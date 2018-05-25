US Gasoline Exports Surge, as Price Hits $3 for Memorial Day, $3.69 in California

The US is a net exporter of gasoline, regardless of how much you pay at the pump.
The average price of gasoline in the US, across all grades and all formulations, rose to $3.00 a gallon, the EIA reported today just for Memorial Day weekend, when people are planning to burn up a lot of it. This is the highest weekly price the EIA has reported since November 2014. But it’s still a lot lower than just before Memorial Day 2014, when gas cost on average $3.74 a gallon.
In California, the average price of gasoline is now at $3.62, EIA data shows. Where we got gas in San Francisco, a gallon of regular already cost $3.75.
This is curious because I can watch fully loaded tankers sail through the Golden Gate into the Pacific. They’re loading gasoline at the refineries in the Bay-Area city of Richmond, and they’re heading mostly to Mexico and other Latin American destinations.
And gasoline exports from the US Gulf Coast have been surging for years. In 2017, gasoline exports rose to 821,000 barrels per day (b/d), equal to about 9% of US gasoline consumption, the EIA reported yesterday. And nearly half of these exports went to Mexico:
This surge in gasoline exports came despite record gasoline consumption in the US in 2017, which matched the record high set in 2016 of 9.3 million b/d.
How is that possible? The EIA: “Record-high refinery runs and historically high gasoline production supplied both record-high domestic consumption and increasing gasoline exports.”
In the past, gasoline imports by far exceeded tiny amounts of exports. But already in 2012, there were several months when exports exceeded imports for the first time. As exports continued to rise and imports continued to fall, the amount of net imports (imports minus exports) shrank further. In 2016, the US became a net exporter of gasoline for the first time, exporting more gasoline than it imported. This trend accelerated in 2017. The black line represents net imports:
Due to seasonality of demand for gasoline, the US had been a net importer of gasoline in the spring and summer months when domestic consumption peaks, and a net exporter in winter months when demand is lower. By 2017, as the above chart shows, net imports (black line) during those peak months were reduced to two little bumps above the zero line.
In terms of regions, there have been some big changes. The EIA:
Historically, the Gulf Coast (Petroleum Administration for Defense District, or PADD, 3) supplied refined products to other regions of the United States where demand exceeded supply, such as the Midwest (PADD 2) and the East Coast (PADD 1). The Midwest has reduced its need to draw supplies from the Gulf Coast in recent years because refineries are now running at higher rates and increased capacity, allowing them to meet in-region demand. The East Coast still relies on supplies from the Gulf Coast and remains a large net importer of gasoline.
Because of logistical and economic constraints on sending gasoline supplies from the Gulf Coast to other regions in the United States, the volumes of gasoline no longer demanded by the Midwest have become available for export.
The chart shows that the East Coast is a large net importer of gasoline, that the Gulf Coast is a large net exporter, and that the West Coast is a small net exporter.
The West Coast is an example of how globalized refining has become. There are no crude oil pipelines across the Rocky Mountains, and oil cannot be pumped from the oil producing regions east of the Rockies to the West Coast.
While California is a large oil producer, it produces substantially less than its demand from refiners. In the 1990s still, most of the oil shipped to California came from Alaska. But since then, the supply from Alaska has been shriveling, and California’s own production has been declining too. But foreign supply has surged.
By 2017, according to the California Energy Commission, California produced only 31% of its crude oil supply (down from 50% in 1997). Oil from Alaska dropped to just 12% of supply (down from 38% in 1997). But foreign-sourced oil surged to 57% of total supply (up from 12% in 1997), most of it from Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, and Colombia.
This shift is particularly interesting because total demand for crude oil in California has dropped 3% over those 20 years, even as the population has surged by 23% to nearly 40 million in 2017. This shows the impact of large-scale efforts at energy conservation in the state.
And so, when I see the tankers loaded up with gasoline sailing from the Bay toward other countries, even as our gas stations are cleaning out our wallets at the pump, I’m reminded that business is business, that these products are global commodities, and that supply follows the money.
The Transportation Boom is here, after the Transportation Recession. Read… Freight Costs, Volume, Demand All Surge across Trucking & Rail, Inflation Fears Heat Up
What prices are Mexico, Central America and South America paying for finished petroleum products?
This also reminds me of how wrong opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline was. Handling a difficult imported feed stock, in a mostly responsible manner, to provide finished petroleum products added to our export bottom line. Straight Adam Smith value added economics.
Plus, Memorial Day weekend is always an opportunity to price gasoline at whatever the market will bear.
Wrong by what measurement? Morally and environmentally the damned thing was wrong. The idea that the one and only human value is money is a sickness, a disease that is making people miserable and despoiling the planet. Money is one among many human values. We’ve also got kindness, responsibility, justice, mercy, and solidarity, to name a few that have come up from time to time since agriculture was invented. My dad didn’t volunteer for the navy after Pearl Harbor because he thought it was a great way to maximize utility in the form of monetary gain. He did it because he thought America worth risking his life for. He didn’t imagine the Japanese marching down Flatbush Avenue and conquering Brooklyn. He thought a wrong had been done and it was up to him and men like him to make it right.
