Mortgage Rates Head to 6%, 10-Year Yield to 4%, Yield Curve Fails to “Invert,” and Fed Keeps Hiking

There’s an interesting thing that just happened, which shows that the US Treasury 10-year yield is ready for the next leg up, and that the yield curve might not invert just yet: the 10-year yield climbed over the 3% hurdle again, and there was none of the financial-media excitement about it as there was when that happened last time. It just dabbled with 3% on Monday, climbed over 3% yesterday, and closed at 3.08% today, and it was met with shrugs. In other words, this move is now accepted.
Note how the 10-year yield rose in two big surges since the historic low in June 2016, interspersed by some backtracking. This market might be setting up for the next surge:
And it’s impacting mortgage rates – which move roughly in parallel with the 10-year Treasury yield. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported this morning that the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($453,100 or less) and a 20% down-payment rose to 4.88% for the week ending September 14, 2018, the highest since April 2011.
And this doesn’t even include the 9-basis-point uptick of the 10-year Treasury yield since the end of the reporting week on September 14, from 2.99% to 3.08% (chart via Investing.com; red marks added):
While 5% may sound high for the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage, given the inflated home prices that must be financed at this rate, and while 6% seems impossibly high under current home price conditions, these rates are low when looking back at rates during the Great Recession and before (chart via Investing.com):
And more rate hikes will continue to drive short-term yields higher, even as long-term yields for now are having trouble keeping up. And these higher rates are getting baked in. Since the end of August, the market has been seeing a 100% chance that the Fed, at its September 25-26 meeting, will raise its target for the federal funds rate by a quarter point to a range between 2.0% and 2.25%, according to CME 30-day fed fund futures prices. It will be the 3rd rate hike in 2018.
And the market now sees an 81% chance that the Fed will announced a 4th rate hike for 2018 after the FOMC meeting in December (chart via Investing.com, red marks added):
The Fed’s go-super-slow approach – everything is “gradual,” as it never ceases to point out – is giving markets plenty of time to prepare and adjust, and gradually start taking for granted what had been considered impossible just two years ago: That in 2019, short-term yields will be heading for 3% or higher – the 3-month yield is already at 2.16% — that the 10-year yield will be going past 4%, and that the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage will be flirting with a 6% rate.
Potential homebuyers next year haven’t quite done the math yet what those higher rates, applied to home prices that have been inflated by 10 years of interest rate repression, will do to their willingness and ability to buy anything at those prices, but they’ll get around to it.
As for holding my breath that an inverted yield curve – a phenomenon when the 2-year yield is higher than the 10-year yield – will ominously appear and make the Fed stop in its tracks? Well, this rate-hike cycle is so slow, even if it is speeding up a tiny bit, that long-term yields may have enough time to go through their surge-and-backtracking cycles without being overtaken by slowly but consistently rising short-term yields.
There has never been a rate-hike cycle this slow and this drawn-out: We’re now almost three years into it, and rates have come up, but it hasn’t produced the results the Fed is trying to achieve: A tightening of financial conditions, an end to yield-chasing in the credit markets and more prudence, and finally an uptick in the unemployment rate above 4%. And the Fed will keep going until it thinks it has this under control.
Wolf,
Is this the way of saying that we’re slowly raising the temperature in the pot so that the guys in the mix don’t realize they are getting boiled alive until it’s far too late? I wonder how bad the withdrawal symptoms will be when people finally realize that the mortgage rate will never be as low as it was three years ago again for the rest of their lives.
MCH,
I think that’s a pretty good analogy :-]
I wonder how bad it will be when homeowners realize that 2017/2018 was the high water mark for the asset class, and prices will fall for the foreseeable future due to ever tighter financial conditions. Asset prices and interest rates are negatively correlated when interest rates decline as well as increase. Higher interest rates —-> lower asset prices.
The 30 year mortgage rate is 4.88% now, it will be closer to 5.5-5.75% by next year’s home shopping season if the Fed continues on this path. Look out below!
