The Price of Chaos Rises in Spain

The longer the toxic process between Catalonia and Spain drags on, the wider the gulf grows.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
During a visit yesterday to Barcelona, the organizers of the Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile event, warned the City Council that unless the political situation stabilizes in Catalonia, they will be looking for an alternative venue after 2018. Barcelona has hosted the annual event every year since 2006 and it brings a lot of money to the city each year, much of which ends up in the pockets of local taxi drivers, hoteliers, owners of bars, restaurants and brothels, Airbnb hosts and, last but not least, the thousands of professional pickpockets that flock to the city for the four day event.
John Hoffman, the chief executive of GSMA, the association that organizes the Mobile World Congress (MWC), could not have chosen a worst day to visit Barcelona. As part of a general strike to protest the incarceration of pro-independence ministers and leaders and the imposition of direct rule from Madrid, thousands of picketers had blocked dozens of roads across the region including the main freeway connecting Spain with France, causing massive traffic jams.
High-speed train links between Barcelona and France and Barcelona and Madrid were also put out of action after hundreds of protesters moved onto platforms and railway lines in Barcelona and Girona chanting ‘Freedom, Freedom.”
At midday thousands of protesters occupied Barcelona’s Sant Jaume square in front of the city’s town hall, a traditional assembly point for Catalonia’s separatist movement. The chant “Squatters, get out” rang out in allusion to the take-over by central government authorities of Catalonia’s regional government.
Madrid is unlikely to be budged, at least not until regional elections are held on December 21, which it hopes will deliver an anti-independence majority. It’s a tall order, especially given the lack of public support for the Rajoy government in Catalonia. In a recent poll by Pew Research, 91% of the Catalans surveyed said they do not trust the government in Madrid.
If the gamble doesn’t pay off and in December pro-independence parties are handed another majority, direct rule will be reinstated, Spanish government representatives have warned. In other words, the beatings will continue until morale improves. And if morale doesn’t improve, well, the beatings will continue.
Article 155 Is Not Just Alive
Activating article 155 of Spain’s constitution, which allows Spain’s central government to take direct control of a wayward region or locality, was always a high-risk move. As the rating agency Moody’s warned, triggering the law may help ensure that Catalonia remains part of Spain for the short term, but over the long haul it will make it even more difficult to resolve the constitutional conflict.
Now, two weeks on, 155 is not just alive, it’s thriving, as the central government in Madrid seeks to apply the article to other regions over which it has limited political control. “We have developed this article of law and we now know how to apply it to Catalonia or any other region that violates the constitution,” said the governing Popular Party’s spokesperson Rafael Hernando.
That was on Monday. By Tuesday the Finance Ministry had applied a 155-type procedure to take control of the finances of the Madrid city council, which is run by a leftist coalition closely aligned to the Podemos party. The central government accuses Madrid’s council of consistently breaking budgetary rules, yet during the last financial year the council achieved a budgetary surplus of €1.02 billion after slashing its debt by 32%.
A senior representative of Rajoy’s Popular Party (PP) has also threatened to apply article 155 to the Basque Country. Alfonso Alonso, a former health minister and president of the PP in the Basque Country, warned that the region has “all the ingredients” to become the next Catalonia. The responsibility of the PP is to ensure that those ingredients never come together, Alonso said.
The fact that senior members of a deeply divisive government are threatening to apply an extremely draconian piece of legislation to other parts of Spain, including a region that is home to ETA, one of Europe’s most violent separatist groups which declared a permanent ceasefire in 2011, is testament to just how volatile the situation currently is in Spain and how easily the political chaos could spread.
State of Uncertainty
The financial toll is already being felt, albeit in a slow-bleed kind of way. Since October 31, two days after the activation of article-155, Spain’s benchmark index, the IBEX-35, has not been once in the green. The country’s second biggest bank, BBVA, has cut its GDP growth forecast for 2018 by three-tenths and has warned that if the current uncertainty continues until December as much as 1.1 percentage points could be shaved off GDP.
If the instability persists long after December, growth will slow sharply as the cost of debt for Spain’s government rises, especially with the ECB paring back its purchases of European sovereign debt. If rating agencies follow through on their threats and begin downgrading the outlook for the Spanish economy or even cutting their rating for Spanish debt, servicing that debt is going to get a whole lot more difficult.
