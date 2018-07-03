Here’s Why Vacant Stores, Zombie Malls Are Much Bigger than Mall Vacancy Rates Indicate

Zombie malls and shuttered stores don’t count.
Another regional long-established department-store chain bites the dust. One in an endless series. The 16 Magic Mart stores in West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky, plus a distribution center and the company’s headquarters will be closed and liquidated, according to Ammar’s, Inc., a family-owned company that owns the stores and started with its first store 97 years ago.
In a letter to employees, the company blamed “continued inadequate sales leading to substantial financial losses,” and “difficult economic conditions that continue to persist in the markets we operate.” All locations will be closed “sometime around November 1.”
And then those stores, many of them located in less than booming environments, will become vacant.
Department stores have been hardest hit by online retail. Among them, regional chains have been hardest hit. Bon-Ton Stores – which operates department stores in 23 states under the brands of Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s, and Younkers – is now in the process of being liquidated. 24,000 employees are losing their jobs. Numerous smaller chains have shut their doors. Among the national chains, store closures have been widespread: Macy’s, Sears, Kmart, J.C. Penney, etc. have closed thousands of large stores over the past few years. Smaller stores and specialty stores are shutting down across the country. And these stores become vacant.
Landlords have to find other tenants in this environment, or find another purpose, such as redeveloping them for use by chain restaurants, or bulldozing them and building office buildings or apartment buildings or whatever on the land.
Bon-Ton combined with Toys ‘R’ Us – which closed its remaining stores on Friday – occupied nearly 60 million square feet of retail space. Every square inch is now being vacated.
And there’s some handwringing about the so-called “vacancy rate” in the retail sector – a deceptively low measure for reasons that we’ll get to in a moment.
The retail vacancy rate rose to 8.6% in Q2, the highest since 2012, according to data from real-estate research firm Reis Inc., cited by MarketWatch. By comparison, the peak since the Financial Crisis was 9.4% in Q3 2011:
The impact is especially severe among strip malls and other neighborhood and community shopping centers, which suffered their worst quarter in nine years. About 3.8 million square feet of space was emptied from April to June, pushing the vacancy rate for this type of mall up to 10.2%, Reis said.
Note the magnitude: 3.8 million square feet were “emptied out.” This is tiny compared to the 60 million square feet emptied out by just Bon-Ton and Toys ‘R’ Us.
This is why the “vacancy” data, as unappetizing as they may be, aren’t in a steep swoon, though you’d expect them to be, given the rampant store closures.
But these numbers are deceptive – because something counts as “vacant” only when the landlord tries to fill it with another retailer.
Stores that emptied out and became zombie stores in zombie malls, or the Toys ‘R’ Us stores in bad areas with zero hopes of finding another retail tenant, etc. – they’re not being counted as “vacant” retail space because they’re no longer being marketed as retail space, and the square footage of that retail space disappears from the vacant retail space stats.
That space may remain shuttered and vacant for years, with a fence around that is catching tumbleweeds, as lenders tussle over who gets what, if anything, until the land can hopefully be sold to a developer who might bulldoze the walls and build an apartment complex on it.
For example, data provided by Transwestern, a national commercial real estate firm, showed that in 2017, total vacant retail space was 513 million square feet. And despite all the store closings, bankruptcies, and liquidations, the “vacant” space was down from any of the prior three years, and in total fell by 18.5% from 2014!
In other words, in the thick of the brick-and-mortar meltdown, so-called “vacant” retail space declines!
Transwestern divides this into two sectors: malls and shopping centers:
In malls alone, the epicenter of the brick-and-mortar meltdown, “vacant” space dropped 6.6% from 36.6 million square feet in 2014 to 34.2 million square feet in 2017! Ha, compare this to the 60 million square feet that Bon-Ton and Toys are vacating! And add to that the thousands of stores that Sears, Kmart, Macy’s, J.C. Penney’s, etc. have vacated. But not many of them show up in the “vacant” space stats though many remain vacant.
In shopping centers, which include strip malls, vacant space plunged 16% from 323.6 million in 2014 to just 272.4 million square feet in 2017. Ah yes, the boom in brick-and-mortar!
