Asset Class of Vintage Cars Drops More than during 2008/2009

But this time, there’s no Financial Crisis, and no QE in sight.
The asset class of beautiful machines is suffering. These assets range from a rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta, which sold for $38.1 million with impeccable timing in August 2014 before the peak, to American muscle cars that can be acquired for a few thousand bucks.
According to the Hagerty Market Index, prices of vintage automobiles that sold at private sales and at auctions fell 3% from a month ago, are down 7% for the year, and are down 17% from the all-time high in August 2015. This 17% drop from the peak is worse than the 16% drop from peak-to-bottom during the Financial Crisis.
The index in the January report, at 154.33, has now two declining years in a row under its belt.
The index provider, Hagerty, specializes in insuring vintage automobiles. Its Hagerty Market Index, unlike stock market indices, is adjusted for inflation via the Consumer Price Index. So these are “real” changes in price levels.
The chart below from Hagerty’s January report shows how the index surged 84% on an inflation-adjusted basis from August 2009 to its peak in August 2015, how it surged 54% on an inflation-adjusted basis above its prior peak, and how it has since given up one-third of those gains. The 16% drop during the Financial Crisis was triggered by financial panic. But there is no Financial Crisis today, and no financial panic. Instead, financial conditions in the markets are ultra-easy, and something else entirely is causing these price drops (dates added):
During the Financial-Crisis, the index peaked in April 2008 at 121.0 then plunged 16% in a little over a year to bottom out in August 2009 at 101.39. By then, the liquidity from the Fed’s zero-interest-rate policy and QE was washing across the world, and all asset prices began to soar, and the owners of those beautiful machines received a powerful boost from the Fed’s intention to create the “wealth effect,” as Bernanke himself called it.
But this time it’s different. This time, there is no Financial Crisis and therefore no QE in sight. The drop has now been going on for over two years, in an all-too-orderly manner. The peak occurred just before the Fed embarked on its rate-hike cycle in December 2015. And now the Fed is getting more serious about tightening, and the QE Unwind is already underway.
More data points from Hagerty:
- Both the auction and private markets were down month-over-month.
- The private market experienced a slight increase in December with a slight decrease for January.
- “Auction activity saw the largest drop of any section this month.”
- In the survey, owners became more negative. The number of those who believe the values of their own vehicles are rising dropped further, “continuing the trend seen throughout almost all of 2017.”
- “Expert sentiment” was more upbeat. “Market observers cited optimism surrounding the auctions in Scottsdale as well as tax cuts for their positive outlook going into the beginning of the year.”
The tax cuts are going to solve everything. That’s the meme right now. That’s what everyone is hoping for. Overpriced assets, no problem.
And there is always hope for the upcoming auctions. The Scottsdale auctions start this week and go into the weekend. But it was precisely prior auctions that have turned from hope to disappointment and have brought prices down over the past two years.
Maybe it’ll be different this time. Maybe the tax cuts will boost prices. We can always hope. But it might not be a great idea to count on cryptocurrency billionaires and millionaires to swoop into Scottsdale with their “hot wallets” and bid ferociously and push up prices; at the moment, they’re watching half or much more of their assumed wealth tied up in cryptos evaporate before their very eyes, and that is too painful an experience to have emotional room left to appreciate a multi-million-dollar beautiful machine.
Across the US, the blistering seven-year commercial real estate boom, backed by $4.3 trillion in bank loans, is ending. Read… Commercial Real Estate Suffers First Down-Year since 2009
I can assure you that my four speed dual quad posi-traction 409 didn’t drop. She’s still real fine!
Can you also assure us that she ain’t sittin’ on a trailer, as a Trailer Queen, that never gets fired up, or taken out for a run? Can you imagine the fuel bill for a day’s worth of four speed 409 time?
I hope you hold stock in one of the oil companies when you tank up for gas.
MOU
And it was a bad day for Bitcoin; down 25 percent.
