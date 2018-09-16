“What Can Cause the Next Mortgage Crisis in the US?”

The soothingly low mortgage delinquency rate is a deceptive indicator: the New York Fed weighs in.
Mortgage delinquencies at all commercial banks in the US inched down to 3.14% in the second quarter, the lowest since Q2 2007, according to the Federal Reserve. But after those soothingly low delinquency rates in 2007, something happened. By Q3 2008, the delinquency rate hit 5.2%, and in Q4 2009, it went over 10%, and stayed in the double-digits until Q1 2013. This was the mortgage crisis. And we’re a million miles away from it, thank God. Or are we?
This chart compares home prices in the US (green, left scale) to delinquency rates (red, right scale). Delinquency rates started surging after home prices started falling. The inflection point is marked by the vertical purple line, labeled “it starts”:
Home prices began falling in 2006. By 2008, some homeowners were seriously “underwater” – they owed more on their house than the house was worth. When they ran into financial trouble because they were in over their heads, or because one of the breadwinners in the household lost their jobs, or because they’d lied on their mortgage application and never had enough income to begin with, or because they were investors who couldn’t make the math work out anymore, or whatever, they were stuck.
In a rising housing market, they would just sell the home and pay off the mortgage. But they couldn’t sell their home because it was worth less than the mortgage, and default was the only option.
The chart above shows the relationship between home prices and delinquencies. In a rising housing market, delinquencies will always be low but are not an indicator of future default risks. But home prices are an indicator of default risk.
“Borrowers’ ability to withstand economic shocks depends importantly on housing equity,” the New York Fed explained in its new Economic Policy Review. “This dynamic played a key role in the 2007-09 recession, when surging mortgage debt followed by falling home prices put many homeowners ‘underwater’ on their mortgages.”
When home equity turns “negative,” that’s when serious trouble begins. The New York Fed:
Over the first half of the 2000s, U.S. household debt, particularly mortgage debt, rose rapidly along with house prices, leaving consumers very vulnerable to house price declines. Indeed, as house prices fell nationwide from 2007 to 2010 and unemployment rates soared, mortgage defaults and foreclosures skyrocketed because many households were “underwater”…
But the national averages don’t do a good job. About a third of homeowners own their homes free and clear, and there is no risk associated with them. Another third of homeowners owe relatively small amounts or very manageable amounts on their homes, after years of having made payments without cash-out refinancing. And they’re not a risk factor either. They can always sell their home and pay off their mortgage, even if home prices drop 40%.
The risk lies at the remaining third of the homeowners, the most vulnerable, the most leveraged, those that bought recently at the highest prices, those that refinanced to cash out their home equity….
Then there’s the issue of home prices dropping a lot more in some regions – and this is averaged out in the national statistics. The New York Fed (emphasis added):
At a more disaggregated level, the time series of our leverage metrics clearly reflect the dramatic regional home price dynamics that others have observed, with the widest swings in prices found in the “sand states”: Arizona, California, Florida, and Nevada. Studying these states illustrates one of the key lessons from our analysis: Looking at measures of leverage based on contemporaneous housing values will often lead one to misestimate the vulnerability of a housing market to shocks.
Homeowners in the sand states were much less levered in 2005 than those in other regions, yet as home prices reverted to their mean, the leverage of these homeowners rapidly increased and extremely high mortgage defaults followed.
The paper warns: “Most importantly, higher leverage, and in particular a household being underwater on its mortgage(s), is a strong predictor of mortgage default and foreclosure.”
In fact, according to research cited by the paper, negative equity is a “necessary condition” for mortgage default:
Negative-equity loans represent a pool of default risks: If the borrowers are hit with liquidity shocks resulting from, say, a lost job, then default may be the only viable option. Positive-equity borrowers faced with liquidity shocks, on the other hand, are generally able to sell the property and avoid default.
Thus, “household leverage” blowing out is not a function of the mortgage, which doesn’t change much, but a function of the home price, which can decline sharply. This increases household leverage due to market forces, without even any input from the household. It happens on a case-by-case basis, and the national averages fail to predict this condition.
Even if they don’t default, households that have become overleveraged due to declining home prices impact the broader economy, the New York Fed points out:
- They may cut back consumption in response to a negative shock, in part because they lack “debt capacity” that could help them smooth consumption.
- They’re often unable to refinance to take advantage of lower mortgage rates.
- They may reduce spending on property maintenance or investments.
- The may not be able to move when opportunities arise for them elsewhere.
- High leverage in conjunction with down-payment requirements further reduces transaction volume and prices, “thereby generating self-reinforcing dynamics.”
And the differences, as real estate in general, are local, according to the report: “In cities where more homeowners are highly leveraged, house prices are more sensitive to shocks (such as city-specific income shocks).”