But the biggest threat is the gathering boycott of Catalan goods in the rest of Spain. According to a new survey conducted by The Reputation Institute, 23% of Spanish people have stopped buying Catalan goods altogether. Another 21% are thinking of doing the same. In other words, Catalonia’s biggest export market is shrinking fast. As former Spanish minister Josep Borell recently warned, the boycott has reached such a scale that it risks severing economic ties between Spanish and Catalan businesses — ties that have taken decades to forge.
Many of these consumers think they’re doing Spain a favor by punishing Catalan businesses, yet many of those same businesses are owned by people who are not in favor of independence. What’s more, many of their providers are based in other parts of Spain and they, too, are suffering the ill effects.
For the moment there is not the slightest sign of any reconciliation between pro-independence Catalonia and the rest of Spain. Neither side seems willing to take a step back. The longer this toxic process drags on, the wider the gulf will grow and the more difficult it will be to rebuild bridges afterwards. And both sides of the divide have shown themselves to be perfectly capable and willing to inflict economic pain on themselves in order to harm the other. That should be — but apparently isn’t — a serious cause for concern in Brussels. By Don Quijones.
…. and the more autonomous and semi autonomous regions along with radical groups such as the ETA that will join in on the fight as their rights , independence and well being become threatened by Rajoy’s pretense of becoming Spain’s next Franco
Question is .. at what point doe the EU step in .. before this all blows up in everyone’s face not to mention spreading like the plague across the whole of Europe ?
So Spain is becoming a police state once more?
That’s what happens when you don’t take the members of the former dictatorship to court like Argentina did.
Since justice didn’t happen, since the missing continue missed, since there is still a lot on unmarked graves they think they can just do it again.
There is no justice.. Just us…
Its what happens when you don’t own or control your own finance.
And what does Argentina have now???
Most those criminals criminals behind bars and a lot of missing children, now adults, restored to their families.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trial_of_the_Juntas
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abuelas_de_Plaza_de_Mayo
How can you tell Catalan goods from a Spanish goods? Just curious.
Perhaps Catalonia wisely retained a healthy stash of Pesetas, or converted them for gold/silver as opposed to Euros.
If only the good people of Spain would realize that it is not Catalunya that is their enemy, but the phoenix of fascism in Madrid.
Evil has a name, and his name is Rajoy.
“Barcelona has hosted the annual event every year since 2006 and it brings in billions of euros to the city each year,”
There seems to be a typo in this sentence…
200,000 visitors @ 5000.00 Euros will get you a million.. I have NEVER done a trade show that didn’t cost us 20 grand. Many were more.
MWC estimates 108,000 attendees.
To reach a billion euros they would each have to spend €10,000 IN Barcelona, not including transportation to and from the destination. Most trade show materials will be produced elsewhere, the show registration fees go to an outside vendor. This €10,000/ would be in lodging, meals, local transportation, services and incidentals. The economic multipliers used in calculating tradeshows and sporting events are notoriously inflated.
I would bet the direct local spending is under €400,000,000.00 or approximately €3700/ attendee. Strictly back of the envelope math.
Look at the bright side, all of those worried about tourism ruining Barcelona can relax.
“Spanish government representatives have warned…. ” the beatings will continue until morale improves. And if morale doesn’t improve, well, the beatings will continue.”
The above sums up the issue.”
I noticed the Spanish government mentioned putting the topic of allowing regional referendums to a national referendum. I suppose that would be one way to seize the initiative and provide/create a long delay. I wonder if Cataluña will go into freezeplay until the next national elections, or if early elections will be nudged in…I don’t see how it can all hang for years.
“I don’t see how it can all hang for years.”
It’s been hanging for years. It’s actually been hanging for centuries. This is just the latest phase, but it’s been a fact of Spanish life for generations.
Most countries have ethnic divisions, but only a few have serious separatist movements, and Spain happens to be one of them, and it’s important because it could become unusually expensive for both sides. It’s very bad for business. Still, even Belgium is split between Flemands and Walloons, but mostly they just argue. France is a real hodgepodge, essentially a collection of pays, and it was in no way unified before WWI. Nationless gypsies are still common in Europe. Kurdistan was rather stupidly added to Iraq as a convenience to the European victors over the Ottomans. India is at least as diverse as Europe and has its own collections of divisive ethnicities. There are many examples.
