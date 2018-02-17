Rising Interest Rates: New Era with Tough Outcomes

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on “This Week in Money“:

What will the bond market do? The conniptions in the Treasury market are causing pain in existing portfolios but offer opportunities down the road. What’s the impact of these rising interest rates on the housing bubbles in the US and Canada? Where is the pain threshold? How will it differ in the US and Canada? And what will higher interest rates do to new- and used-vehicle sales? We’re at the beginning of a new era with potentially tough outcomes.

The Fed’s monetary policy shift is finally taking hold. It just took a while. The Louis Fed Financial Stress index spiked beautifully and suddenly, from historic lows back in November. Read… “Financial Stress” Spikes. Markets, Long in Denial, Suddenly Grapple with New Era

