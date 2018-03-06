Dow Futures Drop 420 Points, as Cohn Plans to Resign, Igniting Trade-War Fears

The markets’ man in the White House is on the way out.
It didn’t take long for the futures market to react. After it was reported Tuesday evening that Gary Cohn plans to resign, Dow futures plunged 410 points, or 1.7%, at the moment. He matters to Wall Street. As Director of the National Economic Council, he’s President Trump’s top economic adviser. He’s also a former Goldman Sachs executive and a free-trade Democrat.
He was one of the few remaining “globalists” in the White House. He’d opposed the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that Trump has been proposing and tweeting about since last week, including Trump’s now immortal “Trade wars are good” tweet on March 2:
“When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!”
And that philosophy is anathema to Cohn and the stock market. But he apparently has lost that battle. He is expected to leave over the next few weeks, joining the list of high-profile departures from the White House.
“According to people familiar with his thinking,” cited by the New York Times, there may have been many reasons, and “officials insisted there was no single factor behind the departure.” But in the end, the top item on the list was likely his fervent opposition to tariffs and trade wars. “Mr. Cohn, a longtime proponent of free trade, believed the decision could jeopardize economic growth,” the Times said.
Cohn is – or was – the markets’ guy in the White House. And now he’s on the way out.
Trump told the Times in a statement: “Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”
According to the Times:
White House officials said that Mr. Cohn was leaving on cordial terms with the president and that they planned to continue discussing policy even after his departure.
People close to Mr. Cohn said that he had planned to stay for roughly a year, and that he had accomplished a number of things he cared about. That included the $1.5 trillion tax cut that Republicans passed last year.
So everything is hunky-dory and everyone is on best terms. And since Cohn is already wealthy and will likely slip right back through the revolving door on Wall Street into a top slot, he doesn’t even have to write a kiss-and-tell book, unlike so many others before him. And that must be a relief for the White House.
But markets are not happy. Dow futures are down 420 points at the moment, or 1.7%. S&P 500 futures are down 40 points, or 1.5%. Nasdaq futures are down 100 points or 1.5%. The Nikkei, minutes after opening in Tokyo, is down 180 points, or 0.8%.
The futures market is often enough no indicator of how stocks will be doing during regular trading hours. But it is an indication that the Tariff Tantrum has re-emerged with some magic up its sleeve.
There is a lot of opposition even among top Republicans and in Corporate America to these tariffs and igniting a trade war, but Trump has not yet backed off. However, I would expect Trump to change his mind if the Dow heads down something like 10% over the next few days. As we have seen in the past, politicians get wobbly knees when the stock market craters. But if it doesn’t, if this is nothing but a little hiccup, Trump’s stance might have some staying power.
The US trade deficit in non-petroleum products hit an all-time record of $734 billion in 2017. Read… How Out-Of-Whack are US Trade Relationships? 2017 Trade Deficit Worst since 2008
In general, all bad news has turned around pretty fast with this administration. I still think we have 18 months of wind at our backs from the tax cuts. That said, a trade war is a death blow to the US economy.
Trump is going to put Harley-Davidsons out of business.
But for earlier tariffs some years ago specifically designed to rescue Harley Davidson, Japanese motorcycles likely would have put HD out of business then.
Seems Trump is doing exactly what he campaigned on. A complex subject for sure with innumerable moving parts, but Trump seems willing to accept short term pain to achieve far longer-term goal. Will be fascinating to watch.
HD caters to a particular demographic (old) not exactly who a younger demographic wants to emulate. Millennials now outspend Boomers – they seem less interested in driving around without a muffler just irritate those around them. Young people these days – they just don’t understand the value of being a jerk.
Fewer consumers hell bent on driving around making a lot of noise, fewer customers for HD. Trump is not helping but he is not the core problem with HD – their customer base is dwindling. As Billy Joel said decades ago “at least he can polish the chrome”.
About a year ago I saw some comments about an electric dirt bike in a offroad forum. They were both dubious about electric off road bikes but cognizant of the opportunity’s that _silent_ dirt bikes offered.
“cognizant ” isn’t a word I would use to describe Harley riders.
