Retail Sales, Inflation Add Fuel to Fed’s Rate-Hike Trajectory, Treasuries Dive as Yields Surge

But something funny happened on the way to the headlines.
In describing the retail-sales data released today, words like “slumps” and “declines” kept cropping up in the headlines. This referred to the seasonally adjusted month-over-month data, so the percentage change from December retail sales (peak holiday selling season) to January retail sales (peak merchandise-return season). This comparison is only possible with gigantic seasonal adjustments that try to smooth away the holiday selling peak and the post-holiday hangover in a way that, hopefully, the index ticks up a bit from December to January.
In today’s reading, this change in seasonally adjusted total retail sales – includes food services and drinking places such as restaurants and bars – ticked down 0.3% from December to January, triggering the “slumps” and “declines” in the headlines. But this figure is only as good as the seasonal adjustments. Here is what the month-over-month percentage change of total retail sales looks like not seasonally adjusted:
Not seasonally adjusted, total retail sales plunged 21% from December to January, but they plunged between 19% and 23% in prior Januaries. Hence the gigantic seasonal adjustments needed to smoothen out this wildly gyrating seasonal data.
But on a not-seasonally-adjusted basis, the year-over-year growth in total retail sales was a healthy 5.1% in January, compared to January 2017, in the same range of the year-over-year changes in prior months and at the higher end of the spectrum since 2012:
There was only tepid growth in the bar-and-restaurant business, with sales of food services up only 1.8% year-over-year. Excluding food services, retail sales jumped 5.6% year-over-year not seasonally adjusted:
So retail sales in January were solid, despite the “slumps” and “declines” in the headlines. Once we get the Q4 ecommerce data, we will likely see that much of the growth came from e-commerce, which is estimated to have surged 18% over the holidays.
None of this data is adjusted for inflation. Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index. For once, all eyes were riveted on it. If it surprised to the upside, it would add fuel to the rate-hike trajectory of the Fed and the bond market’s reaction to it. If it came in below expectations, it could cool some of this fever.
The Wall Street Journal consensus forecast was for a gain in CPI of 2.0% year-over-year. This morning before the release, the WSJ said: “The report is likely to face special scrutiny this month after fears about accelerating inflation sparked a global rout in stocks this month.”
Then the report was released: CPI rose 2.1% year-over-year, slightly above expectation. Core CPI (without food and energy) rose 1.8% year-over-year, the fastest pace since April 2017. So inflation as measured by CPI isn’t exactly soaring, but it is not backing off either:
This wasn’t an inflation “shock” or whatever, but it was above expectations. It was enough to convince the Treasury market that the Fed will take inflation seriously, that it will continue on its path to push for higher interest rates in an attempt to tighten the very loose financial conditions.
On the news, 10-year Treasuries sold off and the 10-year yield jumped 9 basis points to 2.91% by early afternoon. If it closes at this rate, it would be the highest since January 2014. 30-year Treasuries sold off too, with the 30-year yield jumping 7 basis points to 3.17%.
Hedge funds and speculators that have shorted Treasuries with longer maturities have been on a winning trade. But because it is such a logical trade, it’s a very crowded trade that is now going begging for a contrarian reaction. Read… Record Short Bets against 10-Year Treasury Promise Turmoil
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Months and years ago, long term rates would rise abruptly then slowly ratchet lower for an extended period. Then they would rise abruptly before slowly ratcheting lower once again.
They never rose too high or fell too low unless a narrative of the day supported it. Everything was predictable. Nothing was shocking, outside of an occasional headline or so, which was probably planted by the PR department of the Fed.
Today, the ‘technical barriers’ are much different on the high end of long term rates. “Reducing the balance sheet” MIGHT be a euphemism for not managing long term rates lower and keeping them within a range any longer.
If so, this is the crack in the dam.
It’s too soon to say this is actual plan and more is in store. Daylight is visible, but the path is not yet proven to be open to the public. If so, sorry about the crack in the dam for everyone else outside of the US. It’s going to get much bigger over time. The US will only have some screaming, crying paper flippers to deal with. Everyone else will deal with the flood. Given the overall downside, much pressure is probably on the FOMC to reconsider.
We will eventually find out what price all will pay for the Central Bankers stupidity to appease the Deflation Monster. Letting bad debt/decisions die, used to be a good thing, but apparently not anymore.
Since Xmas I see tight inventories and little discounting at the higher retail end. The mid tier is struggling to unload last year’s mistakes. And quality is down everywhere.
A snooty consignment shop in town, designer labels only, is now reselling JCPenny jewelry. I think there’s a message there somewhere.
I looked at the previous article, the chart “Credit card debt and other revolving credit ” and I think I see a correlation between the non-adjusted spending chart and the retail purchase chart (the sales slump when the debt increased). But at late 2016 the pattern brakes off and goes crazy…I wonder are people that desperate to service their loans through credit cards, or was this caused by using credit cards to gamble on cryptocurrency. Hmmm…