These types of figures are cited by industry soothsayers as examples of why the brick-and-mortar retail meltdown isn’t happening, and why the thousands of chain stores being closed every year aren’t having any impact on mall landlords – though mall landlords are scrambling to deal with the meltdown.
By removing vacant retail properties from the retail “vacancy” data because they’re no longer being marketed to potential retail tenants is one of the ways in which often cited and not very dismal vacancy rates produce a falsely soothing effect on our otherwise rattled nerves.
Brick & Mortar Meltdown: Dog of the Dow on its 3rd Day in the Dow. Read… Walgreens Hit by Dropping Same-Store Sales, Amazon Effect, Offers $10 billion in Financial Engineering, Shares Plunge 10%
“We don’t need no (real) stinkin numbers,” says Transwestern who uses PwC to assist with their made up assessment.
But…but…that earnest young “analyst” with the bowtie on CNBC assured me that our economic recovery is roaring along, and that I should buy more stocks!
See mostly vacancies left many of the larger retailers that have gone down in the NYC tri-state area over the last three years. 70-80% are still vacant, and those that have new tenants are usually furniture or home improvement (flooring, etc. or housewares) .
Yet there are numerous mini-plazas being continuously built that fill up instantly with Starbucks, Walgreens and most commonly small restaurants.
It appears the restaurant business is very lucrative (or it attracts kamikaze investors?).
Out here in Honolulu a vacant space can sit for YEARS. The reason is that there are only a few commercial landlords and they would rather sit and take a paper loss than budge an inch on rents. They also drive successful businesses out of business with exorbitant rent increases when leases expire. There is practically no sense in renting a space for a business in Honolulu. Almost all new businesses are chains or young people trying to make it in the restaurant game. The business is there but the landlords wont let them make a living, THEY WANT ALL THE PROFIT !!! The name of the game in Hawaii is MONOPOLY, especially in commercial real estate holdings.
Senior house, (ideal with the indoor atriums and secured access for memory loss clients)
Homeless shelters
Rec centers…,
In a small town nearby where I do some shopping there is quite a bit of vacant retail space. At the same time, there is a fair amount of new construction underway of exactly the same kind of space (single story strip mall). Shouldn’t the planning commission be regulating this? It seems very wasteful of resources.
I recently watched some videos about the shopping malls in Dubai. They are expanding with all the brands you can think of and attractions too. The tourists flocking there seem to be enjoying themselves and spending too. The biggest difference I could see immediately was how relaxed the people there looked. The security of a low crime environment makes a big difference in how much time and money you want to spend in a mall.
I stopped going to malls, movie theaters and McDonalds because I didn’t feel safe anymore at those places.
Yeah, MS-13 just took over my local mall.
Don’t give up on malls yet Wolf. Our local Stonestown mall seems to be going through a renaissance. Ever since Blaze Pizza opened a store there, visitor numbers seem to be recovering. There’s even a Ramen store from Japan thinking about opening a store there.
Kind of like people who stopped looking for a job are no longer counted as unemployed, eh?
This economy is all smokes and mirrors.
Zombie malls, Zombie Shopping Centers and abandoned gas stations are a huge problem.
It takes a lot of money to comvert thrm into something else, more so for gas stations that can barely used as storage space and car washes due to laws about chemical pollution.
At least you can then use those abandoned places for your next wasteland, bad future or zombie movie…
I’m waiting for the day bank branches start closing down too putting more commercial RE on the market. It has to be expensive to operate those brick and mortar Wells Fargo and BofA locations when they have to compete with many Internet only banks.’
I wonder WHEN or IF all this retail space available starts to trickle down to affect prices on other forms of commercial RE? Office, apartments, industrial, self storage, hotels, etc…. All of those commercial RE asset types have been doing extremely well for 7-8 yrs, accept for maybe office, which has been luke warm depending on location.
