.
Second, they have a good life style, like the others said, no need for a car, no need for parking, Ubers and mass transit take care of their needs. Life is pretty convenient. It’s something they’re used to. At those ages, people usually think they have forever to settle down.
But there is still a lot of data missing, for example, if you look at the population data, this is at best a small segment of the Millennial population. I’d be curious to see where the rest of those are, and where the population above stand relative to their peers in terms of socio-economic status. (i.e. how much money do they have?)
The two biggest expenses are housing and car ownership. If a millennial couple foregoes 2 autos, two associated auto insurance policies, two gasoline and auto maintenance bills, in effect, they then live rent free. They also have fewer medical bills because they walk more and eat avocados on whole wheat bread and other health foods at places like Whole Foods where the prices dropped thanks to Jeff Bezos. They are also leaving a smaller carbon footprint.
When millennials do buy a van or SUV, many times they live in it…once again living rent free.
The smartest millennials live in their parent’s basements and do the yardwork instead of pay rent. They use the parent’s car or walk and use Uber…thus putting money not spent on housing and automobile ownership into savings while further restricting their carbon footprint.
> looking for less crime
Over the last 30 years the city cores got really really safe.
So the prevailing impoverishment of millennials has been self-inflicted. Shocked.
Millennial here who rents 4 miles from downtown Seattle. Could buy a house but prefer to rent because it’s cheaper and I can invest the difference. Won’t be having any children, so no need to move to the burbs. Most of my fellow millennial coworkers, relatives, and friends do plan to buy a house, but some don’t. At least half of them do not want children for various reasons such as cost, hassle, and environmental reasons.
No wonder why millennials can hang out and eat avocado toast everyday at Whole Foods. Many of them have eliminated rent or house payments by living in parent’s basements, eliminated automobile ownership by walking or using Uber, eliminated health care costs by walking more and eating healthy, and eliminated child rearing expenses by not reproducing. The net effect of all of the above is increased savings for retirement, a reduced carbon footprint, and a possible solution (if most everyone did likewise) to the ongoing anthropogenically induced 6th major mass extinction that the planet’s biosphere is now undergoing due to human activity.
I am rapidly becoming an old geezer (or am already at 59) and was like so many of my generation brought up with the notion of “capital formation”. As a logical consequence I was encouraged at a young age to buy a house because, as the argument goes, a life of paying rent leaves you with nothing, a life of paying off a mortgage leaves you with a house.
All of this leaves me wondering how these millennials see their future, especially when they become of such an age that their attractiveness in the job market begins to fade. And let’s not talk about how (and on what) they intend to retire.
One of the other commenters mentioned he’s using the money he saves on not owning to invest and that sounds like a good plan to me. However, I get the impression that the majority of millennials more or less live by the day. Do they trust social security for their old age or what?
Also, more in general, the absurd rents being paid in some places absolutely make me shudder. It gives me the feeling that we are fast approaching a rentier society, where normal people no longer are able to own anything outright, but are more and more put in the role of serfs. Kind of like a feudal system 2.0. The economist Michael Hudson certainly has something to say about this.
Although I wish millennials all the best, I think that all this renting instead of owning is an ominous development. But what do I know?
I see your point about renting versus owning. Every time my husband and I receive a letter from our landlord, we fear that he is finally selling the house and kicking us out. If we owned our own place, then we would have more control over if/when we move, and that would certainly give us peace of mind. Plus we could be building equity if we owned. However, there are other ways to build wealth, and my husband and I have opted to rent a cheap place because it allows us to max out our respective 401K and ESPPs. We do eventually plan to buy a house in the city when we have significant funds such that our monthly mortgage payment (+ insurance & taxes) is close to what we currently pay in rent (which is dirt cheap for Seattle).
We have grown accustomed to having a healthy disposable income that we can invest and spend on other luxuries such as eating out, nice groceries (avocados), our cats, and vacations. Many millennials we know share these values and are content with renting if renting affords us these other luxuries and freedoms. YOLO!
It is unfortunate that home ownership is so difficult for most right now because that is how many people build wealth- it’s a very tangible asset unlike a 401K or stocks. If only things were different..
As they have families and children are ready for school, they’ll want the same things their parents wanted…a backyard, a neighborhood to play in and good schools. That’s most likely in the burbs.
I sort of miss Crysangle who had some relevant things to say – like most of the intelligent & insightful posters here; it’s why I lurk, as much for comments as content.
So I hope Crysangle returns. And Wolf, should I ever get close to your 5% ‘overdoing it’ mark, don’t hesitate to let me know. A private pm would be nice..