The Biggest Oil Story of 2017

US oil exports boom as OPEC cuts production.
There have been plenty of eye-catching stories in the energy industry this year, but one notable development has been the rise of the U.S. as a crude oil exporter. The ban on crude exports from the U.S. was lifted at the end of 2015, and exports ticked up in the following year, but only modestly. 2017, however, was the year that the floodgates opened.
In the first half of the year, there were several weeks when the U.S. topped 1 million barrels per day (mb/d), but exports averaged about 750,000 bpd between January and June.
In the third quarter, the export machine really kicked into high gear, and Hurricane Harvey was arguably the spark. It may seem odd at first blush that a disastrous storm that ravaged Texas would be the thing that spurred a rise in U.S. oil exports, but because so many refineries were damaged, a lot of the oil produced in Texas had to go elsewhere.
That surplus of crude and the temporary shortage of refining capacity was visible in the discount for WTI relative to Brent, a price differential that widened to as much as $7 per barrel after the storm, the largest disparity in years. If you are a buyer in say, China, paying $7 less per barrel than elsewhere is pretty appealing, even after factoring in high transport costs. As such, it is no surprise that U.S. oil exports to China surged this year.
U.S. oil exports hit a high at 2.133 mb/d in the last week of October, and have fallen back a bit since. In fact, it would seem to be a struggle for the U.S. to maintain such a high level of shipments. The more oil that is exported, the more likely the discount between WTI and Brent would narrow, which would essentially eat away at the competitiveness of U.S. crude.
Nevertheless, the U.S. has averaged exports of 1.5 mb/d in the fourth quarter, which is very high historically and makes the U.S. a significant player in the global oil market. At that level, the U.S is shipping more oil than 6 of the 14 OPEC members.
Moreover, even as U.S. oil exports may ease a bit next year, there are some forces working in its favor. The WTI discount remains exceptionally large, with front-month prices still trading almost $7 per barrel lower than Brent. That will keep exports high. Argus Media notes that transport costs of very large crude carriers (VLCCs) run at about $3.75 per barrel, which means the differential between WTI and Brent is supportive of U.S. exports.
The discount is helped along by the fact that U.S. shale output is surging, which acts as a drag on WTI. The EIA predicts that the U.S. will average 9.9 mb/d in 2018, an all-time high. OPEC and other analysts expect growth of U.S. shale by about 1 mb/d; the IEA sees slightly less but still robust growth of about 870,000 bpd.
At the same time, the outage at the Forties pipeline directly affected Brent, both in terms of fundamentals (an outage of several hundred thousand barrels per day) and in the way the benchmark is priced (Brent prices are specifically based on oil coming out of the North Sea). Other outages, such as in Libya, have more of an effect on Brent than WTI.
In addition, the longer the discount stays in place, the more likely the U.S. holds onto some customers even after the discount narrows. Argus Media reports that refiners from South Korea, India and Poland are beginning to make purchases of American crude, replacing barrels that typically come from the Middle East. Refiners in these countries recently booked initial cargoes from the U.S. ahead of several more purchases scheduled in subsequent months.
Another reason why exports could remain elevated is that more crude export terminals are set to come online in 2018 and 2019. The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) is making changes to its facility in order to handle VLCCs, which will expand the ports capacity and lower the cost of export. That upgrade is slated to reach completion in early 2018.
has the widening of the panama canal influenced US oil exports ? thanks
Only ONE question.
Could be a stupid one.
WHY does the US export oil?
Why doesn’t the US simply STOP importing oil?
Doesn’t anybody remember the OPEC oilboycot in 1967?
Let them eat oil ( cake ).
You are 100% correct.
Oil is finite, getting harder to extract, and ERoEI is decreasing steadily. Really, it is. And that will continue indefinitely.
In the not too distant future, historians will note the absolute foolishness of exporting oil for a few dollars profit ( now) and thereby incurring LARGE FUTURE COSTS to replace that already long-gone oil.
The oil is a gift from God (metaphor) and should not be squandered for a few dollars profit.
Though we do not see it clearly, yet, putting large amounts of OIL or NatGas on large boats to ship overseas, adds one more cost to the foolish cost of exporting our energy legacy.
Once it’s gone it’s gone. All earth-bound or under-the-sea natural resources are UNLIMITED IN SUPPLY, but the supply is quite naturally ever-more expensive to extract. Obviously the easy to extract stuff tends to be used first.
This foolish export strategy portends a colder, darker future. At least we will no longer hear this familiar and wasteful refrain, “100 million Americans are hitting the road this Xmas” !
The US produces about 10 million barrels of oil per day but consumes about 20 million. So even without exporting anything we still can only produce about 1/2 of what we need.
If you wanted to screw OPEC everyone would need to sell their F150s and buy Civics. But I think that has a low probability of happening.
“WHY does the US export oil?”
Money.
Second stupid question; where is all this export oil being produced? Alberta?
Much of it is produced in the US shale patch. Some of it came out of inventories, which were bloated to record levels and are now receding.
The U.S. imports 50% of its crude. I provided two links to the EIA showing imported and domestic crude supplies.
Imports
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move_impcus_a2_nus_ep00_im0_mbbl_a.htm
Vs.
Domestic
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_crd_crpdn_adc_mbbl_a.htm
You have to look at net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum and petroleum products, which have plunged to the lowest level in the data series going back to 1973:
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=mttntus2&f=m
You can not stop importing because the US oil refineries are made to refine oil heavier than that obtained from Fracking. You need to import heavier oil to mix and refine.
