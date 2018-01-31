Rising US Rents Hide Double-Digit Drama on the Ground

Plunges and surges in the top 100 cities.

In San Francisco, the most expensive major rental market in the US, the median asking rent in January for one-bedroom apartments rose 2.7% year-over-year to $3,400, but is down 7.4% from the peak in October 2015. For two-bedroom apartments, rents fell 2.2% to $4,400 and are down 12% from the peak in October 2015.

These declines from head-spinner peaks, in a city where housing costs turned officially into a “housing crisis” years ago, are not much of a relief for renters and not yet a headache for landlords, but a sign that new supply from the construction boom – most of it higher end – is having an effect.

In New York City, the second most expensive major rental market, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments fell 1.4% from a year ago to $2,870 and is down 14.8% from the peak in March 2016. For two-bedrooms, it fell 1.2% to $3,280 and is down 17.6% from the peak in March 2016.

Those declines do not include incentives, such as “1 month free” or “2 months free,” which reduce the effective rent for the first year by 8% or 17%.

The data is based on asking rents in multifamily apartment buildings. Zumper gleans this data from active listings in cities across the country and aggregates it into its National Rent Report. The data does not include single-family houses and condos on the rental market. Unlike some other types of rent reports, this data includes asking rents from new construction.

Biggest trouble spots among the most expensive markets.

Honolulu, 11th most expensive rental market: 1-BR asking rents fell 4.6% year-over-year and plunged 22.5% from their peak in March 2015. 2-BR rents plunged 10.2% year-over-year and 25.4% from their peak in January 2015.

Chicago, 12th most expensive rental market: 1-BR rents plunged 14.4% year-over-year to $1,550; and 24.4% from the peak in October 2015. 2-BR rents plunged 13.8% year-over-year to $2,070; and 21.9% from their peak in September 2015.

Oakland, 7th most expensive rental market and once the destination for San Francisco’s rent refugees: 1-BR rents fell 0.5% year-over-year to 2,100 and are down 13.2% from the peak in April 2016. 2-BR rents are down 5.0% year-over-year and 16.0% from the peak in April 2016.

No metro among the 12 most expensive major rental markets set new highs in January. But double-digit year-over-year gains were booked in Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In this table, the shaded area indicates peak rents and the movements since then. Note the number of double-digit declines from the peaks:

Despite Seattle’s strong economy…

The median asking rent for one-bedrooms in Seattle is now down 6.2% from the peak in August and the median two-bedroom is down 9.4% from the peak in April 2016. Why?

Seattle faces an onslaught of supply. Nearly 12,000 apartment units were completed in 2017 in the metro area, just counting buildings with over 50 units. There are nearly 25,000 units under construction and an additional 35,000 units in the development pipeline. Nearly all of it is higher end. This does not even include smaller buildings or condos that might show up on the rental market [Once Hot Seattle Apartment Market Hit by Onslaught of Supply].

Other major cities – including New York City and San Francisco – have experienced similar construction booms of mostly of higher-end apartments.

But rents soar in many mid-tier metros.

In “mid-tier” metros – “mid-tier” in terms of the rent – asking rents are decidedly a mixed bag, plunging in some cities such as New Orleans (1BR rents -5.3%, 2BR rents -15.6%) but soaring in others. Here are some markets with double-digit year-over-year increases (1 BR and 2 BR apartments):

Denver, CO (+13.9% and +13.0%)

Baltimore, MD (+15.6% and +13.1%)

Sacramento, CA (+15.5% and +11.7%)

Salt Lake City, UT (+15.9% and +15.0%)

Louisville, KY (+15.2% and +14.3%)

Reno, NV (+15.1% and +14.3%)

The peculiar divergence phenomenon

Starting in November, a phenomenon became strongly apparent in the data: a divergence between 1-BR rents and 2-BR rents, with 1-BR rents rising faster or at least declining more slowly than 2-BR rents.

