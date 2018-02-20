How GM Is Shaking Down South Korean Taxpayers

The threat of Carmageddon for jobs.
It follows the playbook: It started on February 12, when General Motors announced the “first step” in the “necessary restructuring” of its GM Korea unit. It would “cease production” and shut down its factory in Gunsan “by the end of May 2018.” The “next steps” would affect the three remaining plants, whose fate would be decided “by the end of February.”
Here’s the verbalization of the shakedown:
The company has proposed to its key stakeholders — including its labor union, the South Korean Government and key GM Korea shareholders — a concrete plan to stay in the country and turn the business around that requires the full support of all parties. The proposal includes significant product-related investments in South Korea and would preserve thousands of jobs.
The Korean government, via its Korea Development Bank, already owns 17% of GM Korea. But that isn’t enough. Now it’s going to have to pull out its wallet again.
GM Korea employs about 16,000 people. Many more jobs depend on the industries that support and supply GM Korea’s four manufacturing plants. Some of those secondary and tertiary jobs would be threatened. In total, the four GM Korea plants support about 200,000 jobs, GM says in the press release to make sure the government fully understands the magnitude of the threat.
But GM Korea has been losing money. Production has plunged 44% from 943,000 vehicles in 2007 (when it was still called GM Daewoo) to 524,000 vehicles in 2017. In 2017, GM exported 392,000 of these vehicles to other countries, including the US.
With this announcement, GM had the South Korean government’s attention. The extortion effort has been displayed in the media across the world. So the negotiations commenced and led all the way to the top of the government – in order to make the business profitable, GM President Dan Ammann told Reuters, adding, “Time is short and everyone must move with urgency.”
In other words, how much money would the Korean government be willing to pay directly via a cash infusion and indirectly via tax deals?
Now apparently a deal is being worked out, according to Reuters based on what “four sources with direct knowledge of the matter” had said who didn’t want to be named “due to the sensitivity of the subject” – because all this is carried out at all levels, including leaks to the media. Here are some elements of the deal that emerged today:
- GM wants $1 billion from the government to recapitalize GM Korea.
- GM wants its GM Korea sites designated as special foreign investment zones to make GM Korea eligible for tax breaks for seven years.
- In return, GM offered to convert $2.2 billion of troubled GM Korea’s debt into equity.
And this is wandering up the political pyramid.
Today, Barry Engle, GM executive VP and president of GM International, discussed the restructuring and aid package with a government task force headed by a ruling party lawmaker from Bupyeong, where GM Korea largest plant is located. The threat in GM’s announcement was that the fate of this plant would have to be decided “by the end of February.”
Engle told Reuters that he’s “encouraged by the discussions” and is “optimistic” that “an outcome” can be achieved that would keep GM in Korea. As Reuters puts it, “He declined to comment further on the discussions between GM and the South Korean government.”
But the government is talking, according to Reuters:
Kim Sung-tae, a South Korean lawmaker, said Engle had told lawmakers that GM Korea planned to produce two new models.
Kang Hoon-sik, a spokesperson for the ruling party, told reporters that Engle said that GM Korea would try to maintain production of around 500,000 vehicles a year.
Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon told reporters today that the government would “closely consult with GM to normalize its management,” and that thorough due diligence on the company should come first before a decision is made on financial backing.
The presidential office of South Korea said today that it would designate Gunsan an employment “crisis zone.” This would allow the government to offer laid-off workers some financial support, such as cheap loans.
Officials at the Korea Development Bank (which already owns 17% of GM Korea) complained that GM Korea has not shared sufficient information about its finances or the cause of its losses.
A government official who didn’t want to be named told Reuters, “They have requested for help, and a thorough audit of the situation is among many preconditions before any public funds can be set aside.”
Unnamed government officials said today that financial support to GM Korea will depend on GM’s willingness to commit to new investment in the remaining operations.
An unnamed government official said that GM hasn’t filed an official application to get the GM Korea sites designated as foreign investment zones, but it was “testing waters” to check the possibility.
GM wants to lower its costs in South Korea to get to “a viable cost structure,” as GM President Ammann put it. These cost reductions are going to be obtained from various “stakeholders,” including largely the Korean taxpayer.
GM is going to produce its vehicles somewhere. It’s just a matter of where it can do so at the lowest cost, including the greatest amount of subsidies. Over the years, GM has used this tactic to offshore much of its manufacturing operations from the US.
This is the same extortion principle that large corporations use with municipalities, states, provinces, and countries around the world, either to locate to those locations, or if they’re already there, to not close their shop. It’s a well-oiled machine that works – with taxpayers, who have no say whatsoever in this, always footing the bill.
You are right. Same old, same old. The REAL issue is nobody wants to buy GM products. Not America, Not Europe, Now obviously Not Asia. GM cannot sell anything of quality, anywhere.
I live in a large retirement community. Almost no GM products. Some Ford products. No FCA products. Like everywhere else just a lot of Honda/Acura, Toyota/Lexus, Kia/Hyundai, VW/ Audi around here. Some Nissan as well.
Jack,
GM is the undisputed market-share leader in the US, with a share of 17.4%. It sold 3 million vehicles in the US in 2017, ahead of:
Ford 2.6 million
Toyota 2.4 million
FCA 2.1 million
Honda 1.6 million
etc.
Your retirement community — as nice as it may be — does not appear to represent a valid sample of the overall US population.
Here is some data for 2017:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/01/03/us-auto-sales-fall-for-2nd-year-at-gm-ford-toyota-fca-hyundai-kia-bmw-and-others/
The govt buys them.
I should also add Not Australia either where they shut down their Holden, etc plants there.
Philosophically speaking, the Marriage of Government (in the USA or anywhere) and mega-Corporations (often transnational) is bad for people, and also bad for freedom and democracy.
https://www.nationofchange.org/2015/05/26/government-and-corporate-america-a-marriage-made-in-hell/
We have lost our way and cannot see the bad of the path we are on.
Perhaps the coming generation of young people will correct the problems we boomers are leaving for them?
Corporate social welfare…apparently it’s OK, because the provision of jobs is a ‘social service’ (even seen described as ‘altruism’..!)
It’s only when welfare is given to the individual that it’s apparently a bad thing.
Wolf. Question. What was GMs share of the US market in 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015?
Steadily downhill for the last 40 years or so. Remember when GM had better than 50% of the market? Remember when GMers work lapel pins with the number 30%? Remember when Wagoner etal went before Congress in 2011 or 12 when they had 18% of the market?
Now they have to sell their pickup trucks with huge discounts on the hood to move the metal. And their Chevy Volt? Bolt? their electric vehicle? Sold barely a thousand last month.
They are now only a finance company masquerading as a car company.
Love your website. Follow you all day long.
What, no Daewoo enthusiasts? Where’s Bobby Lee (Tank) when you need him?
I can’t speak for the newer GM vehicles but one of my Buicks is pushing 350k miles, the other one has 180k miles and my old chevy who knows, lost track 10~15 years ago but the odo has rolled over at least twice and still going…
Each of these has had their minor issues common with the model, easily taken care of.
A friend told me his Chevy Impala with the big six spun a cam lobe (apparently the 1st year they began pressing lobes onto the cam shaft).