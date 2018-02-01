The Brick-and-Mortar-Retail Meltdown in January

‘Tis the season for bankruptcies.
Sears Holdings, which has been on a highly effective hedge-fund-manager-designed program of cost-cutting itself to death, announced today that it obtained another $100-million loan from JPP, LLC and JPP II, LLC, which are solely owned by said hedge-fund manager and CEO of Sears Holdings, Eddy Lampert. After prior loans by the same entities and by Lampert’s hedge fund ESL were secured by the part of real estate that hadn’t been sold off in sweetheart deals to affiliated parties, the new loan is secured “by certain real property interests” and by “substantially all of the unencumbered intellectual property of the Company and its subsidiaries” except the IP related the Kenmore and DieHard brands.
Stripping out while the stripping is still possible.
Yesterday, Sears announced another step in cost-cutting itself to death: axing 220 jobs mostly at its corporate office. This was part of its stated goal to trim $1.25 billion from its annual expenses. After closing hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores last year, the company is on track to close 63 more stores in January. This will leave it with 1,041 Sears stores, down from 3,555 in 2010, and with about 500 Kmart stores.
But sales are dropping even faster. In Q3 2017, the last quarterly report available, revenues fell to $3.7 billion, down 26% year over year and down 68% from Q3 2007.
Sears shares [SHLD] currently trade at $2.41, down 6% for the day, and down from the Lampert-hype induced 52-week peak of $14 on April 19, 2017. Day traders are having fun riding them all the way to zero.
A bankruptcy filing will occur after Lampert runs out of assets to strip. Now he’s going after Sears’ IP, meaning he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Bon-Ton Stores, which had hired bankruptcy advisors in September, announced some details yesterday on a new wave of store closings in early 2018, involving 42 stores. Bon-Ton has taken on a third-party liquidator to get rid of the merchandise in those stores. Liquidation sales begin today.
On December 15, Bon-Ton failed to make a $14-million interest payment and opted to take the 30-day grace period instead. After the grace period expired, Bon-Ton announced on January 16 that it had entered into forbearance agreements with some of its lenders. These lenders agreed not to exercise the remedies available to them to go after the missed payment. That agreement expired on January 26…. A bankruptcy filing is imminent. Bon-Ton shares [BONT] are trading at 16 cents. They’re goners
Stein Mart, with about 290 off-price stores in the US whose same-store sales had fallen about 7% in Q3 year-over-year, after having fallen 4.6% in the prior year, announced on Monday that, “given the continuing challenges of the retail environment,” it has formed a special committee to “review our strategic options,” “explore all opportunities,” and “identify potential strategic alternatives.”
Since the announcement on Monday, shares have plunged 42% to 65 cents. They too are goners.
Nine West Holdings – which focuses on women’s shoes, accessories, jeans, jewelry, and handbags sold at its own stores and at department stores – became subject of intense bankruptcy rumors on January 24, when “people with knowledge of the negotiations” told Bloomberg that the company was negotiating with some of its creditors on a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing before an interest payment comes due on March 15.
It would include restructuring nearly $1.5 billion in debt, sell parts of the retailer, make first-lien lenders whole, hand a majority of the equity of the reorganized company to unsecured term-loan lenders, and hand a small part of the equity to bondholders as a consolation prize. These bonds traded at 11 cents on the dollar.
The retailer was acquired by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners as part of its $2.2 billion leveraged buyout of Jones Group in 2014. Sycamore is becoming an old hand in failed brick-and-mortar retailers, including its portfolio company Aeropostale, which filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2016.
An astounding list of the meltdown: How PE firms doomed the brick-and-mortar retailers. Read… The Private Equity Firms at the Core of Brick & Mortar Retail Bankruptcies
At this rate you might as well do a monthy resume of Brick and mortal meltdowns because so many companies are going under that’s ridiculous.
Some of the things I would like to read this year is things like
“How the tax cut will make this year difficult”
“Do we have the energy to power all these electric cars?”
And my favorite so far “Is 2018 and yes you are still being hacked”.
Hearing that ATMs have software that has not been updated since 2009 at best (if you are lucky) is ridiculous.
At this rate you people might as well start to bug your congressmen to make double verification obligatory. It doesn’t help that much but it does help.
“Now he’s going after Sears’ IP, meaning he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel.”
Those Sears patents and a cup of Starbucks will get you $5.00, Eddie.
Some nostalgic billionaire will pay millions for the Catalog rights just to say he owns the rights to The Sears Catalog.
Sears –
Haven’t been to one in about 2 years, since they sold me a crappy BBQ.
BonTon –
Haven’t been to one in decades, since I left PA.
SteinMart –
Haven’t been to one in over 10yrs, they sold ok things but not really a discounter, like they claim. May go to one now for the going out of business sale.
NineWest –
Other than flipflops haven’t bought a pair of women’s shoes in the last 10 yrs. Had to dig out my old boots this past month for the cold snap.
My point is that no one is going to miss these guys.
I won’t miss them either. About the only retailer I would miss is the grocery store. But…these articles beg the question as to whether this is Schumpeter’s creative destruction (i.e. shifting to online sales from brick and mortar) or signs of overall excess capacity. I tend towards the latter. Online retailers are a fraction of overall retail and even Amazon is putting money into physical retail space.
The ground has shifted and there is a general misalignment in markets. There is overcapacity and it not just too much stuff, but too much of the wrong stuff. Consumers are rejecting the cheap junk and the expensive junk too. The lack of real quality is evident in every sphere. Amazon gets a bad wrap for killing retail, but they don’t make the stuff, they only do a great job at getting it to the consumer.
The many people they employed will miss them greatly. Where they will find work should concern us.
I think our local Sears and becoming a Dave and Busters. The Dave in Busters down in Springfield VA must print cash. So busy, and the games are expensive to play and don’t last long since they’re mostly redemption and not conventional arcade games.
The textbook case of corporate vampirism, which B-schools will be certain to ignore while they train the next generation of asset strippers and looters.
My immediate reaction when Lampert bought the company a decade ago was, “This is a real estate play; he couldn’t care less about retail.”
Ah, yes, America, where “free enterprise” is the freedom to loot a nation’s patrimony and enrich yourself on the deepening misery of the poor and working class.
Oh, that, and monetizing people’s personal lives… and turning dark-skinned people in far away lands into pink mist…
What bugs me is the absolute faith that these jobs will all be replaced. There is no natural law in the cosmos that says that the general tendency of the loss of jobs in one sector must be met with equal or greater jobs in another. Past experiences is no guarantee of future performance. As far as I can see most blue collar jobs that have been lost since 1979 have been replaced, where and when they’ve been replaced, with inferior jobs. We’ve expanded the tech sector since then for the children of the top 10% but even middle management has taken a hit since the late 1970s. American social and political stability was built on the promises made in the New Deal and GI Bill era. Those promises no longer apply. Americans are extremely slowly coming around to understand that. The likely results should make us all pause.
These are shit stores. About time.
We need to change the bankruptcy laws to add a 20 year clawback provision for companies that load up an acquisition with debt to extract funds for themselves. We’d see much less of this abuse.