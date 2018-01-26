End of the 9-Year Rental Housing Boom?

Since the Financial Crisis, the number of renters surged at a blistering pace, and renters became a majority in 42 cities, but the trend has now reversed.

The number of people living in rented housing in the US has surged by 23 million over the past 10 years. This is the period of the includes the Housing Bust. But the number of people living in owner-occupied homes (“homeowners”) inched up only by 679,000.

Over the same period, the total US population has increased by 23.7 million. In other words, the growth in the renter population absorbed nearly the entire growth in the population.

In 2006, of the 100 largest cities, only 20 had a higher renter population than owner population. Ten years later, 42 cities do.

Of the top 100 cities, only three experienced a decrease in rentership rate: Anchorage, AK (-1.3%), Irving, TX (-2.5%) and Winston-Salem, NC (-3.6%). The other 97 cities all experienced an increase in rentership rates, according to a report by RentCafé, based on data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

The list below shows the 25 cities where the rentership rate has increased the fastest from 2006 to 2016. Gilbert, AZ, is number one. Its rentership rate grew by 53.4%. But Gilbert is special. While the absolute number of renters in Gilbert surged over the decade, the city’s overall population experienced a spectacular boom, and the number of homeowners surged too, and the rentership rate, at 30.6%, remains the second lowest of the top 100 cities, though it grew the fastest.

By contrast, Toledo is number five on this list. In 2006, its rentership rate was 38.3%. Over the past 10 years, the rate grew by 31.3% to reach 50.3%. But Toledo’s overall population declined over the period, which helped boost the rentership rate.

The cities in the list are in order of how fast their rentership rates grew (right column). Even for number 25, Baton Rouge, the rentership rate still grew by over 22%!

City and State Renter Population 2016 Owner Population 2016 Renter Share 2016 Renter Share Growth from 2006 to 2016
1 Gilbert, AZ 72,346 164,311 30.6% 53.4%
2 Plano, TX 96,503 188,625 33.8% 40.0%
3 St. Petersburg, FL 101,539 153,457 39.8% 39.4%
4 North Las Vegas, NV 109,445 127,218 46.2% 38.5%
5 Toledo, OH 136,452 134,621 50.3% 31.3%
6 Fremont, CA 97,391 134,143 42.1% 31.0%
7 Virginia Beach, VA 165,246 276,598 37.4% 30.9%
8 Mesa, AZ 197,885 282,946 41.2% 30.1%
9 Glendale, AZ 108,691 133,269 44.9% 30.0%
10 Colorado Springs, CO 184,836 272,696 40.4% 29.2%
11 Chesapeake, VA 64,156 168,265 27.6% 28.6%
12 St. Paul, MN 140,288 153,368 47.8% 27.6%
13 Memphis, TN 360,449 275,938 56.6% 27.0%
14 Charlotte, NC 380,889 448,459 45.9% 26.9%
15 Tampa, FL 184,029 181,627 50.3% 26.8%
16 Hialeah, FL 128,135 106,234 54.7% 26.5%
17 Jacksonville, FL 366,649 492,838 42.7% 26.4%
18 Stockton, CA 160,957 139,493 53.6% 26.2%
19 Honolulu, HI 189,690 148,736 56.1% 25.7%
20 Anaheim, CA 200,424 146,001 57.9% 25.1%
21 Garland, TX 96,819 137,073 41.4% 24.7%
22 Las Vegas, NV 289,577 335,451 46.3% 24.7%
23 Irvine, CA 128,547 130,084 49.7% 23.2%
24 Chandler, AZ 93,596 153,041 37.9% 22.6%
25 Baton Rouge, LA 113,888 105,220 52.0% 22.4%

Why is New York City not in this list?

With 5.4 million renters, the City’s rentership rate is 65%. But given the gargantuan size of the rental market, even the massive increase over the past ten years of nearly 440,000 renters – more than the entire renting population in Boston – raised the rentership rate by only 4.5%.

RentCafé’s report also found that the overall population shrank in 12 of the top 100 cities. In eight of them – Toledo, Honolulu, Santa Ana, Baltimore, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Chicago – the ownership population took the entire hit, while the number of renters actually increased.

In Detroit, even the renter population decreased 2%, but this was “trivial compared to the 30% setback” that the homeowner population experienced over the decade, according to RentCafé.

The table below shows the top 100 cities in order of their rentership rates (second column from the right). Note that in Newark, Jersey City, Miami, New York City, and Boston, around two-thirds or more of the population lives in rental homes. In the top 42 cities, over 50% of the population lives in rental homes.

Use the search function in your browser to find a city. After you’re finished with the table, move to the section under it where we get into why this shift has happened, where it goes from here, and what it means.

