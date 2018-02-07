Who Was Selling Stocks Last Week Before the Monday Rout?

And who was buying? Answers emerge.
The S&P 500 index hit an all-time high on January 26, which was a Friday. The following week, it started to fall, including a messy 2.1% selloff on Friday that brought the weekly loss to 3.8%, the worst such decline since the selloff that ended on February 7, 2016. So who were the net sellers of stocks during that week just before the 4.1% plunge on Monday? And who was buying just before the plunge?
The smart money:
Hedge funds were the biggest net sellers during that week, according to BofA Merrill Lynch analysts, cited by Bloomberg. The data was based on account activities by clients of BAML. During the week, four of BAML’s client categories sold a net of $3.6 billion in stocks, the most since early June 2016 as Britain’s Brexit vote had been approaching:
- Hedge funds disposed of nearly $2 billion in shares during that week, or about 55% of the total. This was up from the four-week average of about $300 million in net sales.
- Institutional investors disposed of $1.3 billion, or about 35% of the total. But they were already heavy sellers averaging $1.2 billion in disposals over the prior four weeks.
- Retail investors unloaded about $300 million, up from the four-week average of about $200 million.
The dumb money:
But one BAML client category was a net buyer just before the Monday plunge: corporations buying back their own shares. They have fueled the stock market boom over the past few years. They represent the relentless bid. Their purpose is to buy high to push share prices even higher. These BAML clients purchased about $600 million of their own shares just before the plunge.
These corporate share buybacks last week are particularly interesting in that companies are now reporting their Q4 earnings, and they enter into a pre-announcement quiet-period during which share-buybacks are also restricted. This might explain why buybacks during that week were down slightly from the four-week average.
BAML’s corporate clients were the only client category that did not dump shares over the past four weeks, and the four-week average shows net purchases of about $700 million.
Then Monday happened. And whatever hedge funds and institutional investors were doing, retail investors were trying to access their accounts in such large numbers that they ran into outages or slowdowns at a number of online brokers, mutual fund firms, and fintech robo-advisers, at least briefly. They included Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard Group – whose clients might have experienced “sporadic difficulty” according to a spokeswoman – T. Rowe Price, Wealthfront, and Betterment.
And who else was selling?
Equity ETF holders. For example, they yanked a record $17.4 billion out of the largest ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, over the four-day trading days from February 1 through February 6. According to Bloomberg, this beat the prior record for a four-day period, September 25 – 28, 2007, when investors had yanked out $16 billion.
On just the day of February 6 – which was an enormously volatile day, with stocks surging, plunging, and surging again – investors removed $8 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. According to Bloomberg, that day was the third-largest single-day withdrawal since the Financial Crisis.
That said, on a percentage basis, the redemptions weren’t in the same league. Just ahead of the selloff on September 25 – 28, 2007, the ETF had total net assets of $93.9 billion, according to SPDR data. So the $16 billion withdrawn during the selloff at the time represented 17% of total net assets before the selloff. This time around the ETF had total net assets of $306.7 billion on January 31, and the $17.4 billion yanked out amounted to less than 6%.
It’s still a large amount – but it goes back to what I said a couple of days ago, this selloff didn’t measure up to the selloffs that occur during the drawn-out periods of a real crash.
With all this wailing in the media, you’d think there’s at least some blood in the streets. But no. Not a drop. Read… So What Do I Think about the “Crash” in Stocks?
Do that enough time and pretty soon the banks and asset managers will own the entire economy. Perhaps I should go and apply for work at an Asset Manager.
I’ve forgotten how these share buybacks are accounted for. Presumably the losses will show up in the income statement somewhere?
There is no corporate gain/loss accounted for in the P&L. The shares are retired, equity is reduced. It’s purely a balance sheet accounting entry impacting cash and equity.
The shares are supposed to be retired.
Reality.
Most of them make their way into Executive remuneration packages and back into the markets.
HP is one of the poster children of this after many years of share buy Back’s, the gross number of tradable HP shares had in fact Increased by a considerable %.
This is called Treasury Stock.
See below …
Share buybacks don’t affect the income statement. (1) On the balance sheet cash is reduced on the asset side and equity is reduced on the liability side. (2) Or if the firm is borrowing to fund the buyback, accounts payable are increased on the liability side and cash is increased on the asset side, then go to (1).
With share buybacks, there are no “losses” to be accounted for on the income statement. These are balance-sheet entries. A company reduces its cash or increases its amount of debt by the amount it spends on share buybacks and gets nothing of value in return. Hence it ends up as a reduction of “stockholder equity” on the balance sheet, and bypasses the income statement. These entries remain the same whether the shares eventually go to zero or to a gazillion.