Nice SJW rant, but don’t see the relevance to, for example, the Keystone pipeline. We aren’t talking WWIIhere ; we’re talking crimped gasoline supplies.
Some (how much?) of the price increase has to do with sanctions (disallowing use of USA’s SWWTF system) that the USA is about to impose on oil-exporting Iran
We should be more like Europe. Obviously that opinion of mine will be unpopular. 20 years ago when I was paying under a buck, gasoline should have been taxed all the way up to $5.00 or so.
Income taxes for lower-paid people could have been lowered by the excess federal revenue. Cars would be smaller, mega-monster-useless Pickup trucks, and SUVs, would be fewer in number and MUCH LESS HUGE. The Federal Deficit — I would hope — would be smaller.
Pollution would be lower with smaller vehicles, and less driving, road wear would be less, and our oil stocks in ground would last decades longer.
There is no appetite or constituency for such beneficial reform. Most commenters here will lambaste me, and call the reforms regressive, and not beneficial at all.
CHEAP OIL IS A FINITE RESOURCE, and we are wasting it. We will need it for centuries in the future, not just decades, and it will have been wasted this century by massive American Egos driving Huge American Pickups and SUVs.
Such a waste, such a waste.
Humanity !
Perhaps you should move to Europe if you like it so much. You can have all the socialism you like.
We have plenty of socialism here but we call it taxpayer corporate subsides.
Perhaps I should vote for meaningful change and reform in America, since I like it here so well. Seeing as how we are a Democratic Republic, and my friends, family and I all have the vote . . . .
Meaningful change and reform in America? Come on, stop kidding around. The US is an oligarchy controlled by a relative few families and corporations and fools like Trump are just entertainment for the masses.The opioid epidemic, the health care mess, the gig economy, I could go on and on but I love seeing the sheeple get screwed repeatedly. They get exactly what they deserve.
John, I never have, nor will I ever vote for the two party Duopoly. But, unfortunately I also get the same treatment as the ‘sheeple.’
You are spot on in your assessment of the US being a controlled oligarchy. However, I take no pleasure in watching the masses who believe there’s a real difference between the two political sides.
While still in the political realm (which is contra to Wolf’s guidelines), but addressing the topic of gasoline consumption, the federal and state governments should not subsidize the purchase of Teslas. Nor should we have government mandated ethanol in the gasoline as we do by law in Minnesota.
Good points, Robert. I agree. Still, a problem/issue is one of refining. The US has excess refining capacity and companies need to export product to remain profitable/open. Shutting down refining to equal domestic consumption will only ensure more importing in areas where there is little to none refining….like Vancouver BC. :-)
Wolf made a point worth noting. US is a net exporter only in gasoline, and other finished products. As for energy, itself, even with the current money losing shale bonanza :-) the US is still importing at least 25% of required petroleum, with 40% a recent norm.
Canada exports 2X domestic energy consumption, and still imports finished products on both the east and west coasts, as well as Ontario. It is not worth the expense to construct more refining capacity as there is excess refining capacity in the World.
Where I live on Vancouver Island, we pay the equiv. of $4.40 US per US gal for regular gasoline. In Vancouver it is approx. $5.00 due to extra transit taxes. This is taxation at work as mentioned above. I am pleased enough to pay this price and would not mind paying more. Above readers flippantly label it socialism, so be it. I call it universal single-payer health care, decent infrastructure, a good public school system across the Country, and a way to absorb the extra expenses of running a large country with a small population.
In our house, nay for the entire extended family, vehicles driven are: Toyota Yaris, Corolla, two Toyota pickups, a Nissan Altima, and a Priius. My son uses an f-150 for work as an industrial electrician and keeps the vehicle on site in Alberta while living in BC.
Crossovers seem pretty popular in town and the well off/show offs seem to favour Beemers and Land Rovers. My guess would be a resurgence in smaller vehicles as the high prices continue.
regards
Michael, you don’t like socialism. Does that mean you don’t
like socialist institutions..i.e. public library, public police,
public fire department, public hospital, social security,
medicare…institutions that are wildly popular in the US
and that operate side-by-side with privately owned entities ?
What would we do without them ?
YES, YES A THOUSAND TIMES YES.
If we’d priced gasoline sanely, like Europe, we wouldn’t have stupid vehicles, suburbs, the whole unmaintainable doomed mess we spent the whole postwar era building.
I’ve often thought the price of gas, plastics, and the like should be very high. A gallon of gas is equivalent to many, many years of sunshine.
One gallon of gas is equivalent to many, many years of the out put of the sun? Given the current cost of a solar array gasoline in therefore and incredible bargain. Long gas, short solar.