City and State Renter Population 2016 Owner Population 2016 Renter Share 2016 Renter Share Change 2006 vs. 2016
1 Newark, NJ 199,659 68,905 74.3% 3.0%
2 Jersey, NJ 184,156 77,365 70.4% 10.7%
3 Miami, FL 301,082 141,798 68.0% 9.9%
4 New York City, NY 5,441,635 2,919,054 65.1% 4.5%
5 Boston, MA 397,187 226,302 63.7% 8.7%
6 Orlando, FL 172,592 102,510 62.7% 6.9%
7 Long Beach, CA 283,183 178,350 61.4% 9.8%
8 Los Angeles, CA 2,365,634 1,525,562 60.8% 6.2%
9 Cincinnati, OH 170,480 115,623 59.6% 11.8%
10 Oakland, CA 243,423 169,939 58.9% 11.5%
11 Norfolk, VA 127,876 90,720 58.5% 12.7%
12 Washington, DC 375,005 266,396 58.5% 11.5%
13 Buffalo, NY 144,967 102,971 58.5% 9.7%
14 Richmond, VA 123,233 88,602 58.2% 9.1%
15 Anaheim, CA 200,424 146,001 57.9% 25.1%
16 Milwaukee, WI 332,579 245,681 57.5% 14.0%
17 Memphis, TN 360,449 275,938 56.6% 27.0%
18 Santa Ana, CA 186,433 142,907 56.6% 17.5%
19 Irving, TX 134,111 102,753 56.6% -2.5%
20 Atlanta, GA 247,656 192,525 56.3% 11.9%
21 San Francisco, CA 478,400 371,683 56.3% 4.2%
22 Honolulu, HI 189,690 148,736 56.1% 25.7%
23 Cleveland, OH 208,887 164,081 56.0% 16.3%
24 Columbus, OH 462,144 376,953 55.1% 17.5%
25 Hialeah, FL 128,135 106,234 54.7% 26.5%
26 Dallas, TX 711,919 589,813 54.7% 9.3%
27 San Bernardino, CA 110,871 94,581 54.0% 12.2%
28 Houston, TX 1,221,467 1,050,555 53.8% 6.6%
29 Stockton, CA 160,957 139,493 53.6% 26.2%
30 San Diego, CA 730,393 637,809 53.4% 11.4%
31 Baltimore, MD 310,975 281,290 52.5% 15.4%
32 Reno, NV 125,778 114,134 52.4% 9.7%
33 Fresno, CA 268,792 245,102 52.3% 7.6%
34 Baton Rouge, LA 113,888 105,220 52.0% 22.4%
35 Detroit, MI 342,877 316,126 52.0% 17.4%
36 St. Louis, MO 156,218 144,679 51.9% 14.6%
37 Chicago, IL 1,357,704 1,287,263 51.3% 8.5%
38 Austin, TX 475,240 451,205 51.3% 5.9%
39 Minneapolis, MN 200,748 195,277 50.7% 13.9%
40 Toledo, OH 136,452 134,621 50.3% 31.3%
41 Tampa, FL 184,029 181,627 50.3% 26.8%
42 Sacramento, CA 244,394 241,919 50.3% 11.0%
43 Irvine, CA 128,547 130,084 49.7% 23.2%
44 Durham, NC 125,652 127,119 49.7% 0.7%
45 New Orleans, LA 185,353 189,495 49.4% 5.5%
46 Pittsburgh, PA 137,349 142,279 49.1% 18.0%
47 Greensboro, NC 133,548 139,261 49.0% 11.0%
48 Tulsa, OK 193,563 203,204 48.8% 11.3%
49 Seattle, WA 330,968 350,884 48.5% 13.6%
50 Lubbock, TX 116,221 124,643 48.3% 15.7%
51 St. Paul, MN 140,288 153,368 47.80% 27.60%
52 Raleigh, NC 209,715 229,051 47.80% 9.40%
53 Denver, CO 320,149 359,158 47.10% 15.50%
54 Madison, WI 112,987 127,788 46.90% 10.70%
55 Tucson, AZ 235,305 268,609 46.70% 10.80%
56 Las Vegas, NV 289,577 335,451 46.30% 24.70%
57 North Las Vegas, NV 109,445 127,218 46.20% 38.50%
58 Phoenix, AZ 736,340 860,327 46.10% 20.40%
59 Charlotte, NC 380,889 448,459 45.90% 26.90%
60 Philadelphia, PA 695,839 822,943 45.80% 20.60%
61 Indianapolis, IN 379,418 457,115 45.40% 20.40%
62 Riverside, CA 141,022 170,416 45.30% 15.40%
63 Glendale, AZ 108,691 133,269 44.90% 30.00%
64 Winston Salem, NC 103,637 128,789 44.60% -3.60%
65 Nashville, TN 284,198 354,942 44.50% 15.70%
66 Aurora, CO 158,225 201,365 44.00% 19.10%
67 Portland, OR 270,638 352,628 43.40% 13.50%
68 Lexington, KY 131,361 174,306 43.00% 14.00%
69 Jacksonville, FL 366,649 492,838 42.70% 26.40%
70 Chula Vista, CA 113,130 151,889 42.70% 15.50%
71 San Antonio, TX 625,321 844,505 42.50% 19.70%
72 San Jose, CA 427,798 582,949 42.30% 16.00%
73 Fremont, CA 97,391 134,143 42.10% 31.00%
74 Arlington, TX 163,587 224,784 42.10% 8.80%
75 Bakersfield, CA 155,552 216,696 41.80% 9.10%
76 Corpus Christi, TX 132,344 184,925 41.70% 11.90%
77 Kansas, MI 197,052 275,292 41.70% 10.20%
78 Garland, TX 96,819 137,073 41.40% 24.70%
79 Mesa, AZ 197,885 282,946 41.20% 30.10%
80 Lincoln, NB 108,197 158,962 40.50% 19.10%
81 Colorado Springs, CO 184,836 272,696 40.40% 29.20%
82 Fort Worth, TX 339,088 501,463 40.30% 14.80%
83 El Paso, TX 269,654 405,999 39.90% 6.60%
84 St. Petersburg, FL 101,539 153,457 39.80% 39.40%
85 Omaha, NE 172,805 262,056 39.70% 8.30%
86 Louisville, KY 236,550 365,218 39.30% 21.00%
87 Oklahoma City, OK 242,811 380,720 38.90% 10.60%
88 Wichita, KS 146,271 238,393 38.00% 15.10%
89 Chandler, AZ 93,596 153,041 37.90% 22.60%
90 Virginia Beach, VA 165,246 276,598 37.40% 30.90%
91 Albuquerque, NM 206,909 346,541 37.40% 3.20%
92 Boise, ID 81,460 138,621 37.00% 9.50%
93 Anchorage, AK 106,110 184,424 36.50% -1.30%
94 Fort Wayne, IN 92,472 164,267 36.00% 11.90%
95 Henderson, NV 104,200 186,949 35.80% 16.50%
96 Laredo, TX 88,326 166,596 34.60% 1.90%
97 Plano, TX 96,503 188,625 33.80% 40.00%
98 Scottsdale, AZ 78,379 166,628 32.00% 16.70%
99 Gilbert, AZ 72,346 164,311 30.60% 53.40%
100 Chesapeake, VA 64,156 168,265 27.60% 28.60%