If we had more rigorous and ethical accounting, perhaps companies would be required to keep track of share lots issued, share lots redeemed/repurchased, and the net gain/loss on each lot repurchased.
… And then perhaps held to a standard of not being allowed to buy back stock for a price higher than it was issued for!
Share buybacks used to be illegal and were considered stock manipulation. If there ever was a good regulation, this was it. But it was tossed.
Thank you gents. Honestly, there should be a way to punish corporate officers doing these kinds of shenanigans.
If the officers really believe that the shares are cheap, then they should borrow money and buy them for their own personal accounts, not use the company’s money.
I doubt that these purchases are an investment. It is more likely that corporations are desperate to hide the equity dilution created by their stock option programs. It’s a double whammy. The executives stick their hands into the till then they have the corporation go into debt to hide their actions. What’s not to like ?
Reading around, i see one theory suggests that the recent downturn in the stock market was potentially an intentional “flash crash” which triggered stop-loss selling allowing the big guns to buy up shares at a discount, hence the recovery.
How viable is that theory? Are there numbers showing how much of the recent sell off was initiated by stop-loss selling?
Interesting, though not shocking.
Honestly, I don’t think a brief correction – or even a major crash – needs a theory or an explanation. No market goes up forever. Nothing goes up or down in a straight line. If anything, I think the constant gains and negligible volatility of the past 18 months require more explanation than any crash or panic ever would. Cuz that just ain’t normal. Nor is it healthy.
I think there is smoke there! How nice, to require the “tin-horns” invested in the market, sitting on a year of gains to ante-up ANEW! oh there’s smoke there. Over to the SEC. And that’s the last we’ll hear of it.
While HFT algos certainly love to trigger the stop loss orders, I think the Fri/Mon drops were fundamental in nature. Enough people are starting to lose faith in a market that has been running on QE, momentum and yield-chasing. These drops will become increasingly frequent until the whole market comes tumbling down
Fed, Fbi,Doj :Gather together a list of ALGO’s for immediate prosecution. Public notice in all msm should relieve the pressure.
Corporate ALGOs should be punished as if they were humans. After all, if corporations are allowed free speech and unlimited donations to PACs, they should also be able to go to jail, have their economic prospects permanently tarnished, and actually suffer for their crimes too.
We’ve been reading that SNB and other sovereign funds cannot get enough of FANGS and have been buying every share not nailed down. I wonder where these white knights were when they were needed most on Monday. Is it that their purchases are making a difference on the margin but is not a whole lot overall? Or is it that they stood aside?
Also, I’ve been reading about XIV having caused a whole lot of storm. It would be nice, @Wolf, if you could do piece detailing the victims of the ‘crash’. Was XIV a cause or effect? Also, I understand the NYFed has been artificially keeping down the VIX and as a result ensuring stock market rise. If the vix is spring loaded, doesn’t it mean the actions we have seen in the last two days are trying to stop water in dam with finger? Meaning, won’t the Monday situation repeat? Also, does it mean Fed is completely outfoxed the market manipulation?
Splendid piece of writing, as usual. Thank you.
FANG /FAANG/FAAMNG stocks AAPL, AMAZON and GOOGL were doing WORSE than the NASDAQ composite index today. I do not favor the theory that FANG stocks are still in high demand. They rather seem to be faltering.
The FANG retreat may be a function of massive ETF sales. The FANG component of the most popular ETFs is as high as 40%.
Unless the issuer of the ETF has a massive credit line to cover redemptions, they have to sell the underlying stocks.
If that’s what is going on, the consolidation level (supply/demand equilibrium) on the Individual FANG stocks may be artificially low due to ETF redemptions.
The 10yr on Google was at 2.84% as the market closed. Money is getting more expensive to borrow.
Seems to me that the old pattern was that as the market declined, the money moved to treasuries and the interest rates went down. But this decline has had very little effect on them.. In fact they have inched up slowly.
Wondering whether there isn’t any money to move. Maybe it is mostly margin calls?
Also wondering about something I read and I think here on WS about margin debt from banks rather than the trading houses.. Also about how a lot of the market money was now in ETFs.. which means selling All the stocks in a specific ETF.. for which there may be limited or even no buyers for some… How is that going to work?
Interesting times!
