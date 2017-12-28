Turns out, Uber Shareholders Are Eager to Sell at 30% Discount

Big pain and some relief for Saudi Arabia.
Softbank, an acquisitive junk-rated Japanese holding company that also owns about 80% of Sprint, has been preparing for months to buy a large stake in Uber. At the end of November, it launched a tender offer to buy enough shares from investors and employees to give it a 14% stake. It dangled out a price of $33 a share, which valued Uber at $48 billion – a 30% discount from Uber’s “valuation” of $69 billion, which had been established behind closed doors during the last fund-raising round.
The offer at a $48-billion valuation is even lower than Uber’s valuation back in June 2015 of $51 billion.
When the tender offer was started, there was uncertainty if enough sellers would be willing to dump their shares at this discount. The other option for them would be to hold out until the IPO, in the hopes for a better deal. The tender offer expired today at noon Pacific Time.
Turns out, there are plenty of eager sellers – despite any dreams of a blistering IPO: The tendered shares amount to about 20% of the company’s equity, “people familiar with the matter” told the Wall Street Journal. But SoftBank will likely acquire only a 15% stake, “the people said.”
Other members of the consortium SoftBank is leading – including Dragoneer Investment Group and Tencent Holdings – are likely to buy some but not all of the remaining tendered shares.
This deal will not raise money for Uber itself but will allow employees and early investors to cash out some of their holdings – at a steep discount.
But to maintain the illusion of the previous “valuation” of $69 billion – which is critical for a properly hyped future IPO – SoftBank will also make a $1-billion direct investment into Uber at the $69-billion “valuation,” as part of the deal. Since startup “valuations” are based on the price paid during fund-raising, this $1-billion deal forms Uber’s new “valuation,” the same as the prior one. So the “valuation” illusion remains intact.
Both deals combined – the $7-billion tender offer and the $1-billion direct investment – will make SoftBank one of Uber’s largest shareholders.
SoftBank already owns major stakes in other rideshare startups, including Didi Chuxing, the largest rideshare company in China; Grab, a major rideshare company in Southeast Asia; Ola, the largest rideshare company in India, slightly ahead of Uber; and 99, the largest rideshare company in Brazil. So SoftBank is serious about getting into this business on a global scale.
But all rideshare companies are competing with each other, with taxis, rental cars, mass transit, and other modes of transportation on service and low fares, and they’re competing with each other to rope in drivers by offering them incentives. The plan is to dominate the markets. And all of them are losing money hand over fist.
The chart below shows what quarterly “adjusted” losses look like for Uber. Actual losses under GAAP would be much larger since the costs of employee stock compensation, interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization have been stripped out of the figures that Uber shows the media:
So maybe it was a good time to sell at a 30% discount.
Other investors – those that bought in at the $69 billion valuation or at any valuation above $48 billion – are licking their wounds, including Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Public Investment Fund, which had made one of its biggest-ever forays into a privately held startup when it invested $3.5 billion in Uber in mid-2016 at a $62.5 billion valuation. The fund is now sitting on an unofficial paper loss of 23%.
This makes SoftBank’s $1-billion direct investment at a $69-billion valuation so important: it allows the pretense of that $69-billion valuation to continue for now.
The SoftBank deal also comes with reforms of Uber’s corporate governance. That may not be a bad thing considering the slew of scandals, lawsuits, and regulatory actions Uber is struggling with in its markets around the globe: Six directors will be added. Two of them will be from SoftBank.
The deal will also curtail the growing voting power by former CEO and now hot potato Travis Kalanick. Under Uber’s repurchase agreement, employees who sold even part of their shares back to the company had to give the voting rights of all of their shares to him. After the SoftBank deal finalizes, voting rights for all investors will be expanded, and his shares will no longer include the additional voting power.
This sort of thing only happens during the late stage of a bubble. Read… I’m in Awe of How Far the Scams & Stupidities around “Blockchain Stocks” are Going
Didn’t SoftBank also give Theranos a bailout? The reckless abandon at which “money” is being spread about tells you all you need to know.
