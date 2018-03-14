Google Joins Facebook in Crypto Crackdown

And cryptocurrencies plunge.
You’ve seen the ads here and around the Internet, served by Google: “30X better than Bitcoin” or “The Next Bitcoin,” and the like, promising to make instant millionaires out of those that buy whatever the advertiser has to offer. The American dream. The entire cryptocurrency space is effervescent with scams. This includes the companies that added “blockchain” to their names in order to propel their share prices up by many multiples. When those shares then totally collapsed, they took billions of real dollars formerly owned by naive gamblers with them.
You’ve seen the ads on Google search and other Google platforms, also served by Google’s automated ad server Adsense, touting the latest ICOs (initial coin offerings). Each ICO creates a new cryptocurrency, or “token.” There are now over 1,550 cryptocurrencies and tokens out there. Anyone can do them.
And to promote them, they advertise via ad exchanges, including Google’s Adsense. It’s part of a big wealth transfer scheme: the issuer takes your hated dollar or other fiat currency and runs with it.
Google’s parent Alphabet — it makes about 84% of its revenues from selling ads — along with just about anyone publishing on the Internet, including my WOLF STREET media mogul empire, have been benefiting from the crypto ads. But Google will be blocking those ads – along with ads for some other iffy financial products.
Effective June 2018, according to its latest missive on its financial services policy, Google will “restrict” ads on its exchange for “Contracts for Difference, rolling spot forex, and financial spread betting.” In addition, it will outright block ads on its exchange that promote “Binary options and synonymous products,” and the biggie that it will block:
Cryptocurrencies and related content (including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice).
So this covers just about the entire crypto space. Scott Spencer, Google’s director of sustainable ads, explains on CNBC:
“We don’t have a crystal ball to know where the future is going to go with cryptocurrencies, but we’ve seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm that it’s an area that we want to approach with extreme caution.”
Google’s crackdown is following in the footsteps of Facebook, which published similar policies at the end of January, contending that “Misleading or deceptive ads have no place on Facebook”:
We’ve created a new policy that prohibits ads that promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.
It cited some “examples” of what will be prohibited:
- “Click here to learn more about our no-risk cryptocurrency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world.”
- “New ICO! Buy tokens at a 15% discount NOW!”
- “Use your retirement funds to buy Bitcoin.”
Google and Facebook dominate Internet advertising. Practically all the growth in Internet ad spending goes to these two companies. So this will have an impact.
This doesn’t mean that you will be deprived of the pleasure of seeing crypto-related ads. Far from it. This being the Internet, no one gets to shut anything down entirely, not even Google and Facebook combined. There are thousands of automated ad exchanges beyond Google’s Adsense. There are many other advertising platforms beyond Facebook. There are other search sites than Google. And crypto-related ads will keep percolating throughout the Internet, and we will continue to be amused by them.
But Google and Facebook are so large and control such a massive share of the Internet advertising market that crypto promoters will feel marginalized as they’re losing the biggest avenues for promoting their latest thing. And this didn’t sit well with crypto gamblers today. Here are the five largest by market cap:
- Bitcoin dropped 9% in 24 hours to $8,355; down 58% from its peak.
- Ethereum dropped 10% in 24 hours to $621; down 55% from the peak.
- Ripple dropped 9% in 24 hours to $0.71; down 81% from the peak.
- Bitcoin Cash dropped 10% in 24 hours to $962; down 77% from its peak.
- Litecoin dropped 7% in 24 hours to $163; down 56% from its peak.
Cryptos, a form of unregulated online gambling, makes gamblers money as long as they on average continue to buy and as long as they’re out there hyping their gambling tokens – from Facebook and chat rooms to Thanksgiving dinner – to lure new gamblers and their money into the game. That’s how prices are pushed up.
But once gamblers realize that the game is over, the game itself heads down on a volatile and slow path toward irrelevance. And this is starting to happen under an ever broadening crackdown that makes promos, manipulations, and outright fraud just a little harder and riskier to pull off.