Why is this happening?

During the housing bust, millions of people lost their homes (or seen differently, they shed a horribly under-water mortgage that the banks, the Fed, and the US Treasury then ended up with). These folks moved into rental housing. In 2008, the population in rental housing surged by 3.1%, in 2009 by 4.4%, in 2010 by 3.4%. And it continued to rise albeit at decreasing rates through 2015. In 2016, the number of renters edged down for the first time:

The number of homeowners did the reverse. But it is now ticking up again (+0.9% in 2016).

The surge in rentership rates after the Housing Bust has been a boon for developers and landlords, and rents have rocketed higher, which triggered a phenomenal multifamily construction boom especially in large cities where apartment towers are shooting up like mushrooms. All hot housing markets have these construction booms. But just as these towers are being delivered and the apartments are being put on the market, rentership begins to edge down. Soaring supply of apartments meets declining demand for them.

Rents in some of the formerly hottest rental markets are already showing signs of declines – and in some markets, sharp declines. One special case is Seattle, where the construction boom has been nothing but fantastic, and now vacancies are rising and rents are skidding, and they’re falling the most in the Amazon neighborhood, where new supply is piling up the fastest. Read…  Once Hot Seattle Apartment Market Hit by Onslaught of Supply

  1. Joan of Arc
    Jan 26, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    “The number of people living in rented housing in the US has surged by 23 million over the past 10 years.” – Wolf Richter

    How about an article on the 23 million or more homeless people some of whom live out of their vehicles, even with their children. Those who can’t afford vehicles might sleep on cardboard on city sidewalks. These people live rent free.

    • David Calder
      Jan 26, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      That’s the thing about freedom and liberty that everyone is free to sleep outside on the sidewalk but one that the wealthy choose to not to exercise.

    • Tom T
      Jan 26, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      From what I have read homeless numbers are estimated to be between 3 to 4 million. I hope your figure of 23 million is wrong. As recent comments in another article by Wolf indicated and I was able to confirm, via a report generated by the St. Louis Fed, that there are 18.6 million vacant dwellings as of 2017 … that means each homeless person could have his/her choice of one of 6 houses. Is it not wonderful how this great American economy continues to provide people options and choice?