Ripple is down 40% plus. Yesterday a millionaire, today a pauper.
Ripple is down 69% from Jan 5th. $3.84 to $1.19 That probably means Bitcoin will go to $8k in the near term
I am wondering the average age of the owners of these vintage cars and wonder if the younger generation lets say those born after 1989 have any emotional ties to these cars ???? Could demographics be affecting the Vintage car market also ????
I’m a Vintage car buff, and I watch the American Muscle Car Markets.
Buyers are investors that know the true cost of such a hobby. Each year the costs are skyrocketing for professional body shop service, parts, and insurance. Shop space is going up exponentially due to Environmental Protection taxation in the form of increased costs to run a body shop on rent, or mortgages. Additionally, as more and more people are staring at closed up main street USA, and FOR LEASE signage dotting the landscapes, we witness downsizing across the car markets. The downsizing typically happens even if the markets for investments are good elsewhere because Vintage car ownership is subject to a change of owners every 25 years or so. Many of the boomers are getting to the point of full retirement, and when they approach retirement they like to downsize. With the 2018 cohort of boomer downsizers there is more than ample supply for anyone that is considering an investment. In contemporary car culture the boomers are running up against the speculative class of short term flippers that have turned selling into a game of greater fools. And the markets are running out of greater fools because people are much more concerned about long term costs associated with this class of investing that requires overhead costs to maintain the investment without undo risk attached.
MOU
Interesting insight. Makes sense really. The “Boomer Downsizers” intuitively must make up a big slice of this potential market.
And then the people entering the pre-downsizer zone as far as age goes – their youth would presumably be memories of the Era of Malaise cars in the US.
Less demand for a vintage K car or those dreadful late-70’s “Mustangs” than one would imagine for a 1970 Camaro.
K-cars, 70’s Mustangs, Cuda’s n’ Camaros, are all on barnfinds.com, and they all fetch very high dollars compared to what one could get them for in the 80s & 90s. And I can’t believe my eyes when I see K-cars on Barnfinds.com that actually sell. Suffice to say that even the millennial generation likes what they saw as kids when they were growing up. Boomers like the 50’s & 60’s stuff, and Gen X likes the Iroc Z.
I’m a 49 Merc fan myself. And I would need a barn or warehouse if I actually owned one due to their size, eh. The average home today does not have an attached garage that would fit a 49 Merc. In brief, downsizing and Vintage car ownership are slightly not in sync these days, methinks.
MOU
This is helpful to me, an aging boomer client will be putting his 1960 Impala (4 door) on the market and it helps to price things realistically,.
Tell your client to photograph the car inside and out and then list it on https://www.barnfinds.com/ A four door 60’s Impala will fetch okay money right now if it’s in reasonable shape with a numbers matching engine that turns over still.
MOU
Thanks for the URL. I have a 78 Mercury Monarch that has been in the family since new. Needs a new home and TLC, as I wore out before I could complete restoration.
This is all nonsense and blasphemy! Ben Bernanke was a savior of the American and world economy. There’s even a Time Magazine or Newsweek cover to prove it. Thank God for our central banking masters!
How many millennials really care about owning a muscle car from the late 1960s? These vehicles are to the millennials what depression-era antiques were to the boomers – the polar opposite of cool. Pile on the idea that car ownership is an afterthought for many young people and the writing is on the wall. The era of “cool” cars as status symbols is permanently over.
Even if the millennials wanted the cars, they can’t afford them. Low entry level wage jobs, sky high rents, and student loans.
It’s all related to baby boomers. When they were in their 20’s there were cars that they dreamed of owning, but couldn’t afford, then when they had the money in their 50’s they bid them to the sky. Now that they are pushing 70, they are downsizing their collections, and the indebted next generation of college kids don’t know what the hell an AC Cobra, or gull wing Mercedes is to save their life. Besides, those are cars only Grandpa is interested in. Now prices are plunging, and we are supposed to be surprised?