It all boils down to this: There can be no mortgage crisis unless home prices decline enough in some markets. And given how inflated home prices are in many markets, and that mortgage rates are now climbing, any reversion toward the mean of home prices in those markets would cause the delinquency rate to do a beautiful “déjà-vu all over again,” so to speak. That low national delinquency rate these days, often touted as a sign of low risk in the housing market, has zero meaning as an indicator of risk for the most vulnerable households when the prices of their homes begin to drop.
Refinancing activity plunges to the lowest level since 2000. Read… What Will These Mortgage Rates Do to Homeowners Trying to Refinance, Homebuyers, and Mortgage Lenders?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“What Can Cause the Next Mortgage Crisis in the US?”
That’s easy, no one can afford a fucking house at 10X incomes……..well at least in my world.
So you’re saying the natural mean of home prices is a factor of the mean demand for housing and the mean ability to pay, which ratio is at or beyond sustainable limits? Only you said it better. ;)
You sure got that right!
The Bernanke housing bubble completely priced out first time buyers. The middle class has splintered into two groups 1) those who owned a house prior to Bernanke’s great dollar devaluation and 2) those who did not own a house before the Bernanke insanity, are now priced out and getting hit by out of control rent.
I sense building resentment in the second group. I’m in the second group and, having no more incentive to work given the dollar has zero purchasing power, I’m dropping out and making plans to get the hell out of this country, you can have it – let me know who wins the ongoing culture war (hurray for our side whichever it happens to be).
One less engineer, the country will never miss me. A country of professional, rabid consumers has no need of engineers anyway, your job and purpose as an American is to borrow and consume. It’s time for those who are more inclined to work and save to move on, you are not welcome in these here parts.
I just hope I manage to escape before Trump builds his walls to prevent people escaping. Wondering why it is empires always start building walls just prior to the collapse.
Will we perhaps hear a future leader of the free world demand: Mr Trump tear down this wall (and let your people free)
Nobody is buying a million dollar home making only 100k. Even with 20% down they won’t qualify.
Little bit of a dramatic statement.
Someone ought to tell Calculated Risk that a low mortgage delinquency rate is not a guarantee of anything. CR has completely lost his ability to spot a bubble. Great article.
McBride has consistently reported improving housing conditions since 2012 with a bias towards California where i think he lives. Was he wrong ?
Although his format is to provide reports more so than his opinion, it’s worthwhile to pay attention to his comments at the end of his reports to get a sense of a turn in his viewpoint. Mind you, at that point the cycle may have already broken.
CR (McBride) being right in 2005 or 2012 does not mean he is right in 2018.
Yes, CR is reporting CURRENT housing conditions. But he has lost his ability to look forward and see that this bubble will burst, too, There are some small signs that he is changing his tune, but it is too late already for that.
It is likely that home prices are not falling in a vacuum. The bad news usually comes from many angles, such as falling stock prices, layoffs, falling revenues, etc. Unfortunately, I know there are lots of people on the West Coast that bought homes at 4x to 8x their pre-tax income. There’s is no question many of these people will default when the parade of horrors begins.
This time around, people know the system is thoroughly rigged. So don’t expect any integrity or understanding from the debtors. In this dog-eat-dog world the government has sponsored through wreckless bailouts and reverse wealth shifts, people will walk from their loan obligations en masse.
At the same time, the public will be adamantly opposed to any sort of second bank bailout.
“people will walk from their loan obligations en masse.”
Actually that is an interesting thought – “en masse” being the key. Would it be easy to go after them for the banks (in recourse cases) if it is en masse?
As an aside, why is it the borrower is only responsible for the loan but not the lender. If lender is also made responsible then he will be more prudent while lending. Looked that way non-recourse loans make a lot of sense.
But then since laws are made for the lenders (since the law maker and the lender are in bed together) it is but expected that the pliant citizens will be okay with being screwed as always. But then it does strike me that everything has a limit and the day the people have had enough and get together (which is the key), the times will prove interesting indeed. But given that politicians are adept at diverting the issue, they are likely to conjure up enemies and go to war with a battle cry when they are threatened.
We the citizens are sitting ducks or sheepies, playing to the pied piper’s (politicians and central bankers) tunes.
The moral of Mr Wolf’s story (as I see it) is the Fed will take whatever steps deemed necessary to keep the Great Bernanke House Price Bubble inflated and growing. The quotations in the article make it pretty clear the Fed believes bad things will happen if they do not continue to allow assets to inflate. The Fed does not want these bad things to happen so you can kiss the purchasing power of the dollar good-bye as the Fed continues the destruction of the dollar to keep assets inflated and to prevent an ever expanding and profligate government from defaulting. How is any other outcome imagined?
The fruit rots from the outside in.
Meaning the next financial crisis, will arrive via the periphery to the core.
