GM Shuts Down its Misbegotten Robotaxi Money-Pit after Acquiring Cruise in 2016 and then Blowing $10 Billion on It

Cruise was supposed to generate $50 billion in revenues by 2030, according to GM’s former hype, which Wall Street ate up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
General Motors announced Tuesday afternoon, after blowing $10 billion on its misbegotten robotaxi-startup money-pit Cruise LLC which it had acquired for an undisclosed amount in 2016 amid enormous hype, that it would:
- No longer fund Cruise;
- Bring its ownership from the current 90% to 97% via “agreements with other shareholders”;
- Acquire the remaining shares;
- Shut down the robotaxi operation;
- Fold Cruise’s technical team into its own autonomous and assisted driving effort for personal vehicles which produces the “hands-off, eyes-on” driving feature now available on nearly two dozen GM models.
So adios, Cruise.
Until Cruise started to implode in October 2023, GM CEO Mary Barra had hyped Cruise’s financial potential at every twist and turn, expecting it to produce $1 billion in revenues by 2025 and $50 billion by 2030, which caused Wall Street to lick its chops.
Cruise costs GM currently about $2 billion a year. Today GM said in the statement that it “expects the restructuring to lower spending by more than $1 billion annually” when the restructuring is complete in the first half of 2025.
Following the announcement today, shares jumped initially by 3.6% afterhours but then gave up part of it.
Alphabet’s Waymo, among the adults in the robotaxi room, has been operating driverless robotaxis in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Here in San Francisco, riding a Waymo – they’re retrofitted Jaguar SUVs – has become a must-do tourist attraction, along with riding a cable car. The Waymos are everywhere, especially in the touristy part of the City.
Amazingly for a lot of us erstwhile cynics, Waymos are working pretty well compared to the mess that human drivers are making out there. This year through October in San Francisco, human drivers have killed 20 pedestrians, 2 bicyclists, and 8 people in vehicles. Nationwide, humans cause about 40,000 traffic fatalities a year. Not to speak of the serious injuries they cause. Human drivers are terrible drivers.
Developing this autonomous driving technology is a very risky, very costly business. Even minor accidents become global clickbait. The reputational risks are huge, as GM found out, and as Uber found out when it scuttled its robotaxi development after one of its test vehicles killed someone pushing a bicycle across the street.
But the top people at Cruise, a San Francisco startup company founded in 2013, were a bunch of shoot-from-the-hip startup cowboys, living by the Silicon Valley motto, “fake it till you make it.”
And they didn’t make it. They collided with self-inflicted trouble in October 2023, just two months after Cruise had received the approval for 24/7 robotaxi operation in San Francisco. A human driver in San Francisco hit a pedestrian and knocked the woman into the path of a driverless Cruise, which ran over the woman and dragged her, trapped under the car, for more than 20 feet before pulling over. That was bad enough.
But what was worse were the shoot-from-the-hip fake-it-till-you-make-it cowboys running the place. They tried to cover up the incident by failing to report it properly, by then misreporting it, and by lying about it, which infuriated local regulators and got them into deep legal trouble with the US Department of Justice.
Following the incident, Cruise’s permit to operate in San Francisco was suspended in October 2023. Cruise then halted operations in the other cities it was operating in – Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Miami. In November 2023, it issued a recall for its 950 robotaxis and laid off a portion of its 4,000 employees. Among other housecleaning GM did at Cruise at the time, the founder and CEO Kyle Vogt plus nine executives were forced out.
Last month, under the fist of GM by then, Cruise admitted to the allegations by the DOJ, accepted the criminal charges brought against it by the DOJ, and settled with the DOJ.
During the call with analysts following the announcement today, Barra still tried to put lipstick on this pig and said, “Cruise was well on its way to a robotaxi business, but when you look at the fact that you’re deploying a fleet, there’s a whole operations piece of doing that.”
That $10 billion could have been used for so much better purposes at GM…
Like even more share buybacks to pump stock options for executives.
