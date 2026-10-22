AI Found Catastrophic Vulnerabilities in PHP, Running on 70% of All Websites, incl. WOLF STREET. Then it Was Leaked

This could have been a massive mess.

Wednesday morning, October 21, at a little after 5 AM Pacific Time, as I was starting to read through the business and finance news and reports, I got a jolt from something bigger than caffeine.

Researchers, using the frontier AI model GPT-5.6 Sol, had discovered two remote code execution vulnerabilities in the PHP engine which had been there for many years. These vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, collectively known as PHP2Shell, would allow hackers to take over the entire website and do whatever.

The researchers discovered the vulnerabilities in August and were working with PHP, OpenAI, and WordPress to come up with a way to patch the vulnerabilities before announcing it publicly. The date of the release of the patch was supposed to be October 22.

The problem yesterday morning (October 21) was that those vulnerabilities had been leaked into the wild days earlier, but there was no patch yet, and they cropped up in the social media amid reports of attempts to exploit them. This triggered an emergency announcement by PHP at about 7 AM Pacific Time, along with an emergency release of the patch.

PHP is the open-source scripting language that about 70% of the world’s websites use, including all WordPress sites, including WOLF STREET. And there was still no patch when I first saw this. It sent the world ascrambling. The recommendation was to shut down websites running PHP until a patch would be available and was installed.

“These vulnerabilities allow an attacker to send a crafted set of queries to a server running PHP and potentially take over the server. From there they could potentially read, modify, delete, or repurpose anything on the server,” according to Cloudflare, which provides a cloud-based Web Application Firewall (WAF) to websites, including WOLF STREET.

Cloudflare said that it had developed ways to mitigate the PHP2Shell vulnerabilities in the hours before the public announcements.

In terms of the numbers, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said on X last night:

“In the 10 hours before it was publicly announced, across the @Cloudflare network we saw thousands of attempts to exploit it. That jumped to tens of thousands in the 45 minutes post announcement, hundreds of thousands within 2 hours, and millions now.”

Lots of websites in Europe – websites by governments, hospitals, and other essential service providers – had already shut down by the time I looked at this yesterday morning.

In the US, most prominently for WOLF STREET readers, the St. Louis Fed had shut down its data website FRED, that hosts government and private-sector data from all over the US and the world. Lots of our readers use FRED frequently to get their favorite data sets. FRED is a huge site and gets lots of global traffic and it could have become a target.

Amazon’s AWS reported yesterday after the public disclosure of the vulnerabilities:

“Amazon Threat Intelligence identified a PHP2Shell exploitation attempt dating to Oct. 17, 2026, in MadPot telemetry, four days before public disclosure of CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619.

“The exploit attempt originated from an IP address associated with a commercial anonymization network. While the vulnerability was under embargo, the targeting of a honeypot from an anonymized IP address suggests the activity was conducted by a threat actor, though it remains unclear how the actor acquired exploit information prior to disclosure.

“The PHP embargo window was set to be lifted on 2026-10-21 1400 UTC [7 AM Pacific Time]. On the day of the release, Amazon Threat Intelligence identified multiple proof of concept exploits for the vulnerability, with the earliest around 2026-10-21 0200 UTC [the evening of Oct. 20 Pacific Time].”

And AWS added:

“Once the embargo was lifted and the patch was released [at 7 AM Pacific Time], additional proof-of-concept exploits appeared within hours, and we saw them used against our sensors almost immediately. PHP2Shell is now being broadly exploited in the wild.”

And it’s not an easy quick patch either. Nearly 200 files in PHP needed to be fixed, with developers writing over 10,000 lines of code, according to the WSJ last night.

So this was not a great thing to wake up to for website owners, for sure. At the time, shutting down PHP sites was the recommendation. I didn’t shut down WOLF STREET, hoping for the best, and counting on the mitigation efforts by Cloudflare and Wordfence (a security plugin). Hope is not a strategy, but sometimes it works.

For Liquid Web, the data center company that hosts the dedicated WOLF STREET server and a gazillion other dedicated servers and Virtual Private Servers (VPS), it was an all-hands-on-deck moment, I’m sure. They scrambled to apply the emergency patch, once it became available, to the most recent versions of PHP and deploy them across their network. PHP was patched on WOLF STREET yesterday afternoon.

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