When it comes to exploitation of solar energy, storing it in the cellulose of firewood is an even better bargain than petroleum products, I think.
We have heated our house with firewood, which the house was designed for and which the family built, saving us an average of about $2000 per year, as an alternative to heating oil or propane.
41 years, $82,000.
But I concede there’s not much interest in such old fashioned, picayune microeconomics, these days.
At least in Germany, the cost fueling one’s car leads to a fairly common obsession with diesel – almost every German I know drives diesel. So if we had adopted European gas prices long ago, that might also have led to more diesel use and even more emissions cheating. With the long distances we drive in the US, diesel actually makes a lot of sense as far as fuel efficiency.
Eh, a voice of reason in the wilderness? Too little, too late.
“Federal Deficit — I would hope — would be smaller.”
Ridiculous assumption.
It doesn’t matter how much revenue goes up or how much taxes are increased, politicians will always find a way to spend more.
If revenue increases by $1 they will spend $1.10 and complain that they don’t have enough money for ‘essential services’ such as health care or education.
Taxes are increased to that $1.10 and then they’ll spend $1.25.
Rinse and repeat. It never ends.
Usually correct, but then how to you explain the Clinton drive to a balanced budget circa 1999? it can be done.
What’s with the pickup truck and SUV bashing? Maybe we should outlaw boats since that is obviously a waste of fuel resources purely for pleasure. Or outlaw RVs because surely you see how efficient they are. Or tax larger homes with their energy draw because we all know that they are not necessary. I think I saw a statistic once that one airplane trip across US pollutes more than 17000 cars in use for a full year. Outlaw air travel?
An SUV is a must for larger families. Yes occasionally (or mostly) they are used without the family in tow. And pickup trucks are the only way to carry large items home. Not everyone lives an urban city lifestyle.
Yes everyone has there own idea of wastefulness. That is what makes us human.
there = their
See I’m human too :)
“Not everyone lives an urban city lifestyle.”
Amen!
Not to worry when Trump decades NAFTA dead Mexico will source its gasoline elsewhere. Then all will be free to fill their tanks. Unfortunately replacement parts will be scarce and fresh produce exorbitantly expense, but what the hey gas will be plentiful. Enjoy your ride.
Traffic in CA is off the map. Some take it to mean improved economic activity. I always wonder what do people find to talk about on their cellphones all day, well unlimited minutes may provide the incentive. Auto lease incentives are generous. Talking, driving, its all the same thing. (non productive obsessive behavior)
Non productive obsessive behavior, akin to blog posting.
So it’s a no to foreign cars(25% tariff bluff), and a yes to foreign oil. Watch prices really climb if the nativist banter aims at the imported oil with similar threats.
Is it safe to say most of the smaller cars are foreign cars. If Trump increases the tariffs, energy use would be going up with preferences for US larger vehicles, unless Tesla pulls off a miracle.
Higher gas taxes would have lowered demand
decreasing the price of supply stayed constant.
It also would have reduced the influence of
OPEC on the world stage while hopefully spurring innovation. Swapping a higher gas tax
for lower income or payroll taxes would have been a masterstroke in tax policy.
It seems hypocritical that California is doing it’s part in providing emerging markets with fossil fuel derivatives as opposed to denying them access.
Today, May 25 close the oil mkt on Marketwatch oil dropped several dollars ahead of the Memorial Weekend!?
And, in the Central Valley of CA reg gas $$3.59-69…….
I remember when I was still sailing the SF Bay back during the ’74-75 gas crisis we would see multiple loaded fuel tankers parked all over the South Bay (south of the Bay Bridge) and then having to get gas for work the next day and standing in line…….
Thx again for an informative writing Mr. Wolf.
I don’t mind exporting of refined products like gasoline. Oil refineries provide tons of good paying blue collar jobs. I’d rather those jobs go to Americans than other countries, even if that means some amount of pollution from the refining process is borne here.
What I do object to is allowing the export of raw resources like lifting the old ban on natural gas exports. Yes, thanks to shale, we have the cheapest NG in the world. We should tell people if they want to use that resource, they need to build their factories here. We would sacrifice a few jobs in the NG industry in exchange for many more jobs in refining and energy-intensive industries that would site their plants here because the cheap energy offsets the higher wages and regulations we have. Instead we’ve done the opposite, thanks to oil industry lobbying.
The recent rise in oil prices is not a surprise given the Trump regime’s belligerent posturing towards Iran, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. If oil prices cause a global recession, fault will lie at the feet of Trump, John Bolton, Nimrata Haley, Mike Pompeo, Bibi Mileikowsky and AIPAC lobbyists.
It’s always something
Hasn’t the East Coast of the U.S. been importing gasoline and other refined products for a long time? Most of the volumes that we have in New England comes from refineries in Montreal and the Maritimes, and my guess is that in places like upstate New York is similar.