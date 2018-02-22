Brick & Mortar Meltdown Hits These Stores the Most

They’re the primary stores at malls.
It happens category by category as commerce shifts bit-by-bit to the Internet: Music stores and video stores got wiped out first, then came bookstores. Shops that are able to offer something the Internet does not offer can thrive, but the overall brick-and-mortar bookstore category is a mere shadow of its former self. Department stores got hit hard starting in 2001. Over the past few years, shoe stores got hit, when 15 years ago everyone said that no one would ever buy shoes online. Sporting goods stores are under fire. Small toy stores got mostly wiped out by big toy stores, such as Toys “R” Us, and by Walmart, Target, and other large retailers, But now the Internet is taking out the big toy stores…
Toys “R” Us, which filed for bankruptcy protection last September, had, not unexpectedly, a terrible holiday selling season. The holiday season would have been key for its survival in restructured form, and so it’s spiraling into oblivion.
It already obtained court approval earlier in February to close 182 stores in the US and shed 4,500 workers along with them. Now it plans to close another 200 stores in the US and lay off more people, the Wall Street Journal reported last night, based on its sources. After the new round of store closings, the retailer will have slashed its footprint in the US by about half since the bankruptcy filing. Part of the blame goes to its inability – overburdened by debt as it was – to build a vibrant online presence.
Nevertheless, people still say that e-commerce is only a small-ish part of overall retail, and that it’s therefore really no big deal. In Q4, the e-commerce share of retail was 9.1%, though up from 8.2% a year ago. But e-commerce sales in the fourth quarter soared nearly 17% from a year ago – the largest jump since Q1 2012 – to a new record of $119 billion.
But this surge in e-commerce is leaving the biggest retail categories largely untouched for now, though this is likely to change. They include auto dealers, gasoline stations, and grocery stores. These three categories alone, at $620 billion in Q4, accounted for 51% of retail sales. These are among the sectors that are still “online resistant.”
Among the remaining 49% ($575 billion in Q4), some categories of retailers are holding on, but others have been getting crushed, and the list of those getting crushed is growing.
So I took a look at the specific categories that are being mauled the most by e-commerce, based on the categories used in the Commerce Department’s retail sales reports. On one side is E-commerce; on the other side are these categories that have gotten hit the hardest so far:
- Sporting goods, book, hobby, toy, game, and music stores
- Electronics and appliance stores
- Department stores
- Shoe stores
- Clothing, & clothing accessory stores
Together they accounted for or about 28% of the “under attack” segment. Their combined sales of $159 billion in Q4 2017 were just above where they’d been in Q4 2005 despite 11% population growth over the 12-year period and 30% in price increases as measured by the Consumer Price Index:
This category of “Brick & Mortar Meltdown Stores” contrasts with overall retail, which includes e-commerce but not sales at restaurants and bars. This measure of retail sales grew 5.7% year-over-year in Q4 2017, the hottest growth since 2012. Since 2005, retail sales have grown 36%, not quite matching the combined effect of price increases and population growth – so not much to write home about on a “real” per-capita basis. But at least superficially, the trend is up:
The chart below compares e-commerce sales to sales at clothing & clothing accessory stores, whose sales in Q4 were up only 10% in total over the past five years, despite 8% inflation as measured by CPI over the same period and 4% population growth. So the upward slope no longer looks so good, especially when compared to the slope of e-commerce sales:
Department stores were among the earliest stores to get clobbered by e-commerce. Sales peaked in 2001 and have since plunged 34%, despite inflation and population growth:
Other Brick-and-Mortar Losers included the two categories in the chart below:
- Sporting goods, hobby, book, music, toy, and game stores: sales are down 1% over the past 10 years, despite inflation and population growth.
- Electronics & appliance stores: sales are down 22% over the past 10 years
These are the sectors that have been losing the battle against e-commerce, starting 20 years ago. E-commerce will spread deeper into other categories as consumers become ever more comfortable buying things online that they didn’t used to buy online. This conversion is happening constantly, as consumer preferences and technologies change. Many of the stores in those categories, like music stores before them, will essentially disappear over the next few years. And these stores are the primary occupants at malls.
