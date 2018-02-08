Stocks Get Messy, Dip-Buyers Get Crushed Again

What would the Fed to?
The Dow fell 4.1% today to 23,860, with the index plunging 480 points in the last hour. This 1,033-point drop was the worst drop since, well, the 1,175-point drop on Monday, which had been, as it was endlessly repeated, the biggest point-drop in history – and irrelevant at these ludicrously inflated levels of the industrial average.
So now:
- The Dow has dropped 10.4% from its all-time high on January 26 and has entered “correction” territory (defined as -10% from its recent high) over five trading days.
- It closed 385 points below its Monday close: lower lows.
- It’s down 3.5% for the year and back where it had been on November 29.
- All of the 30 Dow components were in the red, with seven dropping more than 5%. Losses ranged from Exxon Mobil (-1.1%) to American Express (-5.6%).
This used to be standard practice after a dizzying surge of the type we had. Unwinding the last 10 weeks of a rally is no big deal. But those spoiled by the record 410-day streak without a 5% selloff are now struggling with letting go of an illusion: that stocks are a low-risk high-reward bet.
But there is something that is starting to get a little ugly. Today’s selloff has crushed again the most cherished way of making money in the stock market since the Financial Crisis: dip buying. There were three messy selloffs over a span of five trading days: Friday, Monday, and today; each time, prior dip buyers that didn’t get out of the way got slammed.
The S&P 500 dropped 101 points, or 3.75%, to 2,581, about half of it in the last hour. It was the worst drop since, well, Monday’s 113 point drop.
- The S&P 500 closed 2.5% below Monday’s close. Lower lows. Dip buyers crushed.
- It’s down 3.5% for the year and back where it had been on November 21.
- It’s down 10.1% and in a correction. The last time the S&P was in a correction ended on February 7, 2016. At the time, it was down 19%.
The selloff is starting to show up on long-term charts. This chart, which captures the bottom of the last crash, shows just how steep the current selloff has been in point terms – 187 points in five trading days – compared to the selloffs since 2009, but in percentage terms it fits right in:
The Nasdaq fell 275 points today, or 3.9%, to 6,777:
- It dropped into the red for the year, down 1.8%.
- It took out the Monday close by 2.7% and is back where it had last been on December 6.
- It is down 9.7% from the peak on January 26, and thus not even in a correction.
What’ll happen next?
I said on Monday that the dip buyers would come in. On Tuesday, courageous dip buyers rode to glory during very volatile trading that ended with a massive surge. But those that didn’t get out of the way got crushed today.
Now the market is waiting for the new wave of dip buyers. And they will show up. Wall Street is encouraging them to. The whole industry is.
I just got an email from Bankrate.com with a commentary on today’s “slide.” These folks don’t usually comment about stocks. But today, their chief financial analyst Greg McBride came out swinging: “With such strong economic and earnings fundamentals, each dip is a buying opportunity,” he said.
This has been the rule for years. Dip-buying has been rewarded since March 2009. And this rule will continue to get trotted out. Now that the market is down 10%, it might even attract larger funds set up to profit from big selloffs. No one knows when they will show up in numbers large enough to reach critical mass. But they will, and they will cause the index to jump. It’s only a question of when.
But the trend has turned ugly. Dip-buyers that didn’t get out of the way quickly got crushed each time. There will be wave after wave of dip-buyers, but if they keep getting crushed, they will wait longer and longer before they jump in, and they will have shorter and shorter time horizons, jumping out more quickly and more nervously. If this goes on long enough, and dip-buyers lose interest, that’s when the market gets in real trouble. But it will take many more waves of crushed dip buyers before it gets there.
What would the Fed do?
Those clamoring for the Fed to step in and do something sound ridiculous. “Silly cry babies” — that’s what comes to mind. Stock indices quadrupled since March 2009, and the five-day 10% swoon so far represents only a minor dip in the long-term picture. See chart above.
There is no telling what a spooked Fed might do, but this selloff is far from spooking the Fed. The Fed has been attempting to tighten “financial conditions,” which include yields and risk premiums, which had been at record lows, and which the Fed has been trying to raise. The Fed has also mentioned elevated asset prices as an issue and is likely welcoming a civilized decline. A disorderly crash would spook the Fe — but I think, for now, most voting members of the policy-setting FOMC will brush off this sort of post-blistering-rally selloff.
There is only one variable left: the FED and fellow central bankers. Will they bail out the market as usual (contrary to their mandate), or let the market decide.
2 years ago, all it took to halt the decline were Soothing Words from Fed officials. They seem much less inclined to do that now.. Deep State manipulation?
Yes it’s the Deep State again.
Obama,the Clintons,the FBI,the CIA,the Justice Dept,State Dept,the NSA,maybe even he National Park Service are all are conspiring to sabotage the Executive branch of Govt.
The real ‘Deep State’ are the oligarchs running the country: the Mercers, the Kochs, Goldman Sachs, etc., etc.
I never have trusted those park rangers with their little Smokey the Bear hats.
Oh no those ugly fundamentals are raising they’re ugly heads.
Hmmmmm
Market goes down 10% and it’s a Correction!!
Market goes up 10% and that’s just normal!!
It’s worse: Market goes down 5% and the wailing starts. Market goes up 20%, and it’s normal because its based on “fundamentals.”
I am 65 years young. Been a market player since I was 15. There has never been a time in the past I remember that buying stocks slowly that are beat up failed. Good time to slowly buy and hold if you have time to wait.
Except at a top
Any blood on the street? I haven’t been out today.
Two weeks ago on Friday, January, 26th my boss sent me an email scan of a Wall Street Journal article talking about staying in stocks for the long haul and how great they are and how those sitting out are foolish. He knows I have moved all my 401k to the only cash option we have to protect principle.
This generated a bit of thought over the following weekend in relation to FOMO (fear of missing out) because I was starting to think I might be able to get back in for a few months for some quick gains. I came to my senses and reminded myself that my estimates of long term value are much more important than any short term gains. With limits the 401k I knew I couldn’t get out any quicker than a month after moving into funds.
Needless to say, I have been thinking of responding the email from my boss thanking him for being my shoeshine boy moment…. I would wait on that though until this actually becomes more significant than this momentary downtrend start.
I am so tired of the endless selling aka BS by financial types with the exception of Wolf and a few others….
Whoever rushes in now, will be slowly slaughtered and anyone who has lived through a couple of bear markets KNOWS the long term damage to their portfolios…
I started shorting the market a while back, was way down and now close to even…guess who calls me today after years of taking commissions stating my funds are “too risky” and he “doesn’t want to be associated” with the choices I made….
What a scam. And these people are proud to call themselves human beings? No concern for clients, only to cover their butts in times of volatility, yet are happy to take the credit and your % when things are rosy…..make that almighty buck anyway possible.
Just buy and hold, stay in and let me get my pound of flesh…..
Death to the money changers and 90% of unethical financial reps.
Can you imagine the carnage if money market rates hit 4% ?
Wolf described the market topping process. This usually plays out over several months, not weeks. The big bear market that takes the indexes down 50% or more is likely a few months away. Higher credit spreads, trend changes in labor markets, big name liquidations/defaults, these are the tell tale signs of a full on bear market and economic recession. We are not there yet. This is a correction and it feels more violent and worse than usual, but it is not much different. The massive central bank liquidity injections have built up unprecedented credit risk, so we naturally get more fearful during corrections this time around. Likewise, when the bear market begins in earnest, the fear level will be unprecedented.