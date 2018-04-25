What Will these Mortgage Rates Do to Housing Bubble 2?

4.73% now. 5% in a few weeks. Then 6%.
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances – $453,000 or less – and a 20% down-payment jumped to 4.73% for the week ending April 20, from 4.66% in the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This was the highest rate since September 2013. So far in 2018, this measure of the average mortgage rate has risen half a percentage point (chart via Trading Economics):
And since mid-2016, mortgage rates have now risen a full percentage point.
Points – these pesky upfront fees, such as origination fees, that are usually plowed into the mortgage balance – rose 3 basis points during the week to 0.49% of the mortgage amount.
If the average mortgage rate rises to 4.81% — at the pace the average rate has been increasing, this might happen in a few weeks or less – it will be the highest since 2011 (chart via Trading Economics):
If the average mortgage rate rises to 5.2% — perhaps in the second half of this year — it will be the highest since 2010. And 5.5% would take mortgage rates back to levels not seen since 2008 (chart via Trading Economics):
But there is a difference between those higher mortgage rates now and the same rates back then: Home prices! Depending on the metro area, home prices have surged over those years, while incomes have not, and now the free lunch – the combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates – is over.
Since 2010, the last year when mortgage rates where at 5% for a significant amount of time, home prices as measured by the nationwide Case-Shiller home price index have surged 33%:
Fearing even higher mortgage rates in the future, home buyers are rushing to take out mortgages while they still can: the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Purchase Index, which tracks the number of purchase mortgages (as opposed to refis) that were originated during the week increased 11% compared to the same week a year ago.
The pain threshold for the US housing market is at 6% (average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, as measured by the MBA, conforming, with 20% down). That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it. There may well be a cold-shower effect at around 5% that will sober up some home buyers. But pain will set in at around 6%. People have forgotten what a 6% mortgage feels like though that’s still a historically low rate. And they’ve never had to finance homes at these sky-high prices at 6%. That’ll be the new thing. And something will have to give.
I’m sure the Fed will fix everything they’ve caused ….
They surely have all of our best interests at heart……
Hmmmm well don’t forget – many seem to have due to unprecedented propaganda and misinformation – that it was the reckless gambling of ‘free marketeers’ financiers 10+ years ago that triggered the need to drop IRs to the floor in order – literally and without exaggeration – to cause the global economy to implode and take everyone’s savings, pensions and investments with it.
And it’s those same ‘free marketeers’ (large funds – activist shareholders) who have been very keen for the last 40 years on moving wealth-producing manufacturing jobs abroad, in order to bolster short-term stock prices by taking advantage of cheap labor – thereby gutting the country of its means of producing real, sustainable wealth.
Nope – it ain’t just the fault of the Fed. Not by a very long chalk. This has been baked in since neoliberalism came a-knockin’ over 40 years ago – total financialization and debt saturation is the end game. And here we are.
I should have said ‘drop IRs in order to save the global economy from imploding’ not ‘in order to cause the global economy to implode’.
…however give it a few more years and quite possibly my mistake may prove to be correct.
If not for the Fed we would have crashed all the way into another great depression by 2009 if it took that long. Lots of people, especially on the right, love to bash the Fed but it was really Congress that refused to fund a needed and long overdue massive infrastructure revival which would have revived domestic steel and hired tens of thousands of workers and instead cut taxes on the wealthy in some sort magical thinking that these were the job creators when it was the same class of people who moved US manufacturing overseas, gutted pension plans, and bribed their way into getting tax cuts for their class and the rest take the hindmost. Their class was made whole in the bank bailouts while ordinary Americans who lost their jobs were reminded about their obligation to a mythical moral hazard while the rich use bankruptcy as an escape plan. Lenders were made whole and borrowers were not. The Fed had nothing to do with any of that..
I’m not sure the Fed would care that much if home prices fell a good 20%. Most of the bank loans that are currently outstanding were originated at a time when home prices were 20-40% lower, and those loans would not be underwater if the market dropped 20%. However, more recent home buyers would be hung out to dry, as a fitting end to their stupidity.
Problem is, prices are determined at the margin and nobody knows if/when a selloff turns into a bust dragging other bubbles along with it. The Bernanke though the market adjustment down would contain itself the last time around and may have acted way too late to save the bubble.
The conundrum now is that if the Fed packsaddles/panics again in the face of a small selloff then they would destroy the remaining credibility of actual normalization forever. If that happens, we may witness even more extreme bubbles of “rational” exuberance akin to a rockstar who just injected himself with heroin and driving 150mph thinking he’s truly immortal.
Yup. The true meaning of moral hazard. When the speculators are the only ones who get backstopped, everyone will become a speculator.
Ok, so a 5-6% may dry up demand but how much of an impact would it have on people who need to refinance? Would they just stay put and not sell, resulting in a lethargic RE market for as long as no other variables change?
It’s pretty clear somebody with a 30-year 3% mortgage isn’t going to move from the house, but they’ll have to stay in that house for 30 years to fully capture the benefits of the low rate loan. Of course, even if they stay in the house, the house will decline in value if the market drops. All it takes is a few sellers at the margin, and there will be plenty of those including:
-people who bought recently and go underwater (foreclosures)
-people who get laid off
-people who get divorced
-people who view RE as an investment, not a home
I was NOT burned by the last one. The price movement of past 10 years wil program the thinkings if the 30 year old and younger.
Hopefully this will send this bubble to hell where it belongs.
The combination of higher interest rates and lower allowable interest rate deductions is going to impact prices and demand, especially in the expensive cities. On the low end the new standard deduction may exceed past benefits, but that will be eaten away by higher rates.
People who say, “What’s the big deal? Rates were over 10% not long ago!” don’t get it.
It’s the rate IN RELATION to the previous rate paid. People max out their borrowing power regardless of the rate, so if they max out at 2.5% and a humongo mortgage, if rates go to 4%, that’s a massive increase in their payment.
What rates were in 1985 is meaningless, because back then people didn’t owe 500K on their mortgage, so they could borrow at 20%, because they only owed 100K tops.
Wages would be relevant…..
$22 an hr welder in the 80s is making $40 an hour now…..
Agreed – it’s the monthly payment the median buyer can afford which drives things. When rates went down, people could buy more house for the same money. Increased demand means price increases due to limited supply ( takes time to build houses). We’re now seeing the downslope – rates rise, fewer buyers can afford the asking price, demand falls, prices drop…
Wolf is there a way to make a chart of mortgage rates vs home prices going back as far as possible… would love to see the pattern….
If you are one of the 10K per day of the baby boom generation that is retiring per day, and you live in a high tax state like NJ or NY, and you want to move to a low tax state, a lot of time you need to sell your current home to afford the next purchase. It would seem to me people will want to move, but can’t due to increasing rates, so real eastate sales will slow until the pain point is reached, then prices will drop. The real question is whether prices will drop as much in low tax states where retireees are looking to buy next.
Anybody have any thoughts about demographic effects on real estate?
I saw a story somewhere where the retirees in huge volumes are buying RVs and Winnebaegos to live in because they can’t afford their medicines and rent or mortgage at the same time.