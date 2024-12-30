Buyers’ Strike Continues: Pending Home Sales Remain Deep in the Frozen Zone though up a Tad from Rock Bottom

Prices are still way too high, but… “Buyers are in a better position to negotiate as the market shifts away from a seller’s market”: NAR.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending home sales – a forward-looking indicator of “closed sales” over the next couple of months – obviously plunged in November from October because of the Thanksgiving week, and this time they plunged by 20.1% from October, according to the National Association of Realtors today. But they do that sort of thing every November, and so NAR uses big seasonal adjustments to iron out the month-to-month plunge, and this time turned it into a month-to-month rise of 2.2%.
Compared to the collapsed levels in November last year, not seasonally adjusted pending sales rose 5.6%, while seasonally adjusted pending sales rose 6.9%. July had set an all-time low in the history of the data.
So compared to the Novembers in prior years, seasonally adjusted, pending sales were up from rock-bottom, but remain in the frozen zone as the Buyers’ Strike continues because prices are too high (historic data in the chart via YCharts):
- November 2022: +4.6%
- November 2021: -33.5%
- November 2020: -37.2%
- November 2019: -26.9%.
Pending sales are based on contract signings and track deals that haven’t closed yet and could still fall apart or get canceled.
Pending sales by region.
Seasonally adjusted, transactions fell in the Northeast (-1.3%), inched up in the Midwest (+0.4%) and in the West (+0.5%), and jumped in the South (+5.2%).
Not seasonally adjusted, transactions plunged in all four regions (-27.0%, -26.2%, -20.3%, and -12.9% respectively).
What NAR said about this situation:
“Consumers appeared to have recalibrated expectations regarding mortgage rates and are taking advantage of more available inventory.”
“Mortgage rates have averaged above 6% for the past 24 months. Buyers are no longer waiting for or expecting mortgage rates to fall substantially.”
“Furthermore, buyers are in a better position to negotiate as the market shifts away from a seller’s market.”
Mortgage rates are back in the old-normal range.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as of December 26, rose to 6.85%, according to Freddie Mac’s weakly measure.
In November, when those pending deals were made, that measure of mortgage rates was still a little lower, in the range between 6.69% to 6.84%.
Those rates are far higher than they had been during the Fed’s interest rate repression and QE, which included buying trillions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities. But that phase ended in early 2022. And in mid-2022, the Fed started shedding securities, including MBS, and has so far shed $2.1 trillion of its total holdings.
So mortgage rates are now back into the old normal range before QE, and the industry, including NAR and Fannie Mae, are starting to suggest that those extra-fancy low mortgage rates aren’t coming back, and that it’s time to get re-used to the old-normal mortgage rates.
Supply is piling up – including from new construction.
Buyers now have lots of inventory to choose from, including heavily promoted new houses (not to speak of new condos, of which there is a flood of supply on the market and coming on the market, which isn’t included in the figures here).
Supply of existing homes for sale, at 3.8 months (red line in the chart below), was the second highest for any November over the past eight years, 2017 through 2024, behind only 2018 (yellow).
Inventory of completed new houses for sale spiked by 57% year-over-year to 124,000 houses in November, according to Census Bureau data. This is supply to the overall housing market. Homebuilders are trying to find buyers for these completed “spec” houses by piling on incentives, including costly mortgage-rate buydowns, and by cutting prices, thereby bringing monthly payments below those of equivalent existing homes, and their sales have held up reasonably well, while existing home sales have plunged to historic lows, from which they’re now inching back up.
Inventory for sale at all stages of construction – from not yet started to completed – rose by 8.1% from the already bloated levels a year ago, to 493,000 houses, the highest since December 2007. Supply jumped to 9.1 months. This does not include inventory of new condos for sale:
And the Buyers’ Strike Continued into December.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home in the latest reporting week, seasonally adjusted, rose 5.6% from the collapsed levels a year ago, but were still down by 14% from the same period in 2022, by 45% from 2021, and by 40% from 2019, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Mortgage applications are an early indication of home sales – so like pending sales, up a little from rock bottom, but still in the frozen zone:
Good, with so much bad stuff to look forward to, or prepare for in 2025, Maybe this will be the final nail in the coffin to the start of some major price correction to come, especially in still extremely high price markets like SoCal (OC and SD). One tiny silver lining or hopium for 2025.
Then again 2025 will likely be a S***show so I also wouldn’t be surprise if price somehow spike back up or demand will come out of nowhere..who knows anymore
Just remember, prices won’t go to zero and mortgage rates will remain competitive. This is a slow burn since most sellers don’t have to sell quickly. It’s not like 2009 – 2011 when scads of bad loans went in the tank and there were foreclosures everywhere.
The old saying still applies: “This too, will pass”.
Things would change quickly if a recession happens and job losses follow.
