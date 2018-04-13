As Malls Get Crushed, Commercial Real Estate Prices Fall to Lowest in Nearly Two Years

Leverage is why the Fed has been worried about the bubble in CRE.
Commercial real estate loans at banks in the US reached a record of $4.3 trillion. This amount is now 11% higher than it had been during the crazy peak of the prior commercial real estate bubble before it imploded during the Financial Crisis. In CRE, leverage is everything. Banks, particularly smaller regional banks that specialize in it, are on the hook.
Fed governors have pointed at CRE as one of the places where “elevated” prices threaten “financial stability” because of leverage and the connection to banks. CRE loans were in part responsible for the near-collapse of the financial system during the Financial Crisis, after CRE prices – the value of the collateral for those loans – turned down.
And now, these bubble prices have started to turn down once again.
Commercial real estate prices collapsed nearly 40% during the Financial Crisis, according to the Green Street Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI). Then prices more than doubled from the low in May 2009 and peaked in September 2017, when the index was 27% above the crazy peak of the prior bubble.
But since September 2017, the index has dropped 1.7%, including a 1% drop in March from February. It is now down 2.1% from March last year and back where it had been in May 2016.
This chart of the CPPI shows the phenomenal eight-year boom that has turned into a decline:
The chart below shows the percentage changes of the CPPI compared to the same month a year earlier going back to the Financial Crisis. Note the trend since 2015 of diminishing year-over-year price gains that turned into actual price declines late last year (red columns) and took a bigger dip in March:
“Over the past couple of years, commercial property pricing has cooled as investors take stock of record prices, slowing fundamentals, and higher Treasury rates,” the report said. “But the ho-hum performance in aggregate is a bit misleading….”
Turns out, one of the five major CRE sectors that make up the CPPI is red-hot, three are middling to declining, and one sector is plunging:
Industrial: Up 11% in March from a year ago. The sector includes warehouses and fulfillment centers, which are getting built, sold, and leased around the country as the retail industry, with Amazon at the top, is building up the infrastructure to handle the surge of e-commerce. This is the brick-and-mortar component of e-commerce.
Multi-family: The index for apartment properties has been flat for the past two years. It began to drop in 2017, but has recently ticked up a little, to where in March is was up 4% from the dip last year but remains below its peak two years ago.
Lodging: Hit by Airbnb, it took a big dive in 2015 and has not recovered since.
Office: The index dropped a steep 2% in March from February and is down 1% from March a year ago.
Retail: This is where the biggest issues are. The sector can be split into two categories – strip malls and malls.
- The sub-index for strip malls dropped 5% in March compared to March last year. It peaked at the end of 2016 and has since dropped 8%.
- The sub-index for Malls dropped 14% over the past 12 months, after plunging 5% in just one month, in March from February. It peaked at the end of 2016 and has since dropped 16%.
These price declines in the retail sector are starting to coalesce into a serious move – and it’s just the beginning. The mall sector will provide ample pain to lenders and holders of commercial mortgage-backed securities as this washes out over the next few years.
There are always winners and losers anytime there is a major structural shift. In terms of the shift from brick-and-mortar retail to e-commerce, CRE is benefiting in the industrial sector and is getting crushed in the mall sector. But this shift is happening within the overall downturn of CRE, after a most phenomenal seven-year price surge, funded by cheap loans that are now getting a lot more expensive.
March was also a busy month for the brick-and-mortar meltdown. And private equity firms were at the helm. Read… Brick & Mortar Retail Meltdown, March Update
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Apartment buildings in Southern California are as hot as ever.
Cap rates are in the 3 to 4% range.
Any reasonable investors would consider the alternative of buying a close to 3% ten year treasury vs buying an apartment building with similar cap rate, yet lots of investors think apartment buildings are better investment, why?
The reason apartments are still roaring and resi is still roaring is because the structure to fund both is still, ultimately a put to the federal gov’t, moreso today because the GSEs are still in conservitorship and the gov’t has drained them of all their capital so any losses they take requires draws directly from the Treasury under the terms of the PSPAs. (note that the GSEs have paid back far more than they ever borrowed and it is debatable that they ever needed to borrow from the gov’t is now in question if you’re following the information coming out of Sweeney’s court which you should be. And by you I mean literally everyone, however no one is covering that in the media, shocker I’m sure.)
All of this is tantamount to massive gov’t overreach and fraud in favor of banks who now operate with impunity as since 2009 post bailout they are now the ones that control the country. If you have an industry that can hold your gov’t hostage financially, you have an industry that runs the gov’t. That’s what we have today thanks in large part to no indictments post 2009 meltdown. Systemic moral hazard with no checks and balances, the cheapest debt of all time, leads to the obvious outcome of overheated values in dollar terms. Now if you talk about the fed blowing bubbles they do it so people feel rich and spend, but it’s all a house of cards which will fail again… this time might be the last time barring massive QE program. however if rates continue to go up and the fed prints again, eventually all other countries will balk at the risk/reward when the debt/GDP ratio goes farther above 100%.. which it will. It’s a structural debt trap.
