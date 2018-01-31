Rising US Rents Hide Double-Digit Drama on the Ground

Plunges and surges in the top 100 cities.
In San Francisco, the most expensive major rental market in the US, the median asking rent in January for one-bedroom apartments rose 2.7% year-over-year to $3,400, but is down 7.4% from the peak in October 2015. For two-bedroom apartments, rents fell 2.2% to $4,400 and are down 12% from the peak in October 2015.
These declines from head-spinner peaks, in a city where housing costs turned officially into a “housing crisis” years ago, are not much of a relief for renters and not yet a headache for landlords, but a sign that new supply from the construction boom – most of it higher end – is having an effect.
In New York City, the second most expensive major rental market, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments fell 1.4% from a year ago to $2,870 and is down 14.8% from the peak in March 2016. For two-bedrooms, it fell 1.2% to $3,280 and is down 17.6% from the peak in March 2016.
Those declines do not include incentives, such as “1 month free” or “2 months free,” which reduce the effective rent for the first year by 8% or 17%.
The data is based on asking rents in multifamily apartment buildings. Zumper gleans this data from active listings in cities across the country and aggregates it into its National Rent Report. The data does not include single-family houses and condos on the rental market. Unlike some other types of rent reports, this data includes asking rents from new construction.
Biggest trouble spots among the most expensive markets.
Honolulu, 11th most expensive rental market: 1-BR asking rents fell 4.6% year-over-year and plunged 22.5% from their peak in March 2015. 2-BR rents plunged 10.2% year-over-year and 25.4% from their peak in January 2015.
Chicago, 12th most expensive rental market: 1-BR rents plunged 14.4% year-over-year to $1,550; and 24.4% from the peak in October 2015. 2-BR rents plunged 13.8% year-over-year to $2,070; and 21.9% from their peak in September 2015.
Oakland, 7th most expensive rental market and once the destination for San Francisco’s rent refugees: 1-BR rents fell 0.5% year-over-year to 2,100 and are down 13.2% from the peak in April 2016. 2-BR rents are down 5.0% year-over-year and 16.0% from the peak in April 2016.
No metro among the 12 most expensive major rental markets set new highs in January. But double-digit year-over-year gains were booked in Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In this table, the shaded area indicates peak rents and the movements since then. Note the number of double-digit declines from the peaks:
Despite Seattle’s strong economy…
The median asking rent for one-bedrooms in Seattle is now down 6.2% from the peak in August and the median two-bedroom is down 9.4% from the peak in April 2016. Why?
Seattle faces an onslaught of supply. Nearly 12,000 apartment units were completed in 2017 in the metro area, just counting buildings with over 50 units. There are nearly 25,000 units under construction and an additional 35,000 units in the development pipeline. Nearly all of it is higher end. This does not even include smaller buildings or condos that might show up on the rental market [Once Hot Seattle Apartment Market Hit by Onslaught of Supply].
Other major cities – including New York City and San Francisco – have experienced similar construction booms of mostly of higher-end apartments.
But rents soar in many mid-tier metros.
In “mid-tier” metros – “mid-tier” in terms of the rent – asking rents are decidedly a mixed bag, plunging in some cities such as New Orleans (1BR rents -5.3%, 2BR rents -15.6%) but soaring in others. Here are some markets with double-digit year-over-year increases (1 BR and 2 BR apartments):
- Denver, CO (+13.9% and +13.0%)
- Baltimore, MD (+15.6% and +13.1%)
- Sacramento, CA (+15.5% and +11.7%)
- Salt Lake City, UT (+15.9% and +15.0%)
- Louisville, KY (+15.2% and +14.3%)
- Reno, NV (+15.1% and +14.3%)
The peculiar divergence phenomenon
Starting in November, a phenomenon became strongly apparent in the data: a divergence between 1-BR rents and 2-BR rents, with 1-BR rents rising faster or at least declining more slowly than 2-BR rents.
This is the case year-over-year in 9 of the 12 most expensive metros in the table above. For example, in San Francisco, one-bedrooms rose 2.7% year-over-year while two-bedrooms fell 2.2% year-over-year. And it was the case in 68 of the 100 most expensive rental markets (table below).
In other words, starting in November, on average, the one-bedroom rental market has become hotter or at least “less cold,” depending on the city, than the two-bedroom market.
