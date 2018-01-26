Fannie Mae, the Goldman Goose that Keeps Laying Eggs

Why is Fannie Mae offering Goldman Sachs et al. such fat margins on defaulted mortgages?
By Wildfry, currently in Hong Kong.
Much of the attention on Fannie Mae has been focused on the potential merger with Freddie Mac; the repayments on the Treasury’s $187 billion of senior preferred stock; and the new equity cushion concession to ensure that the accounting loss in 2017, triggered by the new tax law, does not force Fannie Mae to draw on its funding lines with the Treasury Department.
But even as Fannie Mae’s exposure to mortgage backed securities (MBS) has grown to over $3 trillion, it has quietly taken its portfolio of directly held mortgages from $789 billion at the end of 2010 to $236 billion by November 2017 under a mandate from the FHA:
Banks have been focused on offloading their non-performing mortgages (home owner is three months or more past due). Their main driver has been the capital coverage ratios stipulated by Basel III on any portfolio with non-performing assets.
Fannie Mae’s mortgage sales, by contrast, have been a mixed bag of performing and non-performing pools. But a large proportion of the sales have been from its non-performing book. Present at the trough are the usual suspects: Goldman Sachs, Lone Star Funds, and Bayview Asset Management.
Why are these large fund managers lining up to buy non-performing mortgages?
The answer lies in the steep discount to BPO (Broker Price Opinion of the value of a property) that Fannie Mae is getting. This combined with 90% gearing available to the funds, without offering collateral, in securitized bond coupons at 2.5% to 3.5%. These combine to provide handsome returns, with average internal rates of return (IRR) of 20%-25% with very low risk.
The Funds bid for pools of between 1,000 and 3,000 non-performing home mortgages across the US, sold by Fannie Mae at regular auctions. Winning bidders in 2016 and 2017 have been securing the blocks of mortgages at a low 60% of BPO. This is particularly surprising as the auctions are occurring in a housing market that has seen growth in every quarter of this period.
Funds then have to go through the usual process of refinancing or repossessing the houses. The former taking an average of 9 months and the later 30 months. All of this is outsourced to state-accredited agents, for a standard fee which equates to between 10% and 20% of BPO. The funds are then able to either sell the refinanced mortgage as a performing loan, or sell the house itself.
Again, the risks are low. In a flat housing market the funds will make 20%-25% IRRs. In a rising market the return will be greater. A major collapse in the housing market would be required to see these funds hurting.
So the real question should be: Why is Fannie Mae, a quasi-governmental entity, offering the likes of Goldman such fat margins to perform, on its behalf, what is essentially outsourced work?
The state-accredited agents for the repossession process are available to Fannie Mae, as are those that negotiate refinanced mortgages at reduced rates. They are the same people Goldman would use. Securitized bonds would also be available for the duration of either process. Is it that Fannie Mae doesn’t want to dirty their hands with the ugly process of reprocessing houses? It would be uncomfortable when it was set up as a government entity to encourage affordable homeownership, and so, seems likely.
Looking at this question from the other side, why are some of the buyers not bidding 70% of BPO and scooping up all the auctions? This would still provide mid-teen returns which, in today’s low interest/high risk environment, are still attractive, as they include real bricks-and-mortar collateral. Could there be some collusion on these auctions by the bidders? This also seems likely.
The auctions are in a one-bid system, which does not allow bidders to keep bidding until the highest bid wins. Each bidder has one shot. The selection of this process suggests even the possibility of collusion between Fannie Mae and the bidders themselves as it does not ensure the highest price for the seller.
The murky waters of quasi-governmental organizations still provide excellent hunting grounds for bottom feeders with the right contacts to make billions from millions of homeowners who expected to flip homes before their 2-year introductory interest period expired in those heady years before 2008. By Wildfry.
” …still provide excellent hunting grounds for bottom feeders with the right contacts to make billions from millions…” – article
Bottom feeders are found in all niches. I even bought one for my aquarium.
Dah, it’s obvious. It’s because the CEO of Fannie is expecting to go to Goldman afterwards.
Such an obvious ploy.
>>The auctions are in a one-bid system, which does not allow bidders to keep bidding until the highest bid wins.
This is the key observation. Wow, what a scam that is. Much easier to collude and rig the price if everyone just submits a one-and-done bid. A live auction is the only way to ensure that the mortgage owners (citizen taxpayer) get a fair price. Excellent article.
A good piece throwing light on a shadowy area. Especially interesting is the one- bid so called ‘auction.’
Check to see if winners alternate: ‘Why fight each other, you pick off one on the cheap, then I get one’.
Information about some of the sales of mortgage bundles can be found at this webpage and the links below it.
http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/funding-the-market/npl/index.html
The taxpayers must be thankful these gifted price-gouging criminal enterprise house flipping rent seekers are showing up to the feeding trough.
So who wants this stuff? Goldman at least has the deep pockets, if the mortgage market blows up. And where does Goldman gets those deep pockets? They rehypothecate their investors assets, and that’s really nothing new. They have always used investors holdings to provide margin to sell puts, which if you ever tried that you would appreciate the difference between the rules for the retail investor and the institution.
Wolf, I enjoyed your article.
I do have to admit that my grasp of your entire argument was murky the first time I read through it. Your readers may not be as savy with the economic jargon as you are. I had to go offsite and do some digging into IRR and gearing. I could imagine newer readers would also struggle with other concepts as well.
This is just a suggestion, bit maybe it might be worthwhile to link these terms with a small window that gives a small description of the concept. Most people who will stumble upon WolfStreet probably won’t know what a senior preferred stock or capital coverage ratios are
I am still beleaguered what the concessions were to the equity concessions and how these reinforce your point. And the line “does not force Fannie Mae to draw on its funding lines” left me asking isn’t that how things are suppose to work.
I think sometimes you look back and think the readership is right behind you, when you have lapped them a few times. Most times you explain things pretty well, but these occasional articles only get five comments as most people are probably scratching their heads.
Wolf,
An example of the validity of this article.
in 2015 my brother and I tried to buy a 1bed 1bath in Culver City, LA from a short saler. Price in the $300k. Seller was eager, agent very accommodating, bank refused to let go for selling price. They expected a bidding war to increase it, but that didn’t materialise and pressured us to increase our bid anyway. When we didn’t bite, bank just refused, no reason given. Four months later house was sold for $225k in an auction to a Blackstone subsidiary.
Why would the bank take such a loss?
So started looking at the auction process. Talk about sleazy sales. Not only is it a one-bid-system. Most auctions are held at a small room within/or predominantly on the steps of a court house. The seller, mentions the property name and price from a list. People submit bids, winner hands the full amount “undisclosed” in the form of a check, there live, on practically what is a “street corner” to a stranger. What normal person would feel comfortable handing a $200-600k check to what is essentially, a stranger? in this day and age, to keep a closed circuit system like that is purely for insiders.
I know its just one example, so maybe i’m stretching its validity, but it was this particular experience that awoke us to finance and eventually lead us to wolfstreet. Always a silver lining =)
How is this website not referenced on the front page of WSJ daily, boggles my mind. We’ve been tracking Bloomberg/wjs news, and wolf, they are lagging you by at least 6 months in most of the topics you pick.