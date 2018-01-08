Retail Investors Finally “Up To Their Chest” in Stocks, Become True Believers with Record Exposure

One of the “bigger fears”: dip buyers get burned, turn into sellers, “get an exponential move to the downside.”
As far as the stock market is concerned, it took a while – in fact, it took eight years, but retail investors are finally all in, bristling with enthusiasm. TD Ameritrade’s Investor Movement Index rose to 8.59 in December, a new record. TDA’s clients were net buyers for the 11th month in a row, one of the longest buying streaks and ended up with more exposure to the stock market than ever before in the history of the index.
This came after a blistering November, when the index had jumped 15%, “its largest single-month increase ever,” as TDA reported at the time, to 8.53, also a record:
Note how retail investors had been to varying degrees among the naysayers from the end of the Financial Crisis till the end of 2016, before they suddenly became true believers in February 2017.
“I don’t think the investors who are engaging regularly are doing so in a dangerous fashion,” said TDA Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan in an interview. But he added, clients at the beginning of 2017 were “up to their knees in it and then up to their thighs, and now up to their chests.”
The implication is that they could get in a little deeper before they’d drown.
“As the year went on, people got more confident,” he said. And despite major geopolitical issues, “the market was never tested at all” last year. There was this “buy-the-dip mentality” every time the market dipped 1% or 2%.
But one of his “bigger fears” this year is this very buy-the-dip mentality, he said. People buy when the market goes down 1% or 2%, and “it goes down 5%, then it goes down 8% — and they turn into sellers, and then they get an exponential move to the downside.”
In addition to some of the big names in the US – Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America, etc. – TDA’s clients were “believers” in Chinese online retail and were big buyers of Alibaba and Tencent. But they were sellers of dividend stocks AT&T and Verizon as the yield of two-year Treasuries rose to nearly 2%, and offered a risk-free alternative at comparable yields.
And he added, with an eye out for this year: “It’s hard to believe that the market can go up unchallenged.”
This enthusiasm by retail investors confirms the surge in margin debt – a measure of stock market leverage and risk – which has been jumping from record to record, and hit a new high of $581 billion, up 16% from a year earlier.
And as MarketWatch reported, “cash balances for Charles Schwab clients reached their lowest level on record in the third quarter, according to Morgan Stanley, which wrote that retail investors ‘can’t stay away’ from stocks,” while the stock allocation index by the American Association of Individual Investors “jumped to 72%, its highest level since 2000…” as “retail investors – according to a Deutsche Bank analysis of consumer sentiment data – view the current environment as “the best time ever to invest in the market.”
So we’re assured that absolutely nothing can go wrong, now that retail investors have become true believers and have put every cent to work in the stock market.
This comes just as the Fed has started to unwind QE, shedding Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, as the ECB has tapered its QE to €30 billion a month, down from €80 billion, and as even the Bank of Japan, after tapering its purchases for a year, has actually allowed its colossal balance sheet to decline for the first time since 2012. Read… QE Party Over, even by the Bank of Japan
– I knew this already by looking at the 3-month T-bill rate (rising since mid 2015), and the yield curve (flattening) and other credit spreads.
– But now the 3-month T-bill rate seems to signal that investors are getting more cautious. It seems it doesn’t rise anymore.
– And it seems silver is also signaling increased (financial) risk/stress.
People were saying after 2009 that no one would fall into the stock market casino trap again. They’d gotten fleeced twice and people wouldn’t fall for it again. I’m convinced now people really do have short memories. Assuming the system doesn’t radically change after the next crash I’ll know to buy at the bottom and sell just when everyone else is getting excited about the next bubble since they’re bound to fall for it over and over again.
See cdr’s comment below. It’s just one facet of the Fed’s financial repression. If you haven’t bought the dip since 2008, you’ve lost out. I am certain it will all burn down again, but I am equally certain that this buy-the-dip mentality and record low VIX can be traced back to our central banking masters.
Correct, short memories.
It used to be that the harsh lesson of a CRASH lasted a generation.
Americans have become get-rich-quickers, aided by current fads, such as TV idiocy, cell phones with instant, I mean REALLY INSTANT, communications, and other similar technology-engendered cultural spasms.
Few Americans save to consume anymore ( relatively few, percentage-wise ) and this mentality of “I want it now, without saving and without waiting” is our coming doom, already baked into the completed cake.
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/04/why-dont-americans-save-money/478929/
I’ll take some flak for what I have stated, but the evidence is there, and there are centuries of history proving this “excessive DEBT then BUST hypothesis”.
