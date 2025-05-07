I’ve Been Screaming about Rising Used-Vehicle Prices since Aug 2024 (and No One Paid Attention) but Suddenly It’s the Tariffs?

The issue has been tight used-vehicle inventory due to reduced influx of 2021/2022 model years after the new-vehicle shortages at the time.

What made the rounds today was the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index that tracks wholesale prices of used vehicles sold at Manheim’s auctions where franchised and independent dealers replenish their inventories. From the low point in June 2024, the index through April has risen by 6.2%, seasonally adjusted.

The month to month jump in April (+2.7% seasonally adjusted) was smaller than the jump in July 2024 (+2.8%) that had caused me to muse in the headline on August 7, 2024: Used Car & Truck Prices Suddenly Bounce, Inventories Tighten: End of Historic Plunge that Pushed CPI Inflation Down?

As used-vehicle prices continued to rise, and on a year-over-year basis turned positive in November 2024, I fretted in a series of articles about those price increases and their impact on inflation (headlines and links at the bottom of this article). And the April jump was a continuation of this trend. But the media blamed the tariffs.

Those auction prices have been rising (seasonally adjusted) since the low point in June 2024, after having plunged by 20% from the crazy peak at the end of 2022. During the free-money era in 2021-2022, wholesale prices had spiked 65% because retail prices had spiked by 55%, and dealers were falling all over each other bidding up prices to replenish their stock.

It was the era when consumers were awash in free manna from heaven: Stimulus programs, PPP loans, mortgage forbearance (five deferred mortgage payments of $2,000 each puts $10,000 cash into the consumer’s bank account), additional unemployment benefits, student loan moratorium, eviction moratorium where the government paid landlords so renters didn’t have to pay and could instead blow the rent money on buying stuff and making down-payments on used vehicles…. The whole bit. It caused used-vehicle prices to explode because that’s one of the things people bought and made down-payments on with their free money.

Not seasonally adjusted (blue in the chart above), the index has risen every month in 2025, which is normal for this time of the year. In March, it rose by 2.7%, but that was less than normal for March. And so on a seasonally adjusted basis, March prices fell 0.7%.

Then in April, the index increased by 3.3% not seasonally adjusted, which was more than normal for April, and so the seasonally adjusted index increased by 2.7%.

Retail prices as tracked by the CPI for used vehicles, which generally lag auction prices a little, began surging in September 2024, as dealers were raising their prices on tight inventories and solid demand. The CPI data for September was released on October 10, and it caused me to muse in the headline: Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation: “Core CPI” Accelerates for 3rd Month on Sharp Flip of Used Vehicle Prices, Sticky Services Inflation.

The used vehicle CPI for April hasn’t been released yet. But in March, the used-vehicle CPI had dipped a little (seasonally adjusted), after the six-month surge of 7% (red line).

The problem has been tight inventories. Used-vehicle inventories at dealers have been tight in 2024 and 2025 amid solid demand and reduced influx of vehicles from lease returns and rental fleets of the pandemic model years.

During the period of the semiconductor shortages in 2021 and 2022, global vehicle production plunged. In the US, somewhere between 6 to 10 million fewer new vehicles were sold over the two-year period than might have been otherwise, and these 6-10 million vehicles are now missing from the national fleet, and are not entering the supply pipeline of used vehicles.

The inventory at the end of March at used-vehicle dealers was at 2.14 million units, according to Cox Automotive. Inventory at the end of April hasn’t been released yet, but it might be tighter still. These levels are down by about 25% from 2019.

Demand has been strong in the second half of 2024 and so far in 2025, with January and February sales surpassing the Januarys and Februarys of the prior three years, according to data from Cox Automotive. In March, sales of used vehicles at franchised dealers (such as Ford dealers) and independent dealers to retail customers jumped by 12.8% year-over-year.

And yet, both retail prices and wholesales prices dipped in March, tariffs and all (see above charts).

March is tax-refund season. Tax refunds make perfect down-payments for purchasing a vehicle. The whole industry salivates over them. And tax refunds were up. Individual income tax refunds through April 4 rose by 5.0% from a year ago to $211 billion, according to IRS data. The number of tax refunds rose by 1.4% year-over-year, to 67.7 million refunds. The average tax refund to individual taxpayers increased by 3.5% to $3,116. Tax refunds paid via direct deposit rose by 5.3% to $206 billion, and they were available for down-payments essentially right away.

Tax refunds are like stimulus checks that people take to the dealer for down-payments. And we discussed this here.

An additional factor may have been the insane hoopla and clickbait nonsense in the media about tariffs, which put consumers into an ultra-foul mood. And maybe they did some retail therapy in March, when overall retail sales were very strong, even at restaurants and bars. Used vehicles aren’t tariffed, nor are restaurants and bars. But the nutty stuff in the media could have caused an additional boost to demand for used vehicles, on top of the tax-refund demand.

I’ve been screaming about rising used-vehicle wholesale prices since August 7, 2024, in my articles that cover the used vehicle market (headlines and links below). And I’ve been screaming about rising used-vehicle retail prices since October 10 in my monthly articles that cover CPI. And no one paid attention, and suddenly, it’s the tariffs?

