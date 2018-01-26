End of the 9-Year Rental Housing Boom?

Since the Financial Crisis, the number of renters surged at a blistering pace, and renters became a majority in 42 cities, but the trend has now reversed.
The number of people living in rented housing in the US has surged by 23 million over the past 10 years. This is the period of the includes the Housing Bust. But the number of people living in owner-occupied homes (“homeowners”) inched up only by 679,000.
Over the same period, the total US population has increased by 23.7 million. In other words, the growth in the renter population absorbed nearly the entire growth in the population.
In 2006, of the 100 largest cities, only 20 had a higher renter population than owner population. Ten years later, 42 cities do.
Of the top 100 cities, only three experienced a decrease in rentership rate: Anchorage, AK (-1.3%), Irving, TX (-2.5%) and Winston-Salem, NC (-3.6%). The other 97 cities all experienced an increase in rentership rates, according to a report by RentCafé, based on data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
The list below shows the 25 cities where the rentership rate has increased the fastest from 2006 to 2016. Gilbert, AZ, is number one. Its rentership rate grew by 53.4%. But Gilbert is special. While the absolute number of renters in Gilbert surged over the decade, the city’s overall population experienced a spectacular boom, and the number of homeowners surged too, and the rentership rate, at 30.6%, remains the second lowest of the top 100 cities, though it grew the fastest.
By contrast, Toledo is number five on this list. In 2006, its rentership rate was 38.3%. Over the past 10 years, the rate grew by 31.3% to reach 50.3%. But Toledo’s overall population declined over the period, which helped boost the rentership rate.
The cities in the list are in order of how fast their rentership rates grew (right column). Even for number 25, Baton Rouge, the rentership rate still grew by over 22%!
|City and State
|Renter Population 2016
|Owner Population 2016
|Renter Share 2016
|Renter Share Growth from 2006 to 2016
|1
|Gilbert, AZ
|72,346
|164,311
|30.6%
|53.4%
|2
|Plano, TX
|96,503
|188,625
|33.8%
|40.0%
|3
|St. Petersburg, FL
|101,539
|153,457
|39.8%
|39.4%
|4
|North Las Vegas, NV
|109,445
|127,218
|46.2%
|38.5%
|5
|Toledo, OH
|136,452
|134,621
|50.3%
|31.3%
|6
|Fremont, CA
|97,391
|134,143
|42.1%
|31.0%
|7
|Virginia Beach, VA
|165,246
|276,598
|37.4%
|30.9%
|8
|Mesa, AZ
|197,885
|282,946
|41.2%
|30.1%
|9
|Glendale, AZ
|108,691
|133,269
|44.9%
|30.0%
|10
|Colorado Springs, CO
|184,836
|272,696
|40.4%
|29.2%
|11
|Chesapeake, VA
|64,156
|168,265
|27.6%
|28.6%
|12
|St. Paul, MN
|140,288
|153,368
|47.8%
|27.6%
|13
|Memphis, TN
|360,449
|275,938
|56.6%
|27.0%
|14
|Charlotte, NC
|380,889
|448,459
|45.9%
|26.9%
|15
|Tampa, FL
|184,029
|181,627
|50.3%
|26.8%
|16
|Hialeah, FL
|128,135
|106,234
|54.7%
|26.5%
|17
|Jacksonville, FL
|366,649
|492,838
|42.7%
|26.4%
|18
|Stockton, CA
|160,957
|139,493
|53.6%
|26.2%
|19
|Honolulu, HI
|189,690
|148,736
|56.1%
|25.7%
|20
|Anaheim, CA
|200,424
|146,001
|57.9%
|25.1%
|21
|Garland, TX
|96,819
|137,073
|41.4%
|24.7%
|22
|Las Vegas, NV
|289,577
|335,451
|46.3%
|24.7%
|23
|Irvine, CA
|128,547
|130,084
|49.7%
|23.2%
|24
|Chandler, AZ
|93,596
|153,041
|37.9%
|22.6%
|25
|Baton Rouge, LA
|113,888
|105,220
|52.0%
|22.4%
Why is New York City not in this list?
