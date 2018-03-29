The $73 billion in Voluntary Taxes (up 9%!) Consumers Pay Eagerly and with Great Excitement

And states need it!
Tax day is approaching, and the gnashing of teeth is spreading across the nation. But there is one tax that people love to pay voluntarily – and have a huge amount of fun and excitement doing so: the lottery.
Playing the lottery is a special tax for people who cannot do math, it has been said. It’s definitely a special tax – the only such tax – because it is fun, exciting, and even addictive. It makes people eager to pay this tax. In fact, it is such a fun tax to pay that even consumers who don’t have to pay income taxes because they lack sufficient taxable income are also eager and able to pay the tax.
The proceeds from the lottery in the US go to state governments, along with other tax collections, such as sales taxes and income taxes. But those other taxes have to be extracted, if needed by the force of law, from more or less unwilling tax payers — the same people who eagerly pay the tax that is called lottery.
And it’s a lot of taxes: $72.75 billion in total lottery revenues (excluding commissions) were generated in the US in 2016, according to Census Bureau data on state finances, released this week. This was up 9% from 2015. At least something is booming in the US economy!
But it doesn’t all go to state governments. Of those revenues: $46.6 billion were paid out in prizes. Administration and promotion of lottery programs cost another $3.2 billion. The “proceeds available” — what’s left over for state funds — amounted to $22.9 billion.
So this is a tax that is fun and exciting to pay, but it also costs a lot for states to create this fun and excitement.
On a per-capita basis, spending grew 8% from a year earlier to $225.15 per person, on average, from baby to 100-year-old, based on a US population of 323.1 million in 2016.
It amounted to $577 per household on average. Given that many households don’t play the lottery, the average among households that do play the lottery is much higher.
New York State residents generated the most in revenue, with a total of $8.34 billion. California was second with a total of $6.28 billion. Third was Florida with $5.7 billion. That the big states would lead is logical. But fourth was the tiny state of Massachusetts with $5.2 billion.
On a per-capita basis, the most prolific spenders — the most eager to give to their state — were in Massachusetts with a lottery expense of $762.98 on average.
Six states — Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah — don’t have state lotteries, don’t sell tickets for multi-state lottery games, and residents in those states spend zero on this tax.
This chart shows the per-capita lottery spending in 2016, based on total lottery spending in the state divided by the state’s population (per-capita data via LendEDU):
“Winning the lottery” has become a cliché for a life-changing jump in wealth or some other mega-great event against huge odds. Statistically speaking, when people buy a lottery ticket, their chances of winning the jackpot are minuscule, and they’re nearly guaranteed to be disappointed. The chances are much better for smaller winnings, but on average, people will also be disappointed.
That’s the idea – allow a very small number of people to win very large sums, often measured in the hundreds of millions, which is what creates the excitement, when the total take across participating states can amount to tens of billions. The theory behind the lottery is to provide a fun, exciting, and even addictive way of paying additional taxes voluntarily, on top of the taxes that people have to pay already.
The lottery is heavily promoted in the media, and as the jackpot grows to $500 million or whatever, which is the case right now, the whole country is talking about it, and people storm to convenience stores at the last minute to buy their way out of their current situation, which just increases the take for the states.
In 2018, if recent growth trends hold, people will eagerly pay their states well over $80 billion in these voluntary taxes. And the lucky jackpot winners will also pay state and federal governments large sums for the privilege of having won the jackpot – income taxes being due on the gains. Alas, I wish – as I’m gnashing my teeth about the income taxes due on tax day – someone could figure out how to make paying all taxes this fun, easy, and exciting.
Why would I need to buy a lottery ticket when all of my assets are being managed by a wealthy Nigerian prince?
Lootery is simply a government tax on people’s dreams.
We have gone full circle, the only thing government hasn’t taxed yet is the air we breathe. Climate change will give the necessary impetus to do so.
Place the blame firmly where it belongs . Upon the shoulders of the deluded minions that line up like lemmings on the edge of a cliff to buy their lottery tickets .. not on the governments greedy and smart enough to take advantage of their gullibility
As someone once said: ”For oxygen please enter your Apple ID.” (Coming in the near future to a vender near you; and even now if you’re in medical need of it.)
I love it when I enter a travel plaza out south West and right next to the gambling and lottery machines there are signs pointing to the FREE government assistance programs I am paying for to break the gambling addiction.
My dad could do math but he gambled anyway, at least he knew when to stop. I have seen people literally lose everything thanks to gambling. At least I got rid of that vice while young, nowadays the only gambling I do is trusting banks with my money and yes that is a gamble.
