Home Prices Sink, Sales Plunge in Toronto

Homeowners who bought a year ago are down C$110,000 on average.
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada’s largest housing market, plunged 35% in February compared to a year ago, to 5,175 homes. The plunge in volume was spread across all types of homes. Even the previously white-hot condo sector froze over:
- Detached houses -41.2%
- Semi-detached houses -28.7%
- Townhouses -26.8%
- Condos -30.8%.
New listings of homes for sale rose 7% year-over-year to 10,520, according to the report by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB). The total number of active listings of homes for sale – which includes the new listings and the listings from prior months that hadn’t sold – skyrocketed 147% year-over-year to 13,362 homes.
At the current sales rate, total listings signify a supply of 2.5 months, which indicates that the housing market isn’t exactly drowning in listings, but the heat has burned out.
This is confirmed by the average days on the market before the home is sold or the listing is pulled: at 25 days, it was still relatively low, but it had nearly doubled from 13 days in February a year ago when the market was approaching its April apogee.
The plunge in sales volume, which has been going on for months, and the surge in listings signify that the market is in the process of changing direction. Housing markets move very slowly, over years, and not minutes. But prices are now following the decline in volume.
The average price for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) plunged 12.4% overall to C$767,818. This represents a drop of about C$110,000 in the average home price over the 12-month period.
It split up this way:
- City of Toronto: -6.1% to C$806,494.
- Rest of the GTA without Toronto: -16.1% to C$743,196.
The movements of average prices showed a large disparity by home type, between condos, whose prices still rose despite a 30% plunge in sales volume, and the rest of the market:
- Detached houses -17.2% to C$1,000,736
- Semi-detached houses -8.6% to C$756,894
- Townhouses -2.9% to C$638,691
- Condos +10.1% to C$529,782
The TREB does not disclose median prices. But in addition to the above average prices, it offers its own proprietary “Home Price Index Composite Benchmark,” which rose 3.2% year-over-year for the GTA, driven by price increases in condos and townhouses against price declines in detached houses and semi-detached houses.
“Prospective home buyers are still coming to terms with the psychological impact of the Fair Housing Plan, and some have also had to reevaluate their plans due to the new OFSI-mandated mortgage stress test guidelines and generally higher borrowing costs,” the report said.
The housing bubbles in Toronto and Vancouver that have been inflating without major disruptions for the past 18 years – not even the Financial Crisis put a major dent into them – have landed near the top of the lists of housing bubbles around the world, driven by numerous factors. Over the past 10 months, however, several changes have happened to contain the damage:
- On April 20, 2017, the Ontario government introduced a 16-point laundry list of measures, including a 15% transfer tax on nonresident foreign buyers, designed to tamp down on the housing market and improve affordability (= price declines).
- Since June 2017, the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate three times, to 1.25%, in line with the Fed’s lower end of the target range.
- And as of January 1, 2018, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) requires new stress tests for variable-rate mortgages, on top of the stress tests that existed before.
Most mortgages in Canada adjust to interest rates either immediately or within a set number of years, such as five years. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, standard in the US, is rare in Canada. Hence, many homeowners are very much exposed to a rising interest rate environment, which pushes up their mortgage payments. If they stretch to purchase near the peak of the market, as interest rates rise, they face higher mortgage payments going forward, even as the value of their homes starts to decline. This is a toxic mix.
To tamp down on these risks, the OSFI instituted the new stress tests. Applicants for variable-rate mortgages need to qualify at the minimum specified rate of the stress test, or at the actual rate they’re borrowing at plus 2%, whichever is greater. In other words, if the prospective home buyer gets an offer from a lender of 3.5% on a variable rate mortgage, the buyer has to qualify at a rate of 5.5%. This blocks many buyers from getting a variable rate mortgage.
This is one of the many “macroprudential” tools that Canadian authorities are using to let the hot air out gradually, as the Bank of Canada remains leery of raising rates more sharply.
Given these dynamics that are now playing out in Toronto’s housing market, the TREB tries to put a positive spin on them, understandably. A year ago, the Toronto housing bubble went totally nuts, peaking in April with a 30% year-over-year spike in the average home price to C$920,800! By this measure, over the 10 months, the average home price has plunged 17%, or C$153,000. That’s a big chunk of money for those folks who bought in April.
So it’s not fair to compare this year to the final paroxysm of the bubble last year, says the TREB. Better to compare home prices to two years ago. And by the two-year comparison, home prices are actually up:
However, putting aside the price spike reported in the first quarter of 2017, it is important to note that February’s average price remained 12% higher than the average reported for February 2016, which represents an annualized increase well above the rate of inflation for the past two years.
This kind of thinking that is now creeping into the reports to brush off what is happening on the ground is a sign of just how worried the real estate industry in Toronto is about the new dynamics in the housing market.
In the US, it just started. Could it be the new tax law and sky-high home prices? Read… I Didn’t Think it Would Go This Fast: Mortgage Rates Blamed for 3-Year Low in Pending Home Sales
Wolf, I have been wanting to ask you or any expert about this: What could trigger the collapse of various assets, i.e. RE, Stock, etc?
1) Here’s the PROVEN, 9 years of FACTS — Everyone wants Free Stuff (through government Deficits programs), and Free Assets (through QE). Greed and Pretense.
