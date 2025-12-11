If the labor market is weakening, it’s on the job-creation side of the equation, maybe in part due to AI.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Initial applications for unemployment benefits (“initial claims”) in the week through Saturday bounced back to a still relatively low 236,000, from the outlier-plunge last week, seasonally adjusted, that had caused me to note, “initial unemployment insurance claims were a doozie that’ll reverse next week,” and they did today.
And I had said: “Obviously, one or more big states didn’t get their claims data filed before deadline, this having been the week of Thanksgiving, which is what caused this plunge in claims. But that data gets picked up in the next week, and so we’ll see a spike in claims, which will undo part or all of today’s plunge.” And they did today.
Which is why we look at the four-week average, which largely irons out the week-to-week squiggles, and which ticked up to 216,750, seasonally adjusted, which is historically low, and in the same low range that it has been in for the past four years.
This is administrative data, not survey-based data. Freshly laid-off people filed these applications for unemployment insurance at state unemployment agencies, which then reported them to the US Department of Labor by the weekly deadline, which then combined the data and published it today.
In a longer timespan going back to the 1970s, initial claims are very low, despite the growth of nonfarm payrolls over the decades. They were lower only during the tight labor market of 2018 and 2019 and during the labor shortages coming out of the pandemic.
Layoffs show no signs of a weakening labor market. If the labor market is weakening, it’s on the job-creation side of the equation.
We have also consistently seen that churn in the labor market has calmed down dramatically from the pandemic spike, with relatively few people quitting, with retirements being down, with layoffs & discharges being relatively low. As fewer people are leaving their jobs, they leave fewer job openings behind, and fewer people need to be hired to fill those newly opened jobs. While job openings remain relatively high – they’re at the level of the peak before the pandemic – there is a lot less turnover in the labor market, so it’s harder for people who are out of job to find a job, all discussed here.
This greater difficulty for laid-off people to find a job, and to spend more time looking for a job, shows up in the continued claims for unemployment insurance – but even those have improved recently.
Continued claims for unemployment insurance, also released today by the Labor Department, track people who applied for unemployment insurance at least a week earlier and are still claiming unemployment insurance because they still haven’t found a job.
These “continued unemployment claims” plunged by 99,000 in the latest week – a huge outlier plunge that will at least partly reverse in a week or two – to 1.838 million, the third week in a row of declines, seasonally adjusted (blue in the chart below).
These continued claims are now down by 130,000 from the recent high at the end of July.
The four-week average fell for the third week in a row to 1.918 million (red).
These continued claims are relatively low in a historic context. Over the past four decades, it’s only during the tight labor market in 2018 and 2019 and in the years of the labor shortages in 2021 and 2022, that the level was lower – despite the much larger nonfarm payrolls.
It indicates that people remain on unemployment insurance rolls somewhat longer than in 2022-2024 and in 2018-2019, but not as long as they did in the prior decades.
So layoffs are low, but once laid off, it takes people longer to find a job as companies have slowed their hiring, but even that has improved since the summer.
AI is turning out to be a further complication for people who’ve graduated from college and are trying to start their careers.
The CEO of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher talked about it in an interview. His company has rolled out AI tools for its staff years ago. He said the AI tools have made his people more efficient. The company hasn’t “necessarily eliminated any positions or what have you,” but the company slowed down hiring for “these kinds of entry-level jobs. They have been getting automated in many cases, where somebody might have had a junior person doing something,” he said.
“And so I have a lot of friends that have children that are graduated from college – good colleges with good degrees – that are having problems and their friends are having problems entering the workplace,” he said.
“I see that because I look at our own behavior, which is we’re kind of slow-walking some of that hiring now because we’re using these tools.”
College graduates having a hard time finding a job is now a wider issue, especially because AI tools have reduced somewhat the number of entry level jobs. But college graduates who have not worked the minimum amount of time are not eligible for unemployment insurance, and are not in the unemployment insurance data here. But they’re in the unemployment figures of the jobs report.
So AI is propelling the stock market
but AI is also causing an issue in the job market that is portrayed as a problem
and the Fed cuts rates because of those issues in the job market from AI
and the stock market goes up because of those rate cuts that allegedly are directed at the employment problem caused by AI
So, there is an absurdity here.
Does the Fed really believe that rate cuts will cure an employment problem caused by AI? Better question, do they care? They have the hammer and everything is a nail.
What do you think about people who have long since exhausted their 6 months of unemployment. They do not count as unemployed. How are they counted?
They count as unemployed and they’re part of the unemployment rate. But that’s a different data set you’re referring to with that question.
It has always that way. There have always been job seekers who’ve reached the end of their benefits without finding a job. Nothing new. And they all count as in the unemployment rate as unemployed.
Powell coming out today saying they don’t trust the jobs data. Though I suppose with the moving average, things still look in line? What are the safeguards against data gaslighting, I wonder.
Right? That was a bold move saying we don’t trust the data it’s likely overstated by 60k jobs a month. I feel like if you know that, why don’t they then fix those models and data?
BS, both of you.
Powell did NOT talk about this data here. This is unemployment claims, based actual applications for unemployment insurance. RTGDFA
This data here is not revised. It’s administrative data of actual applications filed by actual people.
What Powell referred to the monthly nonfarm jobs report data, which is survey-based. The initial numbers that are reported monthly in the jobs report were overstated, and then the annual benchmark adjustment based on quarterly corporate payroll tax filings (estimate released in September, final figure applied early next year) substantially lowered those initial estimates. But that adjustment is once a year, and essentially a year behind. This has been the case for the past two years. Three years ago, the initial estimates were too low and were then adjusted upward.
So the nonfarm payroll jobs-created that are reported every month are very unreliable, but the benchmark adjustment comes too late for making policy decisions. So this is a quandary for the Fed.
In addition, the preliminary monthly nonfarm payroll figures are often revised down the following two months, based on more complete surveys, which adds to the issues. I use the three-month average in my charts, which irons out those revisions.
Powell’s 60,000 figure is based on the September estimate by the BLS for the annual benchmark revision, which I covered at the time. He just repeated it and carried it forward to today.
The final figure of that annual benchmark revision will be applied in early next year.
So Powell and many others think that these issues with the preliminary monthly estimates continue. The BLS needs to get a handle on this. At least, it should adjust its figures quarterly, not annually, to the corporate payroll tax filings, and I don’t understand why it hasn’t done that.
Boomers have plenty of room in their McMansions and second homes for their college graduate grandkids to move in — multigenerational living is hot after all
“AI productivity” is code word for replacing American kids with H1Bs. They can quickly print those diplomas in India.
In fact Amazon has so much productivity gains they requested 10,000 H1Bs for 2026. They also just announced investing $35 Billion in India’s AI development. Just deleted my Amazon account.
You don’t need to “delete” your account. That doesn’t change anything. Amazon will keep all your data no matter what you do. Just don’t buy there, except my books 🤣
