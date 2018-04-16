Optimism of Manufacturers “Plunged” the Most Ever: NY Fed

Corporate America fears that a Trade War would hit supply chains in China.
Something strange happened in the Empire State Manufacturing Survey released by the New York Fed this morning. The survey has two headline components: The index for current conditions and the index for future conditions six months down the road. The first index behaved reasonably well; the second index plunged the most ever.
Executives are notoriously optimistic. In the survey, which goes back to 2001, expectations for future conditions are always higher than current conditions, and often by a big margin, even early on in the Financial Crisis before all heck was breaking loose.
The index of future conditions reacts to events. For example, it spiked after Trump’s election. So today’s biggest plunge in survey history is a reaction to an event.
“Optimism tumbles,” the New York Fed’s report called it. And more emphatically: “Optimism about the six-month outlook plunged among manufacturing firms.”
The headline index is based on a question about “general business conditions.” The sub-indices are based on questions about specific aspects of the manufacturing business, such as new orders, shipments, unfilled orders, employment, etc.
In this “diffusion index,” respondents rate their business on each question, with conditions either rising or falling. The number of respondents who said the level was falling is subtracted from the number who said it was rising. Respondents who say there has been no change don’t count. If half say the level is falling and half say the level is rising, the index is at zero.
The index for current “general business conditions” in April dropped slightly: 37.9% of the executives reported better general business conditions; 22.1% reported worse conditions. The difference between the two, 15.8 points — the index value for April — was down 6.7 points from March, and as the report said, “firmly in positive territory.”
But the index for future conditions – which is usually highly optimistic – got crushed, with only 40.3% of the respondents saying “general business conditions” are getting better and 21.9% saying they’re getting worse. This pushed the index down to 18.3, the lowest level since February 2016. The 25.8-point plunge from March to April was the steepest monthly plunge in the history of the survey.
This chart shows the General Business Condition indices for current conditions (black line) and forward-looking conditions (blue line) with the plunge circled. The thin vertical red line indicates the last survey period before the November 2016 election:
The 25.8-point April plunge took the index from 44.1 points in March to 18.3 points in April, the largest monthly plunge ever.
The second largest plunge (25.1 points) occurred in January 2016 as credit in the energy sector was freezing up and as the S&P 500 index was on its way to drop 19%.
The third steepest plunge (24.3 points) occurred in January 2009, during the Financial Crisis.
The chart below shows the month-to-month changes in the forward-looking general business conditions index:
Among the forward-looking sub-indices were some standouts, in terms of by how many points they plunged from March to April:
- New Orders: -24.5
- Shipments: -24.8
- Number of Employees: -10.2
- Average Employee Workweek: -11.0
Over the history of the survey, the index for future conditions has been on average 31 points higher than the index for current conditions, attesting to the rampant and enduring optimism of the executive mindset about the future. But in April, the difference plunged to just 2.5 points, the smallest difference since 9-11, when it had plunged to 0.6 points.
Why the plunge in optimism?
The report did not explain why optimism among manufacturers, after the 16-month Trump surge, plunged to this extent, so suddenly, and to such a low level even as the economy was clicking along, as long-term interest rates remained low, and as current conditions didn’t signal any major deterioration.
The future conditions index reacts to events. And there was only one major economic event that cropped up in the US during the survey period: Fear of a trade war with China.
It’s not that US manufactures export that much to China – they don’t, and that’s part of the problem. As a group, they worry less about China cracking down on manufactured goods exported from the US to China. But they worry about their supply chains. They’re going all over China and through China, importing into the US essential components and materials, thus contributing to the horrendous trade imbalances between the US and China. And these components and materials are now being specifically targeted by US tariffs.
The proposed tariffs would not stop those imports but would raise their costs, and the rising costs of those imports – or the costs of switching to another supplier outside of China – would eat into the profit margins of the US manufacturers. This would be the opposite of what happened when these executives decided to cut costs by offshoring their supply chains to China.