No Harley Davidson will do that on their own.
“believed the decision could jeopardize economic growth,” So if we aren’t willing to continue amassing incredible amounts of debt by handing the world 70 BILLION a month or so, we might jeopardize growth!!!!! LOL, LOL, LOL
Some 68% of income in the US is derived from interest on debt. So yes, globalists love “free trade”, especially since the precedent is they can privatize gains and socialize their losses.
The market is going up over the next few weeks, does not matter what trump does
I’ll take the opposite bet….The market is going to go down over the next few weeks, does not matter what trump does.
The market is going to move sideways over the next few weeks…does not matter what trump does. There…I believe we’ve covered all of the possibilities. ;-)
I rather think the market is most likely to come down to a somewhat reality.
Trump is right on this. The main problem is capital and global trade is favored over labor, particularly US labor. Let the globalists cry. We need manufacturing back. At the end of the day, Europe would never retaliate because we’d put a tariff on their fancy cars, like Trump said. Although the real trade war is with Asia.
Wanna bet on retaliation? In Canada, people are so fed up with Trump they would do anything to get some licks in if the Traiffs go through. Everyone hates a bully, and trade has to work for both parties. It has to be a win win, and not I won at your expense.
I also expect the ill feeling to be directed at US tourists this summer if this continues. Between 27% softwood tariffs, and threats against our steel and aluminum industries, BC is not going to be a welcome destination.
I also know many folks who have quit traveling to the States. In one year decades of good will and support has evaporated. Good for Gary Cohn. Hopefully the DOW will drop 1,000 tomorrow and start waking people up.
From Bloomberg: “All U.S. smelters use older-style technology that runs at less than 300 kiloamperes, according to AME Group, compared with 23 percent in China. About two-thirds in the U.S. are even more antiquated, running at less than 200 kiloamperes versus 4 percent in China. At least half of China’s industry is using the latest technology of 400 kiloamperes or higher, compared with 4 percent elsewhere in the world.”
The jobs are gone through automation and inefficiency. Tour the Kitimat smelter to understand why they have been operating 24/7 for the last 60 years. They continually upgrade and modernize. This is just one example
http://www.riotinto.com/canada/bc-works-4818.aspx
Protecting inefficient industries is not a recipe for economic success.
The US has a nearly balanced trade relationship with Canada since Canada imports a lot of high-value items from the US. Canada is totally the wrong target:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/02/06/us-trade-deficit-china-japan-germany-eu-mexico/
China has been exploiting NAFTA by transshipping steel and aluminum through Canada and Mexico. Putting tariffs on China alone does not solve the problem. NAFTA needs to be renegotiated or China’s multi-decade trade war will go on unabated.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinese-billionaire-linked-to-giant-aluminum-stockpile-in-mexican-desert-1473356054
I have no problem with renegotiating NAFTA. I think it should be. Many Mexicans too feel that it should be renegotiated. It has become an issue in their upcoming election. There are lot of Mexicans that want to exit NAFTA.
Over on Acting-Man.com there’s an article about 3 weeks ago that gets to the heart of the problem that Trump is trying to deal with. If debt is going up faster than GDP then eventually the US Treasury bills are going to have a run on them. By exporting all the US manufacturing to China we are effectively selling the acreage under our feet 100 acres at a time.
In 2003 Warren Buffet said Trade Deficits were bad. Its like selling the farm at 10 acres at a time The link shows he posted that in 2003 and still has it on his website
http://www.berkshirehathaway.com/letters/growing.pdf
Since 2003 Warren Buffet has gone volte-face on this issue saying these same deficits are okay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iim4LG6pK64 . Seems to me that when you’re part of the problem, you’re going to go along for the ride.
I’m not sure that Trump can sort out the loss of manufacturing or the issues of US Debt so I’d advise getting some precious metals
Exactly Wolf. Thanks for pointing it out. From Canada.
Trump would strike back with tariffs on autos. The U.S. can do without the European cars. We have several large automakers based here. They would do fantastically if they could sell a lot more $30k to $60k autos to fill that high end supply. After houses, cars have to be the biggest industry. Bring high priced autos home and the trade war is won.
