Treasury Market’s Inflation Expectations Become “Unanchored”

Why the Fed vigorously backpedaled on further rate cuts and pivoted to wait-and-see: Long-term interest rates matter.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Fed Chair Powell, at his testimony before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs today, included his nearly standard line about longer-term inflation expectations being “well anchored, as reflected in a broad range of surveys of households, businesses, and forecasters, as well as measures from financial markets.” The first three are survey-based – what households, businesses, and forecasters see coming at them. The last is based on trading results in the Treasury market, what the Treasury market sees coming at it. It’s the bond market talking here, and the bond market is getting worried again about inflation.
The 5-year breakeven inflation rate rose to 2.64% today, the highest since March 2023, having shot up by 78 basis points since just before the Fed’s September rate cut. This measure (5-year Treasury yield minus the 5-year Treasury Inflation Indexed Real Yield) shows what the bond market saw today as the average inflation rate over the next five years.
The Fed has cut by 100 basis points, while this measure of market-based inflation expectations for average inflation over the next five years has shot up by 78 basis points. It has become “unanchored,” as one might say to needle Powell during the FOMC press conference:
A Fed that is lax about inflation scares the bond market once inflation starts rumbling. And the Fed has seen that reaction from the bond market too – including the surge of longer-term yields, such as the 10-year Treasury yield, since the beginning of the rate cuts – which is why it has walked back any talk of further rate cuts and instead has pivoted into wait-and-see mode to not unnerve the bond market further.
The 10-year breakeven inflation rate (10-year Treasury yield minus the 10-year Treasury Inflation Indexed Real Yield) is a little more sanguine but is also coming unanchored. This measure of what the bond market saw today as the average inflation rate over the next 10 years rose to 2.46%, the highest since October 19, 2023, and before that day the highest since March 2023. It shot up by 44 basis points since just before the Fed’s September rate cut.
The rate cuts unnerved the bond market. The bond market saw that inflation wasn’t quite done with yet when the Fed was cutting rates just as inflation was starting to re-accelerate. This infused the bond market – and not just the bond market – with concerns that the Fed would be more tolerant about inflation going forward, along with signs of fear that inflation would on average be higher over the next five years in particular.
This jump in inflation expectations by the markets, along with the surge of the 10-year yield following the rate cuts, likely triggered the energetic backpedaling by the Fed on further rate cuts. It is now in official wait-and-see mode. Powell and the other Fed governors now keep hammering home the point that they can be “patient” with their rate cuts.
The bias today is still for cuts, not hikes. Inflation would have to make larger and more sustained moves higher for the Fed to switch the bias to rate hikes.
But a bond market freakout over accelerating inflation and a lax Fed – resulting in higher long-term yields that really matter for the economy – would nudge the Fed to switch its bias to rate hikes again. To keep long-term yields from rising too much, the Fed will need to show the bond market that it’s serious about inflation, and that it will crack down again if inflation re-accelerates substantially.
That’s the irony: The Fed might have to hike short-term rates again to make sure long-term interest rates remain “moderate” – paying attention to the third part of its mandate, to conduct monetary policy “so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.” The mandate is silent about the Fed’s short-term policy rates. It’s “long-term interest rates” that are in the mandate, and the way to get there is to keep inflation in check.
Thank you for another clear explanation of what is happining currently with the bond market and the Fed.
Yes, I appreciate the clear explanation.
“To keep long-term yields from rising too much, the Fed will need to show the bond market that it’s serious about inflation”
I wish there were a way to send this article to Powell.
He said that today and before. Hence the wait-and-see.
But what does serious about inflation look like?
Wait & see, rate cuts, rate hikes???
Wait & see sounds like “transitory”
Rate cuts sound just as crazy today as they did back in Nov & Dec
Rate hikes is where the bond market expects this to go, so how long does wait & see take?
Nothing the Fed has done since last Sept has made any sense.
All inflation measures are still a LOT lower than the Fed’s policy rates. There is no reason for the Fed to hike now. Inflation rates can rise by a full percentage point, and they’d still be below the Fed’s policy rates. The Fed is at 4.33%! CPI yoy = 2.9%. What’s your problem?
Some of us just like the chaos and spectacle, I think. Writing comments on blogs demanding the Fed hike rates has its own jouissance.
I have heard that interest rates above inflation are restrictive and rates below are expansionary… But where, mathematically, does this come from? Or is it just “past experience”?
This succinct reply, Wolf, is what we love about your work. Thank you. Sums it all up so perfectly
According to the BoLS CPI has been above the Feds 2% target since Jan 2021. The was a substancial decrease in CPI in 2022, but CPI has remained about 50% higher than the Feds target. For the last 6 months CPI has been trending up. The target rates are indeed above CPI, but not enough to finally drive CPI back to target. By all accounts the economy and labor markets are holding their own, and yet the last moves from the Fed were rate cuts.
“The Fed is at 4.33%! CPI yoy = 2.9%.”
That was through yesterday. As of this morning, CPI is 3.0%.
Nice job, inflation!
Dear Wolf….help me understand this please
If the saving rate (public plus private) is less than the deficit then shouldn’t the long term interest rate go up (or remain high).