For many mall landlords – despite what they may claim publicly – this means that they will have to find some other purpose for that piece of land. But that process doesn’t happen overnight. It took 20 years to get this far, and it will take many more years of upheaval before some sort of equilibrium will be established among the survivors.
Surging home prices have primed the housing market for this. Read… What will Spiking Mortgage Rates, High Home Prices, & the New Tax Law Do to the Housing Market?
In our town Books a Million closed after Xmas, Winn Dixie is set to go into bankruptcy, and Applebees and Ihop are on the chopping block too. My husband went to check out the President’s Day sale at Best Buy and said the place was empty. The sale wasn’t that good either.
Every store I go to seems to have less on the shelves, including the thrift store. Inventories are so tight you can see the empty spaces in the stores.
Puzzling. Surely Applebees and Ihop aren’t much affected by e-commerce.
Just less money for fast casual?
The crapification of food at corporate chain restaurants. I avoid them as much as possible — the lowest-common-denominator food and ‘service’ patter scripted by some MBA at head office that insults the waitstaff and customer alike.
If you don’t mind, what town are you in or near?
Exciting changes ahead for some of the dying malls. Making them into mini neighborhoods with mixed use: http://www.omniplan.com/work/case-studies/red-bird-redevelopment.html
Seems like a promising concept. The actual presentation was not as promising as the conceptual introduction.
For example — a simple minded question occurs — if working with a 1,000,000 S.F. mall { 1000 by 1000 } what percentage might be used for each re-purposing?
Say 300,000 S.F. for multi-family, 100,000 for parking, 100,000 for interior roads, 250,000 for open space, some for local small retail, etc.
The 40,000 foot view given by the presentation (an old business metaphor used by Sr. Managers I worked for) does not really show much departure from the currently failing mega-malls configuration.
Over-retailed America will need SIGNIFICANT RECONFIGURATION away from the status quo. And to do so successfully will take a dramatic new vision for billions of Square Feet of unused and under-used retail space.
If I were to footnote this opinion comment, I would show two notes :
(1) The retail S.F. per capita in the 1950-s vs. now
(2) The retail S.F. per capita vs. the rest of the world
Perhaps it would be better to demolish the vacant malls in favor of mixed-use, denser, and walk-able neighborhoods.
Yes, I am a fan of J. H. Kunstler.
Thank you for your reference to J H Kunstler. I just downloaded his TED talk. I’ve done my part by making my current “home” a Nissan NV 2500 HD.
Thanks for sharing link TheDona! I have a few clients stuck in non-performing mall investments and will pass along!
I’ve thought that redevelopment into residential space is a great idea. Especially with the “tiny house” movement gaining popularity.
Redbird mall was originally developed in the upward mobile middle class Redbird area of southwest Dallas. As the neighborhood changed due to Federal Judge Barefoot Sander attempt at school integration the mall was renamed Southwest Center. After total decline it is changing the name back to Redbird Mall. However, there is no basis of support for this development in this area. Any area south of downtown Dallas is generally ignored by Dallas leaders.
Collin Creek Mall was another project in your link. It was developed in the affluent Plano TX area. It’s downfall are the much more elaborate malls located in North Dallas and just north of Plano TX in Frisco TX. The Collin Creek area is still located in middle class Plano so it might have a chance at redevelopment.
Empty malls – Perfect. Most cities are desperately looking for low-income housing and shelters.
A couple of comments. Our market is loaded with casual restaurants doing well but if you don’t take care of the customer, you are gone. Applebees and IHOP gave up on good service long ago. As to online buying, I am 6’6″ and wear 15 wide shoes. At retailers it was “here’s what we have” and choices and prices were dramatically better on the net. Women aren’t as lucky as female sizing is different from every manufacturer so they never know what they are getting. A 46/34 pant will be the same wherever you get it.
you know its funny, one of the things they do with mall space (at least in some cases) is to stick a movie theater chain in it. But in some cases, it hasn’t worked out well. At Vallco mall in Cupertino, the AMC is literally the only thing left in the mall when I checked about half year ago. Now, the entire land is going to be turned into condos, at least that was the plan originally.
