What the Headlines about Tesla, Snap, and Twitter “Earnings” Should Have Said

When Snap reported “earnings” this week – in quotes because it was its biggest loss ever – media headlines were euphoric, from TechCrunch (“Snap shares skyrocket on first earnings beat with revived user growth”) to The Wall Street Journal (“Snap Climbs Back Above IPO Price After ‘Shocker’ Earnings”).
The theory was that Snap had reported “better-than-expected earnings.” Thanks to these headlines, over February 7 and 8, Snap shares skyrocketed 48% to $20.75, though they have fallen off somewhat since then.
So here are some modest suggestions as to what the headlines should have been, based on Snap’s “earnings” report:
Snap losses surge 106% to $350 million in Q4, and 570% to $3.4 billion for the year, the most ever.
Snap lost more money than it generates in revenues; what is it doing with all this money?
Snap burned $820 million in cash in 2017, but still sits on $2 billion from investors and can keep going at this cash-burn rate through 2019, so no problem.
Snap Q4 loss soars to $350 million, on $286 million in revenues. Stop and think about that for a moment.
Losses are ballooning faster than revenues, and from a larger base, which is the road to financial perdition, but no problem for analysts.
Twitter also reported earnings this week, and the media headlines showered it with love, from The New York Times (“Twitter Has Good News for Once: Its First Quarterly Profit”) to CNBC (“Twitter rockets more than 20 percent after the company reports first-ever net profit”).
Twitter’s shares jumped 27% on the announcement, after they’d already soared 60% over the past year on takeover hype that never materializes but keeps getting trotted out time and again to pump up shares. Since the spike following the earnings announcement, shares have declined 10%.
So here are some suggestions for headlines to describe Twitter’s situation:
Twitter 2017 revenues shrink 3.4%, Q4 revenues inch up 2%, as company embarks on Cost-Cutting as strategy
Twitter makes $91 million in Q4 profit after gutting R&D and sales and marketing expenses, which might explain revenue stagnation. But still loses $457 million for the year.
Twitter cuts $68 million from R&D and $71 million from sales and marketing expenses in Q4, trying to shrink itself to growth. Good luck.
Even the ceaseless promos from President Trump and the media circus around his Twitter actions fail to boost Twitter’s revenues.
No other company has ever gotten this much constant and free promo from any White House, but Twitter still can’t make it work.
Tesla’s earnings report late Wednesday triggered more mixed and somewhat impatient headlines, as it is becoming increasingly difficult, even for the fawning media, to willingly and blindly fall prey to Tesla’s hype and broken promises.
So these mixed headlines ranged from The Street (“Tesla’s Earnings Report Was Remarkably Drama-Free, by Its Standards”) to CNBC (“Tesla shares fall as Wall Street doubts the slowing cash burn is for real”).
Before the “earnings” report, Tesla shares traded at $345, giving it an inexplicable market capitalization of $58 billion. Shares have since fallen about 10% to $309. So here are some suggestions, based on Tesla’s “earnings” report, for headlines that are less mixed:
Tesla loses $675 million, the most ever, in Q4, and nearly $2 billion for the year, also the most ever.
Tesla has no clue when or if its Holy-Grail $36,000 Model 3 will ever be mass-produced.
Tesla would lose so much money on its Holy-Grail $36,000 Model 3 that it cannot afford to mass-produce it, if it actually could mass-produce it.
Tesla shows “slowing cash” burn caused by its failure to mass-produce Holy-Grail max-cash-burning $36,000-Model 3.
Tesla cut capital expenditures by $223 million from guidance to show slowing cash burn, just when it should invest to get production going.
Tesla’s global market share is an invisible 0.1%. Why is its market cap $58 billion?
Tesla now ominously “targets” rather than “forecasts” a production rate of its Holy-Grail Model 3 of “2,500 by the end of Q1 and 5,000 by the end of Q2,” nearly a year behind prior hype, and might never get there.