Unless of course the world is generous enough to fund our deficits are low rates.
So assuming there is 2% (current) inflation but the world doesn’t fund our expenses then long term interest rates should still remain high.
Would that be reasonable to think? Or are there more variables at play.
The market drives long-term interest rates, not any particular equation or savings rate or whatever. The market consists of supply and demand. There is a LOT of supply from the deficit spending, but there is also a lot of demand from the US and globally, which is why the 10-year yield is only 4.5% and not 6%. Yield makes sure that there is always enough demand, that’s the job of yield, that’s what it does. If inflation is seen as higher in the future, demand will take that into account and will materialize only at a high enough a yield so these buyers are compensated for their inflation expectations, and so higher inflation expectations translate eventually into higher yields.
Gold near to $3,000/ounce. Pennies being taken out of circulation. Mtg rates up. Inflation doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere but up. Waiting for the bond vigilantees to come out of the woodwork.
re: “bond Vigilantees’.
If and when ‘they’ come out of the woodwork, what will they do? I have never really understood the phrase. Thanks.
Bond vigilantism is when major fund managers essentially boycott Treasuries – in principle due to out-of-control deficits. Lack of demand causes yields to go up a lot.
Theoretically the Fed wants to avoid this scenario.
It seems like a mistake to have lowered rates by so much over a short period of time. But who am I ??
Hindsight may show that it was perhaps not the ideal choice but it is unlikely to have been an “error”.
And that’s hindsight. It was certainly a valid choice based on the information at the time.
Survey based expectations haven’t exactly been “well anchored” lately either.
1-year UofMich expectations have spiked +1.7% since the rate cut.
And, as far as I can tell, the 5-year UofMich expectations have hit a 30-year high (excepting maybe a month or two in 2008)
But the UofMich survey just shows the political divide in the US, with Republican-leaning respondents seeing very little inflation and Democrat-leaning respondents seeing red-hot inflation. This totally flipped after the election. Before the election, it was the opposite. In the data, look at the political divisions of it. Just funny.
The New York Fed’s survey of inflation expectations yesterday wasn’t particularly hot (3.0% for 3 years, unchanged from prior month)
Wolf, I entirely concur with your observations but I have a couple of queries:
Real yields have remained remarkably well contained in the last few years despite breakevens threatening to break higher. Doesn’t unanchored inflation expectations suggest that real yields should be higher and rising?
I pay fairly close attention to 10 yr real yields vs 10 yr breakeven and recall past periods such as dot com when 10 yr real yields were 4% at a time when the deficit/debt levels were well contained and credit risk of treasuries was comparatively low.
I appreciate that demand for treasuries is keeping yields in check but given the above, the question is, why? Any thoughts?
“I appreciate that demand for treasuries is keeping yields in check but given the above, the question is, why? Any thoughts?”
Cleanest dirty shirt?
How many Japaneese investors are buying Treasuries instead of JGBs? Etc etc.
Hard to envision any near or medium term situation where the demand for treasuries will go down enough to make long term yields rise significantly. Any event that might cause that would likely not be isolated to the US. Our political system also makes all of this impossible to predict given the pendulum nature where the only constant is lots of spending. The Fed is really just reactionary to the political machine.
There was no landing, soft or hard. So, rates are fine unless you are long on housing, hoping for personal wage inflation, or long on BTC/Big Tech.
Bitcoin is bound to rise just like gold. It is only trading as a “risk asset” because people don’t understand it. It’s an entropic store of value. You burn energy mining Satoshis and have cryptographic guarantees for that work done. It is symbiotic with our AI future.
Farts are energy spent. Energy spent doesn’t equate value. Proof work is done doesn’t equate value. This is beyond nonsense. People are welcome to invest in whatever they want. But trying to make it sound like logic, as if this is a universal truth is absurd.
Wow!
‘Cryptographic guarantees’?
‘Entropic store of value’?
You are being funny surely?
Cryptocurrency is Ponzi distilled and just like all Ponzi schemes, a deep recession would be it’s undoing.
Now where did I put those tulips? That’s where the ‘smart’ money is going!
Interest rates is a function that cause the amount of money to grow exponentially to infinity.
Those cryptocurrencies gaining value is tulip bulbs soaking up excess money supply. There is a story to the tulip mania, excessive money supply.
A deep recession may undo the “gains” in assets values, cryptocurrencies and others. Maybe even the value of fiat currencies backed by state actors. If not the exponential growt make fiat money worthless first.
I don’t pretend to understand crypto valuation, but crypto strikes me as more of a wish for a “money” backed by more than just the debt, taxing authority, and military prowess of one country. All liable to be temporary.
Perhaps James Grant is right when he yearns for a yesteryear where a consumer, saver, or shop-keeper would exclaim “ouch” when he dropped a dollar on his big toe…
Crypto’s valuation is denominated in the one thing that has value: US dollars. Why do we never hear of crypto valued in ounces of gold, or vice-versa?
Kent-
Not sure I understand when you said: “the one thing that has value: US dollars.”
??
John H,
Kent is correctly observing that nothing is ever priced in crypto.