It’s going to make that part of Cupertino/Sunnyvale miserable, and that on top of the Spaceship right down the road.
Movies are not considered part of “retail sales” so they’re not part of the numbers cited in the article). They’re considered services. But brick-and-mortar movie theaters are hurting too…
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/01/03/movie-theater-ticket-sales-2017-lowest-since-1995/
You know, I think George Romero was on to something, filming his second opus, Dawn of the Dead, in a deserted shopping mall …
Quite prophetic how, 30+ years ago, he portrayed MBAs, Economists, Banksters, and Leveraged-buyout Scamsters as zombies .
Here at I’m seeing schools and govt services taking over old big box stores. For example, a circuit city became a technical school and a Kmart became the county health svcs office. There were at one time rumors of one large mall from the 70s becoming a film studio but that didn’t pan out…. that would have been neat.
Around Southern Oregon there is still a lot of new retail space being built. Even though the mall has many open spaces. I do go to a few box stores. Costco, Winco, Freddies, Home Depot. Even some times Walmart & Trader Joes
I have been in the Medford Toys R Us store and it has never had many customers.. I just must have never been there during rush hour.
There are two Applebee’s in the area and they still seem to be functioning bars as much as restaurants. We went when they first opened but we love our smaller ethnic places and just have little interest in the Red Lobsters, Olive Gardens, Outbacks, Texas Roadhouses etc.. or all the big Pizza chains the same. I really won’t miss them when they go. Subway got boring.. They need some real bread. They have all these varieties yet the difference in texture or taste is minimal. Why bother?
It probably isn’t so much that they are chains. The food comes basically from the same distributors as everyone else’ food comes from.. None of the big chains use local meat or local produce. Not local bakeries either. All food, other than local grown, is all grown by someone who grows tens of thousands and they are all hybred GMO feed lot production food. Even *Organic* is mass produced. (which makes me wonder what kind of organic fertilizer they use for such large productions. Is it from the feed lots with all those antibiotics and hormones in it? And who knows what else? It is just that the locals make it more like I would make it and the money stays home rather than to some big shot CEO… The factory restaurants are just that.
I buy on line lots of things.. from tractor rims and steering gears to toilet wipes and electronics.. Cameras and flashlights.. I can not see how the BM stores can compete with endless options and the varied prices found on line.. And it is delivered to my doorstep. Some things don’t work out.. I bought a couple of catalytic converters. They came from NY… The mechanic put the car on the rack, took all the things off, like an axle and exhaust only to find out that they weren’t quite right.. So I had to pay the exorbitant price the dealer wanted anyway and then ship them back.. Not everything works out.
Things are constantly changing..
It would seem that higher interest rates aren’t the only problem that debt laden Brick and Mortar companies and factory restaurants have going forward. Many of them are just going to dry up and blow away.
So many resources used to create these special use buildings for such a short run.. What a waste!
Big cities in the US have way more restaurants and bars that they need, and what affects them is the saturation and the economy, not online sales.
There isn’t that much difference from ordering food using a phone, an app or the Internet.
People could have killed bars as soon as liquor stores started to deliver, yet they still exist.
Same for restaurants dying as soon as the option of food delivery existed.
Restaurants and bars have always been about going to said restaurants and bars. They do well when people has extra money and close down when people doesn’t.
Simply put people find something in there that they don’t get by buying food or liquor online.
If you see restaurants and bars closing down is because of people going out less to save cash.
Anyway, I will keep saying this, malls signed their death warrant once the age of cheap fuel was over, Internet sales just is helping them to the grave.
Because now people don’t even need to go to the store in town that has stuff they want and is cheaper than the mall. Or even know that said store exists.
Just look for stuff they want online, compare prices and then order to have the stuff delivered at home.