Anyway, buy US treasuries while the pot is hot, definitely not gambling!
In the past week I have seen at least 5 ads for binary options. Pick a stock and guess if it will be up or down by a certain date. What’s the difference between a binary option and a lotto ticket? I don’t see one.
The lotto ticket is usually associated with a state agency (government –
corrupt and despicable but in a traditional sense) whereas the binary option exchange is often an outright scam. I believe many/most/all of those outfits actually trade against their customers.
I must be missing something. Why would a gambler not simply buy a put or call option instead. Is a binary a cheaper or better option?
The odds!
No, man, you don’t get it. Tomorrow I will win over $300 million, if taken all at once after taxes for only $2 cost to me. My job for life will be to p*ss it away. My hope is that I won’t get too obnoxious along the way. If I fail at that, I’ll be too rich to care.
Oh, you might say, I’m being selfish. I should spend some on the needy and poor who deserve it so much. Especially those who are the wrong religion or color or have other differences.
Not going to happen. Perhaps indirectly or after I die but not next week.
If Bill Gates and Warren Buffet combined can’t end inequality and poorness issues, nor can the ECB with unlimited printed money at its disposal, then why should I jump in and see my new wealth flushed away.
It’s all for me and mine.
The amounts spent on lotteries is eye-opening, especially the per person or household stat’s you included. Along similar lines, a recent study highlighted that the majority (>60%) of Americans could NOT cover a $1K emergency. Reminds me of Orwell’s 1984 where the Ministry of Plenty administered the lottery, which was the only thing people looked forward to.
Aristotle observed that true statesmen promote virtues among the citizens. And by extending his observation…virtuous citizens are capable of electing true statesmen, i.e. a self-reinforcing system. Hmmmm
Hey first time commenting. This article was really interesting make those taxes almost 2 trillion dollars then. I was hoping to get into contact with Wolf. I am a Undergrad at Sac State getting my BA in economics. One wonders if I could ask Wolf some questions about his experince in the world of Corperate America and travels aboard.
Honestly,
A lost young guy
Click the “Contact Us” tab and use the email address that you will find there.
Here’s a fiction version of part of my “experience in Corporate America”:
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B009NOFGXA/
And here is a small part of my travels (nonfiction):
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00613TA56/
I have a BS in econ. Please, study something useful that will get you gainful employment, Most useful economics can be learned in a few courses, providing you ignore the useless stuff the textbooks and profession feel compelled to teach. Econ 101 micro, macro, international, and managerial or industrial org/prices will get you far. The rest is total total total cr*p, especially anything made mathy. Econ, as it exists in the actual world, is more theology than science and is used to provide justification for all sorts of scams. The math makes it look realistic.
Also, the big money investment leaders are all salesmen first and last. They live on fees and commissions. If they really had special insights, they wouldn’t be hyping their latest ideas. They would be rich and on their own island somewhere. nNone are monks who feel the need to share the wealth.
I also have A CPA license and a hobby concerning fraud. Learn econ, some accounting, then study fraud, and go after the bad guys.
The best advice I ever received was “never play someone else’s game”. It actually centered me and still does. Keep that in mind and your studies and career will be stellar.
To put it slightly different in the words of my business professor back in the day ;
” Don’t ever compete directly . Do something different or fill a void or a niche in their market they cannot or are not willing to ”
[ I gave a local wine shop owner that advice just as he was on the brink of going under . Within eight months of taking that advice along with a couple of specific ideas of my own his business is now thriving ]
One more piece of advice for Jack be nimble . A BS in much of anything is hardly worth the paper its printed on both in finding employment as well as getting accepted into most advanced degree programs . Change over to a BA program even if it means changing schools . But only do so if you have ( very ) clear goals as to what you’re going to do with that degree etc . Otherwise … with the demand as high as it is , decent pay etc … learn a trade and get paid as you go e.g. plumber , carpenter , electrician , HVAC ( especially HVAC ) etc .
I don’t about the other states without lotteries but the residents of Alabama, which does not have a lottery, do not “spend zero on this tax”. People from Huntsville drive to the Tennessee line about 30 miles away on a regular basis to help pay the Tennessee taxes. Florida is another popular state that people from Alabama like to help pay their taxes. People traveling to the north Florida beaches take money from friends and neighbors to buy tickets for them
So not only to people like to pay these fun and exciting taxes voluntarily, they don’t even care which state the taxes are being paid to, it is so exciting.
