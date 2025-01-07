Labor Market Dynamics Retighten, Job Openings Jump Again. Fed Faces Scenario of Solid Job Market, Re-accelerating Inflation

In light of this scenario, the Fed has been backpedaling on rate-cut expectations for two months.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
October’s majestic jump in job openings was revised even higher, and in November, job openings jumped by another 259,000, to 8.10 million (blue in the chart below), the highest since May and well above the prepandemic record in late 2018, and the three-month average (red) rose for the second month in a row, as the underlying dynamics of the labor market retightened, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 work locations, and not on online job listings.
Since fewer people are quitting their jobs – voluntary quits have come way down from the pandemic highs – they’re leaving fewer empty slots behind, which should reduce job openings to refill the empty slots. But instead, job openings have now jumped substantially despite fewer quits, which is interesting because it points at more new slots to be filled that didn’t exist before – and thereby, it points at a sudden U-turn in the demand for labor, and not just churn.
Big jumps occurred in the highly-paid and huge category of professional and business services (+273,000) and also in finance (+105,000).
The Fed has been backpedaling on rate-cut expectations for over two months, in light of the solid labor market conditions and re-accelerating inflation. The big salvo came at the FOMC meeting in December, when it projected only two 25-basis-point cuts this year, down from four in the prior meeting, and it has thrown doubt on those two cuts. It raised its projections for PCE inflation by the end of 2025 to be higher than now. It raised the projections for the “longer run” federal funds rate to 3.0%. And it lowered its projection for the unemployment rate by the end of 2025 to 4.3%, which would be historically low.
Today’s labor market data on job openings adds more confirmation to that scenario. And inflation data has been accelerating for months, both the CPI measures which came in hotter and were revised higher, and the PCE price index data that the Fed cites, which led Powell to say: “We still have work to do.”
The number of job openings per unemployed person is a metric of labor-market tightness that Powell cites a lot. It ticked up to 1.13 openings per unemployed person, the highest since June. There were 8.098 million job openings in November for 7.145 million unemployed people looking for work.
The sharp decline of this ratio through the first half of 2024 was one of the reasons Powell cited specifically in support of the monster 50-basis-point cut; he’d said the metric showed that enough heat had come out of the labor market and that the Fed didn’t want it to cool further. And it stopped cooling further. And it remains relatively hot, and is warming up further:
Voluntary quits fell by 218,000 in November to 3.06 million. Revisions reduced October’s jump. The three-month average dipped to 3.15 million, about where it had been in early 2018.
The massive churn in the workforce during the pandemic, when workers quit all over the place to jump jobs and industries to improve their pay and working conditions, and to better match their skills and aspirations, had triggered the biggest pay increases in decades. Maybe this massive reshuffling of jobs and skills had the effect that more people are where they like to be, and that companies are taking care of them better in order to not lose them.
Fewer voluntary quits would normally mean fewer newly open slots left behind that have to be filled, so fewer job openings, and fewer hires to fill those openings. And that’s how it played out earlier in 2024.
But over the past two month, the dynamic changed: job openings jumped despite fewer quits, suggesting that more new slots were created that need to be filled.
Layoffs and discharges rose by 17,000 in November to 1.76 million, after the sharp drop in the prior month. The three-month average rose to 1.77 million.
Layoffs and involuntary discharges include people getting fired with or without cause, but do not include retirements, deaths, etc., which are in a separate category (“other discharges”). Getting fired is a standard feature in the American workplace even during the best times.
Layoffs and discharges as percentage of nonfarm payrolls, which accounts for growing employment over the years, rose to 1.11%. The three-month average rose to 1.10%. Both are far below any time during the pre-pandemic years in the JOLTS data going back to 2001.
In other words, compared to the size of nonfarm employment, layoffs and discharges are historically low. It documents that employers are hanging on to their workers.
Hires to replace workers who quit or were laid off or discharged, and to fill new roles fell by 125,000 in November, to 5.27 million, the second month of declines, following three months of increases. The three-month average declined to 5.42 million hires.
I wish the data on transportation and warehousing was separated. I know the freight market is supposedly kind of turning around, but for me and our LTL company, it’s the slowest it’s been for over a decade. Rumors of layoffs, stock price 20% down last time I checked, guys being cut from 50-60 hours a week to 25-30.