Beat me to it.
This is an excellent counter-example for the no-buybacks Jihadists (although I agree that the scale of aggregate buybacks has become more and more troubling over 40 years).
There is a long history of insiders making crap “investment” decisions (self-serving too…just in different ways than buybacks) when retained earnings get too large.
So returning money to shareholders ain’t per se awful.
In the end, it all comes down to the quality of the CEO and the integrity of the board.
If the Board is compromised or brain dead…
And the CEO is a dummy making vanity investments…shareholders are screwed,
Or if the CEO is a weasel using doomed buybacks to prop up an illusion of organizational health…the shareholders are screwed.
It is hard work to avoid both outcomes.
There’s a substantial chance that 2banana was being sarcastic.
Sarcastic or not, a share buyback would have been a better use of money…
I am sure they will use the savings and put it towards more AI. And Wall Street will lap it up.
Wolf, please pardon the ignorance but if they already have 90% ownership, why bother with the 7%? Can’t they just walk away without bothering?
GM could try to sell Cruise. But they wouldn’t get much for it. Conversely, GM is probably not paying a whole lot to buy the remaining shares. Cruise probably has some tech that GM wants to integrate into its own efforts and some engineers that it wants to onboard. Those two could be valuable for GM.
I have work for and around these large automotive companies for over two decades. The way they throw money away on these “going nowhere projects” is sickening. I can only think of two reasons why. One, they are ignorant to the point of criminality. Two, they are making thier friends rich. You can choose which one is the truth…
Why not focus on automated interstate trucking. Automate travel on interstate highways, then switch to humans in urban areas. Perfect this then work on the next level. At least they would generate some return while they continued research. A truck on a limited access highway has got to be easier then urban driving. They could even fuel them up such that they have no stops between the start and end of their journey.
I suspect that GM was relying on this revenue given that EV profits were always going to be minimal.
The politics of it.
There are almost 2 million truck drivers in America-it’s one of the five most common jobs. They are the hardest people to place elsewhere and ornery as hell.
Nobody is ready to open the AI can of worms by putting these guys out of work and back on the Kentucky sofa.
Cuz there would be teams of fast driving tuners in black honda civics stealing the loads of VCRs and DVD players out on the open road with no shotgun wielding driver to fend them off.
What GM needs is a new CEO. Preferably a chick with cool sounding name. Preferably wearing a leather jacket (a la Nvidia). Preferably pushing AI tech; maybe self-driving cars or something.
Great piece. Today, I was walking East on Pacific Ave in SF, not far from the Wolf Den. A driverless Waymo car was stopped at a stop sign, at the bottom of a steep hill. A large truck then attempted to make a right turn, heading up
the same street that the Waymo was heading down. The driverless car elegantly backed up just enough to permit the truck to negotiate its wide turn, without hitting the car stopped just a few feet behind the Waymo! The passenger in the truck and me (the pedestrian) couldn’t help but smile at the Waymo’s brilliant maneuver and gave one another a thumbs up. Good on ya, Brilliant Team Waymo! 🙏🏼
So here is my Waymo story. I was walking by the Marriott here. A Waymo was stopped near the curb maybe 20 feet past the hotel driveway, and a woman’s voice said, “Please close the rear door, please close the rear door,” which was slightly ajar. So I go on to do my thing, and five minutes later when I come back by, the Waymo is still there and the indefatigable lady is still saying just as patiently as before, “please close the rear door…” I look inside, and there’s no one. It seems the passengers left without closing the door. So I shut the door, and a few seconds later, the Waymo (happily, I imagine) drives off.
The Waymos should have power doors that close automatically, like the rear doors of taxis in Tokyo had for decades. But these are retrofitted Jags, not taxis. I assume that purpose-built robotaxis will doors that close automatically so that they don’t have to rely on good Samaritans walking by.
It looks like Waymo is in the lead with only Tesla having a chance to catch up in the next few years. Hardcore engineering is what Google has always done the best.