As we know, demagogues are notorious for exploiting ethnic divisions for political advantage, so it is common for minorities to be abused, ethnically cleansed, and sometimes exterminated, which is why there are no longer any native Tasmanians. Spain itself was more peaceful under autocratic caliphs who enforced tolerance, but that was a long time ago, and before Catalans were considered Spaniards.
Do Spaniards consider their conquest of the New World and whether that has implications for what is going on now in Spain?
DanR, my two cents without meaning to jump in, sure Walter has something to add.
Recent Catalan independence moves (early last century) was tied into Cuban independence ( if you read on the origins of the estellada flag for example), in fact there was American involvement ( the US and Spain did not have best of relationship) , and so I think there is residual sentiment there somewhere.
On top of that the far left Podemos party is tied into the S. American left in various ways, and they are therefore quite reactionary ( and want PP out of power no matter what), so there is also Spanish American legacy playing out there too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estelada
Nationalist Spain considers itself a notch above the now independent hispanic world ( as in don’t expect our help now) , “average people” tend to look on it as any other country but with familiar ties and shared history hence with more sensitivity , for revolutionaries it is an example, and low life it is an opportunity.
So PSOE for example legalised a whole swathe of S. American migrants on grounds of descent a decade ago ( many went home after the gfc) , PP/big business in contrast has a lot of high level investment in S. America, but otherwise is not too keen on bringing the continent to Spain. I think most people just see the continent as an advantage, but also consider it less developed and more difficult, and do not want too much influence of that in Spain.
I see what you are saying, but I find it hard to picture, after say renewed indepence victory 21D, another four years (or three to general election) under 155, with various members of Catalan society in jail and the regional, if not national, economy in the doldrums or declining. I just do not see it continuing like that.
On the other hand the PSOE does not look like it is going to react in any major way ( say to stall government) , nor EU, so maybe it is set that way…or else the independence movement loses its majority and everyone just gets to complain till the next time.
“the independence movement loses its majority and everyone just gets to complain till the next time.”
Call it a tradition.
For many separatists, it’s always a case of ‘Next year in Jerusalem!’
They can live a whole life with that delusion, dreaming, fulminating against ‘traitors’, plotting…..
Did you read the fine print on that????
The Proposed Referendum Amendment, is for the WHOLE country to vote in any Referendum.
NOT JUST THE EFFECTED REGION
This is “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave” Unless the rest of us, dont want you.
80% or more vote out in the reigon whilst 60 % or lees vot in, in the rest of the country. Region stays in, as national majority vote, is, in.
The Scots Referendum model, is the model needed.
Where only the citicens of the effected region. Vote in the in/out referendum. Otherwise it is a poinless, forgone conclusion, exercise..
To paraphrase the Prince in Leopardi: the only changes proposed are those which will ensure everything stays the same.
Juncker is against any change at all, as he made clear in Salamanca the other day : ‘No populism, no (poisoned) nationalism or separatism.’
Essentially a Soviet attitude, or one worth of the old Austrian Empire…..
…and meant to be, except it re-affirms the democratic credentials, and constitutional order, of Spain.
It just seems to be part of a bigger “localization” movement sweeping the world at this time. Including Far Right movements, Brexit (the implicit breakup of the E.U.) & the Trump movement. In Australia we have Western Australia talking about seceading from the rest of Australia. There is also talk of the huge Australian state of Queensland dividing between north and south. History has shown that globalization is a complete fiction (as well as “trickle down” fraudenonomics) and there can never be any unity when populations get past a certain size. There will always be localized fracturing. The human (evolution) psyche cannot cope with non-local organization and territory based greed and war will always prevail. Evolution dictates that our brains only understand (and can cope with) things on a village scale. The massive rapid change precipitating loss of jobs & tradition is also a very powerful and underrated (direct and indirect) driver in all of this. After WWII the pendulum was swinging towards the U.N. and global unification but now it is swinging back because the U.N. did not deliver for the common man, only for the oligarch. Communism (in CCCP) was a bold attempt at imposed unification and it degenerated and fractured into a kleptocracy. Why does anyone think that capitalism is any better a system: for who can say that it also has not degenerated into a kleptocracy of the oligarch? Let the fracturing begin I say.
