Rate Squeeze in Vancouver & Toronto Housing Bubbles

Variable-rate mortgages, the HELOC phenomenon, and new stress tests meet higher rates.
By Steve Saretsky, Vancouver, Canada, Vancity Condo Guide:
The Bank of Canada raised interest rates another 25 basis points last week. It was the third time in the past six months. Rates have more than doubled in that time, going from 0.50% to 1.25%. This hike was baked into the economic data, and now it’s getting baked into the debt loads of Canadian households.
Following the announcement, Canadian banks hiked their prime lending rate by an equivalent 25 basis points. The prime lending rate is the annual interest rate Canada’s major banks use to set interest rates on variable-rate loans, lines of credit, variable-rate mortgages, and HELOCs (Home Equity Lines of credit).
This means nearly instantly higher interest payments for borrowers carrying variable-rate mortgages, HELOCs, and lines of credit.
This is critically important, considering the context of the current situation. Interest rates have been at historically low emergency levels since the Financial Crisis. This has allowed households to absorb elevated house prices and a record amount of debt. Each rate hike reduces the ability to service that debt.
Given the current size of the mortgages, for Vancouver households, a 1% rate increase in their variable mortgage rate would require an additional 9.2% of their income to make the payment, according to Better Dwelling, and for households in Toronto, it would require an additional 8.3% of their household income. In Montreal, it would require an additional 3.2% of their household income:
Further, the newly required stress tests for variable-rate mortgages require that applicants qualify at the minimum specified rate of the stress test, which just jumped from 4.99% to 5.14%, or at the actual rate they’re borrowing at PLUS 2%, whichever is greater.
A five-year fixed rate (rate adjusts in five years from when the mortgage was taken out) at most banks is now 3.54%. So most borrowers will be stress tested closer to 5.54%. Ouch.
The BOC’s rate hike will immediately impact the roughly 30% of existing Canadian mortgages with variable rates that adjust nearly instantly. And it will also put pressure on the C$211-billion HELOC phenomenon, whose outstanding balances have surged 500% since the year 2000.
The Bank of Canada is well aware of the current situation, and while they have assured Finance Minister Bill Morneau further rate hikes won’t cripple the economy, they have warned him of a potential household deleveraging.
It remains to be seen how the resilient housing market will digest the changes. It’s early. By Steve Saretsky, Vancouver, Canada, Vancity Condo Guide
The Canadian Housing & Debt Bubble ascends to the next level of risk. Read… Canadian Homeowners Take Out HELOCs to Fund Subprime Buyers Unable to get a Mortgage
Won’t affect the Chinese – they use all cash. It will affect the Canadians who want to compete with the Chinese. It could be a losers game. If prices fall, the Chinese will just buy more. Then they get an EB-5 Visa and come here and play Monopoly. Between the Hedge Funds and the Chinese, our kids will all be renters. The owner-occupancy ratio will eventually be the lowest since the 1950’s. Thanks Federal Reserve!
If there are actual[y three rate hikes baked in for 2018 it spells big trouble ahead.Man the torpedoes and batten down the hatches and dive, dive dive!!
Stan, how does the US Federal Reserve affect our Cdn immigration policies and housing market? The Bank of Canada raises or lowers interest rates in Canada, not the US Fed. And the EB-5 Visa is a US Visa, nothing to do with Canada.
>>Won’t affect the Chinese
So many errors in that comment. The China ill-gotten money outflow is waay down. The mainlanders are now turning to bitcoin to get their money out, and that will end badly, too. Chinese buyers are not predominantly cash buyers anyway, their cash outflow is now severely restricted, and interest rates are up. Conclusion: Vancouver is going down.
Not only that. If home prices were to plunge, some Chinese might just sell as well and try to pick the bottom. After all they are partly buying this for speculation.
Speculation is like leverage, it increases volatility on the way up and down.
Correct about global competitive interest rate repression which emanated from Federal Reserve and Wall Street. It is debatable who is the bigger culprit.
On immigration, it’s your dear government’s criminal negligence. The Chinese are only exploiting scams they are allowed to.
Variable-rate mortgages are a pain in the rear end. But then people usually don’t think long term about money.
Heck I know people who had to move in with relatives or live in their cars for a few months because of how much their rent was raised. And that was just paying rent.
And again big companies no longer want you working from home.
More incentive for canadians to sell U.S. second homes and they bought a lot of homes.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/snowbirds-loonie-real-estate-1.3425322
Something else to consider.If people are forced to exit their
condo’s and home’s maybe this opens up many more units to rent.
If this leads to a surplus then rent prices go down , Owners have
counted on being able to rent out their units if prices go south and
things get tough. What happens if they cannot rent or sell.