The only question is when.
Commercial Residentsil investors can easily lever up on their “bets” and also earn appreciation on their real estate – mostly in hot cities. Using cheap debt to to buy real estate is a great hedge against dollar devaluation thanks to tax-cut induced deficit spending.
With treasuries you generally don’t lever up and don’t benefit from appreciation and worse you’re exposed to dollar risk. So you’re stuck with your coupon rate till maturity. Not as sexy as real estate albeit with out the risk of your initial loosing value with respect to the nominal dollar , but heavily at risk to inflation. Pick your poison..
You can’t compare cap rates to treasuries. It’s not remotely the same. One is levered the other is not. Real estate in the right market has asset upside, treasuries have asset downside if dollar weakens and interest rates rise.
Great research Wolf, thanks.
I grow up in the LA area and our family owned residential income properties. The general area is built out relative to demand for SFR’s and prices are stratospheric given demand and cost of money in the general sense…how far are you willing to commute to work. For many, including the younger set and some members of “the Geritol generation”, the only viable substitute is multi family units or said another there’s up side here and perceived risk can be measured and somewhat minimized or rationalized. The other benefits are related to taxes during the holding period of and capital gains at disposition…the Greater Fool Theory applies to the latter.
The ten year “T” theoretically has no risk except to be eaten away by real inflation during the holding period in my opinion.
Something else to consider, the green back is fiat money with no intrinsic value, “in God we trust” and in the dollar we hope, as money is basically defined as, “ a medium of exchange and a unit of measurement”. Why hold a facsimile of fiat money with no intrinsic value when you can own a wealth producing assets that have utility to a growing segment of the population?
When I was valuing muti-res for a bank in LA in the late ‘70’s Caps on good properties ran 7 1/4 to 8 1/2. There’s a reason we fled California never to return.
Industrial is also getting a boost in some states from cannabis legalization.
yes , in canada also . This will be a growth area.
https://therealdeal.com/2018/02/17/canadas-pot-industry-will-need-8m-sf-of-industrial-space-by-2020/
The unseen risk.
DERIVATIVES.
So-called asset backed securities. These weapons of mass financial destruction have been eagerly snapped up, by the very entities that can ill afford a crash in value. Such as pension funds, insurance funds, etc.
The problem being these asset valuations are much too high. The assets supporting the debt are no longer worth the loan balance!
Unseen? The derivative sector operates outside of the normal course of regulations, without oversight. Brooksley Born while CFTC Chair attempted to regulate the derivative insanity, but was shot down by Alan Greenspan, Robert Rubin, and Larry Summers. She resigned in disgust on June 01, 1999. We all know how well that turned out!
Now it seems that round two has begun, when a tar paper shack in the Bay area is listed for over one million dollars and there is a bidding war for ownership! Residential property values have skyrocketed in the one hundreds of percents, yet real wages have grown only 2% over the same time frame. Insane valuations? You tell me!
Can someone explain how this relates to inflation being “hot”? I don’t get it at all.
Don’t know what you mean by “inflation being hot”, please don’t explain
Having a bad day with the flue. Should read “please explain”.
Sorry about that.
Just some thoughts…
One would think this could be an area where Buffet selectively swoops in. He only invests in “things he understands”.
As opposed to being the GE savoir. I don’t think GE understands what GE does.
They’re building like crazy in Denver this year. Between industrial buildings, data centers, hospitals, delivery centers, office buildings and apartments they’re seriously worried about finding enough skilled tradesmen to work all these jobs. At a site I’ve been at recently where they’re building a slew of office buildings in a rundown high crime part of town I’ve had a good chuckle watching these guys in suits march up and down the street taking pictures of these dilapidated businesses and houses probably trying to figure out how much to offer for them. I saw the conceptual plans and developers are out in droves looking to buy up property to turn entire areas for many blocks into fancy offices, condos, and apartments. I get a chuckle out of it as I’m not on that side of things and I wonder how much these investments will be worth in a few years as it all seems highly speculative to me partly based on the hope that the local government will expand a commuter rail line through the area. In this soon to be yuppie paradise when the wind blows just right some days you can quite easily smell the sewage treatment plant only a couple miles away. I find it an appropriate metaphorical headwind for the direction of our economy.
Retail bank branches take up a lot of commercial RE space and I wonder how long they can go on. It must cost a lot of money for Wells Fargo and BofA to carry all those branches and when I go in I rarely see more then one other person in there and lots of employees just standing around. And they have to compete with Ally, Everbank, etc…that have no physical branches. Especially now that you can take a photo of a check and deposit though phone, less need for ATM’s. Also, I was in a car dealership the other day getting my car serviced and there were few other people in there and a lot of employees standing around twiddling their thumbs. Dealerships take up a massive amount of commercial square footage.