Tesla is spooking people with it wishy-washy backtracking on prior promises. The production “forecast” has now been demoted to “levels we are focused on hitting.” So these are no longer “forecasts.” They’re now elusive goals. The true Holy Grail.
It adds even more ominously that “our prior experience on the Model 3 ramp has demonstrated the difficulty of accurately forecasting specific production rates at specific points in time.” OK, all prior statements are out the window.
So the most appropriate generic headline might have been best:
Nothing Tesla says can be believed.
There is no telling when Tesla’s nonsense will finally hit its shares as investors flee from this endless sea of fake promises. But for now, investors still cling to the magic.
“Losses are ballooning faster than revenues, and from a larger base”
AKA the Micheal Scott paper company, the more paper you sell the more money you lose. LOL
Tesla needs to scale up production and make each loss per unit sold up on volume, but they can’t even do that. So, the next best thing is resorted to, Tesla speak!
Would this be an appropriate time to trot out the line from Forrest Gump :
“Stupid is as stupid does. ” ???
What with non-GAAP accounting, pie in the sky forecasting and stock valuations totally removed from reality, what could possibly go wrong ??
Is it my imagination or is Homo Sapien devolving into a multitude of “village idiots” ??
No, and, it would certainly seem so.
This reminds me of an old joke: two guys start a business buying cabbages from farmers, and selling them in the city from the back of their truck. They buy the cabbages for $1 each and sell them for 90 cents each. One guy says to the other one: we’re losing 10 cents on each cabbage we sell – how are we going to make any money?
The other guy says: “Easy – we’ll make it up through volume!”
Of course, these days they’d paint “Blockchain Cabbage Sales” on their truck, and sell shares…
Tesla will forever be the first car in outer space. That is real goodwill you can bank on. I think Musk is a genius in marketing too.
You can’t compare twitter to the real innovation coming from Musk companies. I can write twitter off the top of my head, it’s a ridiculous valuation.
Tesla Road-ster is the first car that will enter MARS, that will be great marketing tool. And that will start Tesla revolution.
Like Wolf, it annoys me that Wall Street analysts and reporters continue to buy the BS from these “tech” companies that have no path to true profits. If US banks provided loans to any of these three companies, their regulators would force them to write those loans to zero immediately. Yet, WS investors value these cash burning companies at tens of billions. The bond market is much smarter than the stock market and TSLA bonds are junk rated and trading well below par. None of these companies will survive the next recession.
The company I am wondering about is Microsoft. Their portfolio is weak. Example, Microsoft purchase Linkedin, but Linkedin is only coming up with around a billion a quarter. Is the merger that good, I feel it is not. The media or wall street is very quite. Something to think about. Is Microsoft that good of a company…
LinkedIn was going downhill. It was acquired by Microsoft in a “friendly deal” to hide its decline. Smart move, I must say. At least LinkedIn employees cash out a bit.
“Cashed out” – past tense. Sorry …
Cloud.
I read an article this week on Forbes as I recall that showed msft made more revenue on cloud than it’s competition.
Tesla will make the metamorphosis to Aerospace and Infrastructure. Both taking advantage of a deep pocketed Uncle. When the Model 3 and Giga Factory fail, Musk will point to his rockets and tunnel bores while shouting in his best PT Barnum: “Step Right Up!”
Truly excellent comment Wolf.
There should be people in the MSM like you not the cesspool of the intellectually challenged that seem to populate most (thankfully not yet all) of the MSM now.
Most of these people like to tell us endlessly we must only listen to them on the full range of news because only they will tell you the truth when more often than not you get spin, biased opinion, half truths, deliberate failure to report, withholding of facts, the most blatant outright lies and news designed and structured to pursue and progress whatever is their political, social or financial agenda.
They also seem to believe nearly all of us as just as utterly as stupid as they are and are so gullible we cannot see through them.
As for the companies you have so well written about here, their managements particular strengths and talents seem to lie in endlessly losing enormous slabs of other people’s money.