With 5.4 million renters, the City’s rentership rate is 65%. But given the gargantuan size of the rental market, even the massive increase over the past ten years of nearly 440,000 renters – more than the entire renting population in Boston – raised the rentership rate by only 4.5%.
RentCafé’s report also found that the overall population shrank in 12 of the top 100 cities. In eight of them – Toledo, Honolulu, Santa Ana, Baltimore, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Chicago – the ownership population took the entire hit, while the number of renters actually increased.
In Detroit, even the renter population decreased 2%, but this was “trivial compared to the 30% setback” that the homeowner population experienced over the decade, according to RentCafé.
The table below shows the top 100 cities in order of their rentership rates (second column from the right). Note that in Newark, Jersey City, Miami, New York City, and Boston, around two-thirds or more of the population lives in rental homes. In the top 42 cities, over 50% of the population lives in rental homes.
Use the search function in your browser to find a city. After you’re finished with the table, move to the section under it where we get into why this shift has happened, where it goes from here, and what it means.
|City and State
|Renter Population 2016
|Owner Population 2016
|Renter Share 2016
|Renter Share Change 2006 vs. 2016
|1
|Newark, NJ
|199,659
|68,905
|74.3%
|3.0%
|2
|Jersey, NJ
|184,156
|77,365
|70.4%
|10.7%
|3
|Miami, FL
|301,082
|141,798
|68.0%
|9.9%
|4
|New York City, NY
|5,441,635
|2,919,054
|65.1%
|4.5%
|5
|Boston, MA
|397,187
|226,302
|63.7%
|8.7%
|6
|Orlando, FL
|172,592
|102,510
|62.7%
|6.9%
|7
|Long Beach, CA
|283,183
|178,350
|61.4%
|9.8%
|8
|Los Angeles, CA
|2,365,634
|1,525,562
|60.8%
|6.2%
|9
|Cincinnati, OH
|170,480
|115,623
|59.6%
|11.8%
|10
|Oakland, CA
|243,423
|169,939
|58.9%
|11.5%
|11
|Norfolk, VA
|127,876
|90,720
|58.5%
|12.7%
|12
|Washington, DC
|375,005
|266,396
|58.5%
|11.5%
|13
|Buffalo, NY
|144,967
|102,971
|58.5%
|9.7%
|14
|Richmond, VA
|123,233
|88,602
|58.2%
|9.1%
|15
|Anaheim, CA
|200,424
|146,001
|57.9%
|25.1%
|16
|Milwaukee, WI
|332,579
|245,681
|57.5%
|14.0%
|17
|Memphis, TN
|360,449
|275,938
|56.6%
|27.0%
|18
|Santa Ana, CA
|186,433
|142,907
|56.6%
|17.5%
|19
|Irving, TX
|134,111
|102,753
|56.6%
|-2.5%
|20
|Atlanta, GA
|247,656
|192,525
|56.3%
|11.9%
|21
|San Francisco, CA
|478,400
|371,683
|56.3%
|4.2%
|22
|Honolulu, HI
|189,690
|148,736
|56.1%
|25.7%
|23
|Cleveland, OH
|208,887
|164,081
|56.0%
|16.3%
|24
|Columbus, OH
|462,144
|376,953
|55.1%
|17.5%
|25
|Hialeah, FL
|128,135
|106,234
|54.7%
|26.5%
|26
|Dallas, TX
|711,919
|589,813
|54.7%
|9.3%
|27
|San Bernardino, CA
|110,871
|94,581
|54.0%
|12.2%
|28
|Houston, TX
|1,221,467
|1,050,555
|53.8%
|6.6%
|29
|Stockton, CA
|160,957
|139,493
|53.6%
|26.2%
|30
|San Diego, CA
|730,393
|637,809
|53.4%
|11.4%
|31
|Baltimore, MD
|310,975
|281,290
|52.5%
|15.4%
|32
|Reno, NV
|125,778
|114,134
|52.4%
|9.7%
|33
