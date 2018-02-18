What’s Going on with Stocks, Gold, Silver, Oil, and Mortgages?

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on “This Week in Money“:

Was the selloff in stocks just a brief correction or a sign of greater significance?

The dollar has fallen 12% over the past 14 months and 5.3% over the past three months, according to the 18-currency dollar index. What will the Fed do? Read… The Dollar Spirals Down, Hits Lowest Point Since 2014

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







