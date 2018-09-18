Just How Wildly Exuberant is the Junk-Credit Market?

This deal is “reminiscent of the kind of deal I would have seen in 2006 and 2007.” They’re still blowing off the Fed.
This is considered a door-opener Leveraged Buyout (LBO): If it flies and investors buy this $13.5 billion pile of deeply junk-rated debt today, even riskier and bigger LBOs may fly.
It’s the fourth largest LBO since the Financial Crisis and the ninth largest of all times in the US and Europe: Thomson Reuters Corporation is separating its largest division, the financial information, analysis, and risk businesses, now called “Refinitiv,” to sell a 55% stake to a group of investors led by private equity firm Blackstone Group.
This being a “leveraged” buyout, the Blackstone consortium is making the target company, Refinitiv, borrow in total $13.5 billion to fund most of its own buyout. This consist of $9.25 billion in “leveraged loans” and $4.25 billion in secured and unsecured bonds. Some pieces are denominated in dollars, others in euros. This debt sale is being completed today.
The Blackstone Consortium will infuse $3.025 billion in cash equity. Thomson Reuters will retain a 45% stake and will receive a special dividend from Refinitiv of approximately $17 billion, according to Moody’s. And there are some other details involved.
Alas, Moody’s gives Refinitiv a corporate credit rating of B3, six steps into junk, considered “highly speculative.”
Moody’s also rates the loans and bonds being sold today, ranging from B2 to Caa2 for some unsecured bonds, which is eight notches into junk, and just three notches above default, considered “extremely speculative” (here’s my cheat sheet for corporate credit ratings categories).
Seeing strong demand for this debt, Refinitiv on Monday increased the size of the debt sale by $1.25 billion and lowered the proposed yields on all but one piece. For investors, this means even more risks (more debt piled on the company) at even lower yields for investors. But hey, these are the good times.
This deal is “reminiscent of the kind of deal I would have seen in 2006 and 2007,” Scott Roberts, head of high-yield investments at Invesco, told the Wall Street Journal. In addition to the large amount of debt being issued, “you have a covenant package that’s extremely weak.”
OK, but weak covenants have become a pandemic. Companies issuing leveraged loans love weak covenants, and creditors will rue the day, but for now everything flies.
The share of these so-called “covenant-lite” (“cov-lite”) loans compared to all leveraged loans outstanding keeps setting new records. LCD of S&P Global Market Intelligence reported today that cov-lite loans in August accounted for 78.6% of outstanding leveraged loans, and up from 55% in mid-2014:
Cov-lite loans give weaker protection to creditors (the investors), and in case of default, will hinder recovery and increase the losses. In Refinitiv’s debt package, $9.25 billion are leverage loans.
In addition, on the bond-side of the package, Refinitiv would be able to pay special dividends to its owners even if it came under severe financial distress, according to The Journal, “a provision that the research firm Covenant Review described as ‘wildly off market.’”
But investors are going for it. It’s party time.
Moody’s says the low credit rating of B3 reflects Refinitiv’s:
- Elevated pro forma financial leverage;
- Competitive challenges that historically produced flat to low-single digit organic revenue growth;
- Debt-heavy balance sheet at a time when business risk is increasing;
- And limited EBITDA growth prospects near-term.
The pro-forma total debt-to-EBITDA ratio (a debt-to-cash-flow measure, where cash flow = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) will come in at about 7.6x, according to Moody’s.
Debt being 7.6 times the size of annual cash flow is high – and very risky for lenders. In 2013, US bank regulators, including the Fed and the OCC, started to crack down on banks about underwriting leveraged loans for deals whose debt amounted to more than 6 times EBITDA. This was a lesson learned from the Financial Crisis when banks got stuck with these leveraged loans and weren’t able to unload them to investors, as they usually do. But under the new pro-banking regime, regulators have backed off, and the 6x has been relegated to a nonbinding guideline to be ignored at will.
Moody’s also laments Refinitiv’s “sub-par organic revenue growth that ranged from -1% to +1%,” while the major competitors “consistently produced higher organic revenue growth in the 5-10% range.”
And the company’s “EBITDA margins are below peers, suggesting the absence of pricing power and limited ability to achieve meaningful share gains,” Moody’s says.
But none of these fundamentals matter to investors. These institutional investors – such as pension funds, insurance companies, loan funds, etc. – are eager to buy this debt to get some extra yield, no matter what the risks or consequences, because the party must go on.
And this type of investor behavior only encourages the Fed to continue to raise rates until financial conditions in the market tighten enough to let the hot air out of these kinds of exuberantly risky deals.
The soothingly low mortgage delinquency rate is a deceptive indicator: the New York Fed weighs in. Read… What Can Cause the Next Mortgage Crisis in the US?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Are the pension funds counting on a political pressure-driven bailout, if their millions of beneficiaries see their pension funds wiped out?
Interesting question. I suspect the fund managers are not planning on a guaranteed future bailout. However, I do believe the massive risk-on environment in which we’ve marinated for years and the coordinated global yield suppression have so blunted the fund manager’s sense organs that yields like this seem reasonable. Comes to the same thing, at least in terms of behavior!
That would be the right thing to do for once but I fear it won’t be this time. Nor will it ever come without a new financial ideology from the publicly traded private banks, that are euphemistically ;) called the Federal Reserve Bank.
“Federal” should be thought of, in this instance, as a brand name. Like Federal Express, who are also responsible for the interests of their shareholders.
Long long story short version is that bank and private sector losses will be socialized while their profits are privatized.
Pony up.
As I see it, Thomson/Reuters makes off like a bandit with 17B, while Blackstone pays 3B for a 55% stake, and gasp…no special dividend. Is it just to convince “investors” that this is not a complete scam, or in case of institutional, cover their behind?
And who is going to blame the fund mangers when the gurus of finance maintain the economy is strong and no ripples anywhere. Just open some MSM finance site; trivia and roses.
7.6x leverage off of an EBITDA definition that is probably 6 pages long and includes 35% addbacks and adjustments – what could go wrong? And with no covenants, by the time the lenders can get their hands on the firms to restructure, they will be all but insolvent, so there will be less value to recover for even secured creditors.
This merry-go-round will stop spinning eventually, and you’ll see those investors who are reaching for yield here get burned (and it wont be the banks this time around). Who knows how it will turn out, but it feels like ’07 in basically every asset class.
Do I have this right, Reuters is selling the part of the business that is probably making money (financial data generation) and keeping the news division which is probably not making any money? Opps, I don’t mean to imply this sounds like a stupid idea.
Reminds me of when Merrill Lynch sold their stake in Bloomberg, to plug a hole in their balance sheet, and landed up in worse shape, sold to BofA.
Maybe Reuters should be selling the entire firm.
Naughty Blackstone has been picking up some of Spain’s ways in their forray into housing there. I am trying not to laugh loud at the choice of name… infinite refi… if this does not start with a p and end with an i , well I don’t know.
What happens if the fed raising rates just shrinks the money supply making it necessary to increase leverage on everything, including junk ? What if there just aren’t higher investment yields outside of government (self) debt. You cannot tempt investors with returns that are not there, only create speculation that they might be.