According to the Zumper National Rent Price Index, the median one-bedroom asking rent across the US soared 7.6% in November year-over-year, 9.9% in December, and 8.8% in January, while two-bedroom rents were rising about 2.5% over the same period. The blue line (1-BR year-over-year rent increase) shows this phenomenon:
Below is Zumper’s list of the top 100 most expensive rental markets and their median asking rents. You can look for a specific city by using the search function in your browser:
|City
|1 BR Rent
|Y/Y %
|2 BR Rent
|Y/Y %
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|$3,400
|2.7%
|$4,400
|-2.2%
|2
|New York, NY
|$2,870
|-1.4%
|$3,280
|-1.2%
|3
|San Jose, CA
|$2,460
|9.8%
|$2,780
|3.7%
|4
|Boston, MA
|$2,300
|0.9%
|$2,700
|3.4%
|5
|Washington, DC
|$2,280
|14.6%
|$2,950
|12.2%
|6
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,220
|11.0%
|$3,200
|10.3%
|7
|Oakland, CA
|$2,100
|-0.5%
|$2,470
|-5.0%
|8
|Seattle, WA
|$1,830
|2.2%
|$2,400
|-2.8%
|9
|Miami, FL
|$1,770
|-1.7%
|$2,450
|-2.0%
|10
|San Diego, CA
|$1,710
|6.9%
|$2,250
|2.3%
|11
|Honolulu, HI
|$1,650
|-4.6%
|$2,200
|-10.2%
|12
|Chicago, IL
|$1,550
|-14.4%
|$2,070
|-13.8%
|13
|Long Beach, CA
|$1,500
|11.1%
|$1,930
|4.3%
|14
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$1,450
|-3.3%
|$1,840
|-2.1%
|15
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,430
|6.7%
|$1,850
|9.5%
|16
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,400
|2.2%
|$1,500
|0.0%
|16
|Providence, RI
|$1,400
|-6.7%
|$1,440
|-4.0%
|18
|Denver, CO
|$1,390
|13.9%
|$1,820
|13.0%
|19
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,340
|11.7%
|$2,160
|-8.1%
|20
|Portland, OR
|$1,330
|-5.0%
|$1,600
|-0.6%
|21
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,320
|0.8%
|$1,760
|-3.3%
|22
|Dallas, TX
|$1,300
|0.8%
|$1,710
|0.0%
|23
|Nashville, TN
|$1,290
|5.7%
|$1,400
|6.1%
|24
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,260
|15.6%
|$1,470
|13.1%
|25
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,240
|-13.3%
|$1,410
|-15.6%
|26
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,200
|6.2%
|$1,240
|3.3%
|26
|Houston, TX
|$1,200
|0.8%
|$1,480
|-0.7%
|26
|Madison, WI
|$1,200
|0.0%
|$1,320
|-1.5%
|29
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,190
|15.5%
|$1,340
|11.7%
|30
|Irving, TX
|$1,160
|9.4%
|$1,410
|8.5%
|31
|Austin, TX
|$1,150
|1.8%
|$1,450
|1.4%
|31
|Plano, TX
|$1,150
|9.5%
|$1,500
|5.6%
|33
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,140
|15.2%
|$1,340
|8.1%
|34
|Orlando, FL
|$1,130
|13.0%
|$1,300
|8.3%
|35
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,110
|13.3%
|$1,200
|4.3%
|36
|Tampa, FL
|$1,100
|10.0%
|$1,290
|7.5%
|37
|Henderson, NV
|$1,090
|11.2%
|$1,190
|8.2%
|38
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,060
|14.0%
|$1,200
|6.2%
|39
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,050
|-8.7%
|$1,250
|-2.3%
|40
|Newark, NJ
|$1,040
|8.3%
|$1,200
|0.0%
|41
|Aurora, CO
|$1,030
|3.0%
|$1,320
|-0.8%
|42
|Richmond, VA
|$1,020
|8.5%
|$1,160
|14.9%
|43
|Durham, NC
|$990
|6.5%
|$1,120
|6.7%
|43
|Fort Worth, TX
|$990
|7.6%
|$1,210
|10.0%
|43
|Jacksonville, FL
|$990
|15.1%
|$1,050
|1.9%
|46
|St Petersburg, FL
|$980
|15.3%
|$1,470
|8.9%
|47
|Raleigh, NC
|$970
|2.1%
|$1,150
|4.5%
|48
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$950
|15.9%
|$1,230
|15.0%
|49
|Chesapeake, VA
|$940
|3.3%
|$1,200
|4.3%
|49
|Syracuse, NY
|$940
|13.3%
|$990
|4.2%
|51
|Phoenix, AZ
|$930
|10.7%
|$1,100
|6.8%
|52
|Louisville, KY
|$910
|15.2%
|$960
|14.3%
|53
|Anchorage, AK
|$900
|-3.2%
|$1,100
|-4.3%
|53
|Buffalo, NY
|$900
|-4.3%
|$1,050
|-11.0%
|53
|Kansas City, MO
|$900
|3.4%
|$980
|6.5%
|56
|Fresno, CA
|$890
|4.7%
|$1,000
|2.0%
|56
|Las Vegas, NV
|$890
|14.1%
|$1,000
|6.4%
|58
|Boise, ID
|$870
|8.7%
|$950
|0.0%
|58
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$870
|6.1%
|$1,080
|10.2%
|58
|Mesa, AZ
|$870
|13.0%
|$940
|2.2%