Currently the $8 trillion of emerging market debt, both corporate and sovereign, is causing heightened risk concern as $250 billion is now scheduled to be paid or refinanced. As the Fed tightens and raises rates, this US denominated debt becomes even harder to service.
Corporate US dollar issued debt outside the US, sits at about $1.75 trillion and has also risen in risk. This is not counting the $250 trillion of unfunded liabilities (pensions etc:) that will be defaulted on.
The negative result being? A Great Devaluation.
Watch just not real estate, but most every so-called “asset” suffer a re-valuation, including stocks which means a drastic lowering of market indexes. The question being; Can TPTB pull this devaluation off without causing a catastrophic financial mishap?
Let’s be realistic, the previous crisis occurred in a somewhat sane financial word. Time-honored rules still lived – occasionally. Today, there will be a barrage of a response, not least the drop of interest rates, and fiscal at the first sign of sneezing. The movers and shakers are scared to move the needle by even half the percentage.
Are They scared? Seems like They usually come out on top regardless of (or because of?) whatever happens to the rest of society. No? And I really don’t think They see the populous as a threat. I certainly don’t. The American public are fat old toothless lap dogs. It’s only fitting that we’ve almost eradicated the wolves in this country.
I have to at least partially disagree with you on this one. With respect to the housing crisis, pre-2008 were the crazy days, much more than today. This is clearly evident from this chart:
https://goo.gl/images/FuDATC
Note the size of the orange, red and blue lines compared to post-2007. Note also that this chart is not adjusted for inflation so in reality it was even much worse than what the chart implies, especially the further back you go.
That’s not to say that housing isn’t overvalued (or even in a bubble in certain places) nowadays. It certainly is and the gist of Wolf’s article is absolutely correct. Defaults will rise substantially as folks go upside down in their mortgages and the current apperant calm level of defaults is very misleading. However, I wouldn’t expect the same degree of crisis as the previous one due to various factors such as the fact that the credit profile of borrowers is much better than the last time and that people have more skin in the game this time, stricter underwriting standards and finally the fact that in real terms housing is still hasn’t reached the the 2006 valuations, neither will it given that in most markets prices have already started coming down.
In other words, this is not the same hidden “big short” opportunity that 2007 presented. There are probably better credit short opportunities out there this time like covenant light loans which have absolutely exploded since the last credit crisis.
Non-bank lenders (quicken/rocket mortgage, etc) are replacing the risks of banks the previous go-round. Poor quality loans are still being given out and on the rise. The questions now are: are banks lending money to non-bank lenders to issue loans and if so, how much? Also, are these non-bank lenders successfully selling off these mortgages to government entities so they socialize the risks and keep the profits?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/big-banks-find-a-back-door-to-finance-subprime-loans-1523352601
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/10/big-banks-have-found-a-new-way-to-stay-in-the-subprime-lending-business.html
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/brookings-now/2018/03/08/the-mortgage-market-risk-no-ones-talking-about-plus-a-proposal-to-redesign-the-system/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/realestate/the-mortgage-market-is-now-dominated-by-nonbank-lenders/2017/02/22/9c6bf5fc-d1f5-11e6-a783-cd3fa950f2fd_story.html
As an aside, Rankin County Mississippi (the market I pay attention to since I work there):
Median household income is around $68k, median home prices now around $235-250k (a good bit over historical trend of 2.5-3x income)
Zillow pre-foreclosure listings for the area in the last few months (since May or so) has gone from ~108 to ~125 a couple weeks ago and now has popped to ~168. That’s a huge increase in a *very* short time.
Interesting times ahead?
The Fed will see those who bought houses (and other assets) at these insanely inflated levels as having had “the courage to act” and the Fed will aggressively reward these people and make sure they suffer no financial harm.
No financial gamble can any longer be considered risky or foolish. No, these seemingly risky bets are “courageous acts” and the government and Fed will reward these people for their courage (and continue to punish the cowards who sit on the sidelines).
Sorry, that’s just the way it is.
I don’t find the correlation between home prices and defaults helpful. I think a better measure would be unemployment/incomes and defaults. Historically, way before 1990, the default rate was in the 1-2% range, 3% is extremely high on a historical basis. Even during the savings and loan crisis of the 1980’s, I don’t think default rates hit 3%. This is because job markets were more stable then than they are now.
The mortgage default rate is tied to income and jobs. The more unstable the job markets are, the more defaults you will see. Increasing home prices are now a function of distortions in local markets. Palm Beach home prices are soaring because the second White House is there. CA and NJ are dropping because people are fleeing, etc.
There are also structural reasons why home prices may decline and affect the default rate. The baby boomers are retiring at the rate of 10K a month. They will not be able to service long term, high interest, large mortgage loans. They are joined by those paying off student loans. Working class incomes are also not rising, nor keeping up with inflation.
The pool of mortgage loan customers is shrinking.