This comes after a federal judge confirmed for the first time that cryptos are subject to the same laws about price manipulation as commodities, and that violators can be pursued on the basis of criminal laws. Here’s what that first crypto ruling by a federal judge means, explained by a one of the largest law firms in the US. Read… Cryptocurrency Manipulators Can Now Go to Jail
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Bit-tards always quote the value of their …..what ever you wanna call it…..in $$$$$….in other words, real money.
This is good for Bitcoin.
OK
So WE ALL KNOW REAL FRAUDS WHEN WE SEE ‘EM ! ! !
Sort of like that pornography thing said by some Supreme Court Justice 7 decades ago, “I cannot tell you exactly what it is, BUT I KNOW IT WHEN I SEE IT !”
BUT WHERE IS THE BOUNDARY between blatant fraud, and regular USA marketing and advertising: “Reduces the look of wrinkles.” or “Softens your hands while you do the dishes.” or “Helps reduce the appearance of age spots.”
This is a laudable goal and I support it.
But since there is no brightly demarcated boundary, what then, shall we ban all advertising? Military recruiting too?
There was an ad for a new crypto on this site either yesterday or day before. I wonder if it will be affected.
(I realize WR has nothing to do with ads)
You’ll probably see these ads until June.
I’m split about this. I agree that advertising scams and fraud should be stopped. But there is a side of me that really doesn’t like what Google and Facebook are doing with this and other issues: They just DECIDE! Since they’re so huge, these decisions can crush businesses and stifle creativity simply because they cut off the money flow. And they’re starting to throw their weight around a lot these days. As publisher, I get to see some of the behind-the-scenes stuff. There are scary aspects to this. They can force me — and they have already forced me — to pull content by threatening that they will cut off advertising revenues.
Thats concerning. What sort of content and how do they go about identifying it?
Google’s internet-sweeping bots found it. It was a long comment by a commenter. It could be anything in the future.
Sorry Wolf Have To Say Again. You’re Totally Wrong About Crypto. It’s Going To Revolutionise The Whole Financial System. The Money In Crypto Is Largely Instititutional And Central Bank Derived. This Has Been Wirhdrawn Along With Media Scripting Such As This. I Mean Google Ads Do Not Result In Crypto Investments Unless You Are Talking About Something Like Bitconnect Which Was Indeed Something That Google Shouldn’t Have Advertised.
You have no idea how funny this sounds to me – as in: you have the greatest sense of humor ever!
I like this comment:
“We’ve created a new policy that prohibits ads that promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices,…”
So does this mean that all adverts for banks and insurance companies will be banned? Of course not. What it means is they won’t allow anything that might disrupt or upset the nice monopoly the banks have in controlling our lives. None of those nasty newcomers allowed into our club. Might take some of our profits away!
Whilst I fully support the ban on fraudulent adverts and the like, it seems to be that the biggest scammers and frauds out there, multinational banks, will be immune to the ban. Apparently they never lie, cheat or deceive us then! Way to go Google and Facebook.
“Cryptos, a form of unregulated online gambling, makes gamblers money as long as they on average continue to buy and as long as they’re out there hyping their gambling tokens – from Facebook and chat rooms to Thanksgiving dinner – to lure new gamblers and their money into the game. That’s how prices are pushed up.”
Time to pull in the Ponzi, guys!
The Fed is planning on tightening, so must make sure we alert those to keep all the liquidity in the “legal house” game.
Bitcoin will survive, but facebook and google may die and will not exist anymore.
Google & FB controlling the narrative, substituting family values for inappropriate, objectionable and misleading material.
Like most people, I haven’t used a search engine other than Google for many years. Then recently, just out of interest, I dug around for some alternative search engines. They are not easy to find but there are a few good ones. And it’s surprising what a different view of the world you get from them. Try a few searches on even slightly controversial topics. You’ll be amazed at the difference. Maybe Google has good intentions, but “The ultimate result of shielding men from the effects of folly is to fill the world with fools”.
When your company motto was “Don’t Be Evil” …you just might be.
So Facebook is going all out to ban cryptocurrency ads but still allows fake news to be published. Makes you wonder where their bread is being buttered.
Oh no, are we going to have to relive the 90s again substituting google and Facebook for Microsoft. They are far more insidious than Bill Gates was IMO. Never trust any organization with a motto don’t be evil.