|Fresno, CA
|268,792
|245,102
|52.3%
|7.6%
|34
|Baton Rouge, LA
|113,888
|105,220
|52.0%
|22.4%
|35
|Detroit, MI
|342,877
|316,126
|52.0%
|17.4%
|36
|St. Louis, MO
|156,218
|144,679
|51.9%
|14.6%
|37
|Chicago, IL
|1,357,704
|1,287,263
|51.3%
|8.5%
|38
|Austin, TX
|475,240
|451,205
|51.3%
|5.9%
|39
|Minneapolis, MN
|200,748
|195,277
|50.7%
|13.9%
|40
|Toledo, OH
|136,452
|134,621
|50.3%
|31.3%
|41
|Tampa, FL
|184,029
|181,627
|50.3%
|26.8%
|42
|Sacramento, CA
|244,394
|241,919
|50.3%
|11.0%
|43
|Irvine, CA
|128,547
|130,084
|49.7%
|23.2%
|44
|Durham, NC
|125,652
|127,119
|49.7%
|0.7%
|45
|New Orleans, LA
|185,353
|189,495
|49.4%
|5.5%
|46
|Pittsburgh, PA
|137,349
|142,279
|49.1%
|18.0%
|47
|Greensboro, NC
|133,548
|139,261
|49.0%
|11.0%
|48
|Tulsa, OK
|193,563
|203,204
|48.8%
|11.3%
|49
|Seattle, WA
|330,968
|350,884
|48.5%
|13.6%
|50
|Lubbock, TX
|116,221
|124,643
|48.3%
|15.7%
|51
|St. Paul, MN
|140,288
|153,368
|47.80%
|27.60%
|52
|Raleigh, NC
|209,715
|229,051
|47.80%
|9.40%
|53
|Denver, CO
|320,149
|359,158
|47.10%
|15.50%
|54
|Madison, WI
|112,987
|127,788
|46.90%
|10.70%
|55
|Tucson, AZ
|235,305
|268,609
|46.70%
|10.80%
|56
|Las Vegas, NV
|289,577
|335,451
|46.30%
|24.70%
|57
|North Las Vegas, NV
|109,445
|127,218
|46.20%
|38.50%
|58
|Phoenix, AZ
|736,340
|860,327
|46.10%
|20.40%
|59
|Charlotte, NC
|380,889
|448,459
|45.90%
|26.90%
|60
|Philadelphia, PA
|695,839
|822,943
|45.80%
|20.60%
|61
|Indianapolis, IN
|379,418
|457,115
|45.40%
|20.40%
|62
|Riverside, CA
|141,022
|170,416
|45.30%
|15.40%
|63
|Glendale, AZ
|108,691
|133,269
|44.90%
|30.00%
|64
|Winston Salem, NC
|103,637
|128,789
|44.60%
|-3.60%
|65
|Nashville, TN
|284,198
|354,942
|44.50%
|15.70%
|66
|Aurora, CO
|158,225
|201,365
|44.00%
|19.10%
|67
|Portland, OR
|270,638
|352,628
|43.40%
|13.50%
|68
|Lexington, KY
|131,361
|174,306
|43.00%
|14.00%
|69
|Jacksonville, FL
|366,649
|492,838
|42.70%
|26.40%
|70
|Chula Vista, CA
|113,130
|151,889
|42.70%
|15.50%
|71
|San Antonio, TX
|625,321
|844,505
|42.50%
|19.70%
|72
|San Jose, CA
|427,798
|582,949
|42.30%
|16.00%
|73
|Fremont, CA
|97,391
|134,143
|42.10%
|31.00%
|74
|Arlington, TX
|163,587
|224,784
|42.10%
|8.80%
|75
|Bakersfield, CA
|155,552
|216,696
|41.80%
|9.10%
|76
|Corpus Christi, TX
|132,344
|184,925
|41.70%
|11.90%
|77
|Kansas, MI
|197,052
|275,292
|41.70%
|10.20%
|78
|Garland, TX
|96,819
|137,073
|41.40%
|24.70%
|79
|Mesa, AZ
|197,885
|282,946
|41.20%
|30.10%
|80
|Lincoln, NB
|108,197
|158,962
|40.50%
|19.10%
|81
|Colorado Springs, CO
|184,836
|272,696
|40.40%
|29.20%
|82
|Fort Worth, TX
|339,088
|501,463
|40.30%
|14.80%
|83
|El Paso, TX
|269,654
|405,999
|39.90%
|6.60%
|84
|St. Petersburg, FL
|101,539
|153,457
|39.80%
|39.40%
|85
|Omaha, NE
|172,805
|262,056
|39.70%
|8.30%
|86
|Louisville, KY
|236,550
|365,218
|39.30%
|21.00%
|87
|Oklahoma City, OK
|242,811
|380,720
|38.90%
|10.60%
|88
|Wichita, KS
|146,271
|238,393
|38.00%
|15.10%
|89
|Chandler, AZ
|93,596
|153,041
|37.90%
|22.60%
|90
|Virginia Beach, VA
|165,246
|276,598
|37.40%
|30.90%
|91