When you buy gas at the gas station, you’re paying three and a half DOLLARS per gallon. At the grocery store, chips are two for five DOLLLARS.
When you buy things online with crypto, the merch is priced in dollars and then the website just does the xccy conversion before you send the funds.
“It is only trading as a “risk asset” because people don’t understand it. It’s an entropic store of value.”
???
Entropic store of value. That’s a new one.
It takes me about three hours to dig a roughly one cubic yard hole out in the yard. I’m old, I work slow. But the energy I expended digging that hole (breakfast) had value so therefore the hole has value and should have a cryptographic representation of its value that I can use as an asset.
Hmm. I shall call it “Bithole”. Miners, that is Diggers, will take a picture of their dug holes and I will credit them “Shoveltoshis” with my AI assistant and they’ll have wealth from the entropy. I recommend eggs and bacon, seems to make for higher quality entropy out in the yard.
“On balance, the influence of the Federal Reserve System in its early decades served to lower interest rates below what they otherwise would have been, both in periods of falling and in periods of rising interest rates.” —Sydney Homer and Richard Sylla, A History of Interest Rates
It was true in the “early decades,” as Homer and Sylla saw it. Is the bond market beginning to sense that it’s equally true now?
We can be assured that whatever the fed does, it will be late, early, or just wrong!
We can be assured that Washington will not agree on anything and the hot air will increase global warming.
I could surely be wrong, but everything I see, points to inflation.
Wait, see, and pass the pop corn.
“We can be assured that whatever the fed does, it will be late, early, or just wrong!”
That just depends on where you stand. If you’re in real estate, the Fed was wrong hiking rates and keeping them high. It should have kept 0%. If you like T-bills, the Fed was wrong cutting rates.
The prices of houses were getting absurd with zirp, with charts going parabolic. Some people dont like to and wont pay high prices even if the rate is low. I think the housing market and overall economy would be a lot better if they arent used as gambling chips.
But then the party in power (whichever one) wouldn’t be able to point to a line going up and to the right and say “See? The economy is doing great!”
I’d like un-inverted yields, savings rate a point or two higher than inflation. I think getting those two require most things to be in balance.
People with a lot of money only have a fraction of their net worth in real estate.
Given what’s happened in other government departments, it may not be long before the DOGE people start interfering in the official statistics. That would make global buyers queasy about buying US debt. Can we even be sure this US government won’t default on the debt? Confidence matters.
Section 4 of the 14th amendment was designed to settle that issue.
“Can we even be sure this US government won’t default on the debt?”
Yes.
What do you think the odds are that the Fed actually has to hike short term rates again–rather than just holding the current rate where it is for some long period of time?
Good question. It depends on inflation. If it settles back down, the odds of a rate hike are nil. If it continues to accelerate, the odds get better every month that it accelerates. Rate hikes would be a real mess. But it would be a classic inflation scenario, where inflation comes in waves, interrupted by head fakes.
Correct, and if history is any guide, those wave get larger, not smaller. Gold and the longer end of the yield curve are certainly indicating no rate cuts, in fact, I would argue they are suggesting the a rate hike is actually more likely then a rate cut. Finally, yes, wouldn’t be a shock to see the Fed wrong-footed again and hiking into a recession in a year.
Interesting from the 5 year and 10 year that as soon as inflation gets at or slightly below their 2% target, immediately a large rate cut. Almost like the Federal Reserve wants to send inflation back up.
– I actually see there is a REAL possibility that the FED is going to cut rates again when I look at what Mr. Market signals. When ? Perhaps not right now but perhaps in March ?
LOL.
The 3-month yield has risen just a tad since the Dec cut and is now at 4.33%, right where the EFFR is. There is no sign of a rate cut in its 3-month window.
The 6 month yield has also risen since the Dec rate cut. It’s now at 4.35%, above the EFFR. There is no sign of a rate cut in its six-month window.
Lowering short term rates raises long term rates which is a brake on the economy. Raising short term rates lowers long term rates, which is an economic stimulus. No wonder the Fed is fked.
What?? Lowering short term raises long term rates? Don’t think I understand. It does not appear to track with what happens.
That is EXACTLY what happened in this rate-cut cycle. Did you miss that?
Fed cut by 100 basis points, 10-year yield rose by 100 basis points.
Wolf said: ”The Fed might have to hike short-term rates again to make sure long-term interest rates remain “moderate” – paying attention to the third part of its mandate, to conduct monetary policy “so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.” “
Bond vigilantes are whispering their concerns of Fed’s inflationary bias, while the Fed is broadcasting that it is serious about capping inflation. But doesn’t the Fed’s 2% inflation target confirm the bias in question.
“Stable prices” would be more convincing if targeted at 0%, IMHO.
What will the Fed do if there is a spike in interest rates and the market crashes?
Decades of zero interest rate policy turned Japan into a basket case with a worthless currency. If not for the upcoming election in America interest rates should never have been cut. Everything seems to be politics and everything always ends up worse when politics plays into it.
Gold has been screaming this for quite a while. Stop with the “bond vigilante bullshit already. It’s laughable.