This is the case year-over-year in 9 of the 12 most expensive metros in the table above. For example, in San Francisco, one-bedrooms rose 2.7% year-over-year while two-bedrooms fell 2.2% year-over-year. And it was the case in 68 of the 100 most expensive rental markets (table below).

In other words, starting in November, on average, the one-bedroom rental market has become hotter or at least “less cold,” depending on the city, than the two-bedroom market.

According to the Zumper National Rent Price Index, the median one-bedroom asking rent across the US soared 7.6% in November year-over-year, 9.9% in December, and 8.8% in January, while two-bedroom rents were rising about 2.5% over the same period. The blue line (1-BR year-over-year rent increase) shows this phenomenon:

Below is Zumper’s list of the top 100 most expensive rental markets and their median asking rents. You can look for a specific city by using the search function in your browser:

City 1 BR Rent Y/Y % 2 BR Rent Y/Y % 1 San Francisco, CA $3,400 2.7% $4,400 -2.2% 2 New York, NY $2,870 -1.4% $3,280 -1.2% 3 San Jose, CA $2,460 9.8% $2,780 3.7% 4 Boston, MA $2,300 0.9% $2,700 3.4% 5 Washington, DC $2,280 14.6% $2,950 12.2% 6 Los Angeles, CA $2,220 11.0% $3,200 10.3% 7 Oakland, CA $2,100 -0.5% $2,470 -5.0% 8 Seattle, WA $1,830 2.2% $2,400 -2.8% 9 Miami, FL $1,770 -1.7% $2,450 -2.0% 10 San Diego, CA $1,710 6.9% $2,250 2.3% 11 Honolulu, HI $1,650 -4.6% $2,200 -10.2% 12 Chicago, IL $1,550 -14.4% $2,070 -13.8% 13 Long Beach, CA $1,500 11.1% $1,930 4.3% 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL $1,450 -3.3% $1,840 -2.1% 15 Atlanta, GA $1,430 6.7% $1,850 9.5% 16 Philadelphia, PA $1,400 2.2% $1,500 0.0% 16 Providence, RI $1,400 -6.7% $1,440 -4.0% 18 Denver, CO $1,390 13.9% $1,820 13.0% 19 Scottsdale, AZ $1,340 11.7% $2,160 -8.1% 20 Portland, OR $1,330 -5.0% $1,600 -0.6% 21 Minneapolis, MN $1,320 0.8% $1,760 -3.3% 22 Dallas, TX $1,300 0.8% $1,710 0.0% 23 Nashville, TN $1,290 5.7% $1,400 6.1% 24 Baltimore, MD $1,260 15.6% $1,470 13.1% 25 New Orleans, LA $1,240 -13.3% $1,410 -15.6% 26 Charlotte, NC $1,200 6.2% $1,240 3.3% 26 Houston, TX $1,200 0.8% $1,480 -0.7% 26 Madison, WI $1,200 0.0% $1,320 -1.5% 29 Sacramento, CA $1,190 15.5% $1,340 11.7% 30 Irving, TX $1,160 9.4% $1,410 8.5% 31 Austin, TX $1,150 1.8% $1,450 1.4% 31 Plano, TX $1,150 9.5% $1,500 5.6% 33 Gilbert, AZ $1,140 15.2% $1,340 8.1% 34 Orlando, FL $1,130 13.0% $1,300 8.3% 35 Virginia Beach, VA $1,110 13.3% $1,200 4.3% 36 Tampa, FL $1,100 10.0% $1,290 7.5% 37 Henderson, NV $1,090 11.2% $1,190 8.2% 38 Chandler, AZ $1,060 14.0% $1,200 6.2% 39 Pittsburgh, PA $1,050 -8.7% $1,250 -2.3% 40 Newark, NJ $1,040 8.3% $1,200 0.0% 41 Aurora, CO $1,030 3.0% $1,320 -0.8% 42 Richmond, VA $1,020 8.5% $1,160 14.9% 43 Durham, NC $990 6.5% $1,120 6.7% 43 Fort Worth, TX $990 7.6% $1,210 10.0% 43 Jacksonville, FL $990 15.1% $1,050 1.9% 46 St Petersburg, FL $980 15.3% $1,470 8.9% 47 Raleigh, NC $970 2.1% $1,150 4.5% 48 Salt Lake City, UT $950 15.9% $1,230 15.0% 49 Chesapeake, VA $940 3.3% $1,200 4.3% 49 Syracuse, NY $940 13.3% $990 4.2% 51 Phoenix, AZ $930 10.7% $1,100 6.8% 52 Louisville, KY $910 15.2% $960 14.3% 53 Anchorage, AK $900 -3.2% $1,100 -4.3% 53 Buffalo, NY $900 -4.3% $1,050 -11.0% 53 Kansas City, MO $900 3.4% $980 6.5% 56 Fresno, CA $890 4.7% $1,000 2.0% 56 Las Vegas, NV $890 14.1% $1,000 6.4% 58 Boise, ID $870 8.7% $950 0.0% 58 Corpus Christi, TX $870 6.1% $1,080 10.2% 58 Mesa, AZ $870 13.0% $940 2.2% 61 Milwaukee, WI $850 9.0% $900 1.1% 61 San Antonio, TX $850 -5.6% $1,080 -6.1% 63 Colorado Springs, CO $840 5.0% $1,020 1.0% 63 Omaha, NE $840 13.5% $910 4.6% 63 Reno, NV $840 15.1% $1,200 14.3% 66 Baton Rouge, LA $820 -1.2% $900 -8.2% 67 Glendale, AZ $770 11.6% $860 0.0% 67 Rochester, NY $770 11.6% $930 9.4% 69 Bakersfield, CA $760 8.6% $870 7.4% 69 Chattanooga, TN $760 11.8% $800 8.1% 69 Laredo, TX $760 -6.2% $900 -6.3% 72 Cincinnati, OH $750 5.6% $970 5.4% 72 Knoxville, TN $750 11.9% $830 6.4% 72 Lexington, KY $750 -5.1% $930 0.0% 75 Arlington, TX $720 5.9% $960 7.9% 76 Cleveland, OH $710 10.9% $750 4.2% 76 Des Moines, IA $710 -14.5% $750 -14.8% 76 Tucson, AZ $710 12.7% $840 7.7% 76 Winston Salem, NC $710 -2.7% $760 1.3% 80 Norfolk, VA $700 6.1% $900 2.3% 80 Spokane, WA $700 6.1% $870 8.7% 82 Oklahoma City, OK $690 13.1% $750 0.0% 83 Augusta, GA $680 3.0% $790 -1.3% 83 Greensboro, NC $680 7.9% $790 5.3% 83 St Louis, MO $680 -6.8% $1,000 0.0% 83 Tallahassee, FL $680 4.6% $800 5.3% 87 Indianapolis, IN $650 14.0% $730 10.6% 88 Memphis, TN $640 10.3% $690 15.0% 89 El Paso, TX $630 0.0% $740 -2.6% 90 Columbus, OH $610 -3.2% $950 0.0% 90 Lincoln, NE $610 -15.3% $810 -5.8% 92 Albuquerque, NM $600 -3.2% $800 1.3% 92 Tulsa, OK $600 9.1% $740 1.4% 94 Toledo, OH $570 14.0% $630 12.5% 95 Shreveport, LA $560 -3.4% $640 -8.6% 96 Lubbock, TX $550 0.0% $700 2.9% 96 Wichita, KS $550 7.8% $670 6.3% 98 Detroit, MI $540 -1.8% $630 -3.1% 99 Akron, OH $530 0.0% $660 1.5% 100 Fort Wayne, IN $490 2.1% $580 1.8%