|Albuquerque, NM
|206,909
|346,541
|37.40%
|3.20%
|92
|Boise, ID
|81,460
|138,621
|37.00%
|9.50%
|93
|Anchorage, AK
|106,110
|184,424
|36.50%
|-1.30%
|94
|Fort Wayne, IN
|92,472
|164,267
|36.00%
|11.90%
|95
|Henderson, NV
|104,200
|186,949
|35.80%
|16.50%
|96
|Laredo, TX
|88,326
|166,596
|34.60%
|1.90%
|97
|Plano, TX
|96,503
|188,625
|33.80%
|40.00%
|98
|Scottsdale, AZ
|78,379
|166,628
|32.00%
|16.70%
|99
|Gilbert, AZ
|72,346
|164,311
|30.60%
|53.40%
|100
|Chesapeake, VA
|64,156
|168,265
|27.60%
|28.60%
Why is this happening?
During the housing bust, millions of people lost their homes (or seen differently, they shed a horribly under-water mortgage that the banks, the Fed, and the US Treasury then ended up with). These folks moved into rental housing. In 2008, the population in rental housing surged by 3.1%, in 2009 by 4.4%, in 2010 by 3.4%. And it continued to rise albeit at decreasing rates through 2015. In 2016, the number of renters edged down for the first time:
The number of homeowners did the reverse. But it is now ticking up again (+0.9% in 2016).
The surge in rentership rates after the Housing Bust has been a boon for developers and landlords, and rents have rocketed higher, which triggered a phenomenal multifamily construction boom especially in large cities where apartment towers are shooting up like mushrooms. All hot housing markets have these construction booms. But just as these towers are being delivered and the apartments are being put on the market, rentership begins to edge down. Soaring supply of apartments meets declining demand for them.
Rents in some of the formerly hottest rental markets are already showing signs of declines – and in some markets, sharp declines. One special case is Seattle, where the construction boom has been nothing but fantastic, and now vacancies are rising and rents are skidding, and they’re falling the most in the Amazon neighborhood, where new supply is piling up the fastest. Read… Once Hot Seattle Apartment Market Hit by Onslaught of Supply
“The number of people living in rented housing in the US has surged by 23 million over the past 10 years.” – Wolf Richter
How about an article on the 23 million or more homeless people some of whom live out of their vehicles, even with their children. Those who can’t afford vehicles might sleep on cardboard on city sidewalks. These people live rent free.
That’s the thing about freedom and liberty that everyone is free to sleep outside on the sidewalk but one that the wealthy choose to not to exercise.
From what I have read homeless numbers are estimated to be between 3 to 4 million. I hope your figure of 23 million is wrong. As recent comments in another article by Wolf indicated and I was able to confirm, via a report generated by the St. Louis Fed, that there are 18.6 million vacant dwellings as of 2017 … that means each homeless person could have his/her choice of one of 6 houses. Is it not wonderful how this great American economy continues to provide people options and choice?