  2. David Calder
    Jan 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Am I understanding this correctly that the percentage of renters is decreasing while the percentage of those taking the home ownership plunge increased by only 0.09%? Where are all of the people going? I have seen doubling up in Seattle even if against the lease and those with office space giving up their apts. to sleep on the office couch.. Many more have moved out as far as public transportation will carry them in order to find reasonable rents but this property boom is region wide so it gained them little more than a respite. If Seattle has a bubble, and it seems to me it is one for the ages, the popping will be heard globally..

    • raxadian
      Jan 26, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      Where are these people going you ask? Sharing someone else rent. Going to live with relatives, sleeping in cars or just ending homeless.

      Reply
        Jan 26, 2018 at 9:29 pm

        Used to be in the bay area you saw a lot of homeless who had either drug or mental health issues living on the street. The reason they weren’t in housing or shelters? Drug addicts dislike shelters cause you can do drugs there. Mentally ill dislike shelters because shelters are too stressful. And section 8 housing has long waiting lists, etc.

        And a few here and there living on the street was what they preferred. ‘Long term urban camping’

        Now I see a ton of people living in vans, campers, and small buses. And a bunch of people in tents that otherwise look like they have their act together and have a day job.

    • Raymond Rogers
      Jan 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      Remember, there are two sets of numbers that are being analysed. National home ownership and renters will be different numbers. As a result, a 1% change with each category will not net the same result. Your have to look at the actual numbers, do the calculations, apply the population increase factoring in the age demographics of the country.

      Doing this will most likely make you realize things are either not as bad or far worse than you thought.

  3. FDR Liberal
    Jan 26, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Wolf,

    A comparison of household formation stats under historic standards and pre-2007 and preferably 1980s when the Boomers were coming of age vis-a-vis today when Millennials are coming of age might be more insightful, particularly since the Millennial generation is larger than the Boomers.

    I would argue based upon what I oberve household formation at the owner level and for a renters for Millennials is not what it should be if one factors in household formation as 2 – 3 people under the same roof.

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/billgreiner/2015/02/25/how-a-lack-of-income-for-millennials-effects-household-formation/

    • ZeroBrain
      Jan 26, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      Forbes can’t even get “effects” and “affects” right – I’m sure their analysis is spot on.

      • BirdBrain
        Jan 26, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        “Effect” is also a verb.

        Their title should read something more like “How a Lack of Income for Millennials *Fails to* Effect Household Formation” (notice my correct capitalizations vis a vis theirs).

        Reply
    Jan 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Hei hei hei.

    The American Dream has finally come true!!!!

  5. Bobber
    Jan 27, 2018 at 12:26 am

    This is a good trend. More apartments and less houses is good for the environment and leads to a less materialistic society. The trend could continue for a long time before we catch up with other countries.

  6. timbers
    Jan 27, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I have a place for rent. A large number responding to my add on Craigslist are living with friends or family and I suspect would not be captured by statistic as being renters or in the “rental market” in any way in there current situation.

    Many have recently gotten jobs and so may be non-grata with staying where there are living free with friends since they just got jobs and are expected to move out. Many are separating and ending their relationships and must drastically downsize from their current living.

    Wolf has written of a so far small change that may or may not become a trend, or may or may not be blip.

    • Joan of Arc
      Jan 27, 2018 at 2:40 am

      Beware of renting your place to those who live with family, they usually go sour. If they were smart they would stay with family and save money. Verify checking and savings accounts. If they only have enough for a first and last month rent and will be broke upon moving in…don’t rent to them and tell them why. Also, unexpectedly drop in at the address the applicant provides on the application to verify where they live and the living conditions. People living under via docs have cell phones and can lie about everything. Drop in at their place of employment and verify or see them working there. Call the County Treasurer to verify name of ownership of any place they say they live at or rent at. Tell anyone who says they are self employed that you require the same documents that the bank does…three years of federal tax returns sent to you as transcripts from the IRS (don’t accept their copies that they can make up). You must also ask them for an accountant’s statement of their business. Then tell them after reviewing everything you will have to make a gut call as to weather they will remain in business in the future. In other words, don’t rent to those who claim to be self employed unless they give you all documentation and bank verification of very large checking and savings deposits on hand.

  7. Petunia
    Jan 27, 2018 at 1:07 am

    There was an article in the NY paper about people leaving the city over rent and commuting issues. People are getting fed up with rents and voting with their feet. Three “escapees” were profiled and two rented in their new locations and one couple purchased a home in Seattle. All said they were better off financially.

    There was also a story about all the small businesses pushed out of storefronts over rent. Only to have the storefronts remain empty for years.

    I read that Seattle has over 20K new housing units in the last year. I wonder how many will remain empty.