Can’t the real utilization (and thus un-utilization) numbers be gotten via roundabout methods? Surely the IRS has info about employees and the addresses of their employers. That data could be used to make (industry specific) guesstimations about square footage per employee. Another would be to correlate water usage by area, thus giving some idea of people density in a given area. Electricity usage (specifically heating and cooling) would also give some fuzzy indications of people density. Telephony and internet records that certain three letter agencies are already collecting (with or without legislative approval) would be an even more accurate indicator. AI could then be used to “see the hidden patterns” in the data and blockchain could be used to store the results to avoid tampering by the most saintly auditing firms. With all the Orwellian technology already out there, the metrics to make such deductions accurately must already exist. The best method is always to follow the money (or utilities bills).
Wolf, I wonder if you’ve bought too heavily into the landlords’ framing of this issue? There’s no law that says that every retail building ever built has to be retail-occupied for eternity at eye-popping rent levels.
Look at the retail sector by looking at the occupied stores’ retail space. (And then by sales per square foot, perhaps?) Total retail sales is doing fine, overall. Just not in some places. Because apparently the US has something like twice the retail space, per person, of most other developed countries. That’s too much and naturally the weaker stores and malls are going to be destroyed. But would having less retail space be such a bad thing in the long run? Anyway, vacant space seems like a poor metric for anything other than predicting trends in rents.
Retail store jobs are generally low-end. Having fewer retailers, with more productive stores, would actually lead to improved job quality and pay for the workers in those stores. The workers in the closed stores will have to find new jobs, but at least jobs are not that hard to find right now. And the landlords would be able to earn higher rents from more productive stores as well.
Conversely, if there’s a glut of mall space in a particular area, that’s beneficial for successful retail stores, since it means lower rents. So either those stores bring back higher profits for retailers, or they can pass on lower prices for customers. For the landlords, of course, low rents are not so positive. But I’m not pro-landlord.
The big question is, how did retail in some places get so heavily overbuilt? It looks like a regional-patchwork problem, not a nationwide glut. The Amazon writing has been on the wall for a decade, so that can’t be the cause at this point. Poor planning and perverse incentives come to mind. What about the past 10 years’ insanely low interest rates? Did landowners drink too much Fed Kool-Aid? Did the rise of REITs as a “separate asset class” lead to over-investment by investors?
The process of creative destruction is hard on those with vested interests, but it’s nothing new historically. Adverse economic trends and poor policies have swept through the country since before it was founded. Some places will be made great again, but it won’t be by returning to the past. Others will fade into history, and those who lived there will move on to new futures. This is painful for everyone, but it’s also part of the American way. Just ask the cowboys, the family farmers, the tradespeople displaced by railroads and automobiles and airplanes and computers.
Wisdom seeker, please seek some wisdom.
2017 saw the most store closures in any year, and 2018 will surpass 2017.
Framing this as just “creative destruction in action” belies an ignorance of stats and the facts
The problem is that Wall Street is currently selling derivatives of cowboy firms, family farmers, etc., to suckers. “Ripping the eyes out of Muppets” is the business model. Calling it “creative destruction” merely hides the fact that it is, indeed, destruction.
To me there’s got to be huge “other” costs associated with these mall/store closings. For a long time retail jobs were, as many have said, the low end income jobs. But these provided opportunities for those without substantial education or decent part time work or 2nd jobs. Now this financial burden is falling more on the government and society. Yes retail sales are fine but the profits instead of getting distributed to some of those in lower income groups now reside with the 1%’s. And the income ripple effect these jobs had on local communities is drying up. What’s seems strange ? as much of these income gains should be going into the California Bay areas. But then you read about the high homeless and drug use there. I guess this last statement backs up the fact that the 1%’s also don’t like to share their wealth either.
“By removing vacant retail properties from the retail “vacancy” data because they’re no longer being marketed to potential retail tenants”
I am pretty sure this tactic is being used on apartments as well. They keep building them but there does not seem to be a boom in listings.
Interesting enough Sears annouced the closure of their store in the Newark Newpark mall in the last couple of days. They are in the process of expanding this mall. How they are going to fill those two stories of Sears is beyond me.
Looks like to me reality is going to hit these places like a brick wall