Similarly Las Vegas residents, despite living in a gambling mecca, drive to the state line at Primm to purchase their lottery tickets. I believe the lottery store there is the busiest in CA
Utah residents flock to Idaho and pay their taxes there
Old Engineer – Don’t forget how many Georgia kids we Bama folks have sent to college.
a tax on dreams? innumeracy? more like a tax on stupidity.
Corrupt government. The Politicians are against regressive taxes yet that is exactly what the lottery and Indian casinos are. Every time I walk thru an Indian casino and look around most persons look poor. My probability theory mathematics teacher also had a sideline of setting odds for Vegas casinos. She (good looking polish chick) explained how casinos work and vary the odds so the house takes an average of 10%-15% from every dollar bet. She said if a casino tries to take 20% then business is hurt. If you took this class you would never gamble in Vegas!
When I was growing up (late 70’s and early 80’s), gambling was frowned upon. There is not better evidence of bankrupt State than it promoting gambling. Might as well promote cocaine too!
The article and posts assuredly true. I don’t buy lotto tickets here in BC. Although, I did belong to a work pool to avoid being the only guy who wouldn’t win…I think it was $10/month.
Having said this, I do know I guy who won 33 million (tax free). He had to move away to parts unknown as his life was ruined. He would have total strangers asking for help to pay off their mortgage. “Come on, you’ve got lots”. True story.
In the book 1984, Winston is walking near some proles reading a newspaper and he hopes they are looking to better their condition and perhaps deal with the corrupt government. As he moves closer, he overhears the proles talking about important matters…the lottery and sports. Some things never change.
Isn’t it wonderful that governments actively promote a scheme to take a small amount of money off many people to make one person fabulously wealthy, not through hard work, or intellect but through blind luck.
Just an FYI-I have many friends in Utah that cross the Wyoming or Idaho border to pay the tax.
Of course, they may also get a “full strength” beer and fill the trunk up with cheaper spirits while they are playing.
In Canada there are MANY different lotteries, all of course with promises of “fabulous wealth” and the concomitant lifestyle. Truth is that most of those who win $2 millions have to go back to work after two years because they have no idea how to handle money before or after!! At least there are no taxes on the winnings, and the money left over after prizes and admin. fees goes to sporting stuff for kids (and such like).
Hey, if an adult wants to spend say a couple hundred bucks a year on lotto For Entertaintment Purposes Only I think that’s fine. But $763 a year for every man, woman and child? That’s just insane! What’s wrong with you Massachusetts??
BTW, the eye-popping jackpots we’ve been seeing in recent years are the result of lotteries raising ticket prices and greatly decreasing the odds of winning the big prize. The lowered odds have caused the jackpots to roll over more often, leading to these crazy large jackpots.
I WIN the lottery every day. I keep MY money in MY pocket.
IF I could buy every possible combo of numbers on a lottery that would pay enough to double my money if I were to “win”, 20 other people would hit on the SINGLE tickets that each of them bought!!! LOL
Paying the lottery is a special tax for people who cannot do math (most of US)
“because it is fun, exciting, and even addictive.” It may be addictive but I can not see fun or excitement in dumping money in the lottery.
I used to work in an engineering department and like most groups they particpated in the weekly Canadian 649 lottery. The job of collecting the money always fell to one of the Waterloo engineering co-op students. One new engineering student asked me if I wanted in as he walked by.
I said to him “I win by not playing!” The student stopped dead in his tracks and then said to me “How can you win if you don’t play?” I then proceeded to explain that by putting the money towards my retirement savings I guaranteed that I would win!
Being the clever fellow that he was he got it right away and we had a good laugh. Since he was seated in my pod we thereafter had many very interesting and entertaining discussions about money!
All I’ve been reading is jealous people because I’m holding the wining Mega Million ticket. I just have to sign the back to be safe if I could just remember where I put that ticket.. It must be in the other coat pocket. Yup, that must be it..
All joking aside, George Washington and Ben Franklin ran lotteries which was nothing new because ancient Greece and Rome had lotteries.
I am stupid, runs to the local convenience store to plunk down my two dollars for the impossible dream.
Hey Wolf, if I win, I will invest in your site.
Lotto winners are typically mythical beings from far away lands and almost fictional by nature. That is, until a person in your community who purchased his ticket at a store I used to drive by on a daily basis wins $200,000,000 and his son considered purchasing my house, which was on the market, via a cash transaction. Kinda makes the dream thing seem a little more real, even if not realistic.