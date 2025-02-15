Here Come the HELOCs: Mortgages, Housing-Debt-to-Income-Ratio, Serious Delinquencies & Foreclosures in Q4 2024

HELOC balances surged, mortgage balances barely budged: More households, more income, more housing debt.

Mortgage balances barely edged up in Q4, by just $15 billion, or by 0.1%, from Q3, the smallest percentage increase since the dip in Q2 2023, to $12.6 trillion, as demand for mortgages has plunged, because sales of existing homes have plunged to the lowest since 1995, though there is plenty of inventory for sale. But demand for new single family houses has held up, as homebuilders cut prices and threw big incentives at the market, including mortgage-rate buydowns, to move the glut of new completed single-family houses they have for sale. At the same time, more people who could buy are renting – the “renters of choice” – to benefit from an arbitrage between two similar products with very different prices.

Year-over-year, mortgage balances rose by 2.9%, or $353 billion, the smallest year-over-year increase since Q1 2019, according to the Household Debt and Credit Report from the New York Fed, based on Equifax credit report data.

The increases over the years were driven by higher prices and thereby larger amounts financed, topping out with a year-over-year increase of 10% in Q1 2022.

But here come the HELOCs.

Balances of Home Equity Lines of Credit jumped by 2.3% in Q4 from Q3, and by 10.0% year-over-year, to $396 billion. In less than three years since the low point in Q1 2022, HELOC balances have surged by 25%.

People are doing the math: Cash-out mortgage refinancing activity has collapsed due to the higher mortgage rates. If homeowners need cash for a remodeling project or a wedding or whatever, it can be less costly for them to take out a HELOC at the higher rates that HELOCs come with, and not cash-out-refinance an existing 3% mortgage where they would end up with a bigger mortgage at a 7% rate on the entire mortgage. In addition, HELOCs are lines of credit; only the actual balance drawn on it incurs interest.

Despite the 25% surge in less than three years, HELOC balances remain historically low after 13 years of incessant declines coming out of the Housing Bust. These are the actual balances drawn on HELOCs.

In terms of size, nearly half of all HELOCs recently originated had credit limits between $50,000 and $150,000, according to an earlier report from the New York Fed. About 28% had credit limits below $50,000, and 25% had credit limits of $150,000 to $650,000. Only 1% had credit limits of over $650,000.

HELOCs turned into an additional risk for homeowners during the Housing Bust, including in the 12 non-recourse states – more details and list of nonrecourse states here – because lenders of second-lien mortgages could sue the borrower for the deficiency, while first-lien lenders got the house in a foreclosure and then, in non-recourse states, could not sue for a deficiency judgement.

In addition, in all states, the lender of a defaulted HELOC could foreclose on the home even if the borrower was up-to-date with the payments on the first-lien mortgage. There were a lot of lessons learned back then – by both lenders and borrowers.

Burden of housing debt: Debt-to-Income Ratio

To view the burden of total housing debt – mortgage debt plus HELOC debt – on households, while accounting for more homes and higher incomes, we use the housing-debt-to-disposable-income ratio.

The debt-to-income ratio is a classic measure of the borrowers’ creditworthiness, their ability to deal with the burden of debt.

We use disposable income (by the Bureau of Economic Analysis) because it represents an after-payroll-tax cashflow from all income sources, not just wages: Household income from after-tax wages, plus income from interest, dividends, rentals, farm income, small business income, transfer payments from the government, etc. This is the cash that consumers have available every month to spend on housing, food, and other daily expenses, debt payments, etc. What they don’t spend, they save.

In Q4 from Q3 : housing debt +0.2%, disposable income +1.3%.

: housing debt +0.2%, disposable income +1.3%. Year-over-year: Housing debt +3.1%, disposable income +5.1%.

With disposable income rising faster than housing debt in 2024, the burden of the housing debt on households, in terms of the debt-to-income ratio, declined further, to 59.1% in Q4, the lowest in the data except for a few quarters during the Free-Money era when stimulus payments from the government inflated disposable income beyond recognition.

The 50% spike of the ratio in the four years before it all blew up should have scared the bejesus out of everyone. When borrowers massively defaulted on this debt – $10 trillion in housing debt at the time – the financial system began to implode.

Today, the debt is bigger, but there are a lot more households, and they make a lot more money, so the burden of the debt is lower.

Higher mortgage rates impact only a small portion of borrowers: A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the benchmark mortgage in the US, doesn’t change its interest rate and payments during its entire 30-year term.

So homeowners with below-4% mortgages will have below-4% mortgages until they pay them off. That’s the majority of the debt even today. In 2022, 65% of mortgages had below-4% rates. Some of them have gotten paid off by now, including by people who no longer have mortgage debts at all. Currently 55% of all mortgages are below-4% mortgages (see our discussion and charts of the slowly fading “locked-in effect” here).

The 6%-plus mortgages only matter to the relatively small number of people who have those mortgages. Currently only 17% of all mortgages have 6%-plus rates, and even fewer have 7%-plus rates.

In addition, mortgage rates are now about back where they had been at the left side of the chart. The over-6% mortgage is nothing new. The below-4% 30-year fixed mortgage was a new phenomenon, and it only lasted a few years, during which everyone refi’ed into them.

Who is on the hook this time? Not the banks. The government guarantees the majority of residential mortgages, and those have been packaged into MBS and sold to investors, and it’s the taxpayer, not the banks and not these investors, that would eat the losses from mortgage defaults – one of the huge changes that came out of the Financial Crisis. Even those mortgages that the government doesn’t guarantee have largely been packaged into “private label” MBS and sold to investors, and it’s the investors that carry the credit risk. Banks keep only a relatively small portion of mortgages on their books.

So far, so good.

Serious delinquencies remain low. Mortgage balances that were 90 days or more delinquent remain very low, at 0.70%, down a hair from Q3 (0.71%), and well below the range during the Good Times of 2018-2019 and before the Financial Crisis of around 1% (red line in the chart below).

HELOC balances that were 90 days or more delinquent ticked up to 0.53%, also very low (blue).

Foreclosures are ultra-low. The number of consumers with foreclosures in Q4 declined to 41,220, the second month in a row of declines, and at ultra-low levels, compared to 65,000 to 90,000 in the Good Times of 2018-2019.

The mortgage forbearance programs and foreclosure bans during the pandemic essentially made foreclosures impossible. They have risen since then but remain well below the prior all-time lows.

We have come to call the “frying pan pattern” is now cropping up in other credit metrics of the pandemic and its aftermath.

What’s keeping mortgage problems so low? After years of ballooning home prices, most homeowners that get into some kind of trouble, such as losing their jobs, can sell their home for more than they owe on it, pay off the mortgage, thereby avoid or cure a delinquency, and walk away with some cash, their credit intact.

Mortgages don’t get in serious trouble on a large scale until home prices crater, at which point homeowners who can no longer make the mortgage payments cannot sell their homes for enough to pay off the mortgage.

And in case you missed it on Thursday: Household Debts, Debt-to-Income Ratio, Serious Delinquencies, Collections, Foreclosures, Bankruptcies: Our Drunken Sailors’ Debts in Q4 2024