Also, life events can’t be avoided: Death, divorce, relocation etc .
ON top of this, prices are going down although slow.
Until the biggest everything mania in world history subsides, we will not get price discovery anywhere.
I’m seeing a lot of homes that were pending end up back on the market, I’m thinking people want but not getting because they don’t qualify at these higher mortgage rates and higher home prices. It’s probably for the better in many cases…just dodged a bullet.
But you guys knew all that anyways, but here’s something you didn’t know, the gift horse left town and says sayonara.
Yes, and quite a few deals are now falling apart over the issue of homeowner’s insurance. Eithers buyers cannot get it at all, or it’s way to expensive, and so the deal gets scuttled.
A guy I know, bought a home in middle class neighborhood, for $1.6 million in So Cal, is paying $36K per year for Prop Tax, HOA and Insurance.
There is a veritable tsunami of used house inventory which is poised to come onto the market in late winter/early spring.
DC-
Please elaborate…
Thanks
1:04 PM 12/30/2024
Dow 42,573.73 -418.48 -0.97%
S&P 500 5,906.94 -63.90 -1.07%
Nasdaq 19,486.78 -235.25 -1.19%
VIX 16.91 0.96 6.02%
Gold 2,622.60 -9.30 -0.35%
Oil 71.16 0.56 0.79%
MW: Natural-gas prices see biggest jump in nearly 3 years, leading oil higher
Yep. Polar Vortex coming. Then the rug will be pulled out of the price of nat gas. The US is producing more than it needs.
NAR and some in the press are outdoing themselves for 2025 and putting out ‘information’ claiming 3.7% rises in most housing markets and significant increases in housing prices will be seen in 2025 in 16 major markets! Too funny! Desperate?
DM: The 16 large US cities where housing prices are set to soar the most in 2025
House prices are expected to rise by 3.7 per cent across America next year, but analysts warn that housing prices are expected to soar to unprecedented heights in 16 cities across the US.
RE trolls and promoters have completely taken over the media long ago. There is no stopping the RE trolls. Well there is, at least right here in this joint.
Like a broken record I’ll suggest again:
Houses will slowly and painfully change hands for the next four to maybe ten years as prices, population, inflation and rates all find their new equilibrium. I’d expect prices to more or less remain flat the whole time. Which means massive drops in inflation adjusted terms.
Probably the most realistic used house transaction for a while will have both the buyer and seller come away angry: “I can’t believe we paid that much and our rate is still so high. Forget about a vacation for the next few years!”. “I can’t believe we sold for so little – isn’t this what the neighbors got for their smaller house three years ago?!”
New home builders will do what it takes to sell new homes at a rate that keeps them in business, period. Is there a market for 7.5 foot ceilings and 1.5 bathrooms anymore?
Buy WR articles are stating that prices are dropping across the spectrum, they are not staying flat.
The hottest markets saw the biggest drops: Austin and SFO
You’re arguing with a shill. The charts above scream epic RE crash, pretty much covering the entire country. This country is in denial and betting on unicorns to save them a la bitcon. Just read a message board where they’re calling 90k cheap and predicting 200k as early as spring 2025. People are unhinged and I think it will take nukes being detonated for many to come back to reality.
National data, while useful to track trends, doesn’t reflect local markets, each of which has a unique basket of houses, new construction, regulations, taxes, insurance, jobs, etc.
In my corner of NorCal, there is very little inventory. Houses that didn’t sell in summer went off the market and are slowly being re-listed, mostly at prices higher than what they didn’t sell for previously. Fixers are priced at top $$, and ugly white and gray flips are priced even higher. There is some new construction, big houses on tiny lots. But, the excess new homes are mostly in states like FL and TX, which is only useful if your job or family is in one of those areas.
I’m hoping something will change in 2025. I’m more than willing to take a hit on my current house, if I could find the next property in one of the states I have searches in.
LOL, never fails, not my neighborhood. You’re in a small town near Sacramento that is part of the Sacramento metro:
There are tons of new builds where I live in south Texas. There is also lots of work here too. These houses (new ones) are 1,300 – 2,500 sq. ft. in size on small lots and they are selling for around $170/sq.ft. Yes, a cheap builder’s grade home with some nice upgrades, but that’s what you get unless you custom build a home.
There are mostly SOLD signs in the houses where I live in the new development and many retirees like me are buying them along with young working families or couples. A nurse and her husband (in IT) live next door to me. Two local cops live in the neighborhood too.
The local builders are discounting about 10% (end of year closeout of newly started homes) and offering 5.99% for the first three years of financing.
It’s all good.
In my midwest metro things are basically frozen. Prices are not dropping significantly and sellers just wait things out. We’ve watched homes not drop prices for 4-6 months until they find a buyer and we’ve seen houses we like sell in 1-4 days after they come on the market.