What lessons used to stick for a generation or more, are not sticking at all, now. Until . . . . .
BTW, the 47% that cannot lay hands on $400 for an immediate and unplanned bill, those were likely the same ones whose votes Mr. Romney conceded, up front. Maybe not.
Robert,
I don’t think that people have changed at all. We had a sweet spot from the late ’30’s up to maybe the mid-80’s, roughly 50 years, of highly regulated financial markets. There weren’t any real financial crises. People left the ’30’s into an era of heavily regulated markets, prosperity, pensions and other aspects of the golden age that gave them the opportunity to save.
We are kind of back in the 1920s now. Folks are working for low pay with little to look forward to in the future. And just like people in the 1920s, your only real hope is to hit it big by speculating. So they do.
Good points, well written. Sound analysis too.
The really bad crash of 1929 to 1933 was followed by America’s Golden Age, perhaps the post-war 40-s through the mid to late 60-s. Perhaps up until the Vietnam debacle.
There is a mega-crash fueled by mega-debt on the near horizon. (IMO, of course). If that is true, will it be followed by another American Golden Age — instead of a Chinese Century ?
The English Golden Age was much later followed by the rather Golden Age of Victoria, a time of relative peace and relatively greater English prosperity, as compared to the world at large.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabethan_era
Will America follow the English example, or, go into the dustbin of history, like the Portuguese, French, Spanish and Dutch colonial empires, and their associated prosperities ?
History has much to teach us, as always.
Agreed.
The rules have returned to something closer to what they were before the regulatory reforms of the 1930’s. This makes well-placed people money but it’s dangerous for Joe Q Average investor, who won’t get a bailout if he gets too greedy or just incautious.
I agree you’re right on. And like previous forays into the market by the masses, they have bought in when the market is very high, assuming it is going to keep on going to new dizzying heights, and also assuming that it will decline slowly so they can get out before they lose much. I hope it works that way this time.
I suspect a lot more people will lose their retirement nest egg before this is all over.
Great news. Looking forward to buying the big dip. Nothing else to add. I’ve already said it all in previous posts. It’s going to be sweet.
Notes on 90’s day trader fad. Then it was essential to have a good (T1) connection, which cost a bit, you often had to go to a store to play, and players were putting up their entire investment capital which many lost doing split second transactions. This current generation of day traders seems far too complacent and while I like my connection I know the HFTs can eat my lunch any time they want. Fortunately for these newbies I don’t think it’s that type of market, but on the downside it will be hard if not impossible. I think the people who buy the dips and who buy the bottom will rue that day. Remember JP Morgan lost a fortune trying to buy the stock market crash in 29. The L shaped bottom, study it carefully.
“The L shaped bottom, study it carefully.”
No, I’ll just buy the dip. Algos won’t let it last long. In fact, the only way we’ll have a respectable dip is if an atmosphere of massive gut wrenching fear tags along. Such as people noticing the ECB is a money printing debt monetizing negative rate machine with no plan other than to keep printing money forever if it can. The Swiss will try to prop up equities with their printed money. They will fail with the big one but will try up to that point. When people notice these details, let the fun begin.
I’m going for distressed debt funds. They will be hit by liquidity issues, not credit issues. I’ll get the high rates and the capital gains upon recovery. My Roth IRA will get the rest, with glee.
Investors like Buffett have been waiting, they will buy the bottom and they will get slaughtered. The government was not nearly so big in 29, no SSN, no DOD, The institutions who are on the short side mostly will be able to call the shots and they will be holding onto what they’ve got as in their death paroxyms the USG vainly tries to claw back something. Or it could be all unicorns and rainbows like you say.
Did he have a hammer in his hand when he said that? cause i thought i heard a nail screaming!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/its-most-hated-bull-market-my-career-retail-investors-sit-out-rally-pull-1-trillion
Who’s right?
Surely, most retail are now chasing Crypto.
Mutual funds are losing out to ETFs — and have for years — that’s the only thing the data in the linked ZH article confirms though the title and part of the text are misleading because they assume that ETFs don’t exist.
The data in the linked ZH article is about retail investors pulling money out of equity MUTUAL funds. According to the chart in the ZH article, the process started in 2012. And that is true. Why? Because retail investors have been switching massively from mutual funds to ETFs (exchange traded funds).
ETFs have surged because their fees are lower than mutual fund fees and because they can be traded like stocks.
So the data in the ZH article is not a reflection of retail investors pulling their money out of equities, but a reflection of the declining mutual fund industry for the benefit of ETF providers. This has been known for years. The ZH title and some of the language in the article are very misleading because they don’t include what retail investors are now putting their money into: equity ETFs.