Well, one thing to consider is that “way before 1990” downpayment requirements were generally tougher, which meant that people had more equity in their home at the outset which in turn meant that people were better able to withstand a downtrend in housing values, notwithstanding the overall employment situation.
The defaulters didn’t have enough equity is a myth of the financial crisis. What they didn’t have is enough income to keep their homes. That was my story. We had 40% equity until we didn’t. We lost or income and equity at the same time. The next crisis will be the same, low income and crashing equity.
You should take a look a Scranton, PA right now. All of the cash producing assets of the city were privatized and the resulting deficits was passed on to homeowners in the form of higher property taxes. Many of those homeowners have owned their homes free and clear for generations. Now their equity has been impaired. They can’t get out because real estate taxes are too high for local incomes. There are no jobs there, retirees can’t afford the cost of living, and most of those living in their free and clear homes will lose them. You can say they didn’t have enough equity, and you are partially right, but it doesn’t tell the real story.
Many of the defaulters in the last cycle we’re speculators who banked on price appreciation in a relatively short period of time so they can turn around and cash out their position. Once the housing market went the other way they got stuck with underwater properties. This is regardless of their employment situation.
The tie between employment and default is not quite as strong as you think becuase as long as they have equity in the property greater than the market price, folks can just sell the property and downgrade their housing or move to a place with a lower cost of living. But if the housing market changes direction like is happening right now (combined with low downpayment requirements) then for a lot of folks who bought at the top the option of selling doesn’t really exist and they have to default.
Max,
I know that there was speculation, but that was not the average case because most foreclosures displaced families. Just three years ago, I could still see the doubled and tripled up families on my Florida street.
Just to bolster my case, if you look at the single family rental companies, which paid cash for houses, they are hitting a rental income ceiling. Those rents are dependent on the incomes in the areas they operate. Their decreasing revenue flows will eventually deflate the prices of their homes, without a mortgage being anywhere in sight. It will all be about income and jobs.
Petunia, jobs is a trigger but equity is the determinant of default.
In other words, a turndown in employment may force people to reevaluate their housing situation. If they have sufficient equity they’ll most likely sell the house and rent in a cheaper place or move somewhere less expensive. The result is job loss but no default. If they are underwater though, they have no choice but to default on the mortgage.
That is the point of the article… Not what causes people to stop being able to afford the house but rather their ability to get out from under it if they need to.
A comment I made under “mortgage rates do to homeowners” got stuck in mod for some reason, but one article link was opinion thar 83% of gdp expansion was due to realty. As “in moderation” comments show after commenting, I’ll post this and go see if I can fish out the link which I don’t have saved. The short of it is is it suggests less money supply from housing brings down jobs and wages.
Nah… looks like it got wiped :-( . Anyway, the idea is that stated, you will just have to spend a few hours searching up all the charts, links and data I assembled.
Banks will get into other kinds of trouble and that will spillover into the mortgage business.
It will be interesting to see how the elites respond to the next banking crisis or recession. They’ve tapped just about everything possible to preserve high asset prices and economic growth for themselves.
Assuming there is no real political revolution, I think the elites have one major play left, and that’s a huge public infrastructure investment that gets tacked onto the government debt. That could keep economic growth and asset prices propped for several more years, until the day they finally have to hand out something more than scraps to the middle class to preserve growth.
Another facet is net worth of households e.g.
https://www.thebalance.com/american-net-worth-by-state-metropolitan-4135839
…which is a bit outdated but still close. Property prices drop enough they will sink a lot of people I think, given a large part of wealth is stored in property. Under 45s look most vunerable…no one is going to be very positive when they find overnight they are net debtors, not savers.
Crysangle,
Unrelated and FYI: You’re a prolific commenter, and sometimes you go overboard with the number of comments under one article. To keep this place balanced, I have a 5% guideline. If about 5% of the comments under one article are yours, it’s time to stop until enough new comments have been posted to allow for another comment within the 5% guideline.
If you haven’t had the chance to look at the commenting guidelines, here they are:
https://wolfstreet.com/2017/10/07/finally-my-guidelines-for-commenting/
Thanks!
– The chart suggests that 1) delinquencies are still very low but 2) they are above the levels of the early 2000s when delinquencies were much lower. So, the term “low” is relative.
– What will cause the next crisis ? Quite simple. A simple thing called “affordability”. Just look at what happened in the 2000s. Like: 1) rising oil prices, 2) increased productivity 3) wages remaining flat 3) weakening USD 4) changes in federal taxation, etc. etc.
– And all lead to a decrease in the growthrate of debt.
– Whether or not there will be a new mortgage crisis also depends on how well lenders have followed the existing regulations. Keep in mind, there was a MASSIVE fraud in the early 2000s. One source said that even in 2008 80% of mortgages were fraudulent.
– And how much is lent out by the socalled “Shadow banking system” ?