For now, no actual tariffs have been imposed. And it’s possible that Trump will cave under the pressure of Corporate America and that nothing will change — in which case we could expect this optimism gauge to spike once again.
Or Pessimism Surged? Recently I have bought things online which are drop-shipped from China. I wonder how that will all work out?
Not to be confused with bond and equity markets that are massively overvalued and should experience a correction sooner than later. Neither has a lot to do with the real economy.
Suffice it to say anyone with a modicum of discernment , knowledge , intelligence , education along with ” Eyes Wide Open ” are skeptical at best but more likely pessimistic because of the simple fact that the entire global economy at present is the very epitome of a Smoke & Mirrors based Potemkin Village completely devoid of substance : exacerbated by political instability across the globe , incompetent at best leadership worldwide and a collective stupidity among a general public addled by entertainment and addicted to celebrity .. all of which has everything to do with the all too REAL economy
If all the fraud in all the markets, and all the fraud in creating currency out of thin air comes due, along with the inherent fraud in fractional reserve lending by our compassionate bankers….. do we get to not only audit and eliminate the Federal Reserve, but see some major jail time for the perpetrators as well ?
Of course.
As one commentator observed in another thread, the US is a country of law.
It says a lot that 2 black people in a Starbucks have a far higher chance of being arrested than bankers.
As I said, the internal contradictions will eventually blow this country apart, just like any Banana Republic really.
Everything is relative. Yes the rich and powerful have better access to law than the rest of us.
But thinking this makes the US the same as Russia or China just illustrates a lack of knowledge.
If you can’t go there READ about it. Actually you will find more about Russia by reading than going there, because the main drag in Petersburg with Gucci etc. shops could be in New York.
Recommend reading: ‘Russians’ by Gregory Feifer. 2014
Feifer has a Russian mother. She met his American father when he was working as young presenter at the 1959 American Exhibition in Moscow. This was the occasion of the famous Khrushchev-Nixon debate/ argument, the gist being that Nikita thought the exhibit was phony and that there was no way ordinary Americans could have dishwashers etc,
Moving on, Feifer notes that as early as the 1800’s Western visitors to Russia noted the general lack of interest in law, including the concept. For their part, Russians were, and are, bemused by what they see as a Western preoccupation with the idea of rules applying to everyone.
In the US, business has lots of influence on government. In Russia big business IS the government.
Maybe an example is worth a lot of words. There is a large office building in the US( I forget which city maybe NY) with its frontage built AROUND a shack.
The developer assembling the site could not get that last holdout to sell and so built around it.
That would NEVER happen in Russia. Even if property rights existed as they do in the US, the owners wouldn’t dream of opposing the project. Their fate would be too predictable.
How in the world did someone decide fractional reserve banking is a conspiracy or even a problem. This defines …. (list of suitable words omitted).
You borrow money. You spend it. The person you spent it with deposits it. The bank lends out some of the deposit. BANKS CREATED DEPOSITS AND MONEY OUT OF THIN AIR! This is fractional reserve banking. It’a a litmus test for certain types of thinkers, and not a good one.
Big surprise. With tens of thousands of stores closing(not just publicly announced, but many others)orders for goods has to be cratering.
ZH had a data point a week ago or so – which was basically US exports to china are 150 billion. Trump’s first round of tariffs/etc were 50 billion and he instructed the Treasury to put together a plan for bumping that to 100 billion.
China can only retaliate up to … how much?
Don’t get me wrong – this is bad for both sides – but China will feel 600 billion in pain versus the US feeling 150 billion in pain (assuming trade stops which is likely the outcome as soon as China retaliates to the tune of 150 billion or ALL US exports to China).
Granted, some of that trade will carry on at higher prices, but much of it will cease and get sourced elsewhere.
If I had a management position in a company with a Chinese supply chain, I would be looking at early retirement about now …
Well it may be like Solar panels, which say made in America but which are really only assembled in America? The supply lines are dark and deep and I have miles to go before I sleep.