The workers in those companies Harley, Levis, etc would get better jobs in the auto industry.
Auto tariffs is where Trump should have started. It makes a lot of sense for America, so that’s why I think Europe won’t test Trump.
Fair enough P but I don’t think it should be taken out on tourists, who are just folks on holiday. It would be un-Canadian in my view.
I’m all for standing up to these ultimatum, bully- tactics but with trade retaliation, not on Ma and Pa and the kids who like it here.
Will it hurt us more? Maybe, but sometimes the smaller guy has to make it clear he can take it.
My first idea for retaliation was California wine but then I thought ‘but California is probably on our side’
So let’s just go tit-for-tat. Oddly, the two countries are almost in balance on steel ( as they are in trade generally)
So the US puts 25 % on our steel, we put the same on theirs.
Let’s not make it one people giving the cold shoulder to another people.
We have as much or more manufacturing in the US as we ever did; we just have fewer manufacturing jobs.
That seems to be the dilemma: more and more, who needs humans?
Correct. A lot of folks can’t understand, or perhaps refuse to accept the impact of automation and AI on manufacturing’s need for humans. The answers to these problems are going be more sociological than economic. What to do with all the people who are no longer needed for workers.
You could construct a nuanced argument to defend trade tariffs. However such arguments are not coming from the President.
But there would be consequence to the other exteme. Mainly we will quickly find out how willing people are to pay for American labor on all their goods… Perhapes we never go far enough to notice an impact but someone is full of shit if we are supposed to believe that the only consequence will be a can of beans cost 2 more cents to magically bring back a bunch of jobs…
The problem with talk of trade wars is no one knows what will be the last straw to start one or what the fall out would be. And claiming they are easy to win is basically the standard level of mindless rambling I have come to expect from the white house.
There’s a lot that needs fixing and we’re running out of time. Wake up and smell the coffee.
I wake every morning and make myself an espresso and drink it in the peaceful early light. My coffee smells great as I ponder the problems of the world.
But sadly I have not a clue as to the ‘Fixing of Them’. ; )
Same with my late afternoon Bailey’s and coffee. No solutions yet, but I will keep working on it.
Predication: US manufacturers will (of necessity) pass the tariff costs along to consumers (whether stretched consumers can afford to pay them is a different story). That means a big burst of inflation over the next couple of years, right when interest rates are going up. TL;DR: stagflation. It’s going to be 1978 all over.
There are other, better ways to address trade deficits that don’t break the global economy.
they will try but succeed likely only partially. Extra cost will be re-distributed between manufactures and consumers. As for automation as a major reason for job cuts it is 90% wrong. You are unable to compete with Chinese work force and the only winning side is those who have an increased margin. After tariffs implementation those high margins for “certain persons” will be lower and this is it.
If a cheap labor force is cutoff do we think our companies will suck it up and pay a union worker $30 an hour for labor or will they poor billions more into automation to cut jobs and pay shareholders with higher margin and more competative cheap goods in the future.
If you have cheap ass labor your right, who needs automation.
The swamp is draining itself. What we are witnessing, is the bad guys who’ve shredded this country to smithereens in the past, are all showing their true colors by bolting the WH. Anyone from GS, does not have one middle class American in mind. Good riddance to Cohn. Hopefully he wont let the door hit him in the a$$ on his way out.
Besides, Trump’s tactics are all about shrewd, and ballsy negotiation. Most people in the world don’t understand this. He’s making everyone on the other side, shrivel in fear, and then when he gets what he wants (which is going to be good for America), the other side will cough up all sorts of goodness for us. NAFTA has been a terrible deal, so if Trump uses trade war threats to get a better deal, then is there really gonna be a ‘trade war’ ? Doubt it. If anything, we’ve been clobbered by everyone else, who have protections up the ying yang. China does not let much of our goods or services into their country. (except for cheap stuff like Mickey D’s burgers, that doesn’t give us any jobs here in the US). Im sick and tired of these other countries constantly whining. Most Americans are clueless anyway on how bad these other country’s are about taxing our exports or preventing such into their countries. Trump at least has some balls to begin doing something about it. No other President we have had, really ever dealt with any of this. They’ve all been total whimps.
