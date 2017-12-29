US Dollar Has Worst Year since 2003, Defying the Fed

Where will it go from here?
Today is another down-day for the US dollar, the third in a row, capping a nasty year for the dollar, the worst since 2003. In 2017, the dollar dropped 7% against a broad basket of other currencies, as measured by the Trade Weighted Dollar Index (broad), which includes the Chinese yuan which is pegged to the US dollar. It was worse than the 5.7% drop in 2009, but not as bad the 8.5% plunge in 2003.
Here are the past four years of the dollar as depicted by the Broad Trade Weighted Dollar Index, which tracks 26 foreign currencies. The index is updated weekly, with the last update on December 26, and has not yet captured the declines of past three days:
This broad Trade Weighted Dollar Index is a weighted average of the dollar against the currencies of major US trading partners: the Eurozone, Canada, Japan, Mexico, China, UK, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brazil, Switzerland, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, India, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Sweden, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile, and Colombia.
Among the largest currencies, the euro rose the most, soaring 14.5% against the dollar in 2017 and is currently trading at $1.20. The Canadian dollar is up 7% against the dollar, the Japanese yen nearly 4%.
As per the narrower Dollar Index [DXY], the dollar fell 10.2% for the year. The DXY measures the dollar only against the euro, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, British pound, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc, but not against the currencies of other major US trading partners, such as China and Mexico.
Thus the dollar has accomplished a feat in 2017: During a year when the Fed continued with clockwork regularity its efforts to raise interest rates “gradually,” and when it kicked off the QE Unwind, thus taking dollar liquidity out of the market, the dollar, instead of rising in response, had its worst year since 2003.
Front-running the Fed?
In the second half of 2016, the Fed signaled fairly clearly that it would get serious about raising its target range for the federal funds rate. In the fall of 2016, Fed governors started suggesting that the QE unwind would need to start in 2017. So when the Fed raised rates in December 2016 for the first time in a year and for the second time in 10 years, there was absolutely no surprise. Markets had expected it.
And foreign currency traders had driven up the dollar in advance: From May 2016 through the end of 2016, the broad Trade Weighted Dollar Index jumped about 9% and the DXY 10%!
This move in the dollar was paralleled roughly by the move in 10-year Treasury securities, whose yield, after falling to a historic low of 1.37% in early July, soared in the second half, nearly doubling to 2.6% by the end of the year.
Then, having successfully front-run the Fed’s actions in 2017, it was time to take some money off the table. As 2017 dawned on the markets, the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields both fell, despite the Fed’s consistent tightening.
These moves have only encouraged the Fed. Had the dollar skyrocketed in 2017, and had long-term yields soared in response to the QE unwind, in a replay of the Taper Tantrum, some Fed governors might have felt a little queasy about their new monetary policies. But the opposite happened.
Where does this leave the dollar for 2018?
I think much of the damage to the dollar exchange rate against other currencies has been done. The new Fed will continue to tighten, possibly in a more hawkish manner than in 2017.
And the QE unwind is scheduled to pick up pace automatically, as announced in September. In Q1, the cap for the monthly balance sheet reductions doubles from $10 billion in October, November, and December, to $20 billion a month. In Q2, it increases to $30 billion a month; in Q3 to $40 billion a month; and in Q4 to $50 billion a month. In total for 2018, the QE unwind is capped at $480 billion. This will rise to $600 billion in 2019. It represents a lot of dollar liquidity scheduled to disappear from the markets.
Nothing like this QE unwind has ever happened before in US history, so the results could vary, as they say.
The dollar is likely to respond to this tightening US monetary environment in 2018 with a bounce, especially given the sell-off in 2017 following the front-running in the second half of 2016. And if markets suddenly come to the realization that tightening is real and will continue, which they haven’t yet, the bounce in the dollar – along with long-term yields – could happen abruptly.
I have read and heard in recent years that the FED’s REAL GOAL is to decrease the Dollar’s value.