Year from now when Ben and Janet gets vilified like Alan was ten years ago, people will wonder what would have happened if the Fed had only raised rates sooner. I think realistically, the Feds are always looking at the last battle. Bernake was a student of the Depression and my guess was that he was so focused on that lesson and the mistakes then, he didn’t look at the situation in 2010 and think it was different from before. He had successfully saved the economy, and then decided to inflate the asset bubble.
Now the question is if Jerome is smart enough to slow bleed the bubble so that asset prices won’t deflate to another crisis level.
“if the Fed continues on this path”
The Fed will not raise rates much further before they reverse course. It’s too late, they held rates too low for too long and now enormous mountains of money have been lent out at ultra low rates and the Fed needs to keep rates low forever, there is simply no way to service the debts the Fed encouraged without blowing everything up. How will Americans service their $22 trillion (and growing fast) government debt if aggregate treasury yields go back to 6% – they can’t.
The Fed can never normalize rates, they must continue to subsidize government spending, consumer debt and bank balance sheet assets. When the market figures this out a trap door will open under the dollar.
If LT yields start to head to 6% the Fed can always cut the cap on Treasury rolloffs from QT, there’s your bid on Treasurys. Similar story with mortgage backeds. The balance sheet is so large the Fed can basically set housing prices and US Government borrowing costs at whatever level earns a consensus on the FOMC.
Plenty of ammo. Yeah, QE3 and Housing Bubble 2 were a pointless gift to the idle wealthy and a generational swindle, but the Fed has thought of the obvious consequences of slowing the gravy train. QT needed to happen and Powell’s Fed ought to be applauded for staying the course.
Like your analogy, but I’m not sure I buy the premise that mortgage rates will never be as low as they were three years ago. Looks like the Fed wants to push the envelope until they break something, and break something they will. I’m still in the camp with Dr. Hunt in that the low in yields hasn’t yet been seen in the current market cycle. It a word…it’s the debt!
The emperor has no clothes, and little (if any) credibility.
You’re probably right since I used the word life time… because it would assume that there is no major financial crisis that forces the Feds to go through the interest rate reduction and QE cycles again. Perhaps trips to QE land and NIRP will become the norm on decade long cycles. May we all live in interesting times.
“the mortgage rate will never be as low as it was three years ago again for the rest of their lives.”
It is probably a little early to say this.
Yes, 10’s are up–but so are 2’s, and JUST AS MUCH.
The real key is that the corporate yield curve is already inverted–including the CLO markets which are another GFC waiting to happen.
Seeing credit curves in structured finance is hard because of the complexities involved in carving cash rflows, but looking at the AAA’s and the equity retuns as a proxy (like 2-10’s) shows just how bad things are right now in what is a 2 Trillion asset class that is keeping the plates spinning in much of corporate credit globally.
The AAAs are up with LIBOR and more picky Japanese flows now that 2-3 year UST now offer good rates (they are not direct competitors), and this means that the equity returns require fully ramped portfolios of higher yielding loans FAST– in a market awash with down-stack cash– and this is causing the “stretch” that has given total pricing power over to borrowers.
They are taking FULL advantage with zero covenant deals (look at the ridiculous Refinitive that just FLEW off the shelves with the ability–and I am not kidding, I wish I was–to pay dividends even in default) and adjustable rate pricing flexes– LOWER– on refi’s, even as LIBOR explodes.
What this means is that the QUALITY of the CLO arbitrage is awful –and getting worse– and soon the securitization window will just CLOSE, just like it did for SP MBS in 2008.
That will strand Billions in collateral in warehouses with little patience for prices that must then reflect hard money lender pricing when the stupid CLO money stops, and that is the GFC all over again but this time it is the non-banks and MREITs that get wiped out.
The FED wants it this way, but that is another story.
Anyway, there are all kinds of yield curves with all kinds of slopes.
Don’t be too distracted by where the UST borrows.
RD:
Where can one find the data that the corporate yield curve is inverted?
I was just looking at 10 year high quality market corporate bond spot rate versus the 2 year high quality market corporate bond spot rate on FRED’s website…the spread is still positive ~100 basis points.
>>. ..and that is the GFC all over again but this time it is the non-banks and MREITs that get wiped out.
