When Will Credit Markets React?

All kinds of factors are coming together beautifully.
by Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles:
The US, like many other countries, has a large demographic cohort (baby boomers) entering retirement. This new class of retirees, like those before them, will request and presumably receive their social security benefits. And, as this cohort ages its medical bills will likely increase, thus increasing outlays for federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Elementary, as Holmes might have said.
The US Congress recently approved a dramatic reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%. The consensus view is that this action will reduce federal revenues and add about $1.5 trillion to future federal budget deficits over the next decade. (A budget compromise proposed shortly afterwards would add several hundred billion more to the deficit.)
Out of curiosity, we wanted to see what the Congress’s own internal forecaster was saying. The Congressional Budget Office, in a June 2017 report underscores the obvious: “boomers” social insurance benefits will lead to increasing federal deficits.
An old technician we knew had a simple response to the question whether a trend is long-term and meaningful. He would say, “Look at a long-term chart without your reading glasses. If you can still see the trend, it’s meaningful.” The trend line that describes the growing increase in federal deficits requires no visual aids to discern clearly.
The recently enacted corporate tax cut is now expected to add to an already growing deficit due to “demography.” Something on the order of 5-5.5% of GDP. Bond rating agency Fitch, in analyzing the tax bill, stated plainly that it would exacerbate existing budget deficit trends despite proponents’ claims to the contrary.
We remain skeptical of the so-called “crowding out” thesis. Supposedly, the federal government’s relatively large and growing need to sell debt has the potential to “crowd out” and distort normal credit channels and that leads to higher interest rates. Yet Germany and Japan, both nations with a large percentage of retiring boomers and more generous social insurance than the US, both experience far lower interest rates.
If we put on our bond analyst’s hat, from a simple credit quality perspective the US federal government’s credit quality is headed south. Tax collections will fall due to recent cuts in corporate tax rates. Over the same periods, expenditures will increase due to the demographic imperative.
As we’ve seen this week with a certain unfortunate class of financial products, things aren’t a problem — until they are. Reminding us of Buffett’s old line about not knowing who’s skinny-dipping (i.e. cutting it way too close financially) until the tide goes out.
If we had to guess, we’d say things proceed swimmingly for the bulk of this year. Corporate profits should be solid with a boost from lower taxes.
But at some point in the not-too-distant future the narrative may quickly change. We’ve all seen moves in the dollar, oil, and gold suggesting an end to inflation’s long slumber. Whether this results in a more hawkish Fed remains to be seen.
One further budgetary imbalance we expect the CBO to address next June is higher interest expense on a rapidly growing federal debt. The question for us is not if, but when will credit markets see this as a problem.
In the US Treasury market, the 10-year yield has already begun to move up over the past two months, a first move, and just the beginning. But corporate bonds have not broadly reacted to the factors coming together – but will likely do so soon. We think the third and fourth quarters of this year will be “interesting.” By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles.
You should also take into consideration that the budget framework legislation that just passed today will increase the deficit by a further $1.5 trillion, on top of the one generated by the tax cut.
Hi Max Power,
The military and non-defense related increase in federal expenditures over the next two years that was just approved by Congress totals about $300 billion according to the NYTimes explainer this am. Not sure how you derive your additional $1.5 trillion figure.
I extrapolated the increase over 10 years, like the other total deficit figure, which is also spread out over years.
If we think about what could drive those numbers even higher–inflation, military adventurism, likely boosts in social spending to name a few, your ten year extrapolation could even be light.
In contrast to what is asserted here, the corporate tax cuts will lead to greater Federal Government tax revenues across the board as the economy booms.
It’s a Win-Win.
‘The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget calculates that the new funding deal adds $420bn with interest to the national debt over 10 years and that if it and the tax cuts are extended, the US’s annual deficit is on course to reach $2.1tn by 2027.’
So in nine years, the ANNUAL deficit will be double the accumulated debt of the US when Reagan took office. This was the total debt (one trillion) since Independence and included debt from WWI, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.
One thing we know for sure, if the US was to get to that stage the US dollar would long since have lost status as ANY reserve currency, let alone the lead one.
This wouldn’t be the first run on the US$. In 1978 US tourists around the world were asked to please pay in local currency, including in Italian lira!
To shore up the dollar the US HAD to issue the Carter bonds denominated in Swiss francs and W.German marks.
