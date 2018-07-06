Heavy-Truck Orders Explode, Trucking Companies Struggle with “Capacity Crisis,” Truck Makers & Supply Chains are Inundated, Backlog is Ballooning, But it’s a Cyclical Business

“Fleets are desperate for more equipment, but trucks are in short supply due to the supplier constraints.”
Orders for heavy trucks that haul trailers loaded with anything from junk food to oil-field equipment across the US skyrocketed 141% in June compared to a year ago, to 41,800 orders, making it the highest June ever recorded, according to transportation data provider FTR. For the first six months this year, order volume of Class 8 trucks surged nearly 90% from a year ago to a phenomenal 235,050 units.
The chart below shows the percentage change of Class 8 orders compared to the same month a year earlier. Note the transportation recession when orders plunged, and truck makers were responding with layoffs. Orders began to rise in early 2017, including the year-over-year spike of 158% in October 2017, compared to the terrible October a year earlier:
Truck manufacturers “cannot keep up with demand due to component shortfalls,” FTR reported. “The backlogs are being moved out further, which is pushing fleets to get orders in sooner rather than later so they can find a build slot.”
This chart of Class 8 truck orders in units also shows that orders are seasonal, that month-to-month declines starting in March are typical, and that June is typically a weak month. But not this year:
FTR points out how the circularity of rising orders and subsequent delays getting orders filled leads to even more orders and even greater delays – which is part of the boom-and-bust cycle of the industry:
“There is an enormous demand for trucks due to burgeoning freight growth and extremely tight industry capacity. However, supply is severely constrained because OEM suppliers cannot provide the needed parts and components required to build more trucks fast enough. This bottleneck is causing fleets to get more orders in the backlog in hopes of getting more trucks as soon as they are available.”
“Fleets are desperate for more equipment, but trucks are in short supply due to the supplier constraints. This is creating a surge in orders as fleets react to this unusual situation. If OEMs were producing at capacity, the truck build this year could have been as high as 360,000 units. Orders for the last twelve months have now reached 411,000, so there are some excess orders in the backlog.”
The boom in shipments that trucking companies are trying to respond to has been enormous. Soaring freight rates, higher diesel prices, and blistering shipping volume pushed transportation spending by shippers up by 17.3% in May from a year ago, the 8th double-digit year-over-year increase in a row (Cass Freight Index). The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, which tracks per-mile full-truckload pricing but does not include fuel or fuel surcharges, jumped 9.0% in May, the largest year-over-year increase in the data going back to 2005.
And manufacturers are complaining about it. The Manufacturing ISM Report for June, released earlier this week, which came in with strong readings, quoted some participants in the panel, including these:
“Strong economic growth continues to put pressure/strain on capacity, lead time, availability and pricing across a broadening array of commodities and components.” (Computer & Electronic Products)
“Electronic component supply issues continue to disrupt production.” (Transportation Equipment)
“Transportation costs are going through the roof right now, which definitely impacts the decisions we’re making with regard to quantities we’re bringing in versus truckload and LTL.” (Furniture & Related Products)
And these – the winners during the Transportation Recession when their costs plunged – are the losers in the transportation boom: desperate shippers that are facing soaring shipping costs and long delays.
This is reflected in the FTR Shippers Conditions Index (SCI), which covers four conditions that impact shippers using trucks and rail: freight demand, freight rates, fleet capacity, and fuel price. The SCI has been solidly negative since the end of the Transportation Recession and has deteriorated sharply over the past nine months. The April index, released two days ago, dropped to -13.4, “signifying that there has not been capacity or rate relief for shippers in the current strong freight environment”:
But in this cyclical business with all kinds of ebbs and flows, the transportation “capacity crisis” will work itself out over time.
“April may be the nadir in this cycle as conditions likely will not get significantly worse for shippers over the balance of the year,” according to FTR. “Overall year-over-year rate growth is close to near-term peak. Shippers could see some stabilization in 2019 as more capacity comes on line.”
“Truckstop.com’s Market Demand Index for the past four weeks remains nearly double 2017,” said Jonathan Starks, COO at FTR. “The spot market is producing record rates every few weeks, though this trend will soon hit its peak.”
“Shippers facing significant increases in rates for truck and rail intermodal movements have not yet seen relief,” said Todd Tranausky, Senior Transportation Analyst at FTR. “However, record truck orders should begin hitting the market in the second half of the year, and we are closely watching the driver situation, which will determine if shippers see improvements as the trucks become available.”
Everything is spiking, setting off “inflationary concerns.” Read… What’s Going On with Trucking and Rail?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Incredible huh? Close 20,000 retail stores, lay off a million or so, and somehow there is so much demand for products that trucking companies “explode” with business.
I don’t suspect BS here at all.
If you talk about retail, you must include online retail and what role it plays. Online retail is BOOMING. Online retail sales are on track to exceed $500 billion in 2018. They’re growing at a rate of 16% a year.
The growth in online retail — it cannibalizes brick and mortar retail — is what causes the store closings. Online retail has fired up a boom in industrial real estate (warehouses, fulfillment centers), which is the brick-and-mortar part of online. There have been many other shifts. All of them affect trucking.
But only part of trucking is about retail. There is also heavy demand from industrial and oil-field companies, the construction industry, and others.
Wolf do you have a percentage break down on the type of hauls? I have noodled around and cant find anything.
Percentage of trucks on the road for oil sector, construction sector, retail?
TheDona,
I don’t have this data. But DAT tracks spot pricing and load-to-truck ratios on a weekly basis for each category of trailer — van, flatbed, and reefer. For ALL of them, it’s BRUTAL for shippers and Nirvana for truckers:
https://www.dat.com/industry-trends/trendlines
Mick,
Interesting point, you do have to wonder where the shipping growth is that is driving the demand. E-retail is after all only about 10% of total retail. You wouldn’t think even the high growth rates in e-retail would drive the trucking demand that much that fast. I wonder if it is a result of increases in hauling petroleum/petroleum products for export and pipeline growth has proven problematic.
Old Engineer,
Take out gasoline and other fuel sales, auto sales, and grocery sales. They’re largely protected from online for now. They account for about 50% of brick and mortar retail. The other 50% of brick and mortar retail is under heavy attack from online retail. Online retail has now eaten 21.6% of their sales. These are the retailers in malls that are now toppling.
Online retail sales are on track to exceed $500 billion in 2018. They’re growing at a rate of 16% a year. Ignore it at your own risk.
Read this to help you understand the dynamics in retail and check out the charts:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/05/17/brick-mortar-meltdown-pummels-these-stores-the-most/
I work for one of the big six North American railways and we cannot keep up with the demand for freight of all kinds.
Minimum capital investment for years. Then, suddenly, we must have capital investment. Boom-bust-boom-bust. When a society acquiesces to central planning (i.e. the Federal Reserve), it becomes less stable. We had boom-bust cycles before the Fed and these were the product of bank lending practices. Easy money-hard money-easy money-hard money. Fractional reserve lending or any form of legally sanctioned counterfeiting is the problem and the Federal Reserve was never the solution, only an exaggeration.
Thank you Amazon!
More seriously, how is the current trade war affecting Truck building?
What happens when the inevitable recession finally comes and tapped out consumers no longer have a wealth effect or home equity values to make them feel like spending and demand for goods goes down? This sounds like a mobile version of a housing boom. Just wondering.