I was told the flood gates would open if Trump was elected. It was slow going into the election, then it has just collapsed for us after he was nominated. We shall see in the spring turn around I guess.
Locally XPO shut down an Illinois terminal while locating the drivers to 2 other locations 10-20 miles away. This while Amazon is building warehouses in the areas where they closed. I’m sure tariffs are going to exacerbate the trucking industry.
Can’t speak to XPO. I know they haul cheaper freight. Generally the freight ltl companies don’t move a ton of amazon type stuff. It’s more industry/commercial.
UPS, Fedex ground, DHL parcel type stuff is mostly where amazon logistics is cutting into as far as I know.
2025 is going to be an incredibly interesting year from a financial perspective. Short and long treasury rate movement, debt levels, stagflation possible, many political campaign promises that may or may not come to fruition.
Stay safe out there.
Shocka
That begs the question…..what does the Fed really know?
No one knows the future. The Fed doesn’t pretend to either. But we can build some likely scenarios, and come up with policies that fit those scenarios, and when reality turns out to be different, we adjust the plans. No biggie. Happens all the time, from stock traders to grocery store inventory managers.
100% agree with you. The future is unknowable.
Which is probably an argument for less intervention. While this Fed has shown some spine, they have a long history of unnecessary meddling which has got us here. I guess that is something you too have opposed vehemently.
Reassert the $60B a month QT.
Are Financial Co. balance sheets therefore getting worse? The amount of mis-priced debt out there is staggering, and seems to keep taking on water. Can borrow-short lend-long produce enough gains to bail this out? Is that even the right question?
From what I can tell, the banks are doing just fine. They have distributed the risks to private balance sheets. Of course what is going on in private equity, private credit etc. is hard to guess because many of them don’t even mark to market.
If interest rates remain high long enough, someone will be caught naked.
Is it realistic to think existing home prices could fall substantially (15-20%) without stocks dropping substantially and while inflation stays higher than desired and/or picks up? That would be unprecedented I’m thinking? But you’d think mortgage rates are going to force the hand a bit.
No, expect prices to continue to go up forever. Hot markets, expect 5-10% increase YoY. This is the new reality..
I think home prices will bounce sideways until inflation catches up…unless there is a significant recession.
i think home prices will grind slowly lower. i don’t see a massive drop outside of the markets that went up too quickly.
We’re really close to triggering the sahm rule. If we get a 4.4% unemployment number Friday, it’s officially triggered.
And then what? It predicted a recession last summer which obviously did not happen. She herself has said that the rule may be misleading in the current economic environment.
and if it does so what? It means nothing, so far all of these so-called recession indicators have been wrong, wrong,g and wrong for the last 2-3 years now. Just like how people like Stephanie Pomeroy and DiMartin Booth continue to cry wolf about the recession is right about the corner and the unemployment rate is going to spike…blah blah…so far their track record is worse than a broken clock.
We just have to accept it, Pow Pow landed the plane without any kind of drama landing…kudos to him. Quite a turn around from the most wreckless FED ever to the most brilliant one.
The FED has admitted that stocks are well beyond normal valuations. Don’t you think you should give it time before claiming that the job is done??
Markets don’t tend to stay overvalued forever, historically. I wouldn’t do the victory dance just yet. Don’t you think?
To be fair, they haven’t yet done any victory dance. The comments have been gentle pat on their own backs at best and cautious in general.
I think the media is partially guilty of taking every word and spinning it optimistically.
But then we haven’t had price of money for a very long time. Memories are short in the financial industry.
has he landed the plane yet? until inflation as at 2%, i don’t see it as landed at all.
I have come to conclusion that Powell is not the pilot, he is just the flight attendant that gives the safety instructions before the flight, announces when drinks are being served and then tells everyone to buckle up for landing. Except he has no clue what city the plane is landing in, and what the arrival gate or time is.
They talk about being “data driven” in their policy decisions, yet the data is regularly adjusted or revised, and not usually for the better. The Fed just ends up chasing its tail trying to respond instead of setting a firm policy and sticking to it. Show leadership not fickleness.
And Powell can stop giving his worthless press conferences.
Not sure about that, WR just stated 4.3% would be historically low unemployment.
Why’s everyone talking about a tiny tick up in alleged job openings while I’m looking at a chart showing substantially higher layoffs?