Tesla’s market cap valuation is absurd and ridiculous at 52.4 billion at today’s lower price close given the string of large losses and when you examine and consider this against their somewhat depressing balance sheet. As this company is trending now shareholders and bondholders look like they are going to get scorched. It’s a shame because the company is building their product locally , employing many Americans and exporting product to foreign markets. Everyone wants to see US companies which are actually building tangible product, and manufacturing their product locally, succeed. Well , I do.
RE SNAP from Business Insider – “Snap is trying to “”capitalize on its killer earnings”” by launching a direct assault on Instagram”
Too bad the killer earnings are not finishing the job of killing the stock prices of the company.
A certain trends forcaster use to call the MSM people “presstitutes”. I think he is spot on with that.
Musk seems to have managed to get his hands on the late Steve Jobs’ RDF ™ generator, because Musk is a genius on spin and using this ability to turn up funding. ( RDF = Reality Distortion Field ), Tesla Model 3s with portable flamethrowers included the next hot thing ?
I once heard the saying: “Whoever does not have elders, should buy them.” This refers to the wisdom that old people should have accumulated and the foresight & caution they should have acquired over the years; and which young people can (hopefully) learn something from. Today I see among the vast majority of my older/senior colleagues and acquaintances neither interest in leaving behind a legacy, nor any sort of desire to teach younger people something valuable. I have concluded that the reason behind this is their sheer lack of knowledge and wisdom. This group of people includes both “analysts”, “journalists” and “investors” who believe such pieces of news and dump their and other people’s money on such “opportunities”.
I think part of the reason for such investment decisions is practical: too low interest rates. People want/need to make money, so they are willing to go to extremes and consider options which years ago would have been laughed at.
Another part of the reason is, I think, due to (1) lack of proper financial education and (2) increased deadline pressure for (finance) professionals. Regarding (1), I think there are many widely used finance metrics or economic concepts and theories which, although proven by specialists to be flawed, are still widely used for decision-making. But from personal experience, studies and trainings have turned more into rote memorisation and mechanical appropriation of widely used methods. It is less so about delving into problems and coming up with the right (customised) solution. And here I go into point (2): the decrease in quality of analysis is for sure, to a great extent, due to the increased focused on speed of execution and volume. Quality seems to be less important, especially if revenue streams are not dependent on it.
Finally, I think none of this would have happened, if there had not been a shift in mentality, an obsession with the ever brighter future. We are promised at every corner that the world will be better tomorrow, no need to worry about high levels of debt and unemployment, there will soon be some technology or app invented for it. Of course I support technology improvements (which have tremendously improved life on Earth for many people), but I think one needs to acknowledge that at some point too much optimism leads people to not account properly for risks or outright illusions (in this instance).
To conclude, what I am trying to say is that in my humble opinion most people truly do not have the capacity to understand the situation and have taken on a role (that of the investor) without realising what they have got themselves into. As such, pity, rather than consternation, should probably be the more appropriate reaction…
They should coin a new phrase in place of FAANG. But instead use companies like Twitter, Tesla, Snap. I wonder what acronym you could make out of that. I suppose we should add a fourth to make it a quartet. Too bad Instagram is not a public, stand alone pile of crap.
Have lost track of how many presstitutes have labeled Elon Musk “a real life Tony Stark” in their articles. Who’s paying them to fawn over him, Musk himself or Marvel Comics? What NASA could do with the tax dollars going to this reincarnation of PT Barnum.
Why is the Media so bad about this? Budget cuts to newspapers, newspapers outright disappearing or going online only and then just becoming reblogging machines in a lot of cases
Tv news has been a “Ratings machine” for decades and so they only care about impact not truth.
Social Media is honesty not a place were you should get your news from and that’s all I want to say about that.
The Radio is… actually going quite well, at least as retractions and corrections goes.
And the biggest answer of all “Most people do not understand how this fancy thing know as ‘company earnings’ work.”
Wolf I don’t know if this fits the theme if this site, but could you do a report on how many important newspapers have closed down or gone online only in the last five years?
Because the death of newspapers is one of the reasons news are getting worse and worse.