Nice fact-free nativist rant.
The U.S. is one of the biggest dumpers of subsidized agricultural commodities worldwide – from wheat to soybeans. Midwestern farmers are very unhappy with the current situation. Rural jobs will be greatly impacted by this. I live in farm country and know how unhappy farmers are about protectionist trade policies.
http://www.theindependent.com/agriculture/nebraska-farm-bureau-expresses-disappointment-in-trump-dumping-tpp/article_7eecc9a8-e1df-11e6-8386-0ba93bcbf370.html
do not exaggerate the market reaction to Cohn departure. The market will reverse either tomorrow or 2-3 days later. But if the market goes down Cohn is the last reason for this debacle. A general market is overvalued, especially several mega stocks that worth 10 times vs their right value. can you imagine what will happen to major indexes if AMZN, FB, TSLA, NFLX and several more will be valued in an honest way. As for Cohn departure this is another globalist team loss that is good for US. No pain no gain.
GARY OUT… STORMY IN..
A banker replaced by a hooker.
Oh, the irony
Look at the positive side of it… tax-payers do not have to bail out hookers.
Yet.
“Look at the positive side of it… tax-payers do not have to bail out hookers.”
No they just subsidise most of them, as very few pay tax, on much of their income.
Given my experience with both I’ll take the hooker any day of the week.
Except this Friday, my agenda is already full.
Now only down 305 as I write. Also given the lofty levels at which it is perched it is small fry when you deal in percentages. But the stock market gyrations shows Low VIX is passe in 2018 and the markets are getting its version of ‘The Gathering Storm’.
The bigger question is will the Fed follow through in March if the markets some more?
Support Tariffs. Tax foreign goods, cut payroll tax. This is why millions of workers voted for Trump, and I am glad he is finally going to try to deliver. That said, we need tariffs to protect our workers from low wage sweat shops, not to protect us from Canada where workers are adequately compensated.
Wake me up when someone manages to cut payroll tax…
So he is running away before people realices how much the tax cut is gonna cost the government and the people? There are no free lunches after all.
People forget that in exchange for all the US Treasuries that we sell to foreign countries as IOUs for their cheap imports we sell them “protection” with the US navy and our Nukes.
That’s where the balance of trade is neutralized.
Anything that upsets Cohn and Goldman is surely good for hardworking honest Americans.
America is the global currency and it must run deficits to supply dollars for trade. Trump’s domestic policy is to weaken the dollar and implement tariffs to increase exports is at odds with being a global currency. It is nearly impossible to substantially decrease deficits while being the global currency. Asian countries don’t benefit from a weaker dollar since it reduces the value of their large dollar reserves. This is a dilemma known as the Triffin Paradox. America can not run perpetual trade and government deficits and at some point trading partners will repudiate the dollar. Long term viability of the dollar is questionable. A global reset along with a new global currency through the IMF awaits us in the future.
You wrote: “America is the global currency and it must run deficits to supply dollars for trade.”
This statement is used so often – but it’s wrong. The euro is the second largest reserve currency and the second largest and sometimes the largest trading currency, and the Eurozone runs a big trade SURPLUS with the rest of the world. Which negates your statement.
Ziffel:
Having recently flooded the world with USDs maybe the US is about to create an artificial shortage of USD? Wash, rinse, repeat! Just another round of financial warfare against the rest of the world!
How convenient for Cohn. Tell me, do you still get to liquidate previously held investments tax free on joining the administration?
We manufacture “money” for the world out of think air and they give us real stuff for it. What a great deal for the US. We get to be the world’s consumers and let everybody else in the world word to support our lifestyle!
What a great system!
Lets not pretend Cohn is anything other than the person who is looking after GS’s interests. Free trade is not his big thing…. its free money from taxpayers to bail out his buddies. The signal may be that bailouts will be less favourably looked at.
India has a host of issues but they also have the largest growing middle class. If China allowed their money to increase in value, they’d have a much larger middle class who could actually afford the products they produce even if cost of production increased with some US manufacturing returning . A ~2.5 billion population between the two countries and silk roads everywhere, hmmmn. American’s can only consume so much.