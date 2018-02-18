What’s Going on with Stocks, Gold, Silver, Oil, and Mortgages?

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on “This Week in Money“:
Was the selloff in stocks just a brief correction or a sign of greater significance?
The dollar has fallen 12% over the past 14 months and 5.3% over the past three months, according to the 18-currency dollar index. What will the Fed do? Read… The Dollar Spirals Down, Hits Lowest Point Since 2014
Just a brief correction. Expect the DJIA to go to 30k in the next few weeks or months.
With all the deregulation and all the goodies the government is shoveling at their corporate masters there’s really no reason for the stock market to go down, and every reason for it to continue to soar. Certainly the Fed, with its tiny incremental rate increases, has signalled that it’s not serious about reigning it in.
Great info, sound quality eeek..
Agree about the sound. Phones do that. We need to switch to a different method. But that hasn’t happened yet.
Excellent comments and information, and fantastic insight from wolf unfortunately some need to criticize almost anything and everything, just listen and gleen the information, and stop worrying about the sound
Not complaining really, just stating a fact that Wolf graciously agreed upon…the better the sound the ease of understanding for future reference…Have a great day Tom and I trust the sound issues will be resolved shortly for the benefit of all, especially Wolf – allowing his insights and knowledge to be better received.