Good points. Thanks Wolf!!
Thanks for this!
I’ve some of ZE articles and wondered had I just experienced a “If you can’t blind them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit” moment? Because the ZE article would say redemptions keep exceeding subscriptions or something like that so why is the market rising, than the figures given showed the opposite as best I could tell…leaving me baffled with bullshit I guess.
ZH not ZE
TINA must still be alive and well.
I’ll keep riding the wave. I have a long way to go until retirement and if it crashes, it will surely recover before I am of that age and if not, we’re all screwed anyway and it won’t matter.
“We are all screwed”. Surely that’s not true even during the depression. Some people kept on living well. Perhaps because they weren’t 100% invested?
Your entire post can be summarized as FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out. Heard of contrarian thinking and perhaps diversification?
Not FOMO here just staying the course which is the soundest advice for building toward retirement when younger. I max my 401k and Roth and put the rest into high interest savings accounts or more index funds. Even 1929 was ok if you didn’t panic sell.
Good answer. The US economy is nowhere close to a recession by any metric you want to look at. Keep dollar cost averaging into index funds and don’t think about doing anything differently until the yield curve truly goes flat. 2018 will be another good year for equities, but maybe the last in this market cycle. Enjoy the ride!
The yield curve won’t go flat. Yields will continue to rise. Treasury yields have risen sharply at three years and below, and now are rising in the mid-range and at the longer end, with the 10-year closing in on 2.5%. There is talk of four more rate hikes this year. QE is over in the US, Japan, and the Eurozone. Some of the QE is getting unwound. But rising yields sooner or later hit stocks – there’s no need for a recession, and I don’t see a recession.
BTW, in March 2000, when stocks began to crash, the economy was strong. It was the ongoing crash that triggered a recession one year later.
Wolf, John Mauldin said the following: ” The Stock Trader’s Almanac tells us that if we end up on a high on January 3, an extraordinarily high percentage of the time we’ll be up for the year as well.”
That statement is a bit ambiguous i.e. does that mean high for the year, which is easy to do or more like the stock market ending positive which it certainly did. But looks like the stock market has a good chance of going up again.
The Fed should do these poor frogs in the heating pot a HUUUGE favor and make the next bump half a percent. Then maybe they’ll get it.
I gather that a lot of these buy- the- dip guys don’t know that the Fed has been known to raise one whole percent at one time!!
And then did it again!
I don’t whether the guy who said retail ‘investors’ are chasing crypto was being sarcastic, but they might as well chase crypto as Amazon at its insane PE ratio. As for Tesla….
Yes, I vaguely remember in 1999 Greenspan was raising rates aggressively to counter the dot com crazy, my fear would be the new fed becomes lazy, just to keep Trump’s pro stock market propped up with crazy PE’s.
I think the market will eventually crash but I think it is more likely to be later rather than sooner. All the offshore money coming back plus the better corporate tax rates will likely keep the market going up for one more year. I fear 2019 more than 2018.
Seems like most investors have forgotten the fact that equities are basically a claim on future profits of a business. With valuations where they are most investors are not understanding that what they are effectively saying is “I am willing to accept in the future the most measly of income from the company I just bought a share of interest in”. So, valuations can not matter for a very, very long time… until that is, all of a sudden, they do! It’s how speculation works and it always ends in tears… eventually.
Now, some might say, “well, I expect earnings to rise robustly and ‘catch up’ with valuations”. Can that happen? Of course it can! But in order for that to occur, strong economic growth is a requirement. Unfortunately, the problem with this thesis is that real long term interest rates are signaling anything but strong growth ahead.
Anyway, somehow this paradox will get reconciled, the only question really is when.
“retail investors are finally all in, bristling with enthusiasm.”
The buy-high-sell-low approach to investing. Never thought I’d see the day when getting mugged on the stock market would become a form of entertainment, and yet, here we are.
Walter Map’s first rule of investing: gamble with other people’s money. Your own is too valuable.
I might be crazy but continuing a crazy bull run does not in anyway make me want to dump all my money into a pure equity investment. At least anymore than is necessary to balance short term emergency funds and savings versus long term investment.
What’s the point of looking at a short-term sentiment chart? Might be nice to have a few recessions in there to get a sense for whether it’s a meaningful indicator. Margin debt, however, which you show a longer timeline – now that’s a nice bubbly indicator.
When it falls, people will be looking for cash. Problem is, people with cash won’t want to part with it. You’ll have to sell your stocks at a 50% discount to pry anybody’s cash away.