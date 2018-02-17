Rising Interest Rates: New Era with Tough Outcomes

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on “This Week in Money“:
What will the bond market do? The conniptions in the Treasury market are causing pain in existing portfolios but offer opportunities down the road. What’s the impact of these rising interest rates on the housing bubbles in the US and Canada? Where is the pain threshold? How will it differ in the US and Canada? And what will higher interest rates do to new- and used-vehicle sales? We’re at the beginning of a new era with potentially tough outcomes.
The Fed’s monetary policy shift is finally taking hold. It just took a while. The Louis Fed Financial Stress index spiked beautifully and suddenly, from historic lows back in November. Read… “Financial Stress” Spikes. Markets, Long in Denial, Suddenly Grapple with New Era
Very treacherous period for portfolio managers: one entire asset class is out: treasuries, because of guaranteed rising yields over the rest of 2018! Commodities don’t have that much steam (yet). Balance between equity and cash.
What is the street doing for this year? Haven’t heard of a cunning “guiding paradigm” for the present QT period, like the way risk-parity served during the heart of QE: leverage the falling treasury yields and buy the dips in equity, wasn’t it?! They made out like robber barons using that.
PS: one danger: being forced to balance solely between equity and cash should remind students of history of the 1987 “portfolio insurance” paradigm: buy high higher, sell low lower! gulp.
Pumping up the money volume.
A hand delivered pamphlet show up in my mail box today.
Headline;
COULD YOU
USE $40,000
$50,000 OR EVEN
$500,000?
We can help you turn your home’s value into money you can work, plan and live with.
Now down to the fine print, on the bottom at the back.
If you want to borrow $150,000 (net loan) using your home equity, your interest rate will be 6.95% however your loan total will be $162,100 based on a 20 year amortization schedule with a 2 year term, fixed at 6.95% compounded monthly. Monthly payment of $1,252.00
Annual mortgage interest rate is calculated monthly not in advance.
This is part of a Canada wide campaign by a large financial institution.
Another money printing tool, considering fractional reserve banking.
I wonder how many of these HEL’s will end up sliced and diced, shuffled and stuffed into CLO’s for the derivative market? The global financial system just keeps on getting more fragile.