What a great comment.
“Didn’t SoftBank also give Theranos a bailout?”
SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group lent $100 million to Theranos, with their patent portfolio as collateral. Even though Theranos is a fraud I guess someone saw value in their patents.
As for this deal with Uber, employees will finally be able to cash in on their options. What a great example of “golden handcuffs” – If an employee quit they’d have to come up with considerable cash to exercise their options before expiration and realize the tax consequences. Then nervously await a future IPO to where they could sell their shares.
The CEO of Softbank, Masayoshi Son, was able to create a $100 Billion tech investment fund. He talked about wanting this fund to have $900 Billion! Wow. I wonder who is providing all this money?
Seems like we are slowly marching to a world where a few companies will dominate each industry. We are seeing this with Disney buying up much of that industry. This feels troubling to me.
SoftBank’s Vision Fund is a strange beast.
The bulk of the $93 billion (last SEC filing), or $45 billion, was provided by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, raising some interesting concerns about the same fund’s present involvement in Uber.
SoftBank contributed $28 billion through their own investment arm (SoftBank Capital) and the Abu Dhabi government $25 billion through their own investment fund. The rest of the capital was chipped in mainly by hi-tech investors: Apple’s Japanese subsidiary, Sharp, Foxconn and Qualcomm.
This is a highly unusual fund which has caused a lot of concerns this year. Leaving aside their highly leveraged structure (to which Mizuho Bank is heavily exposed), the strangest thing about this fund is that Mr Son has final saying on all deals. Everybody else, including the Saudi government, is basically a junior partner.
This year SoftBank has beaten all hi-tech competitors in the frenzied M&A landscape: they beat Qualcomm, they beat Salesforce and even the M&A king himself, Intel.
Present SoftBank president and Mr Son’s chief financial strategist and advisor, Nikesh Arora, has honestly said their investment strategy aims at the “large check marketplace”. The $4 billion they poured into Nvidia this year are a good example.
However not all is good news. After briefly touching y10,000 in late October, SoftBank shares have been on a continous slide ever since, and this is despite the Nikkei 225’s excellent performances. Today was no different: not everybody likes this deal.
Like Steinhoff International this is a lesson to all those who keep on saying that “stocks can only go up”: indexes only tell half the story.
In the past there were actual real innovations such as the radio, telephone, penicillin, player piano, integrated circuits, incandescent globe, electricity, the wheel etc. Now they think that some stupid app from a company that screws its employees (by gig-economyfying them) is some great earth shattering innovation. These moronic “investors” wouldn’t know what “innovative” was if they fell over it and it got up and bit them on the rear end. I bet that somewhere in some small lab there is the next *real* innovation, but it doesn’t get noticed because it is too far ahead of its time and it doesn’t put on a show for the banksters and the dumbvestors that the likes of Uber or Theranos does/did. More dollars than sense these dimwits and the advance of humanity is held hostage to vacuous smoke and mirrors razzle dazzle required by the morons who somehow find themselves in charge of the money.
I guess if you have enough money to invest, you have to diversify, even if that means making some apparently crazy bets (theory: todays crazy may be the next Google).
Just once I’d like to see a 2-3 page PowerPoint that shows a credible path to profitability for Uber (“yada yada disrupt industry blah blah blah driverless cars” doesn’t count as a credible plan).
$7B is some serious money to watch circle the drain.
Softbank was a giant disaster in the 1996-2001dotcom bubble, and contributed greatly to the general crazyness and huge investment losses of the era. But if you read the Softbank wikipedia page you would never know, the article AFAICT free of any reference to the spectacular failure of most Softbank investments at the time. If you search for “softbank dotcom crash” you will find it, though. I think it is important that people know about the history of Softbank.
Apparently Softbank recovered again mainly again because of a year 2000 investment of $20M in AliBaba, which became worth $60B sometime after the IPO in 2014.
Softbank is the poster child of bubble investing and of boom-bust economics.