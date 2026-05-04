Bond Market on Edge: Treasury Yields Spike, 30-Year to 5.03%, Mortgage Rates to 6.52%, as Gulf War Reheats

Which raises a question: How many more Fed rate cuts would it take in this inflationary era to drive the 30-year Treasury yield to 6%?

Treasury yields from 2 years to 30 years spiked today – along with crude oil prices and inflation fears – after Iranian attacks on oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, commercial ships, and US Navy ships. Treasury yields are like a loaded spring amid escalating inflation fears. Rising yields means falling prices for existing bondholders.

The 30-year Treasury yield jumped by 6 basis points at the moment to 5.03%, the highest since May 2025, and is now 139 basis points above the Federal Funds Rate of 3.64% (EFFR, blue line), which the Fed targets with its policy rates, as the bond market is now pricing in significantly higher inflation rates over the life of the bond than the Fed’s 2% target.

A dovish Fed – a Fed that threatens to “look through” surging inflation because it’s just an energy price spike or whatever – spooks the long end of the bond market. The more the Fed cuts, the higher the 30-year yield? Which raises the question: how many rate cuts would it take in this environment to drive the 30-year yield to 6%?

But historically, 5% is not a high 30-year yield: between October 1979 and October 1985, the 30-year Treasury yield was over 10% and topped out at just over 15% in September 1981. It didn’t drop consistently below 5% until the Financial Crisis in late 2007.

The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by 7 basis points at the moment, to 4.45%, the highest since the top of the spike in July last year.

Since end of February, the 10-year yield has surged by 50 basis points. It is now 82 basis points above the EFFR.

The 3-year Treasury yield spiked by 9 basis points to 4.0%, same as the top of the spike at the end of March, and both the highest since June 2025, and both 36 basis points above the EFFR, a strong signal that the bond market is expecting rate hikes over the next couple of years, not rate cuts.

The 2-year Treasury yield spiked by 8 basis points at the moment to 3.98%, the highest since June last year.

It is now 34 basis points above the EFFR of 3.64%, the most since early 2023 just before the SVB collapse, after having been below the EFFR for nearly the entire time since the SVB collapse on rate cut expectations. This recent surge above the EFFR is a sign that this part of the bond market is now pricing in rate hikes, instead of rate cuts. And this expectation of rate hikes is also why the 30-year yield hasn’t yet surged toward 6%.

Overall inflation rates already spiked in March due to the energy price spike. It remains up for debate to what extent exactly the energy price spike will also fuel, sorry, even higher “core” inflation, which excludes energy and food products that consumers pay for directly.

The Fed favored “core” PCE price index has been rising for months and in March reached 3.2% year-over-year, with the 6-month average at 3.7% annualized. But even this core measure will trend higher as higher energy prices start filtering non-energy goods and services – part of which has already started with airline fares.

The longer end of the bond market is on edge about this inflation scenario and the risk that it could spread over many years as the Fed remains unwilling to really crack down on inflation and keeps looking for excuses – such as “looking through” the energy price spike, and perhaps under the Warsh-Fed, expecting that efficiency gains from AI will somehow solve the inflation problem.

And the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which roughly tracks the 10-year Treasury yield but is higher, jumped by 8 basis points this morning, to 6.52%, according to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily.

In case you missed it: The US Government sold $723 billion of Treasury Securities this Week. Inflation Jumped and Met T-bill Yields

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