>> The FED wants it this way, but that is another story.
Exactly. The FRB and the banks WANT a crash now, and after the crash, banks will buy up everything and be masters of Wall St AND Main St again. That is the mission.
Moral Hazard
“Nothing can be truer in theory than the economical principle that banking is a trade and only a trade, and nothing can be more surely established by a larger experience than that a Government which interferes with any trade injures that trade. The best thing undeniably that a Government can do with the Money Market is to let it take care of itself.”
Walter Bagehot
“Liquidate labor, liquidate stocks, liquidate the farmers, liquidate real estate…It will purge the rottenness out of the system. High costs of living and high living will come down. People will work harder, live a more moral life. Values will be adjusted, and enterprising people will pick up the wrecks from less competent people.”
Andrew William Mellon
The central bankers should read this, understand what it implies and act accordingly. We will all be better off.
Instead they see themselves as saviors of the world. What a pity!
“There has never been a rate-hike cycle this slow and this drawn-out” — Same goes for the so-called economic recovery, a.k.a. Fed-sponsored Asset Price Bubble 3.0
In an uncommon disagreement with Wolf I think buyers are very aware of the likely rise in rates to 6%.
They are certainly responding to the 25% difference between 4% and 5% here in Sonoma County as was remarked in a recent Press Democrat article.
August sales are down 10% YoY and 60% of active listings have been on the market at least two months.
Inventory hasn’t been this high since 2011 and new listings are coming on at a steady pace, from what I heard at today’s broker’s meeting there’s no sign that’s about to slow.
There hasn’t been a surge of new listings this year, just a steady accumulation and a lot of price reductions.
Sellers may have gpt the memo, but they haven’t read it, I saw all 4 homes on today’s broker’s tour and one property ( A beauty) was priced to sell.
I was out all day playing golf, so when I saw on Cramer that the Dow was up 154, I checked my portfolio.
I was down $13K for the day! All the utilities, REITs, preferreds, and telecoms took a big hit, even as the rest of the market continues to rise.
But this is only the beginning. Higher rates will lower the NPV of the earning of all companies, and eventually they will start to turn down.
One thing about the stock market is that things can happen fast. In the housing market, people are not going to try to dump their houses when house prices go down – there’ s not such thing as being ‘out of the housing market’ if you need a place to live. But in the stock market, nothing stops everyone from heading for the exits.
If will be the sophisticated traders first, followed by everyone else. When the bottom is reached, naive retail investors will sell out their positions. It’s almost as good as having them blow a horn at the bottom!
The analysts are starting to murmur already.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/savingandinvesting/the-great-bull-market-is-dead-and-heres-whats-next-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-says/ar-BBNyHY3
If the markets drop substantially does the Fed continue raising
rates ?
What’s “substantially?” -20% no problem, Fed stays on track. -50% in two months? Probably some serious discussions going on at the Fed. But -50% over five years may not trigger the Fed to do anything differently because it’s “gradual.”
“Potential homebuyers next year haven’t quite done the math yet what those higher rates, applied to home prices that have been inflated by 10 years of interest rate repression, will do to their willingness and ability to buy anything at those prices, but they’ll get around to it.”
They will have no choice but to buy. In my urban metro area a crappy 2 bedroom costs $2500/month. That’s thirty thousand a year out the door. I imagine when even more people want to rent that will send things even higher as availibility is scarce.
People seem to be very creative in coming up with money they don’t have. There seems to be no limit to the amount of credit banks are extending to people. I imagine that banks are approving those 20k limit credit cards with 20% interest rates at fever pitch again.
P.S- what ever happened to the Seattle rental market? Did it crash as predicted?
I’ve got more data on Seattle in terms of rental supply and vacancy rates. So hang tight.
Do you know anyone who “predicted” Seattle’s rental market would “crash?”
Anyone who says, “They will have no choice but to buy,” will soon be taught a lesson by the market about “choice” :-]
Are you implying that people will take cash out of credit cards for the down payment on a house?
And yes the past four to five trading days have been brutal for rates I’ve been quoting rates in the mid-to-high 4s and low-to-mid 5s depending upon the credit score