That was actually quite a ride for the 10-year. While stocks swooned on Monday and part of Tuesday, investors bought 10-year Treasuries and drove up the price. As a result, the yield fell as low as 2.65% overnight. But then, as things settled down, the 10-year sold off and the yield zigzagged higher by nearly 20 basis points, almost back to where it had been before. The 5-day chart looks like a scene in the Sierra Nevada with a fabulous cliff on the left side of a big valley.
I don’t see any sense of panic either. There is no headline to go with the story. If this market does go higher I believe it is on the assumption that the rate hike program is finished. (Just takes one late night tweet) The Fed believes that higher interest rates don’t change their assumptions about economic growth (it was tepid and shall remain so) If the market is being driven by foreign investment (corporate profits recycled as buybacks and outright buying of US assets) then the dollar remains the Feds primary bogey. Assumptions about inflation remain tepid, nobody walking the walk. That gets us back to investors from ROW who are holding gains in a dwindling currency, propped up by rate hikes no one inside the belly of the beast really believes will continue.
I think this market will have trouble reaching its old highs anytime soon. People are jarred. My smart millennial neighbor asked me about the stock drop yesterday. He asked me if it was time to sell. First thing out of his mouth.
If there one more drop of 3% or more, I think you’ll be able to see the change in sentiment. Right now, things are kind of in a daze, like when Tyson took that first hard jab from Buster.
Once the downtrend is in place, corporations won’t be buying back shares any more, based on historical patterns. They buy on the way up and watch on the way down.
Good comment on investor psychology.
worse: they buyback their corporate stock when The Cost of Equity is LOW (due to low vol), and sit away as Ke rises with Vix vol now at 20+ regularly. Ivy league stuff, i tell you!
Actually, many corporations reissue shares near the bottom in order to raise capital to prevent going broke. Buy high and sell low, what could go wrong? After all, management is only incentivized to get the next bonus, not to actually maximize long-term shareholder value…
I think we are entering the market phase in the cycle that I call the inoculation phase. Big dips and quick recoveries lull the regular folks (non-pros) into believing it is a new normal. Then Shazam! The smart money slips out the door, followed by the crash and the regular folks are left holding an empty bag.
Typically isn’t the end of an economic expansion cycle when commodities are thru the roof? (which has only just starting) I’m suspecting that will play out again. I’m watching doctor copper. Entertaining though to see oil sell off today after weekly US shale production numbers as that is the center of the universe, meanwhile world demand will hit 100million soon, declining production everywhere else, and nobody is factoring in shale decline rates of 50% after year one, 30% each subsequent year.
My guess is we’re about thirty years away from that point in time. Commodities are still in a bear market that will probably persist for many decades.
P 45 now claims the stock market is rigged against him
“this selloff didn’t measure up to the selloffs that occur during the drawn-out periods of a real crash.”
But it is measuring up beautifully with the selloffs that herald a bear market crash. Take a look at the 1946, 1987, 2000, 2007 charts. Typically , a 7-10% downturn from the bubble peak is followed by a dead cat bounce taking the market back up to the vicinity of its recent peak.
From there it’s alll downhill.
Exactly.
In 2000 the economy was doing great with lots of promise of the new Internet age. Some Internet companies were not delivering but that was also the case in 1998 through 2000. I still remember the big 500 point down day in April and May.
In 2007, you could see it coming in 2006. Mortgage brokers left and right were going bankrupt in 2006, foreclosures were increasing rapidly, credit cards were staring to defalut.
Right now we are more like 2000? The economy is doing well. Tax cuts should help boost EPS. But my worry will be rising interest rates that will impact all the debt that eventually needs to be rolled over.
I don’t disagree.
√
One of the biggest Buyback co’s: BoA itself! To boot, when a bank does “buy-backs” it is Destroying Tier 1 capital! “Destroying Tier 1 Capital”! All in an environment where the Fed itself is overal burning money via QT. Brilliant stuff.
That’s why banks weren’t allowed to do buybacks after the Financial Crisis until just recently. They weren’t even allowed to pay dividends unless Tier 1 capital was large enough. I think they’re all now allowed to do buybacks and pay dividends.
Wow, banks were not allowed to buy back shares. So the regulators actually did something about banks sine 2009. Who woulda’ thunk.
Yes, but bailed-out banks and bailed-out Wall Street were wailing about it for years before they were finally allowed to.
My gut tells me that events in the bond market are the cause for the downward move in equities. Once the US 10 bond yield moved above 2.65 threshold, equity indices started to decline. Granted there were slight indices increases but overall the equity indices trend was downward. Coupled with the fact that equity indices values were inflated anyhow, a correction was always going to be likely once bond yields began to increase.
(This isn’t posted as investment advice. More the views of an interested non-investor).