|61
|Milwaukee, WI
|$850
|9.0%
|$900
|1.1%
|61
|San Antonio, TX
|$850
|-5.6%
|$1,080
|-6.1%
|63
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$840
|5.0%
|$1,020
|1.0%
|63
|Omaha, NE
|$840
|13.5%
|$910
|4.6%
|63
|Reno, NV
|$840
|15.1%
|$1,200
|14.3%
|66
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$820
|-1.2%
|$900
|-8.2%
|67
|Glendale, AZ
|$770
|11.6%
|$860
|0.0%
|67
|Rochester, NY
|$770
|11.6%
|$930
|9.4%
|69
|Bakersfield, CA
|$760
|8.6%
|$870
|7.4%
|69
|Chattanooga, TN
|$760
|11.8%
|$800
|8.1%
|69
|Laredo, TX
|$760
|-6.2%
|$900
|-6.3%
|72
|Cincinnati, OH
|$750
|5.6%
|$970
|5.4%
|72
|Knoxville, TN
|$750
|11.9%
|$830
|6.4%
|72
|Lexington, KY
|$750
|-5.1%
|$930
|0.0%
|75
|Arlington, TX
|$720
|5.9%
|$960
|7.9%
|76
|Cleveland, OH
|$710
|10.9%
|$750
|4.2%
|76
|Des Moines, IA
|$710
|-14.5%
|$750
|-14.8%
|76
|Tucson, AZ
|$710
|12.7%
|$840
|7.7%
|76
|Winston Salem, NC
|$710
|-2.7%
|$760
|1.3%
|80
|Norfolk, VA
|$700
|6.1%
|$900
|2.3%
|80
|Spokane, WA
|$700
|6.1%
|$870
|8.7%
|82
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$690
|13.1%
|$750
|0.0%
|83
|Augusta, GA
|$680
|3.0%
|$790
|-1.3%
|83
|Greensboro, NC
|$680
|7.9%
|$790
|5.3%
|83
|St Louis, MO
|$680
|-6.8%
|$1,000
|0.0%
|83
|Tallahassee, FL
|$680
|4.6%
|$800
|5.3%
|87
|Indianapolis, IN
|$650
|14.0%
|$730
|10.6%
|88
|Memphis, TN
|$640
|10.3%
|$690
|15.0%
|89
|El Paso, TX
|$630
|0.0%
|$740
|-2.6%
|90
|Columbus, OH
|$610
|-3.2%
|$950
|0.0%
|90
|Lincoln, NE
|$610
|-15.3%
|$810
|-5.8%
|92
|Albuquerque, NM
|$600
|-3.2%
|$800
|1.3%
|92
|Tulsa, OK
|$600
|9.1%
|$740
|1.4%
|94
|Toledo, OH
|$570
|14.0%
|$630
|12.5%
|95
|Shreveport, LA
|$560
|-3.4%
|$640
|-8.6%
|96
|Lubbock, TX
|$550
|0.0%
|$700
|2.9%
|96
|Wichita, KS
|$550
|7.8%
|$670
|6.3%
|98
|Detroit, MI
|$540
|-1.8%
|$630
|-3.1%
|99
|Akron, OH
|$530
|0.0%
|$660
|1.5%
|100
|Fort Wayne, IN
|$490
|2.1%
|$580
|1.8%
It looks like flyover country is getting a taste of what the coasts have had to deal with since 2011..People generally don’t notice when rents are falling because most are locked into lease and the new-to-renting are still going to be shocked at the asking prices. But everyone is aware when rent prices go up dreading the day their lease expires and how much will their rent increase be because everyone knows, including the landlord, it will just be cheaper for the tenant to pay up rather than go through the considerable costs of moving.
I haven’t heard anything yet from friends if they’ve noticed a softening in the market in Seattle but have heard from those with businesses with office and craft spaces that they’re giving up their apts. to live in their shops..
This is getting to a point where a very large percentage of renters in the US is spending perhaps more than 50% of their disposable income on their rent.
I’d be interested to see for many Americans:
Wages – Taxes – Health insurance – Rent – Transportation – Food = What’s left?
For many, that’s probably in the red.
What is causing LA and the Washington DC area to boom? They seem to be seeing sustains in growth here.
The prices can’t drop soon enough, and they won’t. It’s inhuman to make a commodity, versus a home, out of shelter. I have no respect for those who invest in Apartments, banking on an increase in property values versus wages, which have been in decline for decades, to suck the life out of their tenants while finger wagging about how it’s irresponsible to mortgage a home one can’t really afford.
Horridly, I’m guessing that the Edgar G Robinson, Soylent Green moment is coming soon, as many increasingly cannot afford apartments, let alone houses; No matter how hard they work/worked in life. I’d also guess that California will be the first ugly state to legalize voluntary suicide due to poverty alone. I would bet that some have joked about it behind closed doors in Sacramento for quite some time now given the last blockade of Rent Control.
Horrifying and sickening.