It just seems to be part of a bigger “localization” movement sweeping the world at this time. Including Far Right movements, Brexit (the implicit breakup of the E.U.) & the Trump movement.
If you object to seeing your formerly sovereign country turned into a Goldman Sachs looting colony, and resist bureaucrats accountable only to their oligarch-bankster puppetmasters erasing your borders and national traditions and imposing forced multiculturalism on distinct peoples, you are, ipso facto, “far right” to the corporate statist Establishment and its media border collies.
There can be no Brotherhood of Mankind, as ‘mankind’ is nothing more than a meaningless abstraction.
And this also the problem that separatists and nationalists will run into: there is no ‘people’ united in shared motivation – as we can see in Catalonia and the Basque country, or indeed in Brexit (or is it?)Britain.
Brexit at the Bottom is .
“Europe is not destroying our economy and country for a third time in less than 105 years.”
In the process another of of their internal cat-fights.
When they cant even protect their borders from illegal immigrant’s, they expect England, to pay to look after, and house, in England.
Ever closer union is not the answer to a lot of the issues, the EU need’s to deal with urgently.
Every time their are issues in the EU Ever closer union (more power to brussels) is trotted out as the answer. When frequently it isnt.
Eu Borders need to be secured, freedom of moment needs modification, to stop national welfare exploration, and nation’s exporting their unemployed or low wage workers, to places with higher wages and lower unemployment levels. So raising unemployment in those “host places”.
Which is the same issue with globalization .
Globalization was suppose to raise the lowest boats.
What it has done, is dragged down the highest boats, whilst levering china to the top of the heap. In the process, forcing the lowest boats, LOWER.
“There can be no Brotherhood of Mankind, as ‘mankind’ is nothing more than a meaningless abstraction.”
Cynically true.
Aristotle stated something long ago that has stood the test of time:
“At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice, he is the worst.”
Short version: Globalization has simply become the latest powerful means for the wealthy owners and investors to reduce the cost of labor and keep more profits for themselves.
These owners all have short-term and disconnected views – lower cost of labor in each particular business doesn’t reduce the overall middle class wealth by much. Overall the effects are certainly felt.
Everything I’ve read about the Catalan crisis either says or implies that the Rajoy government has somehow clumsily ‘blundered’ into this confrontation and it’s escalation.
I think this ignores the strong possibility that the Spanish government desired and actively fomented the situation. If so, who stands to gain? As ever, following the money often leads to interesting doorsteps…
When PP came to power after PSOE, part of their raison d’etre was cracking down on regional spending, and regionalism. True to form they stuck to their guns, something that reaps them credibility from a large segment of the population…and provides a needed distraction from other not so transparent dealings that some of their members were involved in.
Let’s also apply this logic of “who’s to gain?” to those seeking independence. Obviously Russia likes a fractured Europe, even if Catalonia split from Spain is not the same prize that a German or French EU exit would be. There is some evidence that Russia was stoking fears in social media presence. Some Catalan businesses might benefit through a local concentration of power – just as exports close for some, others gain from stronger position inside Catalonia and more control over favorable local regulations. Some individuals might benefit from avoiding corruption or other central government driven criminal investigations. Some Financial companies may love a Catalonia that is outside the EU ongoing threats to crackdown on offshoring and fiscal paradises. The poorer regions are more virulently independent – they decision-making closer to them (maybe at the expense of a more cosmopolitan, richer, less pro-independence, Barcelona)
Among the independence power brokers, I don’t believe that the “yearning for freedom” is the single driving force for what’s going on behind the scenes. Rajoy has been ham fisted, but the initiative was equally ham fisted in terms of taking a step towards forcing brinkmanship. In what world is 43% of the vote (albeit 90% voting “for”) OK for voting on something so impacting on so many people’s lives?
Exactly: a new state would only be viable with support in the region of 90-95%.
Anything less, and it’s a recipe for turmoil and civil war, with the former parent state having openings for interference and de-stabilisation using those unhappy with the decision.
Separatists never seem to accept this reality.