Pragmatic.
Not saying I agree or disagree. But, the Dollar’s stubborn rise about a year ago was being seen by those who see the FED’s real agenda, as fighting the FED. Reality has its own agenda.
The constant suppression of the USD encouraged foreign money to be spent or invested here. Americans never get the benefit of the foreign exchange rates when they travel abroad. The Fed doesn’t want the American middle class to gain anything other than further indebtedness to the system that manipulates us all.
Common fallacy: A strong dollar is good and a weaker dollar is bad.
Not true, even a little.
A strong dollar makes imports cheaper and exports more expensive. A strong dollar makes shoppers in other countries more likely to shop elsewhere than the US.
A weaker dollar makes US exports more competitive and imports more expensive and is more likely to be good for GDP by increasing exports.
This is basic econ 101.
Also, raising rates makes the dollar more attractive, especially when much of the rest of the world has negative rates forced upon them. This is why raising rates causes the dollar to rise in value …. it’s in higher demand for investment purposes.
What’s unclear is why the yen and euro have much value at all. I expect them to weaken a lot if the joint central bank efforts at currency parity by world wide money printing ends when the Fed reducing its balance sheet.
One needs to be globally diversified, in dollars, and other assets (RE), in multiple currencies….thus any storm is just the prelude to sunnier days ahead. Low dollar, high dollar….it’s all good.
You sound like an old fashion mercantalist.
Something very similar occurred 80 years ago, or one complete Kondratiev cycle. The country experienced a deepening of the depression, within the ongoing depression, as the Fed prematurely tightened.
From 1934 to 1937 the economy was showing signs of healing and coming back to life. The Fed in their wisdom became fearful and began withdrawing liquidity, causing the economy to go into a tail spin. From which it did not recover until the outbreak of World War two.
History may not repeat, but it sure seems to follow similar patterns.
2014 – 2017 = 1934 – 1937 ??? You be the judge.
You forgot about the Federal tax increase in 1937. The continuing depression was caused by both tighter monetary AND fiscal policy.
Heading to Italy in a few months. Hoping the dollar is headed up, up, up.
Just wait. When the Fed raises rates some more and the balance sheet continues to reduce, expect the weird ‘central bank parity printing effect’ to go away, possibly strongly.
After the Fed balance sheet goes down a trillion or so, the $ will go up and the rest of the world will plummet in relation to the $. Imports into the US will be cheap followed by cheaper and even cheaper yet. As an aside, the ECB will probably find new reasons to print even more to compensate for the shrinking value of the euro. Interesting times ahead for them.
Hey folks – we live in a totalitarian oligarchy. Where private central bankers manipulate the currency in complete secrecy, for the benefit of them and their “friends”.
And with no audits. (Thanks, Elizabeth Warren …..)
The Fed has no interest in their dollar, its way down in their charter. Trump wants a weak dollar, that’s our policy. Rickards says the dollar has nothing to do with trade, it has to do with interest rates and policy, ahhhem. At some point the Fed will sheath its monetary wand over Fiscal policy concerns, (stimulus package). Bernanke found, when he was forced to defend the dollar (at least with his lips) by W Bush,that the Fed is not independent, and going ahead its subject to pressure to accommodate national policy, where its interdependent role with the global banking cartel may conflict.
The dollar will bounce exactly as you say. Its current weakness is only a temporary and artificial lull. China alone, with its huge but shrinking supply of U.S. Treasuries, is capable of bringing about the kind of dollar weakness we have seen, but only for so long. Eventually, China will have to end its reliance on the dollar to maintain its financial system, hopefully before the dollar starts rising in earnest. But more likely, it will be forced to do so at the worst possible moment.
This is some of what happens when the US debt keeps increasing like the belly of a compulsive eater who lives next to all you can eat buffet.
We don’t care what the Fed’s think. Americans must DEMAND the Fed’s unwind their balance and raise interest rates by petitioning their government reps.
Free markets = no Fed interference