Am I understanding this correctly that the percentage of renters is decreasing while the percentage of those taking the home ownership plunge increased by only 0.09%? Where are all of the people going? I have seen doubling up in Seattle even if against the lease and those with office space giving up their apts. to sleep on the office couch.. Many more have moved out as far as public transportation will carry them in order to find reasonable rents but this property boom is region wide so it gained them little more than a respite. If Seattle has a bubble, and it seems to me it is one for the ages, the popping will be heard globally..
Where are these people going you ask? Sharing someone else rent. Going to live with relatives, sleeping in cars or just ending homeless.
Used to be in the bay area you saw a lot of homeless who had either drug or mental health issues living on the street. The reason they weren’t in housing or shelters? Drug addicts dislike shelters cause you can do drugs there. Mentally ill dislike shelters because shelters are too stressful. And section 8 housing has long waiting lists, etc.
And a few here and there living on the street was what they preferred. ‘Long term urban camping’
Now I see a ton of people living in vans, campers, and small buses. And a bunch of people in tents that otherwise look like they have their act together and have a day job.
Remember, there are two sets of numbers that are being analysed. National home ownership and renters will be different numbers. As a result, a 1% change with each category will not net the same result. Your have to look at the actual numbers, do the calculations, apply the population increase factoring in the age demographics of the country.
Doing this will most likely make you realize things are either not as bad or far worse than you thought.
Wolf,
A comparison of household formation stats under historic standards and pre-2007 and preferably 1980s when the Boomers were coming of age vis-a-vis today when Millennials are coming of age might be more insightful, particularly since the Millennial generation is larger than the Boomers.
I would argue based upon what I oberve household formation at the owner level and for a renters for Millennials is not what it should be if one factors in household formation as 2 – 3 people under the same roof.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/billgreiner/2015/02/25/how-a-lack-of-income-for-millennials-effects-household-formation/
Forbes can’t even get “effects” and “affects” right – I’m sure their analysis is spot on.
“Effect” is also a verb.
Their title should read something more like “How a Lack of Income for Millennials *Fails to* Effect Household Formation” (notice my correct capitalizations vis a vis theirs).
Hei hei hei.
The American Dream has finally come true!!!!
This is a good trend. More apartments and less houses is good for the environment and leads to a less materialistic society. The trend could continue for a long time before we catch up with other countries.
I have a place for rent. A large number responding to my add on Craigslist are living with friends or family and I suspect would not be captured by statistic as being renters or in the “rental market” in any way in there current situation.
Many have recently gotten jobs and so may be non-grata with staying where there are living free with friends since they just got jobs and are expected to move out. Many are separating and ending their relationships and must drastically downsize from their current living.
Wolf has written of a so far small change that may or may not become a trend, or may or may not be blip.
Beware of renting your place to those who live with family, they usually go sour. If they were smart they would stay with family and save money. Verify checking and savings accounts. If they only have enough for a first and last month rent and will be broke upon moving in…don’t rent to them and tell them why. Also, unexpectedly drop in at the address the applicant provides on the application to verify where they live and the living conditions. People living under via docs have cell phones and can lie about everything. Drop in at their place of employment and verify or see them working there. Call the County Treasurer to verify name of ownership of any place they say they live at or rent at. Tell anyone who says they are self employed that you require the same documents that the bank does…three years of federal tax returns sent to you as transcripts from the IRS (don’t accept their copies that they can make up). You must also ask them for an accountant’s statement of their business. Then tell them after reviewing everything you will have to make a gut call as to weather they will remain in business in the future. In other words, don’t rent to those who claim to be self employed unless they give you all documentation and bank verification of very large checking and savings deposits on hand.
There was an article in the NY paper about people leaving the city over rent and commuting issues. People are getting fed up with rents and voting with their feet. Three “escapees” were profiled and two rented in their new locations and one couple purchased a home in Seattle. All said they were better off financially.
There was also a story about all the small businesses pushed out of storefronts over rent. Only to have the storefronts remain empty for years.
I read that Seattle has over 20K new housing units in the last year. I wonder how many will remain empty.