A familiar refrain hereabouts is: ‘US debt doesn’t matter, we’ll just pay everyone in more dollars’
This is exactly what everyone suspected and why the bonds couldn’t be denominated in dollars (without paying a punitive and embarrassing interest rate).
Needless to say,the US balance sheet in 1978 was in far better health than it is now.
Hi Nick Kelly,
We probably agree more than we disagree on this. But we still need a denominator here. Talking about absolute debt numbers by itself is similar to talking about stock market deckines in points not percentages. So what is that on a debt to GDP basis? Intuitively an expanding economy can accomodate more debt–and vice versa.
1) ” Yet Germany and Japan, both nations with a large percentage of retiring boomers and more generous social insurance than the US, both experience far lower interest rates.”
This is a big error on your part and quite common when analyzing interest rates. You forget the effect the ECB and negative rates have on German credit. In fact, German debt is negative rate for several years out, the last time I looked. Since negative rates are impossible outside of central bank central planning, your analysis should be adjusted for this. In fact, I believe the ECB started down this course when euro rates started to reflect the real economy. Japan is a virtually closed system. What happens there doesn’t matter much unless their money printing affects the carry trade.
2) Almost any form of macro credit and rate analysis is virtually useless until the monetary environment is considered. Re the Fed: rate normalization implies an analysis that is more textbook oriented. A central planning environment is a narrative the Fed controls. The debate is ‘where are we now?’.
Germany has a net balanced budget on the national and regional level, so there is that. Structural deficits associated with MIC don’t exist elsewhere.
Other than that, hazard a guess, why the Euro is rising vis-a-vis the dollar when the ECB is still busy printing?
re point 2) We agree. No Europrean bond buyer of US Treasuries would prudently own those securities without first hedging their currency risk. The currecy loss could more than offset the yield differential.
Not a lot of ammo left in the gun, if this little correction gets big enough to affect the real economy.
Some day, Congress may have to do its job and make some hard choices. The last year has been all stupid and easy choices but still lots of self-satisfaction.
Honesty I am still amazed this has not been a problem way zooner considering the “let’s ruin ourselves” economic policies the US had since at least the eighties.
The bond market is permanently distorted so a drop in credit quality does not translate into higher rates, but more pressure on the currency, and bonds selling below par. If Treasuries are problematic what about corporate? QE was the backstop and the training wheels (Feds balance sheet) come off? But I think we could muddle through this if there wasn’t so much FOREIGN money in the system. The Russians helped elect Trump (Bush said so) and the Swiss gave him his stock market rally. He wants to make America great again with the kindness of strangers. This is where American exceptionalism gets a real test.
Half of me is very distressed by the alarming increase in public debt. The other half would accept much higher debt to pay for European style public services. The current government policies don’t encourage either position. Only people of wealth may feel optimistic that conditions will improve in this country.
In the US, huge public debt is tolerated or even encouraged as long as the right side of the ledger is an increase for the oligarchs. The US working class has been trained to (irrationally) fear when the credit instead goes to support services and policies that benefit workers and the poor. IOW, debt for military contractors good, debt for healthcare bad.
Hi Gerald Croce,
Maybe there should be a political party or movement devoted to improving the welfare of the “forgotten” fifty percent of the population. Also leads to an interesting question: are we better off as a nation when the plutocrats are cocky or looking over their shoulders?
MUCH MUCH better when they are looking over their shoulders.
Or running as fast as they can.
There is no need for high public debt even in a socialist system. Debt is a feature of mismanagement, proof that taxes collected are insufficient to cover services purchased. In the long term, this is always unsustainable – taxes rise or currency devalues.
Isn’t that debt someone else’s asset?
When it is publicly held yes.
Yes, but what does that have to do with anything?
Until it’s value falls to ZERO.
lol what’s a few more trillion with a “T”…………
And the old fogies think us younger kids are dumb for investing in cryptos?
Re “what’ a few more trillion with a T…”: I believe we’re about to find out. Yields on 30 yr US Treasuries kept moving higher today despite the stock market’s late afternoon romp.
Re “And the old fogeys think us younger kids are dumb for investing in cryptos.” Yes.
Wow, major error. The 1.5 trillion increase in debt is the total, mostly due to the cuts in personal income taxes. Changes in business taxes cause a $373 billion debt over 10 years.