2) Come next round of any crisis, it’s a foregone conclusion Feds, ECB, BoJ, China CB, Switz would print $10 Trillion / Month. Remember, Switz CB has been buying USA stocks! BoJ and China CB also have been buying their stock market, while ECB is buying all JUNK corporate Bonds.
Heck, CB of reserve currency can open a opaque entry at each other book and inject money around to buy each other stock market / bonds. Won’t be surprised if Switz CB is a front tool of Feds to buy USA stock.
And all these have been celebrated by the mass sheeple 9+ years. Again, Re-Read #1.
3) Since privatizing profits socialize lost like guaranteeing mortgage debt Fannie Mae, and private Bank like JP Morgan, BAC etc was accepted by public, Feds + ECB + BoJ + Switz can make the next step guaranteeing your student loans, owning your home, etc.
Again, please refer to point (1) above. It’s a FACT here demonstrated 9 years!
This is better than HEAVEN — PURE ENJOYMENT, and NO Punishment!
So, What could trigger the collapse of various assets, i.e. RE, Stock, etc? Before you gave vague answer or “assume” some outcome, please re-read #1.
Unless I start to see social mood changes to lynch these CB esp BurnMonkey to Guillotine, I just could not see any changes to current status quote — PURE ENJOYMENT, and NO Punishment!
This is what I have been wrestling with. I have not seen a good explanation of why the banks cannot just keep printing and propping up asset prices. If they all do it then there wont be a relative decline in currency value as there will be nowhere to run. Gold? Easily managed through the paper market. We have seen that.
Would love to hear an answer…..
Zimbabwe. Or 2919.
Paper gold can control gold until people want gold, NOT paper.
You can set price of anything, until anything is NOT available.
You can artificially create jobs until the jobs you create do NOT produce anything useful.
I think you know the answer.
What’s tricky is the “UNTIL”.
Took roaring 20s a decade to ge to 1929. Now everything is “international global economy”, let’s give the “UNTIL” 15 to 20 years
The sheeple can only think as far as occupy wall street, they have never figured out who is behind all of this. When mood changes, it would be occupy FED. There is NO occupy washington though, because every 4 years, voters can jerk themselves off.
Just the beginning of the bubble bursting Coming soon to the US and many other frothy markets worldwide
Take a walk on the beach with a cold one in hand for me won’t you Frederick you lucky devil you!!!
Worth bearing in mind that people who bought at the top of the bubble in 1997 in Hong Kong had negative equity until 2011. The market more than halved before bottoming in mid-2003. And FWIW the Hong Kong bubble is bigger now than it was then.
Take off, to the Great White North!
Take off! Its a beauty way to go!
You hoser!
As tariff-free imports that are killing family supporting jobs in the U.S. are slowed down or stopped, less foreign money is going to be available to support prices on Canada homes, from the margins.
On top of that some foreign money will necessarily be repatriated, further pushing down prices.
My .02.
So if the absence of tariffs kills jobs, then the implementation of tariffs will create jobs? Is that your belief? Google the Smoot-Hawley Tariff bill to see how tariffs turned the 1930s depression into the Great Depression.
for many years the USA was all based on tariffs for government income, all that changed when the FED took over the income tax was implemented. The FED caused the great depression.
there’s more to this tariff story than meets the eye IMHO.
Look up “British free trade” and the claim is free trade destroys local economies…..and one needs to just look at the USA and see this fact as pretty accurate. I know it’s destroyed my economy.
Still don’t see the prices going down substantially…
A six figure loss in asset value after owning a house for 12 months is substantial. Or do you earn 6 figures in a year and can cover that loss?
It just looks small given how huge the mountain became over the past 2 decades of unchecked growth.
Not really the end of the world….some prices are just returning to what they were 12 months ago.
They already have. And will continue. My city (Ottawa) thinks its immune so far. It’s cute.
re: “The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, standard in the US, is rare in Canada”
Why? IMO, it’s the only way to buy a house; if you get a good rate, you’re set; if it’s high you refinance when rates come down (yes, you need equity and/or cash). And, you can add a little extra every month to pay down the principal, or throw a wad at it when your company gives you your tax reform bonus. With a 15yr you’re stuck with a higher payment.
Not sure how it would be better.
With RBC for example fixed rate 25 yr is 8.75% if using a fixed rate. That is the longest you can go with RBC, now it can vary based on a lot of variables but with RBC you can get anywhere from 1 – 5 yr terms for close to prime – 3.45% at the moment. Given we haven’t seen prime hit 8% in the last 2 decades(possibly longer than that) no one goes for the long term fixed rate.
Very few Canadian lenders offer fixed rate mortgages extending to more than ten years, and even those lasting a decade are a relative rarity. Most fixed rate mortgages in Canada are five years or shorter.
Yup; I’m stuck here in Florida with my 2.65% 15-year fixed mortgage.
Bummer.
Can’t get them up here. Not without exorbitant interest rates anyway. For most people, a “fixed” mortgage is 5 years. I assume that is to limit the risks for financial institutions. The government would rather not see the banks stuck with billions of 30 year mortgages locked in at low rates if rates went up suddenly.