Also the costs of the extraction of fracking are very different in cost
what is qad and qan?
And yes, why are we so quick to export a resource for such a low price.
Here’s my question: Are the frackers actually making money? I know for a period they were being subsidized by bank loans. I also know that when the bottom fell out of the market, they shutdown most of their worst money losing rigs. As prices rose they started actually making a profit.
I know that they must be reopening some of those shutdown wells now. So are they back to losing money again? They seem to be much more resilient than I anticipated.
My elderly father has dumped shocking sums of money into failed fracking investments over the last 10 years. I don’t think he’s ever made his money back, but he has made friends with the Texas oilmen who keep their office lights on with his money. We read a lot about dodgy bank loans, very little about much dodgier ‘investment’ opportunities flogged by smaller operators. He was assured that the money would flow when prices rebounded above $50 a barrel. What’s come instead is additional investments in horizontal drilling from disappointing wells, and ‘assessments’ to pay forfeited taxes and costs of hired operators who’ve gone bankrupt. Obviously, as long as there are investors like my dad, production companies won’t go belly-up as they should. I’ve listened to them on conference calls. They hope next time will be different, just like my dad.
From what I have seen in the Bakken, they aren’t making money (Crescent Point is the local big shot – stock value as low as when they started 15 yrs ago) Not firing up old wells, just maintaining what has been producing and only drilling guaranteed deposits. The days of exploration won’t be back until $100/bl and if an old well isn’t pumping now it won’t get put back into the field until the same market value.
Yes lets see we sell the oil to China, who against UN sanctions sends it to North Korea, who uses it to keep their economy churning out nuclear tipped missiles aimed at our country. Sounds like good business to me,
This is a foolish article from a usually reliable source. True, the US was forced to export different products due to excess in various forms at different times of the year. Some of this was due to a loss of refining capacity during the hurricanes this year.
BUT, an oil exporter the US is most definitely NOT. The US currently imports 40% of what it consumes on a daily basis. Sure, some gets refined and what is over-capacity is sent elsewhere, much like our local lumber store exports yellow cedar, but imports red oak and almost everything else….say about 50% of what is used locally.
This article is misleading at best.
Shale producers have been estimated to have lost almost 300 billion dollars producing their mis-matched product since its inception. Luckily, 0% interest rates keep the investment dollars flowing into the Ponzi scheme. It is also helpful that the Shale producers are able to export naptha north to Canada in order to dilute bitumen into dilbet, which then gets pumped back south to Gulf refineries, extracted, and sent north again.
When the oil price drops again, if Shale ramps up in 2018, this is what happens. The price drops and producers go broke or ‘rationalize’ through default and M&A: (From Forbes 2016 article)
“Canadian crude oil exports to the United States reached its highest level ever of 3.4 million barrels per day in the first week of January, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“That’s the one piece of puzzle you don’t hear too much about — the market share Canada is gaining in the U.S.,” said Carl Evans, senior crude oil analyst at energy research firm Genscape.”
From 2016, this chart is a bit misleading as Venezuela is no longer a supplier, however, Canada has increased its share of US imports.
From EIA.Gov…..(2016)
Import sources Gross imports Exports
Canada 3.80 (38%) 0.87
Saudi Arabia 1.11 (11%) 0.00
Venezuela 0.80 (8%) 0.08
“In 2016, the United States imported approximately 10.1 million barrels per day (MMb/d) of petroleum from about 70 countries. Petroleum includes crude oil, natural gas plant liquids, liquefied refinery gases, refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, and biofuels including ethanol and biodiesel. About 78% of gross petroleum imports were crude oil.
In 2016, the United States exported about 5.2 MMb/d of petroleum to 101 countries. Most of the exports were petroleum products. The resulting net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum were about 4.9 MMb/d.
The top five source countries of U.S. petroleum imports in 2016 were Canada, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia. ”
This was updated in April 2017
In 2017 the average daily import of crude into the US was approx. 7 million barrels per day. It consumed approx. 19 million barrels of oil per day. (This includes bio-fuels as an oil equivalent).
In 2017 US produced approx 9.6 milion barrels of oil per day (domestically). The math is right there.
There is a surplus of World oil production of about 1% right now, which depresses prices and distorts reality. Some call it a glut. That is because many producing countries are producing flat out due to economic necessity and low prices. (Make it up on volume…ha ha)
However, current world oil consumption rates is 10X (yes 10X) the rate of new oil discoveries, including Shale.
There are very few actual exporting (net) oil producing countries.
The prediction that US imports and exports will one day balance is based soely on demand drop; the use of renewables, and greater efficiencies. Best guess is 2040, but it is just a wild guess and hope at this point.
The article is “foolish?”
So then, let me repeat it to you here: net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum and petroleum products such as gasoline, have plunged 80% since 2006, to the lowest level in the data series going back to 1973:
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=mttntus2&f=m
Net imports plunged from 12.5 million barrels a day in 2005/2006 to 2.49 million barrels a day now. Look at the chart. This has been a STUNNING decline. Being focused on Canada, you might have missed it. So really, look at the chart that I linked.
And look at the trajectory of the chart … it might tell you about when net imports may reach zero (getting closer).
The US will always have a mix of imports and exports for many reasons, including the grades of oil and what refineries are set up to refine, the problem that the US West Coast is not connected to the rest of the US via oil pipeline, the increasing integration of the energy markets between the US, Canada, and Mexico, etc.
But what matters is “net imports,” and they’re plunging on their way to zero.